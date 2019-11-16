8 Best Discreet Sex Toys

The word "discreet" means different things to different people — especially when you're talking about sex toys. For some folks, an oversized, penis-shaped toy is no big deal, so long as it's whisper quiet. Others like their toys shaped like lipstick tubes for easy stashing. Some, on the other hand, prefer vibrators that look and perform like a back massager, so it's easy to play things off if it's discovered by a roommate or parent. In other words? What makes a toy one of the best discreet sex toys on the market is pretty subjective, which is why it's important to figure out what you want before you shop.

Luckily, this list can serve as a guide to all the most discreet sex toys on the market, though they vary widely in terms of function, design, and shape. One of the things you'll notice as you scroll is that very few of these buzzers and dildos are phallic-shaped. If the toys vibrate, they're on the quiet side, making them great for folks who don't live alone. Others are designed to look like something else entirely, and one can even be worn around your neck, disguised as a piece of jewelry.

Scroll on to discover eight of the most discreet vibrators, butt plugs, dildos, and more — all of which are conveniently available on Amazon, by the way.

1. The Best Discreet Glass Dildo Icicles No 8 Dildo $23 | Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of this Icicles No 8 dildo is the fact that, upon first glance, it doesn't exactly look like a dildo. Could it be a wand from Harry Potter? Sure. A glass pipe? Maybe. But don't discount this dildo just because it doesn't look like a penis. Its ribbed shaft provides serious sensations, and its glass exterior feels much harder than your typical rubber dildo, which for most, is a good thing. The glass can be warmed up or cooled down with water, making it great for experimenting with temperature play And glass dildos are easy to clean and compatible with just about any type of lube. Just wash it with non-scented soap and water once you're done, then tuck it back into its drawer. Or display it. This dildo is so pretty, folks may mistake it for a decorative accent instead of a sex toy.

2. The Most Discreet Rubber Dildo Tantus Silk Ultra-Premium Silicone Dildo $36 | Amazon See On Amazonn If you prefer rubber over glass, the Tantus Silk ultra-premium silicone dildo is another great discreet dildo to consider. With its basic, minimalist design, it could kind of be anything. Its flared base works for both vaginal and anal penetration, although once you pick a hole, you should stick to that hole for sanitary purposes. It's compatible with many different harnesses, and though it doesn't have a flared head or ridges, it does have a smooth, flexible shaft. This makes it a great option for those who are new to using dildos, or, for people who aren't interested in something phallic-shaped. It's made of 100% silicone, so you should use water- or oil-based lubes with this toy. Get it in black or purple.

3. Most Discreet Clit Vibrator Hitachi Magic Wand Plus $55 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, the Hitachi Magic Wand Plus is one of the most recognizable vibes on the planet. But as one scene in Sex and the City demonstrated, it can also double as a neck massager — or, really, an any-kind-of-muscle massager. That doesn't just make this toy discreet, but it makes the $55 price tag much more justifiable. The Magic Wand has four different intensity speeds, ranging from 2,700 to 6,300 vibrations per minute. It's a plug-in toy with an extra-long cord, so it's great for folks who don't want to worry about having to charge up their toy. This also makes it a discreet choice for travel: Since it needs to be plugged in to work, it won't accidentally go off in your carry-on.

4. The Most Discreet Butt Plug Master Series Clear Hollow Anal Plug $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you ask me, this butt plug could easily be mistaken for a vase. And what this Master Series anal plug lacks in length, it more than makes up for in girth. "This is a great toy for anal stretching," reported one reviewer, pointing to this toy's usefulness for folks who are just getting familiar with butt plugs. Also, its hollow interior allows you or a partner to insert more lube into your anal cavity as needed, while its flared base prevents it from slipping out of place. Last, its non-silicone material means you can use any kind of lube you want with it.

5. The Most Discreet Male Masturbators Tenga Egg Variety 6-Pack $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Hate the idea of a pocket pussy? Well, can I interest you in these Tenga Eggs, then? These strokers are among the most discreet on the market, thanks to their unique design. On the inside, each of the eggs have a different texture, and each texture is completely unique to anything you'd find in another masturbator toy. The only downside? These eggs are single-use — but that does, on the other hand, mean no clean-up is involved.

6. The Most Discreet Remote-Control Wearable Vibrator Cheven Wearable Remote Control Vibrator $22 | Amazon See On Amazon For a toy that's discreet in a completely different type of way — in that, rather than looking discreet, it can be used discreetly — there's the Cheven wearable remote control vibrator. As its name suggests, it's a wearable vibrator, and it's flat enough that it can lay underneath your underwear without being noticeable. The remote looks like a chunky ring, and the vibe itself is quiet. This is the perfect toy for couples who want to experiment with playing in public without causing a scene. And with 12 vibration modes, you can enjoy a unique experience every time you use it.

7. A Vibrator That Looks Like A Necklace Crave Vesper Vibrator Necklace $69 | Amazon See On Amazon Wearable in a different way, the Crave Vesper vibrator necklace was designed to be worn as a piece of jewelry. The mini vibrator is attached to a chain, and it comes in gold, silver, or silver with a rose gold accent (all of which are made with nickel-free, body-safe materials). It's USB-rechargeable and equipped with four different vibrations modes, which all run whisper quiet. Though it's too thin to hit your G-spot, it's great for stimulating your clit. It even comes with its own storage pouch.