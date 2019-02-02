When the biggest game in football kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 3, a lot goes down during the approximately four-hour spectacle. In addition to watching the New England Patriots face off against the Los Angeles Rams, there's the halftime show and countless commercials, which can add up to a lot of screen time — none of which you want to miss. Luckily, you don't have to, because 7-Eleven’s 2019 Super Bowl deals through the company's 7NOW app includes all of the essentials for before and after the game, including $3 pizzas and 53-cent Advil.

From now through Sunday, Feb. 3, the convenience store is making it easier to score on all the bites and sips you need for the big game, according to a press release. That means you can head to 7-Eleven's delivery app, which is called 7NOW, to stock up without having to leave your home — all while taking advantage of great deals in the process. Supplying your crew with a whole spread of pizzas doesn't need to break the bank come Sunday, because you can get a whole pie for just $3 each until Feb. 3, according to the press release. TBH, there's no reason not to load up on all the pizzas, because nothing helps a hangover quite like a cold slice of pepperoni.

In addition to the $3 pizza deal, you can also order alcohol directly to your door. While there isn't a special promo associated with ordering a few six-packs on the app, you basically don't have to leave your couch and miss a second of the game if you run out of beer, wine, or any other liquors that you might want for your party.

There's just one caveat to keep in mind. Delivery for alcohol is only available in 18 select cities, so I'd made sure to check that your city is on the list before Sunday so that you're not stuck without game day booze.

Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles, CA

Sacramento, CA

San Francisco, CA

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Orlando-Daytona, FL

Tampa, FL

Chicago, IL

St. Louis, MO

San Diego, CA

Charlotte, NC

New York, NY

Portland, OR

Austin, TX

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

San Antonio, TX

Seattle-Tacoma, WA

Norfolk-Portsmouth, VA

Everyone who's survived a Super Bowl knows that the hardest part of the whole weekend is the Monday after. Luckily, 7-Eleven is rolling out a whole new promo that's here to help your hangover and make your workday so much better on a budget. Right after the game ends and through Monday, Feb. 4, customers can head to the 7NOW app to score snacks, drinks, and more for just 53 cents, in honor of the 53rd Super Bowl.

There are a number of different choices to choose from but that means you can get a 4-pack of Advil, a Gatorade Fruit Punch, paper towels, Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips, and a 20-ounce Coke for just 53 cents each for the ultimate hangover pack. Whether or not the team that you're rooting for wins the game, at least you'll have some pretty tasty consolation prizes.

"7-Eleven continues to redefine convenience through digital technologies and 7NOW brings it to life for our customers. For the millions of Americans who throw parties for the Big Game, 7NOW will bring you everything you need. From pizza, to beer and party favors, 7-Eleven is here to deliver," Gurmeet Singh, 7-Eleven's Chief Digital Officer, said in the press statement.

He continued,

"Whether your team wins or loses, 7NOW will either help you punt post-game misery with tissues and ibuprofen or kickoff a weeklong celebration with all the treats and drinks you desire."

Again, some of the promos on the 7NOW app kicked off on Friday, Feb. 1, so there's no reason you can't start the festivities early with a $3 pizza (or three).