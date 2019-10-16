One of the biggest struggles I always run into when packing for a trip is what shoes to bring. Each pair has to meet the perfect balance of being super comfortable for exploring, but I also want them to look cute enough to be included in the pictures I take. Over time, I've built up a pretty solid collection of stylish walking shoes for travel that make me feel like I can take on the world — and look absolutely fabulous while doing it.

Growing up, I was of the mindset that "walking shoes" translated to footwear that didn't complement any of your outfits. But as I've traveled more as an adult, I've realized that that's not the case at all. It's possible to find cute sandals, chic boots, and even some heels that still provide the support and comfort you need when you're traveling, whether you're walking around town, going on a hike, or out to a fancy dinner.

All seven pairs of shoes on this list have been put to a serious travel test: They've been stuffed into my carry-on, scuffed up as I ran through airports, and walked through many places over the years, and they're still going strong. Take a look at my favorite travel shoes that are not only super comfy, but also totally chic.

1. A Pair Of Sandals With A Strap Is Essential Donddi Tan Leather $52.95 | Steve Madden I have owned these sandals for over five years and they have been all around the world with me, so I highly recommend getting yourself a pair. Not only are they super cute and in a neutral color that complements every outfit, but they are so comfortable that I don't mind walking around in them for days. The strap around the ankle makes me feel secure but not restricted, and there wasn't even a break-in period with the shoes. They truly were perfect from the first time I slipped them on.

2. A Neutral, Versatile Pair Of Sandals Is Key Classic Style Women Tan $85 | Avarcas USA I bought these on a whim on my first visit to Australia, and I'm so glad I did. The shoe, which is "traditional footwear" in Menorca, Spain, according to Avarcas' website, has quickly become one of my travel staples. The soft leather is super comfortable, and the strap at the back prevents the shoe from falling off. It comes in a variety of colors, though I love the tan because I wear them with jeans and dresses. They're perfect for days when I'm out walking around town and need something sturdy to keep my feet protected, but still want to look stylish.

3. You Can't Go Wrong With A Pair Of Slides Addison Natural Slide Sandals $19 | Lulus I'm all about comfy flats when I travel, and it really doesn't get much better than these slides from Lulus. In fact, I own them in three different colors because I love them so much. I like that these slides feel comfy and casual, but they can also dress up an outfit. For the price point, I'd say this is a win-win.

4. White Sneaks Are Always In My Luggage Stan Smith Shoes $110 | Adidas I always advocate bringing a pair of comfortable white sneakers that you can dress up or down. Recently, these classic Stan Smiths have been my go-to. They're the perfect sneaker to go with athleisure wear, dresses, and everything in between. I also like that they're supportive and wear comfortably throughout the day. I usually use these on flying days (They're perfect for the airport.) and any long walking days in my destination.

5. If You're Going To Bring Heels With You, Make It These RAYE Brindis Heel $148 | Revolve Whenever anyone asks me what heels I recommend bringing on a trip, I always send them a link to these heels from Revolve. They are the most comfortable heels I've ever owned due to the chunky heel and supportive strap that goes over the foot. Putting these on instantly elevates whatever outfit I'm wearing, and they always fit very easily into my suitcase. These will be a travel go-to of mine for years to come. (Just keep in mind that there may be a little bit of break-in time, so don't wear them for the first time when you're on the trip.)

6. Stylish Boots Are Always Fun To Have On-Hand Karmel Black Biker Boots $70 | PrettyLittleThing Depending on where you're going, comfortable boots might be a good addition to your wardrobe. If that's the case, I recommend something that will not only look really cute with your outfits, but will also be practical in case you have to walk around. I love these boots from PrettyLittleThing because they have treads on the bottom that make walking around super comfortable. I did a short desert hike in these when I went to Scottsdale, Arizona, and found them totally suitable. (Plus, the pics came out great.)