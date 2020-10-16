Before my quarantine started back in the end of March 2020, I had never bought nor owned a pair of sweatpants because loungewear just "wasn't my style." Needless to say, I'm a changed person. So changed, in fact, that I'm seriously thinking about loungewear-focused Halloween costumes to enjoy the spooky holiday in the utmost comfort. And just because you're dressed cozily on Oct. 31 , it doesn't mean you can't be in a well-thought-out costume. Impressing people while in your quarantine faves? That's winning.

For something you've done every year since pretty much the year you're born, it can be surprisingly hard to think of a creative Halloween costume. You want something that's recognizable, fun, and features things you can wear again. (You've gotta get your money's worth.) And there's probably nothing you'll wear more — particularly right now — than some new loungewear pieces. Trust me, there are classic, pop-culture, and creative costumes you can take right from the couch to a socially-distanced kickback.

Even if you can't go to the blowout party you might have been looking forward to, you can still celebrate your Halloween in what may be the most appropriate style possible. As you gear up for a day of cheap thrills, friends, and candy, here areeight loungewear Halloween costume to get you in the spirit.

The Mean Girls Mom

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

This one's a little obvious, but Amy Poehler ate up that Juicy Couture tracksuit when she played Regina George's mom in Mean Girls. You won't be a regular mom in a light pink tracksuit on Halloween or any day you wear it after.

Robert Pattinson in the Tracksuit

I can understand if Robert Pattinson in his tracksuit is a no-go for you; it has simply too much sex appeal. And Twihards have turned it into quite the meme (my personal favorite, so far, is above). If you like to go down the funny route with your costume, Pattinson's brown tracksuit is the move. Don't forget to keep it all the way zipped up for maximum effect.

Ariana Grande

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

No one pulls off an oversized sweatshirt like Ariana Grande. The singer's go-to, off-stage look takes the comfort of an absolutely massive hoodie with the high fashion of thigh-high boots. Unless you happen to have long, flowing hair and the talent to create a Grande ponytail, you can get a faux ponytail just like the crooner's hair.

Rocky Balboa in Rocky II

Courtesy of United Artists

I have never seen a Rocky movie, but everyone knows the boxer's iconic running seen. I can hear the theme song playing as I type this. At the very least, you need a super simple gray sweatsuit for this costume, but the red sweatband and white fingerless gloves really complete the look.

Princess Diana in her classic '90s bike shorts

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Princess Diana will always be a fashion icon, but her '90s activewear changed the royal fashion canon. Her preferred relaxed outfit featured a graphic crewneck sweatshirt, bike shorts, feathered hair, and dad shoes.

The Cheetah Girls

Courtesy of Disney, ABC Domestic Television

Stand together with your sisters and go as the Cheetah Girls. Not only do you get to rock an early 2000s, velour tracksuit and lots of animal print, you also get to match with your besties.

Kim Kardashian West in... everything

Kardashian is pretty much the queen of loungewear, and you can go all out by rocking the reality star's brand SKIMS. To really sell your KKW fit, a long, dark brown wig and big, statement sunglasses will make it undeniable who you are.

Johnny Depp in Nightmare on Elm Street

Courtesy of New Line Cinema

Crop top party! You can pay homage to Johnny Depp, crop tops, and one of the best Halloween scary movies out there: Nightmare on Elm Street. There's probably few things scarier than watching someone be haunted in their dreams while wearing the exact same thing.