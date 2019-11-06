70 Gifts On Amazon Prime That Are Rad As Hell & Cheap As Hell

Awesome, cheap, and fast: Choose any two — that's how the old rule goes, right? When it comes to gifts on Amazon Prime, the site blows that whole proposition out of the water with this collection of inexpensive and rad as hell gifts that ship via Prime so they're at your doorstep or your recipient's practically before you can say "Totally tubular."

This list has its share of practical presents, like packing cubes that make a perfect treat for anyone who travels and come in at just $20 or a deluxe waiter's corkscrew that's the perfect gift for the oenophile in your life — because literally, who can have too many corkscrews — and is only $11. The list also features plenty of gifts that are just plain fun. While there's lots to choose from, I'll highlight for you one particular favorite of mine: This pair of socks with a likeness of Bob Ross and one of his most-remembered quotes, "Happy tree..." along with some trees themselves. Tell me, who isn't going to smile when they put those on? They're $12, and yes, there is a pair about squirrels, too.

Plus, this list has a fail-safe: You can always order these delicious Ferraro Rocher chocolates — and let's be serious, at $10, just order a box for yourself, too. After all the shopping you're going to do, you know you deserve it.

1. This Umbrella Folds In Reverse So It Doesn't Drip Everywhere LANBRELLA Windproof Travel Umbrella $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in 19 styles and two sizes, this umbrella has one really cool feature working for it: When it collapses, it folds in reverse, so it doesn't drip all over the place but holds the water into itself instead. Not only is it waterproof, it's windproof as well, for those truly blustery days. This durable model features one-hand, push-button operation to both open and fold the umbrella.

2. The Messenger Bag That's Ideal For Travel As Well As Everyday Use Travelon Anti-Theft Messenger Bag $39 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for use while traveling — whether around the city or around the globe — or just running around town doing errands, this messenger bag is made from super-strong polyester and has a variety of pockets to keep everything organized on the go. Available in 10 styles, it even includes a removable LED light and an RFID-blocking card to keep out hackers' prying eyes. The adjustable strap is cut-proof for further safety.

3. This Lightweight Backpack Is Available In Six Trendy Patterns FITMYFAVO Multi-Pocket Backpack $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Ideal for overnights or study sessions, this backpack is crafted from durable cotton canvas to provide the perfect vessel for overnight or weekend stays as well as trips to the library. Designed to fit up to a 14-inch laptop, it has an interior divider plus a front pocket for all those necessities like keys, a smartphone, and a wallet. Adjustable straps make it comfortable and easy to carry, plus it comes in six different fashionable designs.

4. A Set Of Packing Cubes That's Practical And Saves So Much Space AmazonBasics Travel Packing Cubes (4-Piece) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to believe how much more your luggage can accommodate when these packing cubes are put to use. Available in six colors, the four-piece set is designed to organize clothing while also keeping it neat and wrinkle-free during travel. These pieces are made from durable nylon that's topped with soft mesh to allow for ventilation; they're sturdy yet don't add weight or bulkiness to suitcases.

5. This Wallet Keeps Prying Eyes Away From Sensitive Card Info Zoppen Rfid Blocking Passport Wallet $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed with RFID-blocking shield material built right in, this passport case shields credit cards and ID's from prying eyes. With three folds, it holds not only a passport and a full phalanx of cards, but it also encompasses a slot for boarding passes, a zippered money pouch, a key holder, a pen holder, and much more. Available in 35 colors, it's crafted from vegan suede.

6. A "Mermaid" Bag That Has Sequins That Reverse To Change Colors Segorts Mermaid Reversible Drawstring Bag $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for dance class or to take to soccer or swim practice, or just for spend-the-night parties, this drawstring bag features reversible sequins that make it change colors when they're flipped over. Backed with a solid-colored nylon panel, it's available in 21 different styles. The shoulder straps are adjustable, too.

7. A Waterproof Pouch For Cosmetics And More Loomiloo Waterproof Cosmetic Bag $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in a baker's dozen of designs, including six that feature llamas, this pouch is designed for cosmetics but can be useful for so much more. Waterproof from the outside, it would also be ideal for contact lens supplies, medications, a first aid kit, or pencils and pens for school — and that's just the tip of the iceberg! Made from soft polyester, it's perfect for everyday use.

8. This "Bubble" Umbrella Offers 180-Degree Protection totes Women's Clear Bubble Umbrella $15 | Amazon See on Amazon For the utmost in protection during the driving rain combined with total visibility, this bubble umbrella does the trick. Made from heavy-duty acrylic, its clear canopy extends down and past the user's shoulders to safeguard him or her without obscuring the surroundings. The steel shaft keeps it rigid in high-wind conditions, and a curved plastic handle makes it easy to hold and carry.

9. A Clear Tote Bag That's Perfect For Work And Play Handy Laundry Clear Tote Bag $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Have you noticed that more and more places are requiring that you bring your belongings in clear tote bags these days for safety reasons, from workplaces to a variety of large gathering places like college and pro sports stadiums? This tote fills the bill, constructed from heavy-duty PVC and featuring both shoulder straps and hand-carry handles for easy of use. It's also capacious enough to carry everything with ease, including water bottles, a wallet, a smartphone, and more. Sturdy zippers finish off the bag — this one's a keeper.

10. A Brilliant And Collapsible Water Bottle Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Expandable into a standard round bottle shape that holds 22 ounces of water, this roll-up water bottle is made from 100% food-grade silicone that's free from BPA and phthalates. It collapses for compact transport on the road or the trail and even has a convenient wrist loop for easy carrying. Available in seven colors, it has a patented, sealing twist cap that prevents leaking and spilling.

11. A Slouchy Beanie For The Colder Months C.C. Slouch Beanie $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This slouchy beanie cap is knit from super-soft acrylic so it's both warm and comfortable. Available in more colors than I can count, it's designed to accommodate most head sizes and wrap them in snuggly warmth. The cable knit detail makes it warm and fashionable at the same time.

12. This 5-Pack Of Wooly Socks With Cute Designs YZKKE Vintage Knit Socks (5-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon With their fun and festive patterns, these socks make a cheerful gift for any occasion. One size fits most foot sizes and come in a variety of colorful styles. Crafted primarily from wool but with enough cotton and polyester to make them both comfy and breathable — and a hint of spandex so that they stay put — they're delightful for everyday wear.

13. A Stylish And Versatile Crossbody Bag SG SUGU Leightweight Crossbody Bag $19 | Amazon See on Amazon A sleek pouch-style design is the hallmark of this crossbody bag that's stylish enough for a night out but compact and lightweight for everyday use. Crafted from vegan leather, it features a front zipper pocket that's both stylish and useful, and a top zipper that leads into the main compartment. Large enough to hold a smartphone, it has an adjustable strap for the ultimate in versatility.

14. The Wallet That Keeps Personal Data Safe GDTK RFID Blocking Wallet $14 | Amazon See on Amazon With enough space for six cards and one photo ID, plus a sleeve for paper money and a coin pocket, this wallet's capaciousness secretes its superpower: It features military-grade RFID-blocking materials to keep your info safe. Made of authentic leather, it's available in 27 colors and styles and is just the right size for carrying everyday in a pocket or dropping right into a handbag, backpack, or briefcase.

15. The Neck Warmers That Earned 4+ Stars From More Than 500 Reviewers Arctic Extreme Thermal Neck Warmers (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Complete anyone's winter wardrobe with these neck warmers that are crafted from thermal yarn for optimum heat retention and feature a warm, fleecy interior. Ideal for outdoor sports or for everyday wear when the temperature plunges, they're available in a selection of colors. It's designed to cover not just the neck but the ears and the nose, too — everything up to the whites of the eyes — and has built-in moisture management qualities to ensure that runny nose doesn't get out of hand.

16. This Black Sugar Mask Makes The Skin Silky Smooth Skinfood Black Sugar Mask $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from rich and luxurious Brazilian black sugar, this mask is designed to lightly exfoliate the skin and leave it silky smooth after just one use — it's the ultimate natural complexion refiner. Replete with vitamins and minerals, it's also deeply nourishing to the skin, formulated to eliminate impurities while revitalizing and brightening the complexion. Its all-natural composition balances the skin without pesticides or chemicals.

17. The Groovy Bob Ross-Inspired Socks That Are Perfect For Gift-Giving Oooh Yeah Funny Novelty Socks $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Featuring a likeness of public television painter extraordinaire and cult icon Bob Ross — and one of his oft-repeated sayings, "Happy tree" — these socks also include imagery of said tree on repeat. The comfortable cotton-nylon blend is combed for extra coziness and has a touch of spandex so they'll stay up during those long sessions at the easel. Guaranteed to put a smile on their recipient's face, the socks will fit most shoe sizes and are available in a selection of Bob Ross-themed patterns (yes, there is a squirrel version available, too).

18. No More Cold Rides With This Electric Blanket For The Car Stalwart Electric Blanket $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes going over the river and through the woods to Grandma's house can just be excruciating in the winter months when the car's heat just isn't making it to the back seat, or even more common, down to your feet. This electric blanket solves that problem, since it's equipped with an adapter that plugs into any vehicle's cigarette lighter for near-instant, toasty heat. Six styles make taking on wintertime travel so much more pleasant.

19. The Memory Foam Pillow That Makes A Comfortable Seat Anywhere Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Wedge Seat $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Engineered into an angled wedge, this memory foam cushion can make a comfortable seat out of just about anything — that wonky office chair, the car seat with its jangly springs, a hard and unforgiving stadium seat. The memory foam molds perfectly to the shape of its user to support the tailbone, pelvis, and spine, ensuring more ideal posture and relieving pressure on the sciatic nerve. This cushion features a handle for easy portability and won't slip around as you're seated and re-seated.

20. An All-Natural Gift Set For Hand Repair Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set $11 | Amazon See on Amazon From trusted purveyor of natural health and beauty solutions Burt's Bees, this hand care set features Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream — plus a pair of cotton gloves to seal in treatments overnight. These trio of treatments can be used separately or on an individual basis to moisturize and heal chapped hands and maintain cuticle and nail health, especially during the dry winter months. Formulated with all-natural ingredients like Vitamin E, Aloe Vera and botanical oils, this set is a great choice for so many gift-giving occasions.

21. This Sprayer Accessory Cuts Cleaning Time In Half Both Indoors And Out The Scrubbie $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Engineered to fit on both pull-down and trigger-style sink sprayers as well as garden hoses, this attachment with its reversible sponge/scrubber tip can actually cut the time spent doing dishes and common outdoor chores like washing the car and cleaning windows in half. The water streams through the attachment and, combined with leverage and the scrubbing power of the tip, makes even caked-on messes so much easier to clean. An ideal stocking stuffer, housewarming or hostess gift, and the perfect gift for the new car or boat owner, this is the gift that keeps on giving.

22. The Socks That Brace To Relieve Ankle And Foot Issues Go2 Ankle Brace Compression Socks $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with heavy-duty knit fabric that provides light compression both above and below the arch of the foot, these socks serve as a sleeve for some of the body's most delicate muscles and bones to provide relief for troublesome foot complaints like plantar fasciitis. The compression wraps around the ankles and heels as well, reinforcing this area in a manner that's supportive without being restrictive. They're available in 22 colors as well.

23. This Knife Sharpener Provides 2-Step Honing KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Offering two-step honing — a fine polisher and a coarse grinding edge — this knife sharpener is equipped to give a professionally sharpened edge to both indoor and outdoor knives. It's engineered to grip the edge of countertops or other work surfaces for ease in use, while a non-slip base holds the device steady during sharpening for safety. Its small size means it stores away easily when not in use.

24. The Foot Scrubber That Gives A Massage While Cleaning LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Massager $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to reinvigorate and relax the feet while giving them a thorough cleaning, this foot massager adheres to the floor of the shower with an array of suction cups and administers its refreshing treatment with dozens of scrubbing bristles. Large enough to accommodate both feet at one time, it's durable and long-lasting — and even provides a gentle exfoliation while showering. It's an affordable gadget that provides a spa-like treatment right in the shower!

25. This Soft And Silky Bubble Bath Made With Nutrient-Rich Algae Algemarin Bubble Bath $28 | Amazon See on Amazon This luxuriously silky Algemarin bubble bath is a fantastic way to spoil someone on a budget. Formulated with a blend of nourishing minerals and ultra-hydrating sea algae, the foam solution soothes and relaxes while simultaneously revitalizing your skin. It comes in a 25-ounce bottle with a squeezable lid.

26. A Simple, Affordable Way To Make Delicious No-Fuss Donuts At Home Axe Sickle Large Donut Pan $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Constructed with soft but sturdy silicone, this non-stick donut baking pan is durable yet lightweight. Not only that, its simple nine-piece mold makes it easy (not to mention cheap) to make their favorite glazed, sugared, and strawberry-frosted treats. All they have to do is fill the donut cavities most of the way full, stick them in the oven, and wait for the deliciousness to unfold.

27. A Neat And Tidy Makeup Organizer That Rotates 360-Degrees sanipoe 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer $23 | Amazon See on Amazon For folks with counters that look like tornadoes of lipsticks, mascaras, and facial creams, this incredibly convenient cosmetics organizer is a great way to get their life in order. In addition to offering space for 30 makeup brushes, 20 skincare products, and tons of other products (like nail polishes, eyeliners, blush, foundation, or, lip glosses), it rotates in a full 360-degree circle, making it easy to find what they're looking for.

28. This Chic Yet Useful Multi-Pack Of Ultra-Soft Kitchen Towels Liliane Collection Kitchen Dish Towels $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Kitchen linen can be an expensive gift but this cute yet practical multi-pack offers chic dish towels at an affordable price. The classic tea towels, which come in a pack of 13, are made with 100% cotton material that's super soft and highly absorbent. They feature a V-shaped Herringbone weave with fabric that's quick-drying, bleach-safe, and not prone to picking up lint. Best of all, you can choose from blue, green, yellow, red, pink, or beige.

29. This Aromatic Lavender Bath Bomb That Leaves You With An Inspirational Message Da Bomb"f" Bomb Bath Fizzer $5 | Amazon See on Amazon This unique de-stressing gadget is one part bath bomb, one part fortune cookie. To use it, they simply dissolve the tiny ball in their hand while soaking in the bath tub. In addition to a burst of relaxing lavender scent, it will leave them with a surprise inspirational message to help soothe stress.

30. A Sweet, All-Natural Orange Vanilla Baby Shampoo That's Also A Body Wash The Honest Company Shampoo + Body Wash $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've got a mom or dad on your gift list, check out this sweet-smelling baby shampoo-body wash combo. In addition to being fully hypoallergenic and tear-free, it's completely all-natural. The lovely orange vanilla aroma offers a gentle formula that cleans their baby's skin and hair without using any sulfates or parabens. Best of all, it's super affordable for you, too.

31. This Colorful Multi-Pack Of All-Organic Beeswax-Coconut Lip Balms Sky Organics Organic Lip Balm (6-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether they're prone to chapped lips or they simply like the feel of soft and glossy chapstick, this organic lip balm will fill them with joy. It's made from 100% natural ingredients that features beeswax bases, along with coconut oil and vitamin E. Flavors in the six-pack include vanilla, tropical coconut, eucalyptus mint, cherry, tangy citrus, and strawberry.

32. The Sweet-Smelling Almond Oil You Can Use To Hydrate Your Skin Naturally NOW Solutions, Sweet Almond Oil $8 | Amazon See on Amazon For sweet-smelling, ultra-moisturizing skincare, it's hard to beat pure almond oil. This delightful gift from nature nourishes skin and helps it stay hydrated without clogging their pores. It's made from nothing but pressed almonds, offering an aromatic oil that perfect for keeping by the tub to rub on your legs or run through your hair after showering.

33. This High-Quality Sleep Mask That's Made From 100% Mulberry Silk Sipwell Silk Sleep Mask $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Sleep more soundly with this soft, easy-to-use sleep mask. The smooth travel accessory is constructed with 100% high-quality mulberry silk that's comfortable and feels amazing against their skin. Not only that, it has an adjustable strap to make it fit their head perfectly, and reviewers say it does an exceptional job blocking out light.

34. The Practical Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Nest Together To Save Space FineDine Premium Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (5-Piece Set) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon The stainless steel mixing bowls in this five-piece set all nest perfectly together, saving space in the cupboard while offering a wide range of sizes to choose from. They're super durable, according to the 3,200+ fans who've left reviews, and the rims are rolled widely to offer ample grip. In addition to that, the curvy angle makes them smoother to pour from.

35. This Innovative Night Mask For Your Lips That Makes Them Ultra-Soft Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If they're someone who tends to get chapped or dry lips, this ultra-moisturizing lip mask will feel like a game-changer. It's made with antioxidant-rich grapefruit, as well as moisturizing hyaluronic acid. Put it on before bed and wake up with softer, smoother lips in the morning.

36. A Set Of Barbecue Utensils That Fit Inside A Convenient Carry Case Home-Complete BBQ Grill Tool Set (8-Piece Set) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than a thousand reviews on Amazon, you'd think this popular eight-piece barbecue gift set would cost a lot of money but it's actually sold for less than 20 bucks. It comes with everything they need to become a grill-master including a stainless steel spatula, tongs, two-tine fork, basting brush, two skewers, and a knife. Each item fits neatly inside a durable aluminum carry case.

37. A Scented Soy Wax Candle That Smells Amazing And Boosts Your Spirit, Too Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with a soothing blend of natural ingredients, this soy wax candle is both decorative and therapeutic. It comes in tons of flavors, depending on what they're hoping to bring into their life. Some of the inspirational options include "Awaken + Invigorate" (lemongrass-eucalyptus), "Strength + Energy" (pineapple-coconut), "Peace + Tranquility" (cashmere-jasmine), and "Joy + Laughter" (cranberry-dahlia). Each candle burns for an impressive 50 hours.

38. An Elegant Marble Rolling Pin With A Chic Wooden Resting Plate Fox Run Marble Rolling Pin $19 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have a baker on your shopping list, this chic marble rolling pin is a fantastic way to spoil them without dropping a fortune. The sophisticated stone looks charming while offering a smooth rolling surface for making pies, pizzas, and other doughy delights. It features nylon ball bearings with sleek handles and a convenient wooden resting plate.

39. An Acrylic Pitcher With An Infuser Built Right In Prodyne FI-20-A Big Fruit Infusion Pitcher $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Help them take their water game to the next level with this innovative fruit infusion pitcher. The sleek kitchen gadget is built with clear acrylic material that's durable and fully-shatter-proof, and a smooth ergonomic handle. To use it, just fill the infuser with things like lemons, limes, or strawberries, feel the flavor explosion.

40. These Quick-Drying Towels Made From 100% Cotton That Are Soft, Plush, And Odor-Free AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Bath Towels $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Rather than dealing with soggy terrycloth, these breezy quick-dry towels absorb water without staying damp all day. On top of looking and feeling better on the towel rack, this makes them less prone to odor and allows them to be washed less frequently. They're made from 100% cotton and feature a soft, fluffy design that's lightweight yet plush.

41. These Cute Tea Bag Samplers That Come In A Presentable Gift Box Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box (48-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon For the tea connoisseur in your life, this 48-count tea bag variety box gives them a versatile selection to help keep their kitchen stocked. The assorted box — which comes in smaller and larger sizes, too— includes a sampling of flavors like chamomile, peppermint, green tea with jasmine, Earl Grey, and others. "A simple gift for a tea-lover," wrote one reviewer. "Great little pouches for the bags and the flavor is quite nice and a bit fragrant, perfect with a bit of honey."

42. An Easy-To-Use Panini Grill That Produces Hot Sammies In Minutes Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Restaurant-quality paninis at home have never been more attainable. This simple press-down panini grill allows the owner to make all manner of hot sandwiches in mere minutes. Just place the bread and ingredients inside, push down on the top, and wait. ... moments later, warm, cafe-style sammies will emerge. It also works great for pizzas, quesadillas, and even hot fruit turnovers.

43. A Vanity Mirror With Lights And A Dimmer That Creates Daylight Conditions In Dark Spaces Absolutely Luvly Lighted Makeup Mirror $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This brightly lit makeup mirror is perfect for dark bathrooms or other places where makeup tends to go wrong. With the simple press of a button, the perimeter lights up, providing the user with a powerful vanity light. What's more, the lights are fully dimmable so they can adjust it to the exact lighting conditions of their bedroom or bathroom. It features 21 bright LED lights and a rotating swivel design.

44. This Rechargeable Wine Bottle Opener That Uncorks Your Rosé In Seconds Secura Electric Wine Bottle $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Theres no better gift for a wine lover than an automatic device that pops their favorite beverage open in seconds. Even better, this one is affordable and has a virtual cult following on Amazon. The electric wine opener, which boasts more than 4,300 reviews, is fully cordless and has a rechargeable battery that can open 30 wine bottles before needing to be re-juiced.

45. This Clever 3-In-1 Makeup Brush For Both Liquid And Powder Cosmetics Zoreya Makeup Brushes $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This high-tech three-in one makeup applicator will put all of their other makeup brushes to shame. Rather than toting a bunch of different brushes around, the compact tool provides a flat-top contour brush, a makeup sponge, and a medium-sized shader all in one sleek wand. Each brush is stacked on top of the other so all they have to do is unscrew it to the level they want and paint away.

46. An Affordable Yet Luxurious Facial Steamer For At-Home Spa Days Beauty Nymph Facial Steamer $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Spoiling themselves with facials doesn't have to cost a fortune. This affordable yet high-quality at-home facial steamer provides relaxing, rejuvenating spa days from the comfort of their jammies. In addition to the steamer — which they use by simply putting their face over the contraption to open up their pores — it also comes with a bonus inhaler attachment for unclogging sinuses. To add a twist, drop in some scented oils for aromatherapy.

47. These Chilled (And Fully Insulated) Mugs That Will Bring Joy To Any Beer Lover Host Freeze Mug Insulated Plastic Set $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed with special cooling gel inside the BPA-free plastic, these insulated pint glasses offer a genius way to keep cold ones, well, cold. Store the pint-sized beer mugs in the freezer they're ready to be used, simply pull them out and pour your IPA inside. The mugs only take two hours to get cold and once chilled, they'll keep beverages hovering between 43 and 53 degrees Fahrenheit for at least two hours.

48. This Sleek Waiter's Corkscrew That Opens Wine Bottles Quickly And Smoothly HiCoup Kitchenware $11 | Amazon See on Amazon If the person you're shopping for is into wine, this top-grade waiter's corkscrew makes the perfect gift. Made for a dinner party, it's especially designed to pop corks off wine bottles quickly and efficiently. Not only that, it's aesthetically pleasing with sleek stainless steel and a smooth wooden handle. It comes in more than two dozen color schemes and inlay options including sapphire, sandalwood, mahogany, ebony, and black pearl.

49. A Reusable Hand Warmer That Keeps You Cozy For An Impressive 12 Hours Zippo Refillable Hand Warmers $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Forget those cheap disposable hand warmers that burn out within hours. For the same price, if not cheaper, you can get this reusable hand warmer that slides into your pocket or gloves, keeping your hands warm all day long. It's completely flameless and runs on simple refillable lighter fluid. One session will keep you warm for up to 12 hours.

50. A Hand-Warming Tea Or Coffee Mug That Keeps Both You And Your Beverage Toasty Clay in Motion Handwarmer Mug $22 | Amazon See on Amazon In addition to providing a practical drinking receptacle for coffee, tea, or cocoa, this clever drinking mug has a smooth pouch on one side to slide your hands into, keeping them warm and toasty while you sip. It's made from durable, kiln-fired clay that's safe to put in the oven, dishwasher, and microwave. What's more, the decorative mug comes in more than 20 swirly, pretty patterns.

51. A Set Of Chic, Stemless Wine Glasses JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses (4-Piece Set) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These stemless wine glasses are ideal for oenophiles who love the taste of wine in a glass but are too clumsy for regular glasses. They have the same shape as your ordinary wine glass but without the stem so you don't have to worry bout knocking them over. Plus, they work for cocktails, too. The 15-ounce glasses — which are fully dishwasher-safe — feature thin rims on the edges and come in a four-pack.

52. These Lip Balm Keychains Designed To Keep Your Chapstick Handy At All Times Zario The Original Chapstick Holder (6-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If your gift recipient is always losing their chapstick, they'll fall in love with these handy and decorative lip balm keychains. The cute pouches, which come in an assortment of colors and patterns, are constructed with soft, durable neoprene that's perfectly sized to fit a tube lip balm. They're water-resistant and come in a convenient six-pack.

53. The Soft, Silicone Brushes You Can Use To Apply Creams And Mud Masks Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush (2-Pack) $4 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether they're into mud masks, facial peels, or body lotions, these silicone tools make application simple. The soft, flexible material offers a firm surface area you can use to apply clay masks and other facial treatments. Reviewers say they do a good job of spreading the product evenly, and they're super simple to clean.

54. A Head-Sized Towel Made With Bamboo Viscose To Dry Your Hair Faster Texere Bamboo Hair Towel $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with an ultra-absorbent combination of 70% bamboo viscose and 30% cotton, this specialized hair towel is specifically designed to reduce blow drying time (and therefore damage to your hair). The viscose gives it fast-drying capabilities while the cotton makes it extra-soft against your scalp. It's perfectly sized to fit around your head and it even has a custom elastic loop to secure it in place.

55. This Weird But Practical Caffeinated Shaving Cream That Minimizes Razor Burn Pacific Shaving Company Caffeinated Shaving Cream $9 | Amazon See on Amazon For people who are prone to redness after shaving, this strange-sounding but extremely useful caffeinated shaving cream is the way to go. The antioxidant-rich caffeine helps soothe the skin and reduce the appearance of razor burn. On top of that, it has refreshing and invigorating aloe and spearmint essential oils which feel amazing and smell delicious.

56. This Multi-Purpose Tea Accessory That Prevents Your String From Falling In Epoca Tea Bag Buddy $5 | Amazon See on Amazon For the tea aficionado on your shopping list, this versatile tea helper does it all. First, the device acts as a lid to keep the steam in while your tea brews. Second, it holds the string out of the cup so it doesn't slide in. Third, it prevents tea from dripping all over the place when you go to take it out. And fourth, it lets you to squeeze the remaining liquid from the bag into your tea without burning your hands. The multi-purpose tea gadget is made from 100% silicone and fully BPA-free.

57. These Genius Magnetic Eyelashes Aroamas Magnetic Eyeliner & Eyelash Kit $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using messy adhesives, these innovative fake eyelashes stick to your eyelids with simple magnetic force. The kit comes with magnet-infused eyeliner, along with the false lashes. Simply apply the liner like you normally would, wait a few minutes, and press the eyelashes over your lids. As you press down, the lashes will interact with fine magnetic particles in the eyeliner, creating any look without the use of glue.

58. This Easy Mixing Kit For At-Home Facials Teenitor DIY Facemask Mixing Tool Kit $7 | Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing worse than attempting an at-home facial and ending up with a science experiment in the bathroom. This convenient mixing kit keeps your countertop clean and reduces the mess. Not only that, it offers a way to do easy facials when you travel. The kit comes with a mixing bowl, sponge, spatula, brush, spray bottle, small jar, and measuring spoons — all of which can fit into a small cosmetics bag (not included).

59. These Brilliant Screen Cleaners Stick To The Back Of Your Laptop For Easy Access Clean Screen Wizard Microfiber Sticker $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with soft, high-quality microfiber, these portable screen cleaners make excellent stocking stuffers for the techie person in your life. Instead of having to carry around solution or miniature wipes in their computer bag, the little packets stick to the back of their laptop. When fingerprints and grime start building up, all they have to do is pull one out and wipe the screen down. They're lint-proof, fast-drying, and fully scratch-free.

60. The Marshmallow-Roasting Skewers ToTake Your S'mores And Hot Dog Game To The Next Level MalloMe Marshmallow Roasting Sticks (Set of 5) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Never again hassle with finding sticks to use around the campfire — these reusable marshmallow roasters make the dream gift for outdoor lovers. The strong telescoping forks are made with durable stainless steel and the five-piece set comes in a convenient canvas travel pouch. Best of all, the sticks are fully retractable so you can poke them in the fire without burning yourself — and they collapse them back down when it's time to go.

61. These Colorful, Fast-Drying Pens That Won't Bleed Through The Page iBayam Journal Planner Colored Pens (18-Piece Set) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing more annoying than trying to write in a journal or do some sketching and have the ink bleed through the page. These premium fine-tip pens, which come in an assortment of 18 vibrant colors, offer sharp, crisp details with minimal bleeding. The high-quality pens showcase 38-millimeter points with metal-clad tips and clear, quick-drying ink.

62. A Handy Pocket Mirror With A LED Ring Around It To Illuminate Your Face KEDSUM Magnification LED Makeup Mirror $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this handy portable mirror offer a tool to help you to put on lipstick or check your makeup on-the-go — it offers the light to do it, too. The circular hand-held mirror is built with an LED ring around the perimeter that brightens your face so you can see the details better. The convenient gadget, which features a simple pull-out design, includes one regular mirror and one that's magnified by 10.

63. A Convenient Cooking Bottle That Converts Olive Oil Into A Spray Besmon Olive Oil Sprayer $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This genius kitchen gadget converts regular olive oil into a spray without any of the harsh chemicals. It's constructed with top-grade glass and durable stainless steel that can be used for cooking oil, as well as things like vinegar, sherry, or lemon juice. The simple pressure pump sprays out soft, even mists, and the bottle can hold up to 100 milliliters of fluid.

64. The Silicone Popsicle Molds With Reusable Sticks That Are Easier To Use And Eco-Friendly, Too Zoku Mini Pop Molds $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking for an ice cream alternative, or you just happen to like popsicles, these mini-popsicle trays provide a fast track to frozen treats. The BPA-free devices, which offer space for nine mini-pops, are made rom soft, flexible silicone. This means that you don't have to turn them upside down or or run them under water to get the popsicles free. Plus, the reusable stems make them earth-friendly, too.

65. This Weird But Genius Flask Cruise Flask Concealable And Reusable Cruise Flask (5-Piece Set) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon If you know someone who loves to BYOB....everywhere, they need this strange but useful flask. The covert alcohol pouch is made with non-metallic material and it's pliable enough to keep in purses. The plastic is BPA-free and the kit comes with two sizes — three 32-ounce flasks and three 16-ounce flasks. Give it to your friend who likes to occasionally break the rules (not that I condone that, of course).

66. A Cheese Slicer With A Built-In Cutting Board That Creates Exceptionally Even Slices Prodyne Thick Beechwood Cheese Slicer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing more tedious and annoying than attempting to slice your cheese in neat, even slices. This ridiculously easy-to-use cheese slicer takes your woes away, creating sandwich-ready slices every time. Just put the cheese on the block, pull the lever down, and voilà — you're all set for for your Swiss on rye. Plus, it doubles as a cutting board and serving platter.

67. An Old School-Style Bacon Press Made From Cast Iron And Wood Norpro Cast Iron Bacon Press $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Nothing could bring a smile to the face of a bacon lover (which is pretty much everyone, right?) more than a vintage-style bacon press. The sturdy cast-iron device, which boasts a cool-touch wooden handle, is heavy enough to press down on the bacon evenly, smoothing it out so the sides don't curl. In addition to making great bacon, it has a cute pig on the front for style points.

68. This George Foreman Grill That Lets You Barbecue Inside The House George Foreman Grill and Panini Press $24 | Amazon See on Amazon BBQ-masters, delight — this George Foreman Grill (which essentially brings a barbecue inside your kitchen) is super affordable at the moment, offering an excellent gift idea at a reasonable price. The 60-inch plug-in grill heats up fast, creating delicious, evenly cooked meat and veggies in a short amount of time. What's better, the plates are fully removable so you can pop them in the dishwasher, making clean-up a breeze.

69. Show Them How Much You Love Them With A Giant Box Of Chocolate Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Milk Chocolates $10 | Amazon See on Amazon There are few better ways to tell someone you love them than with simple, old-fashioned chocolate. This assorted chocolate box includes Raffaellos, Rochers, and Rondnoir candies, all of which combine crunchy wafers with gooey hazelnut and creamy chocolate to cause flavor bombs in your mouth. They come in a large golden gift box with bright, shimmery wrapping.