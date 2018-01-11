9 Easy Ways To Make Friends In A New City

Have you ever heard the saying, "Humans are creatures of habit?" Well, if you've ever noticed that your morning routine hasn't strayed much since your high school days or that you continue to do your makeup in the same order, no matter what, then you know that statement to be all too true. So, moving to a new city, away from what you are used to, is nerve-wracking for a ton of reasons. It's especially stressful if you are going alone. Luckily, there are easy ways to make friends in a new city, but you just need to venture out of your comfort zone a bit.

The transition can be a little tough. Not only are you dealing with the aspect of missing your old life and friends, but on top of that, you may feel lost when it comes to meeting new people. If you live with a roommate or have acquaintances or people you know in your new town, it's a tad easier. But if you're living alone and don't have community areas to venture to, it's going to be a bit more work. But it's still absolutely possible, and moving to a new city opens you up to so many new, exciting opportunities. With these foolproof ways to make a crew of new friends, you'll thank yourself that you put yourself out there.

1 Go To A Work Cocktail Hour Giphy If you're working, this is one of the easiest things to start off doing. Whether it's a happy hour on Friday after you clock out, or a group lunch with your colleagues, talking is bound to happen and you can easily find topics that help you figure out who you vibe with the best. Don't underestimate small talk, because it's a good way to tell if you want to go further with the convo.

2 Use Apps To Meet People Giphy If you want to search for friends from the comfort of your home, apps are a wondrous thing. We all know what Tinder and Bumble are, but did you know that there are so many options out there for just making friends? You can meet girls and guys who are also interested in meeting some new friends. Bumble has a BFF option, but there are separate apps to do this as well. Of course, be careful with what you're disclosing and how/when you meet up (catfishing can be serious business), but this is definitely a great option (especially if you're a little shy at first).

3 Do Community Events In Your Building Or Neighborhood Giphy If you live in an apartment complex that holds events, go to them. Just like with your work happy hour, this is a great time to mingle. Even if it's just in the laundry room or lobby, strike up a conversation. If you live in a smaller space where there aren't places like this, then venture out a little and see if your neighborhood is holding any events or fairs. There may be a local YMCA or a shared space where you can hang out and meet friends. Even a popular coffee spot or vendor truck can be a good place to spot potential new BFFs.

4 Hang Out In A Common Space At Work Giphy Just like going out with colleagues for drinks or food, you can also stay in at work and have the same amount of good progress. The kitchen is a fantastic spot since everyone comes in there at some point, and usually hangs out for a bit. If there's a communal space where people eat, ask to join. Or, if there's a spot people go to relax on a break, that's fair game. People can be nicer than you expect, so don't close yourself off to conversations in places like this in your workplace.

5 Volunteer At Places That Mean Something To You Giphy In all cities, there are a ton of volunteer opportunities. Whether it's signing up for a 5K, food pantry, or an animal shelter, there are a lot of great places to volunteer. Hospitals (especially ones with a kid's unit) always love new people to come in and help with various things, and so do park restoration projects. While this is a great way to feel good because you're helping others, hitting it off with other helpers will come so naturally. You'll already know you share interests because of where you're working, but you'll also have time in between all of it to talk.

6 Join Some Facebook Groups Giphy There are a lot of wacky Facebook groups nowadays, but some are actually useful, especially for making friends. Different communities, neighborhoods, or niche interests in your area may have groups you can join. Much like with the apps, it'll be easy to find people there who you connect with from home, and then you can always choose to hang in real life if you'd like.

7 Join A Book Club Giphy Book clubs are fun, regardless if you need to make new friends. A lot like with volunteering, book clubs are an easy way to know from the get-go if you have compatible interests with others, especially if there's a theme to yours (like a feminist book club or one where you only read dystopian fiction). You're also kind of forced to participate in discussions, which allows you to make friends without even really trying.

8 Take Some Creative Classes Giphy Whether it's at a local YMCA or at specialty shops in your area, there are some pretty unique classes you can take in your free time. Things like cooking, painting, pottery, or cake decorating classes will be fun to do alone, but they also allow you to hit it off with new people. Dance classes can also be a fun option and a great workout, too.