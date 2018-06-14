7 Of The Best Shows That Are About Millennials, For Millennials

In the age of peak TV, finding a new show that you love can require hours of searching and sampling, and that is especially true for millennial audiences. While major broadcast networks are largely putting up family sitcoms and prestige dramas, millennial audiences can actually find more relatable and entertaining shows on cable or streaming platforms. Here are some of the best TV shows about millennials that you should definitely try watching if you need a good, relatable new series to binge.

1. The Bold Type (Freeform)

Season 2 of Freeform's dramedy about three twenty-something best friends working at a major magazine together has just begun airing, and it is already just as fun, frothy, and heartfelt as its first season. The series centers on reporter Joan, social media director Kat, and fashion assistant Sutton as they establish names for themselves at Scarlet magazine, a fictionalized version of Cosmopolitan.

Unlike many young-adult shows, most of the drama in The Bold Type is professional, which is a refreshing bit of relatability for millennial viewers who know how stressful starting your first big job can be. The New York-set series has drawn comparisons to Sex & the City, but what it is really most reminiscent of is The Devil Wears Prada — except Melora Hardin's intimidating editor-in-chief Jacqueline Carlyle is much less icy than Miranda Priestly.

The Bold Type airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

2. Search Party (TBS)

TBS

Who knew kidnapping and murder could be so funny? Search Party twisted the true-crime boom into a a perfect dark comedy, and added a dose of Brooklynite hipster satire for good measure. The show's first season premiered in 2016, and followed self-obsessed millennials Dory, Drew, Elliott, and Portia who stumble onto an eerie case about a former classmate who has gone missing.

Search Party recently wrapped its even darker and more twisted second season at the end of 2017, and its third season is expected to premiere this fall.

3. Younger (TV Land)

TV Land

No show hits the millennial button harder than Younger, which stars early-2000s nostalgia queen Hilary Duff and involves frequent humorous tutorials on terms like "sliding into DMs." Heck, the main characters even work at a publishing imprint literally called Millennial!

The series gets its name from its central premise: 40-year-old divorcée Liza Miller pretends that she is actually 26 in order to get a job as an assistant at a publishing house. Throughout its four seasons (and currently airing fifth season), Liza finds creative ways to keep up her lie, even when she develops relationships with a young tattoo artist named Josh and her kind-hearted boss Charles.

Younger airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TV Land.

4. Broad City (Comedy Central)

Comedy Central

Broad City has become one of the most beloved comedy series among millennial audiences for its no-holds-barred, off-the-walls zany depiction of two best friends turning everyday life in New York City into a non-stop adventure. Broad City will be back with its fifth and final season sometime in 2019.

5. Dear White People (Netflix)

Netflix

Netflix's Dear White People series is a brilliant follow-up and expansion on the 2014 film of the same name. As the name suggests, a huge part of the series involves black college students calling out the racial politics that effect them, but even beyond that, the series invites viewers into the lives and relationships of a compelling and complicated central cast of college students.

Dear White People's second season debuted on Netflix last month.

6. Please Like Me (ABC2)

ABC2

Please Like Me mixes romance, comedy, and drama into an endlessly charming series about a millennial man who has recently come out of the closet. Throughout the Australian show's four seasons, Josh tries to find the right guy, but keeps just missing the mark. Sadly, Please Like Me ended in 2016, but it is still a great binge for anyone who has not seen it yet.

7. Schitt's Creek (CBC)

CBC

One of the most criminally underrated comedies airing right now, Schitt's Creek tells the riches-to-rags story of an elitist, out-of-touch family who loses all their money and is forced to move to a podunk town. At first, the Rose children David and Alexis may seem to be broad caricatures of millennial stereotypes, but throughout the series they become more grounded and engaging characters (though, not at the expense of their humor). The family comedy may remind viewers of Arrested Development, another joke-a-minute show about a formerly wealthy family.

Schitt's Creek's fifth season will debut on CBC (or Pop in the U.S.) in early 2019. Its first three seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.