7 Day Trip Dates If You're In A New Relationship & A Whole Vacation Is Too Much

There's nothing I love more than a spontaneous road trip. The only problem is that taking a road trip with someone you're dating can sometimes imply that things are super serious (even if they aren't). Luckily, you can work around this by going on quick day trip dates that offer all the thrill and adventure of a regular road trip without any overnight commitment.

I mean, you could eliminate the word "trip" and this would basically be like any other date. The difference, of course, is that you'll be out a few hours longer, which isn't a bad thing considering you actually like this person. You might not be ready for a seven-day Caribbean cruise with them but an early-morning drive to the coast? Not a problem.

This is quite literally a test run of your first real vacation together. It requires some planning (though not a whole lot), light packing, travel back and forth to your destination, and a few hours of joint confinement. If you can make it through this, you can probably spring for a weekend away next.

Get ready to hit the road to any one of these seven locations on your next day off with bae.

From Miami To Islamadora, Florida Giphy Islamorada spans across six of the Florida Keys, all famous for their coral reefs. Even with a quick stop in Key Largo (the northernmost Key) on the way, this journey won't take much longer than two hours from Miami. Robbie's Marina is a must-see for ocean views and wildlife encounters, including pelican and tarpon feedings.

From Los Angeles To Disneyland Giphy The Happiest Place on Earth seems like a good spot for a date. Hold hands as you share Mickey-shaped ice-cream sandwiches and twirl in life-sized teacups until you feel like throwing up. Just, you know, don't. The fireworks at the end of the day will be the perfect backdrop for your inevitable kiss.

From Denver To Rocky Mountain National Park Giphy If you're in the mood for a little taste of nature, this is the trip for you. Rocky Mountain National Park is only an hour and a half away from Denver. It offers more than 355 miles of hiking trails with Insta-worthy views of snow-topped mountains and lush pine forests. When you get tired of walking, switch to biking or horseback riding to keep the adventure going.

From Portland, Oregon To Dundee Giphy Located in the Willamette Valley just 30 miles outside of Portland, Dundee is famous for its pinot noir. You don't have to go all the way to Napa Valley to experience wine country. Spend the day touring local wineries, dining at farm-to-table restaurants, or taking a walking tour of the scenic area.

From New York City To Six Flags Great Adventure Giphy What can I say? Amusement parks are date gold. If you don't live within reasonable driving distance to Disneyland in California or Walt Disney World in Florida, you can head on out to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. Truth be told, the rides are so much more fun than at Disney and there aren't as many screaming toddlers running around.

From Detroit To Ann Arbor, Michigan Giphy For the creative duo, Ann Arbor is home to interactive museums, indie film festivals, eclectic restaurants, and quirky thrift stores. In the summer, you definitely have to check out the Ann Arbor Art Fair, one of the largest outdoor art fairs in the country.