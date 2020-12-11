8 Holiday Movies On Disney+ For A Cozy, Magical Night In

As the song goes, it's the most wonderful time of the year. For a lot of people, that means it's also the coziest time of the year. The cold weather and dark nights are the perfect elements to create a perfect holiday movie night in, especially for the 2020 holiday season, when almost every night is a cozy night in. These seven holiday movies on Disney+ in 2020 will give you plenty of holiday magic from the comfort of your own home.

At this point, Disney pretty much has the market cornered on magic. So if you're looking for some holiday magic this season, Disney's streaming service Disney+ is the perfect place to look. With a collection that includes animated Disney favorites, Disney Channel Original Movies, classic Hollywood films, and more, Disney+ has all kinds of holiday hits available to stream. Whether you're looking for a holiday romance, a nostalgia-tinged comedy, or some family fun, this list of movies on Disney+ covers all the possibilities for holiday movie magic. So grab a cozy blanket, your favorite holiday snack, and maybe even a pair of festive Mickey Mouse ears, and get in the Disney holiday spirit.

Disney+

This 1990 classic just doesn't get old. If you want to keep the mischievous fun going with Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister, you can also watch the sequel on Disney+.

This Disney+ original premiered last year and is already a holiday classic. Anna Kendrick stars as Santa Claus' daughter, who learns how to harness her own holiday magic.

Christina Milian stars in this movie as a woman who discovers a literally perfect winter wonderland. But, she needs to work to keep the holiday wonder alive.

If you want to spend the holidays with Mickey, Minnie, and all the other classic Disney characters, then this is the pick for you. In this special, Mickey and his friends go on a bunch of holiday-themed adventures that'll warm your heart.

Disney+

The Mistle-Tones originally aired on ABC Family and is full of fun musical moments. In this movie, rival music groups compete in a very sparkly and bright Christmas Eve sing-off.

No Disney+ list would be complete without at least one Disney Channel Original Movie. This one brings a little Hanukkah representation to the list as well, with a group of young Jewish basketballers channeling the story of Hanukkah to help them become champions.

Tim Allen stars as none other than Santa Claus himself in this modern classic. When his divorced dad character discovers Santa fell off his sled, he needs to take over as jolly old St. Nick.

This iconic Christmas classic is a favorite for a reason. It's a heartwarming tale of the joy that shows what can happen when you truly believe in holiday magic.

All these cozy holiday movies and more are available on Disney+ now.