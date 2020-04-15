7 Facts About Natalie Mariduena That'll Make You Love Her Even More

Fans of David Dobrik are well aware of his fabulous assistant, Natalie Mariduena. She's long been a dedicated and beloved member of Dobrik's Vlog Squad team, not to mention his roommate. While Mariduena's personality shines in Dobrik's videos, these facts about Natalie Mariduena will have followers swooning even more over her.

Dobrik has adored Mariduena since they were teenagers as classmates at Vernon Hills High School in Vernon Hills, Illinois, and for good reason. While he admitted that he "had a little bit of a crush on her" during their Freshman year of high school in a November 2019 interview with Delish, their relationship has since flourished — just not romantically.

Dobrik knew Mariduena would be a perfect fit for his Vlog Squad, and, in 2017, he lured Mariduena to Los Angeles to take the job as his assistant. Since then, fans have grown to love Mariduena for her humor, relatability, loyalty to Dobrik, and her own flawless Instagram content. However, Mariguena is much more than just Dobrik's assistant, that's where these seven fun facts about her come into play.

1. She's a Family Girl

Despite living across the country from her family, who still reside in Illinois, Mariduena remains close to her two little sisters, Lauren, and Isa, whom she often posts about on Instagram. "My favorite tiny human," Mariduena captioned a pic of her sibling in December 2019.

2. She's a Foodie

Whether she's munching on burritos or sipping a fancy cocktail, Mariduena looks adorable when she poses with her fav foods on Instagram.

3. She Was a College Athlete

Mariduena played soccer at Lake Forest College. In 2016, she "helped Foresters rank fourth in the Midwest Conference in scoring defense during league play," according to the college's athletic website. Even after graduating and hanging up her soccer cleats, Mariduena remains active. She enjoys hiking with friends, riding bikes, and exercising in the fresh air.

4. She Studied Psychology/Environmental Studies

Before taking the leap into the world of entertainment, Mariduena majored in Psychology/Environmental Studies at Lake Forest College, according to her soccer bio. She was also a member of the school's Alpha Phi chapter, in which she served as the social chair.

5. She's a Chicago Sports Fan

Even though Mariduena now lives in Los Angeles, she still enjoys cheering on her home state's teams. Whether she's rooting on the Bulls or Cubs, Mariduena makes sure to document her sports outings.

This throwback picture of her and her dad proves she's long been a Cubs' fan.

6. She and Dobrik Go Way Back

Mariduena may have just started working for Dobrik in 2017, but their friendship goes back almost a full decade. The two even attended a high school dance together nine years ago, and have this priceless pic as proof.

7. She's Single

Despite endless rumors she's dating Dobrik, it seems Mariduena is playing the field after splitting from her last boyfriend Shawn Nelson in 2018.

Mariduena is much more than just Dobrik's assistant. But she is a smart, funny, athletic, and loyal BFF anyone would be lucky to have on their side.