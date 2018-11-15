84 Sick Finds On Amazon For People Who Are A Pain To Shop For

No matter what the occasion, buying gifts for family and friends can be difficult, but it can be even harder when the person you're shopping for is super picky. Luckily, we are living in the golden age of Amazon and the e-tailer is a treasure trove of weird (but genius) gifts that are perfect for those people who are hard to please.

From a non-stick frying pan that has built-in molds for eggs, sliders, silver dollar pancakes, and more, to a stainless steel knife set that comes with six knives as well as a chic acrylic holding block, Amazon's got brilliant gift solutions for everyone on your list. And, as long as you are a Prime member, you're pretty much guaranteed to find a present that will arrive in just two days.

With Amazon taking the stress out of finding the perfect gifts, you'll have plenty of time to do a little shopping for yourself, too.

1 This Non-Stick Frying Pan With Built-In Molds For Eggs, Sliders, And More TECHEF Eggcelente Frying Pan $35 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it coated in non-stick teflon with a thick- aluminum base that's safe in the oven up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, but the TECHEF Eggcelente frying pan also has four built-in molds for sliders, blinis, blintzes, silver dollar pancakes, eggs, and more. You can also remove the mold and use it as a regular frying pan, and the stainless steel handles stay cool to keep your hands safe.

2 A Lighted Makeup Mirror That Can Tilt Up To 180 Degrees VERNESO Lighted Makeup Mirror $26 Amazon See On Amazon Dark or incandescent lighting can make it hard to choose the right shades when putting on makeup, which is why the VERNESO lighted makeup mirror has 22 built-in LED lights that simulate natural daylight. Able to run via USB or four AAA batteries, this makeup mirror can also tilt up to 180 degrees for a more personalized viewing angle, and the trifold design also has magnification mirrors so you can more accurately apply your liners and more.

3 The Set Of Stainless Steel Knives With A Chic Holding Block Utopia Kitchen Six-Piece Knife Set $20 Amazon See On Amazon Each knife is made from a solid piece of rust-resistant stainless steel, which means that you won't have to worry about any handles falling off blades with the Utopia Kitchen six-piece knife set. This set comes with its own acrylic holding block that's a chic addition to any kitchen, and the six different knives make it great for professionals and novices alike: one bread knife, carving knife, utility knife, paring knife, and one chef knife.

4 A Jewelry Chest That Has Drawers Lined With Non-Slip Padding Beautify Jewelry Organizer Chest $35 Amazon See On Amazon At less than 10 inches high and 7 inches wide, the Beautify jewelry organizer chest is compact enough to fit on most dressing tables, yet still boasts six drawers lined with non-slip, as well as two slide closet compartments and nine hanging hooks. The acrylic design is super-durable as well as very in-style, and since it's completely clear you can easily spot the item you want without having to open every drawer.

5 The Memory Foam Pillow That Lets You Adjust Its Height UTTU Sandwich Pillow $40 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other memory foam pillows, the UTTU sandwich pillow has removable layers of memory foam that allow you to adjust how tall this pillow is (taking out the middle layer brings the height from 4.7 inches to 3.5 inches). This style of memory foam is also designed to not become hard in cold weather, and the bamboo cover is resistant to dust mites as well as hypoallergenic and super-breathable.

6 A Makeup Brush Set That Comes With Its Own Standing Easel SHANY Cosmetics 18-Piece Brush Collection $26 Amazon See On Amazon Rather than letting your brushes kick around loose in a drawer, the SHANY Cosmetics 18-piece brush collection comes with its own water-resistant transport pouch that doubles as an upright standing easel, allowing you to easily and safely store your brushes. The bristles are made from a blend of professional synthetic as well as natural hairs, and the brushes range from face brushes, Kabuki styles, foundation, eyes, and more.

7 The Gadget That Lets You Create Fresh, Homemade Yogurt Gourmia Digital Yogurt Maker $30 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you enjoy tzatziki or a cup of Greek yogurt to go with breakfast, the Gourmia digital yogurt maker is right up your alley. This handy gadget lets you make up to 12 different flavors of yogurt at once, and stainless steel design is both durable and resistant to corrosion. Each jar has a transparent lid so that you can easily check your progress without opening it, and the LCD display is easy to read.

8 A Gym Bag That's Tear And Water-Resistant Venture Unisex Gym Bag $26 Amazon See On Amazon Made from durable high-quality nylon that's both tear and water-resistant, the Venture unisex gym bag sets itself apart from other bags by having an extra-strength double-layer bottom layer that reinforces its design so that you can carry even more items. This bag has one large main compartment as well as eight separate pockets, and there's even an inner wet compartment for wet clothes and shoes.

9 The Adjustable Laptop Desk Made From Sturdy Bamboo NNEWVANTE Laptop Desk $38 Amazon See On Amazon Great as a laptop desk as well as TV dinner tray, the NNEWVANTE laptop desk is handmade from 100 percent natural bamboo that's both smooth and sturdy. There are five different height slots to choose from so you can adjust this desk for the optimal viewing angle, and there's even a small drawer where you can store pens, flash drives, notepads, paper clips, and more.

10 An Adult Version Of The Party Game 'Would You Rather?' Pick Your Poison Adult Card Game $25 Amazon See On Amazon You only need three or more people to play the Pick Your Poison adult card game, which makes it great for parties and small get-togethers alike. Each player tries to make the hardest scenario possible by combining two "poison" cards from their hand, and then you have to guess which players would choose which options. The deck also comes with 350 cards to start with, which means you're not at risk for repeating the same hands during multiple games.

11 The Wine Glasses That Help Keep Your Beverages Cool FINEDINE Wine Glasses $22 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas regular glass allows heat to transfer from your hands into your drink, the FINEDINE wine glasses' stainless steel design helps insulate your beverages to keep them chilled. Not only is stainless steel rust-resistant as well as BPA and lead-free, but it's also shatter-proof which makes these glasses super-durable. One Amazon reviewer even noted that you could put them in the freezer so they're "chilled for white wine or cocktails."

12 A Handheld Vacuum That's Easy To Empty Black And Decker Hand Vacuum $26 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas other handheld vacuums can have complicated bags to deal with, the Black and Decker hand vacuum has a bagless dirt bowl design that makes it not only easy to see how much dirt is in your vacuum, but dumping it all out is a breeze too. Each order comes with detail brushes so you can get tight corners as well as upholstery, and since it's cordless you can easily use it anywhere in your home.

13 The Travel Cosmetics Bag With A Handy Drawstring Design Casper And Coal Travel Cosmetics Bag $18 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it cute enough that you could keep it out on your vanity, the Casper and Coal travel cosmetics bag also has a drawstring design that allows you to simply pick it up, pulls the string, and go . The high-quality canvas nylon is soft to touch yet durable, and there are also three mesh pockets as well as three elastic bands that help keep your cosmetics secure.

15 The Tea That Won't Diffuse Leaves Into Your Drink Tea Drops Instant Pressed Teas $13 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of relying on loose leaves to diffuse flavor, the Tea Drops instant pressed teas are small, pressed teas made with USDA organic tea, spices, and raw sugar that dissolve in your hot water, eliminating the chance of loose leaves trickling into your drink. Each order comes with two matcha green tea, rose earl grey, citrus ginger, and sweet peppermint flavors, and one Amazon reviewer noted that "they are perfectly sweetened, [and] not too sweet."

16 A Beauty Oil That Makes Your Foundation Glow Woya Rose Gold Beauty Oil $9 Amazon See On Amazon All you have to do is mix up to three drops of the Woya rose gold beauty oil in with your favorite foundation, and this 24K-infused oil will help keep your skin hydrated while shrinking pores and helping to control excess oil production. You can also use this oil on your lips to give them a boost of moisture, and it's even great for brightening your complexion.

17 The Massager That You Can Use All Over Your Body ITEASIER Body Massager $20 Amazon See On Amazon Designed with 10 different massage intensities so you can choose whichever is most comfortable for you, simply put the ITEASIER body massager on your neck, abdomen, leg, arm, foot, or almost anywhere else on your body, and this gadget will go through a 20-minute massage cycle to help soothe sore and achy muscles. Each cycle utilizes nine different massage techniques including kneading, tapping, pulse, and acupuncture, and the compact size makes it great for traveling.

18 An Aromatherapy Diffuser That Comes With Six Different Scents InnoGear Aromatherapy Diffuser $29 Amazon See On Amazon Each order of the InnoGear aromatherapy diffuser comes with six essential oils to get you started: eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, lemongrass, sweet orange, and peppermint. There are also seven LED lights to choose from when setting the mood (or a carousel mode that cycles through all of them), and since it operates at a whisper-quiet level you can also use this diffuser while sleeping without being disturbed.

19 The Light Therapy Lamp That's Compact And Portable CubeTech Portable Light Therapy Lamp $39 Amazon See On Amazon Rather than letting the bad weather on your vacation get you down, use the CubeTech portable light therapy lamp to simulate the mood-boosting effects of natural sunlight. Great for winter blues, jet lag, shift work, and disruptive seasonal time changes, this light therapy lamp also has a built-in dimmer that allows you to adjust its brightness, and it's bright enough that you can even use it for reading, writing, and other everyday tasks.

20 A Mask That Uses White Charcoal To Cleanse Your Hair Theorie Detoxifying Hair Mask $25 Amazon See On Amazon Made with amino8 complex as well as a blend of white charcoal and bamboo extract to leave your hair extra-touchable and soft, the Theorie detoxifying hair mask is made without any sulfates, and is also soft for color- and keratin-treated hair. Many Amazon reviewers noted how their hair felt softer after just one use, and one even raved that it was able to clean their hair "without drying or stripping it."

21 The Heat-Resistant Gloves Made From Durable Silicone Arres Barbecue Gloves $16 Amazon See On Amazon Made from durable silicone that's heat-resistant up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, the individual fingers on the Arres barbecue gloves allow you to easily grip and handle hot meats on the grill as well as heated pans in the oven alike. Each order also comes with a set of meat shredders that work great on chicken, pork, and beef, and the sure-grip heats that cover the gloves help ensure you have a secure grip on whatever you're handling.

22 An Air Fryer That Reduces The Amount Of Fat In Your Meals Utopia Kitchen Air Fryer $50 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of frying your food in oil, use the Utopia Kitchen air fryer and get the same crispy texture with a fraction of the fat and oil. Able to heat up to 390 degrees Fahrenheit, this air fryer uses a convection fan system to circulate heated air throughout the frying tray to get you crispy, almost-fried food — and the frying tray is also non-stick for easy cleaning!

23 The Rolling Massager That Contours To Your Body's Curves Body Back Roller Massage Tool $17 Amazon See On Amazon Whether the muscles in your back, thighs, neck, shoulders, or arms are sore, the Body Back roller massage tool has flexible roller tracks that contour to your body's curves, allowing you to soothe muscles no matter where they are. Since you're the one who determines the pressure each massage is super-customizable, and the handle is designed to fit very comfortably in your hand.

24 A Beauty Toner That Helps Hydrate Your Skin Son And Park Beauty Water $30 Amazon See On Amazon Use the Son and Park beauty water as a toner before you apply makeup or as a way to give your skin a quick boost of moisture and hydration. This beauty water can also be used to cleanse away makeup, dirt, and oil at the end of your day, and the willow bark and papaya extract also help brighten your skin tone.

25 The Extra-Large Seat Cushion With A Non-Skid Bottom Xtreme Comforts Large Seat Cushion $35 Amazon See On Amazon Poor posture can ruin your spine's alignment, so try using the Xtreme Comforts large seat cushion. This cushion is great for promoting a proper weight distribution between the pressure points in your back, and the non-skid bottom ensures it stays secure whether you're using it outside or in the office. The black mesh cover is machine-washable for easy cleaning, and the large size means it provides plenty of seating room no matter where you place it.

27 The Pack Of Racerback Sports Bras Made With Moisture-Wicking Fabric MIRITY Racerback Sports Bras $27 Amazon See On Amazon Made with moisture-wicking fabric to help you stay cool while exercising, the MIRITY racerback sports bras also have removable padding which allows you to choose how much support they have. These bras are soft and stretchy which also make them great as loungewear as well as activewear, and many Amazon reviewers noted how they fit true-to-size and "are supportive for cardio, weight training, yoga, pilates — everything!"

28 A Bluetooth Speaker That's 100 Percent Waterproof ifoxcreations Bluetooth Shower Speaker $30 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it 100 percent waterproof (it's even fully-submersible in up to 3 feet of water), but the ifoxcreations Bluetooth shower speaker has a 33-foot range that allows you to use it in the shower, car, beach, or even at the pool. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours of continuous playback and will fully recharge in less than three, and the built-in suction cup helps prevent it from falling over.

29 The Hot Sauce Variety Pack That Ranges From Mild To Blazing Hot Thoughtfully The Good Hurt Fuego $32 Amazon See On Amazon Great as a gift or as casual kitchen decor, the Thoughtfully the good hurt Fuego hot sauce variety pack comes with seven different flavors that range from mild to super-spicy: garlic herb, whiskey habanero, ghost pepper, garlic pepper, chipotle pepper, cayenne pepper, and smoky bourbon — use them on tacos, pizza, wings, or even on eggs for an added boost of flavor!

30 A Citrus Zester That's Ergonomically Designed To Fit In Your Palm Chef'n Palm Zester $10 Amazon See On Amazon Great for lemons, limes, oranges, and other citruses, the Chef'n palm zester is designed to ergonomically fit into the palm of your hand for easy and convenient use. The soft rubber grip helps you grip the zester as you rub it against fruits, and the stainless steel blades won't rust or dull over time. Unlike other zesters, this one also helps contain mess since the shreds are collected into the built-in storage pocket located behind the blade.

31 The Smartphone Tripod That Can Attach Almost Anywhere Bontend Flexible Smartphone Tripod $18 Amazon See On Amazon Designed with three flexible legs that you can wrap and bend around objects, or even just let standalone, the Bontend flexible smartphone tripod isn't limited to just smartphones, as it can also hold your DSLR camera or GoPro. It's durable so that you won't have to worry about breaking it while using it outside, and many Amazon reviewers noted how it also works great as a selfie stick.

32 A Sleeping Mask That's Made To Fit Everybody Sleep Whale Comfort Sleep Mask $16 Amazon See On Amazon Because the black-out material wraps all the way around, the Sleep Whale sleep mask fits all head sizes without letting any light poke through. The luxury material is super-breathable as well as extremely breathable so you're not left feeling smothered, and the velcro head strap is completely adjustable for a secure fit. Unlike other sleep masks, each order comes with a pair of earplugs and a cooling gel pack that you can use to relieve eye fatigue.

33 This Food Chopper With A Built-In Cutting Board Kools Food Chopper Set $16 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it made from food-grade stainless steel, but the Kools food chopper set also combines eight tools into one handy device: scissors, a knife, peeler, fish scaler, bone cutter, bottle opener, knife sharpener, and finger guard. The built-in cutting board allows you to chop ingredients right over the stove, and the handle is ergonomically designed to be comfortable in your hand as you work.

36 A Snack Dish That Takes The Mess Out Of Pistachios And More Stargoods Pistachio Bowl $15 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas you'd normally need to sit near a trash can, the Stargoods pistachio bowl has a built-in storage tray located underneath the bowl where you can discard your shells, sunflower seeds, cherry pits, shrimp tails, and more. This bowl is great for use at parties as well as for single servings, and the melamine construction is durable yet lightweight.

37 This Plush Bathrobe Made From Premium Fleece Richie House Women's Fleece Bathrobe $40 Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100 percent premium polyester fleece fabric, the Richie House women's fleece bathrobe is incredibly soft to the touch and has two large front pockets for added convenience. Unlike other bathrobes, the oversized collar on this one keeps any drafts from running across your neck while you're still damp, and many Amazon reviewers noted how the length was "just right" — one even raved that this robe is "just the right amount of thickness so that it still moves with you!"

38 An Adjustable Phone Holder That Sits Around Your Neck Aduro Phone Neck Holder $10 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're taking a selfie, exercising at the gym, or watching a movie during a long flight, the Aduro phone neck holder is a great way to use your phone hands-free practically anywhere. Compatible with any smartphone up to 7 inches, this phone holder can rotate 360 degrees to get the best viewing angle, and the neck strap is coated in breathable foam to keep you comfortable.

39 This Double-Sided Throw Blanket Made From Plush Microfiber Fleece PAVILIA Sherpa Throw Blanket $21 Amazon See On Amazon One side is covered in plush microfiber fleece, whereas the other side of the PAVILIA sherpa throw blanket is lined with soft sherpa. This comfortable anti-pilling throw blanket is great for both indoor and outdoor use since the material is resistant to fading, and since it's also incredibly breathable it won't get you overheated at night.

40 An Eyeshadow Palette With Almost Every Color Imaginable SHANY Cosmetics Eyeshadow Palette $18 Amazon See On Amazon Not only are there 120 different colors to choose from with the SHANY Cosmetics eyeshadow palette, but each color is made with mineral oil so that they're super-pigmented and vibrant, yet still wash off easily with makeup remover. Unlike other makeup palettes, his palette has a combination of both matte and shimmer eyeshadows, and they're all smudge-resistant as well!

41 The Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Night Light COSSCCI Essential Oil Diffuser $17 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other diffusers, the COSSCCI essential oil diffuser comes with a remote control so you can change its color from across the room, and the large 500-milliliter water tank means it can even run for up to 10 continuous hours. This diffuser also works great as a night light since you can use it without the mist, and the built-in timer has four different settings to choose from: 60, 120, 180, and continuous mode.

43 A Brush That Straightens And Smooths Hair GLAMFIELDS Hair Straightening Brush $39 Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it help tame flyaways as well as add shine, but the GLAMFIELDS hair straightening brush also has four different temperature settings to choose from (ranging from 330 up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) when styling your locks. The handle can also rotate 360 degrees for added wrist comfort, and while it's designed with international dual voltage it even comes with an extra travel adapter.

44 A Planner That Helps You Set And Achieve Your Goals Life And Apples Goal Planner $26 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike traditional planners, the Life and Apples goal planner has inspirational quotes to keep you motivated, as well as a goal-setting guide and weekly review sections. It's completely undated so that you can use it for any year or month, and each planner can cover up to six months or 182 days. Many Amazon reviewers also noted that they enjoyed how this planner has a hardcover so that "it can't get ruined easily."

45 The Humidifier That's Specially Made For Your Car EconoLED Car Humidifier $13 Amazon See On Amazon Simply plug it into any DC jack in your car, and the EconoLED car humidifier will begin moisturizing the air around you. Great for dry skin, lips, or irritated sinuses, this humidifier has a two-hour automatic shut-off that prevents any damage that could happen from it running without water in its 50-milliliter tank, and it can also rotate 180 degrees so it can more easily fit into awkward spaces.

46 A Bathroom Towel Set Made With Mildew-Resistant Bamboo Superior Bathroom Towel Set $39 Amazon See On Amazon Made from a blend of cotton and rayon that's been derived from naturally mildew-resistant bamboo, the Superior bathroom towel set comes with six towels to fully stock your bathroom: two hand towels, two washcloths, and two bath towels. These towels are also resistant to fading as well as super absorbent, and many Amazon reviewers noted how soft they felt after each wash.

47 The Set Of Packing Cubes That Organize Your Luggage OEE Luggage Packing Organizer Set $20 Amazon See On Amazon You can use them in your luggage to help organize your clothes, or you can even use the OEE luggage packing organizers around the house to straighten out your closets. Each bag has a built-in interior buckle to help secure your clothes down, and when they're not in use they can fold down for compact storage. Each order comes with seven pieces: one small, medium, and large clothing cube, as well as one underwear, shoe, laundry, and toiletry bag.

48 An Assortment Of Stress Balls For Kids And Adults Alike Neliblu Stress Ball Assortment $13 Amazon See On Amazon Great for mindless fidgeting and relieving stress, the Neliblu stress ball assortment comes with 12 stress balls of varying shapes and styles. Each ball varies in density and firmness so you get resistance levels of all types, and they also make awesome party favors or goodie bag prizes at any kid's birthday.

49 The Facial Mister That Helps Soothe Dry Skin CooSkin Facial Mister $19 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas spraying yourself in the face with water is generally counterproductive, the CooSkin facial mister turns water into a mist of nano-scale particles that leave you feeling refreshed rather than drenched. You can use lemon and rosewater in this mister for the added moisturizing benefits, or simply use distilled water for a quick cooling effect on dry, irritated skin.

50 A Set Of Cutting Boards That Fold So It's Easy To Slide Ingredients Off Good Cooking Cutting Board Set $20 Amazon See On Amazon This set comes with four different cutting boards that are color-coded to prevent cross-contamination, and each board in the Good Cooking cutting board set has a non-slip base to keep it secure while you prepare meals. Unlike traditional cutting boards, these ones have a folding design so that you can easily slide your prepared ingredients into any pot or pan (which helps prevent messes), and they're also completely BPA-free.

51 The Kit That Gets You Started Growing Your Own Indoor Herbs GARDEN REPUBLIC Indoor Herb Garden Kit $26 Amazon See On Amazon Great for veteran gardeners and novices alike, the GARDEN REPUBLIC indoor herb garden kit lets you grow cilantro, English thyme, large leaf Italian parsley, and Genovese basil right in the comfort of your own home. The seeds are non-GMO as well as 100 percent USDA organic, and each kit comes in an elegant wood gift box that doubles as a holder for your burlap sack planter pots.

52 An Exfoliating Scrub Made With Himalayan Crystal Salt M3 Naturals Himalayan Scrub $16 Amazon See On Amazon Made with real Himalayan crystal salt, the M3 Naturals Himalayan scrub gives your skin a deep clean while simultaneously exfoliating away any dead skin cells, leaving you feeling and looking refreshed. This scrub is also great for increasing the blood circulation in your skin which in turn helps brighten its appearance, and the added lychee oil is rich in nourishing antioxidants.

53 The Acupressure Mat That Helps Soothe Aching Feet H&B Luxuries Acupressure Foot Mat $16 Amazon See On Amazon All you have to do is press your feet downwards onto the H&B Luxuries acupressure foot mat for the raised acupressure points to quickly soothe tired, aching feet. There are built-in pits on the back of this mat that help prevent it from sliding around while it's being used, and when you're done it can roll up for easy storage.

54 A Touch-Control Light That's Also Dimmable Mydethun Moon Lamp $17 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is the beautiful moon design great for people of all ages, but the Mydethun moon lamp is also touch-controlled with a built-in dimmer. This lamp can be switched between both white and yellow light, and the battery recharges within three hours but can run for up to 10 — each order also includes a ceramic hand base so this light can stand on its own!

55 The Cup Holder Made For Your Bathtub And Shower SipCaddy Bath And Shower Cupholder $14 Amazon See On Amazon Able to hold wine glasses, solo cups, beer cans, and more, the SipCaddy bath and shower cupholder can hold up to 7 pounds, making it super secure. This cup holder uses a strong suction cup to attach to non-porous surfaces like glass or glazed tile, and one Amazon reviewer even noted how she uses this holder "to hold soap and shampoo bottles upside down when I'm trying to get the last of it out of the bottle."

56 A Compact Blender With A Blending Jar That Doubles As A To-Go Cup Vremi Personal Blender $18 Amazon See On Amazon With four sharp stainless steel blades that make quick work of blending fruit, vegetables, ice, and more, the Vremi personal blender sets itself apart from other personal blenders since the blending jar doubles as a to-go cup, helping you reduce mess. The leak-proof lid helps ensure that the contents won't spill while in transit, and the to-go cup is completely BPA-free.

57 The Stainless Steel Drinking Straws With Insulated Silicone Tips Wantell Stainless Steel Straws $8 Amazon See On Amazon The insulated silicone tips on the Wantell stainless steel straws help prevent them from becoming too hot or cold while sitting in your beverage, and each order comes with eight straws: four that are 8.5 inches, and four that are an extra-long 10.5 inches that even fit Yetis. Unlike other silicone straws, these ones also come with a carrying pouch so you can easily (and sanitarily) take them with you to use anywhere.

60 An Adjustable Squatting Toilet Stool Made From Classic Bamboo MallBoo Bamboo Squatting Toilet Stool $40 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a squatting stool that adds to your bathroom decor, the MallBoo bamboo squatting toilet stool is right up your alley. This stool is made from classic bamboo instead of gaudy white plastic, and unlike competing stools this one can be adjusted in height from 7 to 9 inches. Great for people of all ages, it's also super easy to clean since bamboo is a naturally anti-microbial material.

61 The Batter Container That Lets You Draw Fun Designs On The Griddle Tovolo Pancake Pen $10 Amazon See On Amazon Made with a mess-free valve that ensures the nozzle delivers a perfect pour sans any drips, the Tovolo pancake pen lets you draw fun pancake shapes right on the griddle. The bottle itself is contoured so that it's easy and comfortable to grip with your hands, and the wide opening at the bottom helps reduce any mess from filling it with your favorite batters and sauces.

62 A Programmable Pot That Doubles As A Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, And More Instant Pot Programmable Multi-Use Pot $73 Amazon See On Amazon Able to function as a pressure cooker, steamer, warmer, slow cooker, yogurt and rice maker, the Instant Pot programmable multi-use pot can hold up to 3 quarts of food, and the stainless steel inner pot is incredibly durable as well as resistant to corrosion. Unlike other programmable pots, this one also has a sauté function with three different temperatures for searing, simmering, or thickening.

63 This Bedside Tray That's Incredibly Simple To Install Modern Innovations Bedside Tray $20 Amazon See On Amazon Able to fit bedside rails between 4 centimeters and 1.5 inches wide, the Modern Innovations bedside tray requires zero tools to install since all you have to do is hook it onto your bed frame, then twist the screws on the back to tighten it. This shelf can securely hold books, electronics, drinks, or even an alarm clock, and it's also great for kids' bunk beds.

65 The Foot Rest That Won't Fall Flat After Extended Use Ergonomic Innovations Under-Desk Footrest $23 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas most footrests will flatten out over time, the Ergonomic Innovations under-desk foot rest is designed to be resilient so that it won't deflate, yet is still soft and comfortable to rest on. The angled design means that you can rest your feet at different levels so that people of all heights can use it without their knees touching the underside of the desk, and the cover is also anti-microbial as well as machine washable.

66 An Insulated Mug That Keeps Your Beverages At The Perfect Temperature YETI Vacuum Insulated Mug $25 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got hot coffee or a cold mug of water, the double-wall vacuum insulation in the YETI vacuum insulated mug will keep your hot beverages hot and your cold beverages cold for hours. The handle is wide so that large hands don't have to be cramped, and the exterior is designed to be rust, peel, and fade-resistant.

67 The Overnight Face Mask That Penetrates Up To 10 Layers Of Skin Olay Magnemasks Infusion $38 Amazon See On Amazon Packed with pentapeptides that help release collagen in your skin, the Olay magnemasks infusion can reach up to 10 layers deep into your skin, working to hydrate your complexion overnight so you wake up looking refreshed and bright. Unlike other moisturizing masks, this one comes with an infuser tool that helps you massage the cream into your skin for a more intense result.

68 A Container That Keeps Your Food Fresher For Longer Rubbermaid Produce Saver Container Set $23 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're storing leftovers, vegetables, fruits, or more, the Rubbermaid produce saver container set will help keep your ingredients fresh by wicking away moisture and regulating the flow of oxygen inside. The filter in the vent never needs to be replaced, and each set comes with three containers: one that can hold up to 6.3 cups, and two that can hold 17.3 cups.

69 The Reading Pillow That Helps Relieve Neck Pain MittaGonG Reading Pillow $44 Amazon See On Amazon The thick, long arms on the MittaGonG reading pillow help support your neck and back while you read, and the shredded foam padding interior contours to your body to keep you comfortable. Unlike other reading pillows, this one has a zipper on the bottom so removing the cover to wash is simple, and there's also a handle at the top so that it's easy to transport.

71 The Towel That Keeps You Cool In The Heat U-Picks Cooling Towel $6 Amazon See On Amazon Made with a blend of breathable polyester and cold-sense silk, all you have to do is soak the U-Picks cooling towel in water, wring out the excess, then wear as a bandana, neck wrap, headscarf, or more to keep you cool. Unlike other cooling towels this one does not have a pervasive chemical smell, and each order also comes with its own carrying case plus a carabiner clip.

72 A Dry Body Brush That's 100 Percent Vegan Sano Naturals Dry Body Brush $15 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike most bristles that are made from animal hair, the Sano Naturals dry body brush is 100 percent vegan, and its bristles are packed tightly so that so that they can effectively exfoliate away dead skin cells. This body brush is double-sided with massaging nubs that make this brush feel great after a long day, and the bristles are also shed-proof.

73 The Moroccan Argan Oil That Reduces Split Ends Organix Moroccan Argan Oil $16 Amazon See On Amazon Great for helping mend split ends, the Organix Moroccan argan oil gives your hair an extra boost of shine and protects it from UV and heat styling damage. Many Amazon reviewers noted how the formula is not sticky, and one even raved that "I spray this at the roots of my hair and have noticed that my hair definitely seems stronger."

74 A Toe Separator That Helps Relieve Pain From Bunions OUMMIT Toe Separators $13 Amazon See On Amazon If pain from bunions, hammertoes, or other foot ailments is slowing you down, try the OUMMIT toe separators. These separators are made from a soft medical-grade gel that evenly spaces your toes out so your feet aren't cramped, and each order also comes with air-circulating gel metatarsal pads that help prevent your toes from becoming over-extended.

75 The Blanket That's Weighted To Help Relieve Stress And Anxiety Amy Garden Weighted Blanket $70 Amazon See On Amazon Great for relieving stress, insomnia, anxiety, and other sleep-destroying conditions, the Amy Garden weighted blanket is made for adults and weighs about 15 pounds, making it suitable for anyone between 140 and 150 pounds. The weighted layer is made from 100 percent breathable cotton so that you don't overheat, and the compartments are filled with glass beads for the evenest weight distribution possible.

76 A Charging Station That Can Hold Multiple Devices At Once MobileVision Bamboo Charging Station $38 Amazon See On Amazon Able to hold three smartphones at once as well as tablets and laptops, the MobileVision bamboo charging station is made from classy bamboo that'll match any decor. Unlike other charging stations, this one allows you to remove the dividers so you can more easily plug-in your charging cables underneath, and many Amazon reviewers noted how the construction is "built to last."

77 This Shower Caddy That's Rust-Resistant mDesign Bathroom Shower Caddy $25 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it made from a steel wire that's been coated in a rust-resistant finish, but the mDesign bathroom shower caddy also has four small hooks along the bottom that can hold razors, loofahs, scrubbers, and more. The baskets on this caddy are wide so that shampoo and conditioner bottles of all sizes will fit, and the strong suction cups keep it stable as it hangs off your shower head.

78 A Clip-On Light That Can Run For Up To 25 Hours Energizer Clip-On Book Light $7 Amazon See On Amazon The compact design and collapsible neck mean you can easily store the Energizer clip-on book light when you're not using it, and since it can run for up to 25 hours when fully charged you won't have to worry about it dying in the middle of a good book. You can also clip this light to laptops, music stands, or any other stable surface that's half an inch thick, and the batteries are also included.

79 The Face Mask Made With Real Volcanic Mud Hokkuu Volcanic Mud Facial Mask $16 Amazon See On Amazon Made with Asian volcanic mud as well as green tea extract to help remove any toxins or impurities, the Hokku volcanic mud facial mask will not leave your skin feeling overly dry since it simultaneously moisturizes. This mask also helps prevent acne and other unwanted blemishes, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that it was safe for her sensitive skin and that "I love the feel [of this mask] and lack of smell."

81 The Handheld Back Massager That Pulses Up To 3,350 Times Per Minute VIKTOR JURGEN Handheld Back Massager $29 Amazon See On Amazon The powerful motor in the VIKTOR JURGEN handheld back massager creates up to 3,350 massaging pulses every minute to help you relieve pain and fatigue in your muscles, and the non-slip rubber grip is designed to fit comfortably in your hand. You can use this handheld massager all over your body including your neck, legs, and feet, plus the intensity and speed are adjustable so you can personalize your massage.

82 A Ladle That Floats On The Top Of Your Soup OTOTO Floating Ladle $18 Amazon See On Amazon Not only can it float on top of your soup, but the OTOTO floating ladle can also standalone on countertops, making it just as much a statement piece as it is a utensil. Great for pots that are up to 11 inches deep, this ladle is completely BPA-free and even "looks good hanging on the wall" according to one pleased Amazon reviewer.