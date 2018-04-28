If you have a Type A personality, then you probably know it by now, since everyone in your life has likely been commenting on it for years. You like to keep things tidy and organized, and you probably prefer a structured routine over messy spontaneity — but you might not have all of the products for Type A personalities that allow you to get things done the way you want to as you go about your day-to-day. Come on, you know you can't resist shelling out a few dollars here and there for some goodies that help you stay as productive and efficient as possible.

Even if you don't have a Type A personality, then you probably know someone in your life who totally does, who could use a little bit of love and support in the never-ending quest to get things "just right" in their daily routine. Type A personalities often feel an urge to be in control of their surroundings, but since that can sometimes be an impossible task to accomplish, it might be nice to offer the Type A friends in your life some thoughtful support along the way.

Type A personalities are all about organization, efficiency, and cleanliness, and if that sounds like you, or someone you love, these nine Amazon products need to be added to your cart ASAP.

1 This Tiered Desk Organizer Simple Houseware Simple Houseware Metal Desk Monitor Stand Riser With Organizer Drawer, $19.87, Amazon Goodbye disorganized workspace, and hello clean, mean, dirt-fighting machine. This desk organizer will make it easy to hide the ugly accessories of your work life away, so that you don't have to stare at your work memos all day long. Or you can just store sandwiches and toys in it — who cares? As long as you're making your workspace a little bit tidier, it'll be a total win.

2 This Massive Wooden Desk Organizer Lesfit Lesfit Wooden Desk Organizer, $25.99, Amazon For anyone who's constantly dealing with an influx of loose papers, folders, and mail (editors, agents, and receptionists across the world, I'm talking to you), this is the perfect product for you. Plus, the wooden finish gives it a more natural, calming vibe, and if your workspace tends to be more hectic than relaxing, it's high time you invested in something that promotes those ~zen~ feels.

3 Something To (Finally) Organize All Of Your Chargers Hapurs Hapurs Cable Clip Organizer, $6.89, Amazon There is literally nothing more maddening in this world than coming home to a cluster of cords to detangle — except noticing that one has frayed, and yet another just plain doesn't work anymore. Keeping your cords organized won't just satisfy your desire for a clean aesthetic; it'll honestly make your life so much easier — and your co-workers envious.

4 A Handy Little Label-Maker Brother Brother P-Touch Label Maker, $19.99, Amazon OK, this one might not be necessary, but it's just plain fun. You can literally make labels for everything in your life. Want to annoy your roommate? Make a label for all of your food — and theirs. Want to tease your co-worker? Tag their backs with a different labeled nickname every day. Want to just be a little bit more organized by labeling drawers and such? That's cool, too.

5 A Book On De-Cluttering That Will Basically Change Your Life Marie Kondo The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondō, $9.74, Amazon I have several friends who have read this book and straight-up swear by it. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up is all about learning to live simply and get rid of the clutter that you don't need, or truly even want. It sounds like a daunting task, I know, but shockingly enough, Kondo makes this seem like a manageable, even enjoyable feat. For hoarders and Type A people alike, this book may just change your freaking life.

6 A Productivity Planner That Knows Exactly What You Need iFocus Business Planner Ifocus Productivity Planner, $26.97, Amazon Are you the type of person who likes to take planning to the next level? Does a satisfying chill creep up your spine when you check something off of your to-do list? This productivity planner is basically like a notebook on steroids, and it will help keep even the busiest person completely totally organized (and sane). A productivity planner like this can help your ambitious friend who's looking to launch a new app, or even your friend who just moved to the city and really needs to get her life together.

7 A Satisfyingly Smooth Pen (And Some Backups To Go With It) AmazonBasics AmazonBasics Ultra-Fine Point Permanent Marker (Set Of 24), $6.49, Amazon People with Type A personalities know this for a fact: Nothing feels better than the smooth glide of a fabulous pen. When you have to take notes all the time, the quality of your pen can play a shockingly big role in your daily happiness, so why not spread the love and give a nice, smooth, ultra-fine marker to the Type A BFF in your life? Pair this gift with that epic productivity planner, and they'll be eternally grateful.

8 A Dry Erase Calendar To Keep Things Straight All Day, Every Day cinch! cinch! Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar, $22.99, Amazon I won't lie: When I saw this, I immediately bought one for myself, too. A dry erase calendar, especially a magnetic one like this that you can easily hang up on your fridge, is just plain awesome, regardless of what type of personality you have. But Type A personalities, especially, will no doubt enjoy how easy it is to wipe the slate clean and start all over again, every single month.