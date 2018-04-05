7 Secrets About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Even The Most Obsessed Fans Probably Never Knew
You'd be hard-pressed to find a show that has managed the long-running, ever-changing dynamics of Grey's Anatomy. The show is wrapping up its fourteenth season in the next few weeks, and there are no signs of it completely ending anytime soon. The success of Grey's Anatomy sparked a diehard following of fans that is always ready to call out a continuity error or list off the exact episode in which a character first appeared. Perhaps the most loyal viewer is already up to speed with all of the behind-the-scenes gossip, but we have the scoop on seven secrets about Grey's Anatomy even the most obsessed fans may not know.
No show can last more than a decade without experiencing its fair share of drama on and off screen, and these juicy tidbits prove that Grey's Anatomy is no exception to that rule. From little-known casting revelations to alleged tension between actors, I'm sure there are plenty of other juicy secrets that fans don't even have an inkling about. For now, I'll be busy Googling the fun facts below and trying to track down even more unpopular secrets. After all, what is a girl to do in the summer when Grey's Anatomy is between seasons?
1Derek Shepherd originally had a teenage daughter
Season 1 ended with the bombshell that Derek was married, but his past was originally going to be way more complicated. In a 2017 online television writing masterclass, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes shared secrets about early drafts of the show's scripts. Taking participants through her original 2004 pitch of the series, Rhimes revealed that McDreamy initially had a daughter with ex-wife Addison. The teenager was supposed to be the one who convinced Derek to work at Seattle Grace, as Rhimes wrote in her pitch:
2Meredith's voiceovers were originally her one-sided conversations with her mother
When the series began, Meredith's mother Ellis was already diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and she even sometimes thought Meredith was her old college friend. As Elle reports, the disease kept a wedge between the two until Ellis's death in Season 3, but whether or not she was always sick, Ellis could have received a close look into Meredith's thoughts as her daughter climbed her way up the hospital's ladder of success.
3Rhimes envisioned Bailey as a blonde that Kristin Chenoweth was in the running to play
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Rhimes confessed that Miranda Bailey was the only character she physically described in the original script. As The Hollywood Reporter writes, Kristin Chenoweth was being considered to play Bailey as "a tiny blonde with curls." The no-nonsense character was even loosely based on Rhimes' mother. Speaking to Oprah, Rhimes said:
4Isaiah Washington actually learned how to perform all of his character's surgeries before filming them
In 2007, he was let go from the show after uttering a homophobic slur reportedly in reference to co-star T.R. Knight, but before his fall from grace, Washington was meticulous about his character Preston Burke seeming like a legitimate doctor. In the same interview with Oprah, Rhimes shared that he would actually learn how to perform each of Dr. Burke's fictional surgeries:
5Washington could have played Derek, but Ellen Pompeo wasn't into the idea
Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey are arguably one of the greatest onscreen pairings, but they almost weren't meant to be. Although his Burke ultimately ended up in a relationship with Meredith's BFF Cristina, Washington was originally going to be the main character's love interest and seemingly play Derek. Pompeo revealed to the New York Post in 2013 that Rhimes wanted to explore an interracial relationship, but the concept was too close to Pompeo's real-life relationship with African-American music producer Chris Ivery:
6Rhimes first approached networks with an idea for a series focused on war
In her online masterclass, Rhimes spilled more about the inspiration for Grey's Anatomy. Initially, she wanted to do a series on war correspondents, even writing its pilot episode. But given that she was pitching such an idea in the early 2000s, network executives understandably didn't want to tackle that kind of story when the country was at war. Taking props from the high-intensity environment of her original idea, Rhimes concocted Grey's Anatomy, saying in her class:
In her Grey's Anatomy pitch, she wrote of the characters in a hospital setting:
7Cast members were reportedly upset about Kate Walsh receiving a spinoff series
Launching in September 2007, Private Practice brought Walsh's Addison to a job at a private practice in Los Angeles. The show lasted six seasons but never quite made an impact as big as Grey's Anatomy. While the attitude toward spinoff shows seems to have shifted in the decade since (we apparently have plenty of Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy crossovers in store), Grey's Anatomy cast members were reportedly very angry over the sudden news. In early 2007, TODAY reported:
The first few years of Grey's Anatomy's run were pretty crazy, but it seems that recent years have smoothed out any tensions between cast members or bumps in creating a narrative.