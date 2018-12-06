There are two types of people in this world: those who rise with the sun, and those who cannot even begin to fathom rolling out of bed before noon — at least not willingly. With the holiday season looming, and time running out to find that perfect gift, if you’re still stumped on what to buy a loved one who’s always waking up at the crack of dawn, there are plenty of gifts for the morning person in your life that can make their early rituals even more enjoyable. Because, let’s face it, even though you might not necessarily understand why, early birds are up and thriving well before 9 a.m. most days, and they love every sleepy-eyed second of it. The best present you can offer is one that’ll make their mornings that much better.

Take it from someone (i.e. me) who spent several years training herself to become a morning person: There is something to be said about waking up early and starting your day with the sun. Aside from the fact that sunrises are one of the most beautiful sights you will ever witness, it's nice to know that there is so much of the day ahead of you to take full advantage of.

If you really want to spoil your loved one this holiday season, maybe you could agree to wake up with them one morning and go for a walk around the neighborhood, or take them out to an early breakfast — your treat. They'd thoroughly enjoy the company, and would probably have a blast showing you what they love about the early hours.

But, if the mere idea of having to set your alarm any earlier than absolutely necessary makes you cringe, no worries. Here are a few gift ideas for the morning person in your life that they'll definitely appreciate.

A Box Of Tea To Warm Up Their Morning Tea Forte Warming Joy Petite Presentation Box $20 Tea Forte If the morning person in your life is #TeamTea, then there's no better gift you can give to them than Tea Forte's assortment box. The set is comprised of five flavors — Raspberry Ganache, Rum Raisin Biscotti, Spiced Ginger Plum, Winter Chai, and Ginger Snap — and I can guarantee each warming winter brew will make your loved one's early hours that much cozier.

A Comfy Tee To Lounge In Aerie Real Soft Ribbed Henley Tank $19.95 Aerie I know myself, and even though I'm wide awake at 7 a.m. most days, that doesn't necessarily mean I'm up and out of the house a half hour later. Some morning people, like myself, wake up early just because they genuinely enjoy the quiet, because their favorite time of day is when the sun is just starting to wiggle its way through their blinds. So, if the person you're gifting wakes up early simply to enjoy the moment and take their time getting ready for the day, invite them to be as lazy as possible with this throw-on tank from Aerie. It's cute, super comfy, and if they ever need to run a few errands earlier on in the day, it's a great basic piece for layering over before heading out the door.

A Single-Cup Coffeemaker, Since They're The Only One Up Anyways Keurig K15 Single-Serve K-Cup® Pod Coffee Maker $74.99 Target For the morning person in your life who's been especially good this year, splurging on a single-serve Keurig coffeemaker for them will definitely secure your spot on their own nice list. Remember, night owls aren't necessarily the only ones craving caffeine in the early hours. Natural early risers might not need the energy boost quite as much, but they can still appreciate a nice, steaming hot cup of joe to sip away their sleepiness.

A Daily Journal To Document Their Thoughts One Question a Day: My Life So Far: A Daily Journal for Recording Your Life Story By Aimee Chase $16.99 Urban Outfitters Morning people thrive in the early hours — that's when they feel the most productive, and when their mind is the most clear. It's also their favorite time to be reflective, and this writing prompt journal, exclusively available at Urban Outfitters, can offer them a personalized outlet to jot down any thoughts and feelings they might be experiencing as soon as they wake up. The best part, IMO? The journal contains daily guided assignments to follow for five years, so not only can this gift serve as a diary, but it can also be a keepsake to look back on after your loved one has finished filling it out.

A Fashion-Forward Sports Bra That'll Motivate Them To Move Reebok Hero Strappy Bra P-Winter Camo $40 Reebok Your loved one might be an early riser, but even the most natural morning person can struggle to find motivation to tackle a workout in the winter, especially when temperatures can drop below freezing. That being said, however, sometimes all you need is a pretty sports bra to spark the fire. I personally think this cloud-gray strappy number from Reebok is beautiful, and if your giftee has to freeze through their routine, at least they can feel confident AF doing it, right?

Fuzzy Socks To Warm Their Soles Francesca's Closet Meghan Infused Cable Knit Slipper Socks $24 Francesca's Closet Some people think socks are a boring gift, but honestly, it's all about how you pick 'em. Think of it this way: Everybody wears socks, and everybody could always use a few extra pairs. Normally, I personally tend to lean toward graphic designs, but these cable-knit slipper socks from Francesca's Closet are just precious — and, come on, who wouldn't want to slip into this pair to keep their feet warm from an early morning winter chill?