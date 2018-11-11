85 Sick Finds On Amazon For People Who Are A Pain To Shop For

No matter what the occasion, buying gifts for family and friends can be difficult, but it can be even harder when the person you're shopping for is super picky. Luckily, we are living in the golden age of Amazon and the e-tailer is a treasure trove of weird (but genius) gifts that are perfect for those people who are hard to please.

From a non-stick frying pan that has built-in molds for eggs, sliders, silver dollar pancakes, and more, to a stainless steel knife set that comes with six knives as well as a chic acrylic holding block, Amazon's got brilliant gift solutions for everyone on your list. And, as long as you are a Prime member, you're pretty much guaranteed to find a present that will arrive in just two days.

With Amazon taking the stress out of finding the perfect gifts, you'll have plenty of time to do a little shopping for yourself, too.