Grey's Anatomy Season 14 is rounding the bend towards this year's finale. The final episode will air on May 3, 2018, and then it will be many long months over the summer until the Shondaland series returns to ABC next fall. What's a fan of hospital shows to do during the long slog waiting for Meredith and the gang to return for Season 15? Have no worries, this is what streaming services are for. There are plenty of shows like Grey's Anatomy on Netflix for fans to watch to fill the void until Shondaland returns. Let's run down the best choices.

Of course, the best choice is to actually watch Grey's itself. And fans can do that on Netflix! ABC's contract is such that there's a bit of a delay between a season airing and it turning up on the streaming service, but for now, they have the first 13 seasons all available to watch, so that fans can relive the glory days of when Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) was still there, as well as the many years of Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) and of course, Dr. Dreamy himself, Patrick Dempsey.

But for those looking to branch out a little, here are eight suggestions of shows to try.

Call The Midwife PBS This BBC series which also airs on PBS is a 1950s era period piece, set in post-WWII England. Netflix has the first six seasons raring to go, and once you start, you'll want to binge them all. Here's the synopsis of the opening season: Jenny Lee gets ready to start her career as a midwife and is posted to Nonnatus House in London. She is surprised to find out that it is a nursing convent in the East End rather than a hospital.

Royal Pains USA Like many USA shows, this series is better than you expect. Netflix has the entire eight-season run available for binging. Here's the synopsis: The series follows Hank Lawson, a young emergency room doctor, who after being wrongly blamed for an important patient's death, moves to the Hamptons and becomes a reluctant "doctor for hire" to the rich and famous.

Emily Owens M.D. The CW This short-lived CW series focused on klutzy intern Emily, who discovers life after high school doesn't change just because you're saving lives. Netflix has the one season it lasted. Here's the synopsis: A young doctor realizes that working as an intern in a big hospital is very much the same as being in high school.

Nurse Jackie Showtime Edie Falco's outstanding breakout role in the Showtime series lasted seven seasons. Netflix has all of them for your enjoyment. Here's the synopsis: A drug-addicted nurse struggles to find a balance between the demands of her frenetic job at a New York City hospital and an array of personal dramas.

Doctor Foster This BBC series is a fascinating twist on the Ancient Greek myth of Medea, the wronged wife who murders her family. It ran two seasons. Netflix only has the first and far superior one. Here's the synopsis: Respected family doctor Gemma Foster suspects her husband of having an affair and risks her career, family, and friends to find proof of his betrayal.

The Night Shift NBC One of NBC's more recent medical dramas, it was recently canceled after the fourth season. Netflix has the first three. Here's the synopsis: A night-shift doctor at San Antonio Memorial, T.C. Callahan struggles to find the balance between saving lives and the hard reality of running a hospital.