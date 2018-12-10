71 Products With Tons Of 5-Star Ratings On Amazon That Are The Definition Of Clever

When it comes to rating products on Amazon, not a lot of items receive the coveted five-star status. To achieve this prestigious label, your product must avoid nearly all negative criticism and have almost one hundred percent positive reviews. When you consider the massive amount of customers that pass through the colossal retail giant's doors, that's no small feat. That means when you do find products on Amazon with five-star ratings, you can count on them being pretty darn amazing.

Not only do they tend to be reliable products, they're usually clever as hell, too. I'm not talking about talking everyday cookware or household appliances. I mean the truly exceptional items — those small things that make your life better in some unexpected way or solve a problem you didn't even know you had. Things like electronic gadgets that remove lint from sweaters or dresser organizers that keep your socks from getting mixing up. Simple but genius stuff like that. Other times five-star products are things that take an everyday item to the next level, like matches you can light after they've been underwater or a special towel that dries your hair faster.

Take a look at these exceptionally clever five-star products on Amazon and watch your life transform.

1 This Genius Hair Brush That Can Handle Exceptionally Tough Tangles Crave Naturals Detangling Brush $11 Amazon See On Amazon Whether your hair is thick and curly or thin and straight, if it tends to get tangled easily, this glide-through detangling brush is your answer to painlessly detangle knots. It's designed with innovative cone-shaped bristles that separate the hair side to side rather than up and down. The result is that it detangles your hair without pulling or tugging.

2 A Magic Makeup Remover That Lifts Cosmetics With Nothing But Water Flawless Face Art Makeup Remover Magic Cloth $10 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike oversized square washcloths, these small, circular mini makeup towels look like cloth versions of your basic cotton makeup removers. They're made with 100 percent polyester that's reusable, making them economical and eco-friendly too. Best of all, they don't require any solution or chemicals — just add water and watch them effortlessly lift your eyeshadow, mascara, blush, foundation, lipstick, and other cosmetics

3 An Innovative Drainer That Prevents Grimy Hair From Clogging The Tub TubShroom Tub Drain Protector $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you're grossed out every time you clean the drain and end up pulling out a soggy wad of hair and soap grime, this brilliant drain protector will solve your woes. It's built with a clever design that fits inside the drain itself rather than on top of it, catching hair in one place and making it easy to clean with one simple swipe. The innovative gadget, which prevents clogs and saves money on plumber's bills, is compatible with any standard 1.5-inch to 1.75-inch bathtub drain.

4 An All-In-One Kit That Cleans & Dries Your Makeup Brushes Instantly Selene Pro Makeup Bruch Cleaner And Dryer Kit $35 Amazon See On Amazon You may not think about how much dirt and oil is trapped in your makeup brushes but if you don't clean them regularly, it's like smearing dirt all over your face whenever you apply makeup. This simple-to-use makeup brush cleaner kit automates the process. Just attach the right-sized collar (it comes with eight different attachments), fill the bowl with soapy water, dip in your brush, and give it a spin. The device also works as a dryer when you're done cleaning the brush.

5 A Reusable Smart Notebook You Can Back Up To The Cloud Rocketbook Everlast Mini Smart Reusable Notebook $16 Amazon See On Amazon This reusable smart notebook combines the paper notebook concept with the ability for digital backups, giving you a way to save your notes and sketches to the cloud. It writes with a Pilot Frixion pen that feels like regular ink but syncs to Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox, and others to keep everything safe and secure. Once you've filled up all the pages, simply put the notebook in the microwave and wipe it down with a cloth to start over.

6 These Super Effective Refrigerator Deodorizers That Keep Your Food Smelling Fresh NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer $11 Amazon See On Amazon Whether your fridge tends to get a bit odorous or you just like to keep it smelling extra fresh, these non-scented refrigerator deodorizers are a great way to go. Using biodegradable materials that are one 100 percent food safe, the packets suck up extra moisture in the air, preventing the growth of mildew and thereby allowing your fruits, meats, and veggies to stay fresh longer. The impressive packets last six times longer than baking soda.

7 This Ergonomic Back Support Belt That Improves Your Posture Better Back Lower Back Support Posture Belt $59 Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to maintain a good posture, especially if you sit at a computer all day, but this ergonomic belt makes the transition easy. The device works by stabilizing your pelvis and offering lumbar support so your back can't slouch or slump while you sit. By wearing it for just 15 minutes a day, you'll retrain your muscles to sit up properly and assume a healthier, more natural posture. Over time, the result is that your spine's natural curvature will be restored, reducing soreness and promoting better alignment.

8 A Waffle Maker That Shapes The Batter Into Bowls DASH Waffle Maker Machine $15 Amazon See On Amazon This cute little contraption takes waffles to the next level, allowing you to shape your batter into bowls for things like Belgian waffles, gooey fudge sundaes, or savory treats like chicken waffles or bacon and biscuits. On top of that, you can use the miniature device for non-waffle creations such as tortillas or taco bowls. The lightweight machine, which weighs less than a pound, heats up in seconds and features an easy-to-clean, nonstick surface.

9 A Solar-Powered Lantern That Can Be Used For Camping & More LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lantern $20 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're into camping and backpacking or you just want a survival light for emergency situations, this solar-powered LED lantern provides stellar illumination. The five-ounce device offers a full-sized camping lantern yet it can be folded completely flat for compact, easy storage. The fully waterproof, super portable light floats on water, making it a great choice for things like pool parties, lake trips, fishing, boating, or beach excursions. It charges in the sun in 10 to 14 hours and lasts up to a full day on a single charge.

11 A Chic Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler For Vino On The Go MASCOTKING 12 oz Wine Tumbler $13 Amazon See On Amazon ‌Constructed with top grade stainless steel that features double-layer vacuum insulation, this travel wine tumbler is one hundred percent temperature regulating. That means that in addition to wine, you can use it for things like coffee, hot cocoa, cocktails, or iced tea — it will keep warm beverages hot and cold beverages cool. It has a sturdy, BPA-free lid with a special hole in the top for a straw (which can also be used for sipping). The cute cup comes in 25 colors including rose gold, glass blue, violet, lemon yellow, and others.

12 A Sleek Coffee Brewing Kettle With A Built-In Thermometer Coffee Gator Pour Over Kettle $47 Amazon See On Amazon Never burn your coffee again with this pour over brewing kettle constructed with a built-in thermometer. The stainless steel pot features a sleek gooseneck spout that makes it easy to pour and a thick triple-layer base that ensures it doesn't rust. "Love this!" wrote one reviewer. "I always knew water for coffee should not be boiled but using a traditional kettle you wouldn't know the exact temperature. The coffee gator has a thermometer when the water temperature is in the blue area ... you are ready to pour over."

13 This Luscious Eyebrow Gel That's 100 Percent Waterproof Wunder2 Wunderbrow Long Lasting Eyebrow Gel $22 Amazon See On Amazon If you're sick of eye makeup that's always smearing all over your face and creating a raccoon look, you'll adore this 100 percent transfer-proof eyebrow gel. The fully waterproof, smudge-proof solution can withstand rainstorms, pool parties, showers, workouts, and other activities where you're sweating hard or getting inundated with water. On top of the long-lasting color, it features synthetic hair-like fibers that add definition and make your eyes pop.

14 A Small Multi-Purpose Tool That's The Size Of A Credit Card Wallet Ninja 18 in 1 Multi-purpose Credit Card Sized Tool $13 Amazon See On Amazon Built with 18 different implements in one small gadget, this cleverly designed multi-tool is completely flat and shaped like a credit card so you can slide it into your wallet. Among other things, it can be used as a can opener, a fruit peeler, a hex wrench, a ruler, a bottle opener, and two types of screwdrivers. The strong device is built from robust, heat-treated steel and comes with a lifetime guarantee against rust.

15 This Genius Sponge That Removes The Color From Your Makeup Brushes So They Don't Mix Artsy Makeup Brushes Color Removal Cleaner Sponge $7 Amazon See On Amazon If you want to use the same brush to apply different shades of eyeshadow, this useful makeup sponge lets you do it without the colors mixing. Simply apply the first color of makeup to your eyes, dip your brush into the sponge, and swish it around. The scrubbing material will lift any non-liquid, powder-based makeup from the bristles. When you're all done, wash the sponge with soap and water and it'll be all set for next time.

16 This Weird But Brilliant Moldable Glue That Bonds To Practically Anything Sugru Moldable Glue Original Formula $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you're the DIY type, you'll be amazed how often this convenient moldable glue comes in handy. Instead of dealing with messy liquid glues or goopy pastes, the small, putty-like packets attach to the surface of whatever you're trying to fix, be it plastic, wood, ceramic, metal, or other materials, and turns to strong silicone rubber overnight. The bendy, flexible material is fully waterproof and resistant to both heat and extreme cold temperatures.

17 A Handy USB Travel Charger That's Also A Night Light Powrui USB Wall Charger Night Light And Travel Plug $15 Amazon See On Amazon Built with four convenient USB charging ports and a sleek, foldable design, this handy travel plug offers a compact way to charge your devices on the go without taking up a lot of space. What's more, the device is also equipped with a strong night light. It has a built-in smart sensor that can detect light levels, turning on automatically when it begins getting dark. Use the plug as a hallway light when you're at home and then when you travel, grab it for easy charging on the road.

18 This Strange Device That Cleans Your Phone With UV Rays PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger $60 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring innovative germicidal UVC light technology, this bizarre but brilliant device cleans and sanitizes your smartphone without using any liquids, soaps, or cleaning solutions. To use it, simply place your phone on the UV-transparent plate and close the lid — it kills 99.99 percent of bacteria in about 10 minutes including staphylococcus, E. coli, and salmonella. It can clean inside slots and small places that cleaning wipes can't access. Plus, as a bonus, you can use it to sanitize other things such as smartwatches, earbuds, credit cards, or anything else that will fit inside the device.

19 A Clever Shower Gadget That Washes & Exfoliates Your Back Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber $12 Amazon See On Amazon With a soft microfiber washcloth on one side and exfoliating loofah material on the other, this clever back scrubber lets you clean and exfoliate your back without any assistance. The smooth shower accessory has convenient handles on each side that double as hooks you can use to hang the device when not in use. It's quick-drying so it won't get moldy or smell bad and the material is fully machine washable for extra sanitation.

20 A Bizarre But Genius Nail Polish Holder That You Wear While You Work Tweexy Original Wearable Nail Polish Holder $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever sat at a desk or on the floor to do your nails and worried you were going to knock the bottle over, this unique nail polish holder keeps it safe and accessible the whole time. The odd but useful manicure gadget is designed to slide over your finger and be worn like a ring, tilting your hand to access the polish. It allows you to do your nails while lying in bed, sitting on the couch, or riding in the back seat of a car where you don't have access to a flat surface.

21 This Cool Pet Bathing Tool That Won't Spray Water All Over The Place Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool $25 Amazon See On Amazon With a soft, rubbery sponge and slender spray, this unique pet bathing tool is a great way to get your furry friend clean without a hassle. It has straps that attach to your hand and easy adapters to connect it to either your bathtub or an outdoor hose. "My dog is terrified of the bath!" wrote one reviewer. "But with this hand held sprayer, it’s so easy to bathe her. Bath time is so much faster and more comfortable for her now."

22 A Pair Of Heel Stoppers That Prevent You From Sinking Into The Grass GoGoHeel STOPPERS Heel Protectors $10 See On Amazon Whether you're at a summer wedding or a backyard barbecue, it's hard not to sink into the grass when you're wearing high heels. These clever heel stoppers, however, prevent the back of your foot from taking a dive. The one-of-a-kind accessories, which are equipped with durable, reinforced bottoms, increase the surface area of your heel between three and ten times. They offer 360-degree protection and are fully transparent to help blend in with your shoes.

23 These Super Convenient Gear Ties That Can Be Used For Everything Nite Ize Original Reusable Rubber Twist Ties $11 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're wrapping headphones, bundling cords, or tying cables, these versatile reusable twist ties are guaranteed to come in handy. They're built with flexible wire inside and a strong rubber exterior that makes them sturdy and waterproof for both indoor and outdoor use. The grippy rubber holds its shape perfectly and they're UV-resistant too. The handy ties come in a pack of eight.

24 An Electronic Pedi File That Makes Your Feet Feel Like Silk Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File $18 Amazon See On Amazon If you have a pumice stone sitting on the side of your bathtub, you can get rid of it now — this convenient electronic foot file does the job better, faster, and more efficiently. The smooth shower accessory boasts a coarse roller head that rotates a full 360 degrees, filing down callouses and removing dead skin effortlessly. The result is soft, silky feet that feel like you just had a professional pedicure. It has an ergonomically shaped handle and comes with four double A batteries.

25 A Convenient Makeup Holder That Keeps Your Lipstick Wonderfully Organized Hblife Lipstick Holder $8 Amazon See On Amazon With 40 spaces for lipsticks of varying sizes and colors, this useful makeup organizer will clear up the clutter on your vanity counter or bathroom sink. It's made of strong acrylic material that's fully translucent so you can find the lipstick you're looking for without a huge hassle. Plus, in addition to lipstick, the compartments fit makeup brushes, mascaras, eyeliners, and even small bottles of cosmetics or lotions.

26 This Cordless Blender That's Perfect For Shakes & Smoothies PopBabies Personal Blender $37 Amazon See On Amazon No cord to deal with. No big, clunky base to store. This easy USB-powered mini blender takes the hassle out of making smoothies and protein shakes. It charges with a USB cord so you can carry it anywhere and the blending chamber doubles as a BPA-free travel bottle. That means when you're done blending, you don't have to transfer anything to your cup. Just pop it out and go.

27 A Luxurious Bath Caddy For Couples To Pamper You And Your Partner Royal Craft Wood Bathtub Caddy Tray $40 Amazon See On Amazon Designed especially for couples, this two-person bath caddy boasts two separate side trays and extra space for romantic items like candles and lotions. It has a special slot to hold your phone or tablet and another dedicated opening for a wine glass. The luxurious caddy is made of bamboo with waterproof lacquer and extendable handles. Underneath, it features silicone grips to prevent it from slipping around on the edge of the tub.

28 A Convenient Pillow To Hold Your Tablet Up To Watch Movies Prop 'n Go Slim iPad Pillow with Adjustable Angle Control $40 Amazon See On Amazon If you like to watch movies, stream videos, or binge Netflix on your tablet, this handy iPad pillow allows you to do so without propping it up against a water glass or leaning it on a pile of books. It's made with soft memory foam that feels comfortable on your lap and also works sitting on top of the bed, couch, or kitchen table. It has an anti-slip surface and the ability to rotate through 14 angles, ranging from 9 to 75 degrees.

29 A Weirdly Shaped But Highly Effective Stainless Steel Whisk WMF Profi Plus Stainless Steel Ball Whisk $20 Amazon See On Amazon This oddly shaped stainless steel whisk mixes ingredients together faster than standard balloon-style whisks, shortening your time in the kitchen. Rather than round, connected wires, the design features straight, individual tines that make it easier to clean and allow it to flatten out to scrape the bowl. "Superb whisk for the making of French sauces, candy and anything else requiring a whisk," raved one Amazon customer. "I have a large collection of 'regular' whisks, but none can top this."

30 A Battery-Operated Sifter That's Faster And More Efficient Norpro Battery Operated Sifter $13 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have a hard time using a hand crank or you simply want to speed things up in the kitchen, this battery-operated sifter gets your flour and other items mixed faster, saving you time and effort. Not only that, it sifts the ingredients more thoroughly and evenly. The device, which runs on a single C battery, is made of BPA-free material with a stainless steel mesh screen. It can hold up to five ounces.

31 A Bizarre Looking Tablet Stand That Works Exceptionally Well Tablift Tablet Stand $40 Amazon See On Amazon This strangely built tablet holder, which is designed to hold practically any device, may look a little bizarre but it works surprisingly well. On top of being able to offer tons of different angles, it keeps the tablet elevated off your lap so you don't get hot and uncomfortable. The legs are sturdy and hold your device in place without wobbling while the top piece offers a secure grip.

32 These Reusable Stainless Steel Straws That Are Super Eco-Friendly Joyeco Stainless Steel Boba Straws $12 Amazon See On Amazon Made with colorful stainless steel, these sleek reusable straws manage to be earth-friendly while also looking cute. Each one is half an inch in diameter and feels sturdy in your glass. They are dishwasher safe and come with an easy cleaning brush to access the middle section. "Good price, quality straws, nice design, fits boba," wrote one reviewer. "(I) get compliments all the time asking where I purchased ... cute storage bag, and cleans easily with included brush."

33 This Unique Natural Heating Pad That's Made With Flax Seed And Wheat Nature Creation Basic Herb Heating Pad $26 Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with a blend of natural flax seed and wheat, this herb heating pad is a more eco-based alternative to traditional heating pads. It can be put in the microwave for soothing warmth or kept in the freezer for ice therapy. The unscented pad, which holds its temperature longer due to the flax and wheat components, works great on sore muscles, pulls, strains, sprains, and general stress relief.

34 This Wireless Charger That Powers Your Phone Without A Cord Squish Wireless Charger, Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad & Stand $17 Amazon See On Amazon This versatile wireless phone charger offers easy horizontal charging so you can watch videos or stream movies while it's working. The sleek gadget features grippy silica gel material to hold your phone securely in place and an anti-slip mat so it doesn't slide around on the counter. It can charge all Qi-enabled devices quickly and efficiently with automatic identification and an effortless connection. Best of all, the charger protects your phone from power surges and overheating.

35 A Frozen Sorbet Maker That Turns Fruit Into Dessert Instantly Yonanas 902 Classic Soft Serve Maker $40 Amazon See On Amazon Make sweet-tasting desserts that are actually healthy with this simple frozen sorbet maker. It's ridiculously easy to use — just throw your fruit into the black chute and press down on the lever. Seconds later, delicious sorbet will emerge. You can use fruits like bananas, strawberries, raspberries, mangos, and blueberries, or treat yourself to things like chocolate and cacao. The chute, plunger, and blade are all fully dishwasher-safe so cleanup is a breeze, too.

36 A Silicone Shower Brush That Massages Your Scalp While Strengthening Your Roots Eflush Hair Scalp Massager $10 Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this silicone shower comb feel amazing as it massages your scalp, it also removes dead skin cells and promotes better circulation by increasing blood flow. You can use it to disperse shampoo, hair gel, mousse, and wax, or simply enjoy the soothing sensation. If that's not enough, it also strengthens the roots of your hair, encouraging growth and making it more voluminous.

37 These Stretchy Silicone Lids You Can Use To Cover Bowls Or Keep Fruit Fresh I-Kawachi Silicone Stretch Lids $11 Amazon See On Amazon You don't need special Tupperware to store leftovers anymore. These clever silicone lids are made of stretchy material that adapts to the size and contours of your dishware. They come in a six-pack with different sizes to fit various bowls, cups, mugs, and jars. The flexible lids are BPA-free and eco-friendly, eliminating the need for disposable cellophane. As a bonus, you can put them on half-cut fruit like cantaloupe, honeydew, or watermelon.

38 This Wireless Bluetooth Speaker That Syncs Fast And Offers Great Sound LENRUE Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in-Mic $13 Amazon See On Amazon Engineered with the ability to play five straight hours of music, this high-quality Bluetooth speaker makes a great travel companion for tunes on the go. It syncs quickly from up to 33 feet away and delivers clean, crisp audio. The device is lightweight and durable with a built-in mic so you can make voice calls, too. "I am extremely impressed with the HUGE sound that comes from this small device," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "... Took just seconds to connect and I was listening to my music within about a minute."

39 This Rechargeable Book Light That You Can Bend In Any Direction Ledgle LED Rechargeable Book Light $14 Amazon See On Amazon Rather than dealing with an annoying clip-on mechanism, this rechargeable LED book light has a cool bendable design that hangs around your neck, lighting up the area in front of you while you read or study. The handy gadget showcases two arms and three brightness levels that offer a soft, wide angle, a bright spotlight, and a combination filter. It can be used for other purposes too such as camping, running, DIY projects, or outdoor cooking.

40 A Conveniently Versatile Purse Organizer That Keeps Your Bag Tidy Lexsion Felt Insert Bag Organizer Bag In Bag For Handbag Purse Organizer Fits Speedy Neverfull $16 Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone who's always losing things in the abyss of your purse, this practical handbag organizer will be a game changer. It's made with soft felt that's flexible enough to conform to your purse yet rigid enough to hold its shape. It features 12 separate compartments to hold things like your phone, wallet, car keys, makeup, and other accessories. The middle pockets are fully removable so you can customize it to your needs and the whole thing is one unit you can transfer to other bags without removing all of the items.

41 These Durable Oven Mitts That Are Shaped Like Bear Paws Fred Polar Bear Hands Oven Mitts $0 Amazon See On Amazon Made with heat-proof silicone that's tough enough for scalding hot pans, these paw-shaped oven mitts are both cute and functional. They feature insulated cotton in between the silicone pads that's strong and machine washable. "I don’t usually use oven mitts because they are too bulky and stiff, so hard to get a good hold on pans," wrote one reviewer. "These are smaller and more like thick regular mittens, so easy and safe to use."

42 A Microfiber Shower Wrap That's Soft, Silky, & Totally Adjustable DII Women's Adjustable Shower Wrap $14 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you shower in community spaces like gyms and dorm rooms, or simply like having something soft to wrap yourself up in, this smooth shower wrap has you covered — literally. The machine washable fabric is made of silky microfiber that feels soft on your skin while also absorbing water. What's more, it's fully adjustable with an elastic strap and velcro closure system that make it custom-fit your body.

43 This Covered Ice Cube Tray That Prevents Water From Splashing Out Komax Ice Cube Tray with No-spill Cover $19 Amazon See On Amazon If you're always splashing water out of the ice cube tray as you carry it from the sink to the freezer, this smartly designed no-spill tray will keep your floors dry. The clever device has a leak-proof silicone lid that holds the water in to prevent it from splashing or spilling. As a bonus, if your freezer tends to be crowded, you can store the ice tray tilted sideways without it spilling out.

44 A Soft Anti-Frizz Towel That Dries Your Hair Twice As Fast As Terry Cloth DuraComfort Anti-Frizz Hair Towel $15 Amazon See On Amazon If you're always in a hurry in the morning or your hair takes forever to dry, this super absorbent hair towel will speed everything up. The anti-frizz microfiber soaks up water like a sponge, allowing your hair to dry twice as fast as it would with a regular terry cloth towel. It's also smaller than a regular towel so it doesn't feel as thick or heavy on your head.

45 This Chilled Massage Roller That Gives You Cryotherapy Foot Rubs GoFit Polar Foot Roller - Cold Massage Relief $35 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you spend a lot of time on your feet or just love the way a soothing foot rub feels, this cryotherapy foot roller offers an innovative approach. Unlike a regular foot massager, the unique device features a stainless steel roller that you can store in the freezer. When it's time to rub your feet, pull it out and roll it evenly along the urethane wheels. The combination of ice and pressure reduces swelling and offers excellent stress relief.

47 This Adorable Tea Infuser That Looks Like The Lock Ness Monster Baby Nessie the Loch Ness Monster Tea Infuser $13 Amazon See On Amazon This cute tea infuser doesn't only do a great job making tea — it looks adorable too. Made with top grade, food-safe silicone, the dino-shaped accessory is durable, lightweight, and fully heat-resistant. "It's a tiny little dinosaur that makes tea. What's not to love?" wrote one Amazon user. "It does its job well, makes a lovely cup of loose leaf tea, and brightens up my mornings with its little head poking over the rim of my mug."

48 A Handy iPad Gadget That Holds Your Tablet On The Wall Dockem Koala Tablet Wall Mount $15 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you want to watch movies, stream videos, or prop up a recipe while you cook, this convenient tablet mount lets you place your device right on the wall. The practical accessory, which has a built-in cord clip to manage the cable, can be set up in both horizontal and vertical orientations, depending on your preference. It's easy to install and comes with all of the screws and anchors needed.

49 A Mini Microscope That Uses A High-End Aspheric Lens System Carson MicroBrite Plus 60x-120x Power LED Lighted Pocket Microscope $13 Amazon See On Amazon This portable LED microscope offers many of the same functions of a bigger device at a fraction of the size and weight. The miniature viewing apparatus is equipped with an aspheric internal lens system that forces light rays to merge together at a specific focal point, creating a crisper view with less distortion. The pocket gadget is super lightweight and can be powered with a single double A battery.

50 This Funny 'Dinner Is Poured' Wine Glass That Fits The Whole Bottle Big Betty XL Premium Jumbo Wine Glass $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you can relate to the concept of drinking your dinner, this funny wine glass (aka Big Betty) will speak to your heart. With the phrase "Dinner is Poured" engraved in the side, the giant novelty wine glass can hold an entire 750-milliliter bottle of wine. The glass is super lightweight with a smooth stem and sleek aesthetic.

51 This Weird But Brilliant Kitchen Gadget That Cleans Your Whisk Whisk Wiper Multipurpose Kitchen Tool $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever used a whisk you know that the oddly-shaped utensils are basically impossible to clean — batter gets stuck in the tines and you end up with goop and flour everywhere. This clever whisk cleaning gadget, however, eliminates the hassle, allowing you to wipe down your whisk in seconds. Not only that, it removes the extra food the inside so you don't waste whatever you were mixing. It works with most standard, 11-inch whisks and comes with its own custom utensil included, too. As a bonus, the side doubles as a spatula for wiping down the bowl.

52 A Heated Massage Pillow That Rubs Your Neck While Applying Warmth Zyllion Shiatsu Back Neck Massager $45 Amazon See On Amazon With firm, deep-tissue massage nodes, this heated Shiatsu neck pillow is the ultimate stress reliever. The luxurious device boasts a strong, automated kneading mechanism that changes directions once a minute. Its advanced heating function provides relaxing warmth, as well as a safety feature that shuts it off after 20 minutes. The ergonomic shape is custom-designed for your neck but also works on your lower back, lumbar area, thighs, and calves.

53 A Cool Kitchen Gadget That Makes Two Breakfast Sammies At Once Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $40 Amazon See On Amazon If you have a habit of running out the door without breakfast, you'll love this easy-to-use sandwich maker that cranks out warm and delicious breakfast sammies in less than five minutes. Just throw your choice of eggs, veggies, meats, cheeses, and other delights into the middle and slap an English muffin on either side. In no time the quick-cooking gadget, which can make two sandwiches at the same time, will have your breakfast ready to eat on the go.

54 This Genius Beanie That Has A Special Hole For Your Ponytail C.C Cable Knit Ponytail Beanie $15 Amazon See On Amazon If you like wearing hats but hate how they restrict your hair, this clever ponytail beanie will offer you the best of both worlds. Made from soft, cable-knit material, the warm hat has a hole in the back that's specifically designed for your hair to poke out of. You can use it for ponytails, braids, buns, pigtails, and other creative hairstyles of your choice. The fabric is made from stretchy acrylic that's durable and itch-free.

55 This One-Of-A-Kind Cereal Bowl That Keeps The Flakes From Getting Soggy Obol - The Original Never Soggy Cereal Bowl $15 Amazon See On Amazon Soggy cereal is the bane of everyone's morning and this brilliant bowl has attempted to banish the experience forever. To use it, simply pour the cereal into one side and the milk into the other. As you eat, you can slide spoonfuls of cereal into the milk through the small spiral channel on the side, ensuring that each bit stays as crisp as it was when you poured it.

57 This Fabric Shaver That Picks Up Lint Better Than Rollers Beautural Portable Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover $17 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike those annoying lint rollers that barely pick up anything yet somehow manage to stick to everything, this modern fabric shaver removes lint without a hassle. It's made with a sharp, efficient blade that offers two speed settings and an adjustable height feature that makes it suitable for a variety of fabrics. The handy device, which comes with its own cleaning brush, can be used on sweaters, blouses, dresses, blankets, sheets, upholstery, and more.

58 An Extra Loud Alarm Clock That Shakes The Bed To Wake You Up Sonic Alert SBB500SS Sonic Bomb Extra-Loud Dual Alarm Clock $31 Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone who gives new meaning to the phrase "not a morning person," this is the alarm clock for you. Built with a piercingly loud 113-decibel alarm, it not only makes an extra loud sound but also shakes the bed and flashes red lights. Just slide the small, 12-volt shaker under your pillow before you go to sleep at night and when the alarm goes off, your whole bed will vibrate. The powerful alarm has a five-level dimmer and backup battery function.

59 These Eco-Friendly Baking Mats That Let You Cook With Less Grease AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mats $8 Amazon See On Amazon Save money, improve your health, and help the environment with these eco-friendly baking mats. The reusable mats, which reduce the need for parchment paper, are made from heat-safe silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. They fit perfectly with half-sheet size pans and are easy to clean. In addition to reducing waste, they eliminate the need for oil, making your baked treats healthier and less greasy.

60 This Genetic Testing Kit That Traces Your Ancestral History AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Ethnicity $59 Amazon See On Amazon If you're curious about your genetic makeup, this genetic testing kit from AncenstryDNA breaks it down into a pie chart showing your ethnicity percentages and possible migration paths of your ancestors. The test pulls from more than 350 regions worldwide, offering you stories about your ancestor's journeys, along with an "Ethnicity Estimate." You take the test via a simple saliva sample and return it in the prepaid box. Results are typically back within six to eight weeks.

62 This Efficient Smart Plug That Connects With Alexa To Create Voice Controlled Appliances Amazon Smart Plug $25 Amazon See On Amazon This high-tech smart plug, which works with any Alexa-based device, lets you turn on lights, control the heat, and manage appliances with the simple sound of your voice. Just plug it in and connect it to your Alexa app. From there you can create your own customized voice commands, controlling anything it's plugged into. You can also set it up to run on automated schedules or control appliances when you're on vacation.

63 A Color-Changing Putty That Relieves Stress As You Mold It In Your Hands Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty $14 Amazon See On Amazon There's no better antidote for feeling fidgety or stressed out than playing with a pile of sticky putty. This color-changing goop, which has a texture similar to Silly Putty, shifts tints and hues as you squish it around in your hands. The cosmic-themed substance has a hypnotizing effect as it moves through colors like purple, red, aqua blue, and copper. Take it out into the sunlight and it will sparkle even more, providing relief for things like anxiety, stress, and hyperactivity.

64 A Wake-Up Alarm Clock That Stimulates The Sun Coming Up With A Yellow Glow Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with Sunrise Simulation $50 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of waking up to a blaring alarm, this lovely sunrise alarm clock simulates a naturally occurring dawn, delivering gradually increasing light while the sound of nature chirps all around you. To use it, set the alarm 30 minutes before you want to wake up and the device will recreate the feeling of the sun coming up. It's built with a yellow light featuring 10 settings and an optional backup beeper.

65 A Bluetooth Kit For Your Car That Makes Everything Hands-Free Besign BK01 Bluetooth 4.1 Car Kit $25 Amazon See On Amazon Listen to your music in your car completely hands-free with this easy Bluetooth adapter kit. It's simple to install and works instantly, converting your regular stereo into a system that can detect your phone as soon as you get in the car, syncing it up with the automobile's speakers. The kit comes with a ground loop noise isolator that reduces buzzing and improves the overall sound quality. Plus, there's a dual port car charger so you can charge two separate phones while the music plays.

66 This Squatty Potty Bathroom Stool That Makes Pooping Faster Squatty Potty The Original Bathroom Toilet Stool $20 Amazon See On Amazon Few bathroom devices have ever elicited the type of staunch loyalism and raving reviews that the beloved Squatty Potty enjoys. The unique bathroom stool works by elevating your knees above your hips so your colon is better positioned for bowel movement. The result is that you can poop easier, faster, and more effectively. The stool is made from strong polyurethane and capable of holding up to 350 pounds.

67 These Clip-On Dishes That Hold Salsa And Other Snack Dips Prepworks by Progressive Assorted Dip Clips $7 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to attach to the side of your plate, these adorable dip clips offer a convenient place to hold things like salsa, hummus, ranch dressing, and other snack dips. The clips, which come in a pack of four, are made with soft, grippy material that can grab plates firmly without scratching or scuffing them. Each one can hold up to a third of a cup of dip and is compatible with paper plates, as well as glass and ceramic.

68 A Bizarre But Genius Tool That Helps You Tuck Your Sheet Into The Mattress The Tucker Bed Sheet Tucker Tool $20 Amazon See On Amazon Prepare to take your bed-making game to the next level with this creative bed tucker tool. The small gadget, which can be used with either your left or right hand, lifts the mattress up as you're tucking in the sheet, easing the pressure on your back and making the process more efficient. The tool prevents back strain while also making the sheets look neater and more evenly tucked.

69 A Special Container Made Specifically For Guacamole To Keep It Fresh Prepworks by Progressive Fresh Guacamole ProKeeper $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever put guacamole in the fridge and pulled it out five seconds later to discover it's already turned brown, you'll appreciate this customized guacamole container. The special bowl is made specifically to prevent guacamole from going brown, creating an extra strong, airtight seal. To make it work, simply press the lid into the container to get rid of excess air — your dip will stay fresh and green for days at a time.

70 These Aromatic Candles That Smell Like Soothing Lavender And Eucalyptus Way Out West Aromatherapy Stress Relief Candles $30 Amazon See On Amazon With one candle made of pure lavender and the other full of eucalyptus, spearmint, and rosemary, these soothing aromatherapy tools bring a sense of calm to any room. The scents are specifically formulated for stress relief, reducing anxiety and creating a peaceful ambience. The sweet-smelling candles, which are set inside cute mason jars, come with their own wick dipper so you can put them out without creating extra smoke.