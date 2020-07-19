When you’re spending all day at home, one little tweak to your attire can upgrade your whole vibe. Similar to how a chic loungewear dress can put a little spring in your step (even if it's to the computer), so can rotating in a pair of cute slippers. And just as you wouldn’t necessarily wear the same clothes at home two days in a row, you’ll probably want more than one pair of slippers on hand, too — because, these days slippers have just as much style as their outdoor counterparts.

It’s good to have a pair of slippers that are more practical — something you can wear in the yard or even to walk the dog in a pinch. I like the idea of also owning slippers that are a little over-the-top, like a pair of velvet boudoir slippers or furry slip-ons, that you keep purely for home. For warmer temperatures, terry-lined styles are soft and breathable with the lightweight coziness you need. Anyone who regularly contends with colder weather (or deep AC) might prefer a style in leather or suede with a sumptuously soft lining.

Just keep in mind that prices on indoor footwear options vary considerably, but in this category, paying a little more upfront will usually net you years of wear.

These seven pairs of slippers are rack up major style points — some of them just happen to be practical, too.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Delightfully Fluffy House Slippers

These trendy slide slippers look and feel ultra-luxe. Their uppers are made from an extra thick and downy fleece that borders on faux fur. The insoles feature a thick layer of cushy memory foam that rests on a waterproof EVA sole with light traction, so they can even handle a trip onto the patio. (Probably not errands, but nobody would blame you for wanting to try.) "These are a great in-between that you can have something soft, fuzzy, and comfortable without getting overheated," one recent five-star review pointed out.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

2. The Iconic Moccasin Slipper With A Cozy Lining

A pair of classic moccasin slippers are so perfect to wear at home, with a plush, faux-shearling lining and sturdy rubber sole, but their genuine suede upper is what sets them apart. "The quality is great, the price is great, they are so comfy and so cute!" One fan gushed. Their rugged finish, with a whipstitched toe and heel cap, is more casual than loafers but a step up from sneakers. Although it’s a bit pricey for a slipper, you can get a lot of wear out of this quality house shoe.

Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 5 — 11, and in wide sizes

3. Some Terry-Lined Slides With Whimsical Bows

These cute slide slippers bring a pop of pattern with a cute adjustable knotted bow. But they're not all style over substance: They have an ultra-comfy memory foam insole and soft sweat-wicking terry cloth lining (and they're completely machine washable). The rubber sole is waterproof and can handle gravel driveways and quick trips outside on wet grass, although a few shoppers noted that they ran narrow for slides. "Love love love these! They’re so cute and comfortable," one fan gushed, adding, "Made well with solid bottoms and the memory foam is wonderful. This is my third pair and not because they’re worn out but because I love them." Also scope these solid slide slippers if stripes aren't always your thing.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

4. These Velvet Marabou Slippers That Are Old-Hollywood Chic

When you want to feel extra, well, extra, a pair of marabou velvet house slippers can't be beat for glamorously swanning around your home. These have a layer of dense memory foam underneath a soft fleece footbed with a thin slip-resistant waterproof sole. "Cute and cozy," one shopper commented. "I like that there is a full rubber sole on the bottom in case you have to run outside quickly." Choose from three wearable colors: black, blue, and pink.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5. The Sheepskin Bootie Slippers You’ll Live In When It’s Cold

The original Australian sheepskin bootie slipper has a turn-down ankle to pull double duty as a shearling moccasin. The waterproof suede upper keeps your feet dry, and the sheepskin lining is naturally insulating and moisture-wicking. The molded rubber sole is lightly grippy and waterproof but not too thick to feel awkward indoors. The only practical consideration is price, but you’re paying for UGG materials and craftsmanship, plus: This is a useful slipper you can wear in cold weather. "Cute with leggings," one shopper commented, adding they were also functional: "Great for running a quick errand, stepping outside or running around the house!"

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 12

6. A Pair Of Soft Ballerina Slippers For Weekend French-Girl Vibes

A cute ballerina slipper in easygoing terry is comfy and classic. These are made from a breathable cotton blend with a polyester satin bow and a flexible padded insole. Shoppers praised them for being machine washable and long-lasting, in a delicate style that didn't slip off the foot and packed well for travel. "Perfect cushioning, not too hot and hold their shape," one fan enthused. "I'm just here for my second pair." Choose from five muted colors.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

7. Some Boho Canvas Espadrille Mules

These canvas espadrille mules are incredibly fun and vibrant alternatives for wearing around the house. The canvas upper gets softer and more comfortable over time, while the synthetic insole is lightweight and flexible with a thin layer of waterproof rubber to protect against water if you're headed outside. "Can't say enough about these mules only that the comfort level is like wearing slippers yet with a fashion statement like no other," one fan raved. The only downside is that they aren't washable, so you'll need to spot-clean morning coffee drips.