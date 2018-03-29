With Valentine's Day out of the way, it's time to focus on what's really important in relationships: I'm talking about coming up with April Fools' pranks for your boyfriend or girlfriend so that you can ruin the day of the person you love the most. Fun!

If your Valentine's Day gift to them was kind of boring and not at all original, you finally have a chance to redeem yourself by showing them just how creative you really are — at their expense, of course.

I wish I could say I've been brave enough to try some of these but the one time I actually planned an April Fools' Day prank for my partner, I didn't have the guts to go through with it. I bought enough sticky notes to last an entire school year but I didn't plan on taking them to class. No, my real goal was to cover my partner's beloved truck in neon pink sticky notes. A gem of an idea, right?

Ultimately, I backed down because he didn't have that great a sense of humor and I figured it would just end badly. The lesson, really, is to choose your pranks (and your partners) wisely. Here are a few pranks I'm hoping to try in my next relationship.

Happy Easter! Giphy Boil a few eggs and then cover them in melted chocolate. Place the eggs in the fridge overnight. While you're waiting for the chocolate to harden, carefully the remove the foil wrapping from actual chocolate eggs that are roughly the same size as your boiled ones. Use this to wrap the boiled eggs the next day and offer them to your partner.

Dude, Where's My Car? Giphy Wake up in the middle of the night and move your partner's car to a new spot. Act just as surprised as they are when they go outside and don't see it.

We All Float Down Here! Giphy If you and your partner saw It last fall, now is the perfect time to remind them just how terrifying Pennywise the clown really is. Tie red balloons in spots where they're sure to notice them throughout the day — outside their classrooms, near their dorm room, even in their bathroom. When they ask you about it, show them photos of the balloons in other locations, claiming that you've been seeing them, too.

50 First Dates Giphy Speaking of movie-inspired pranks, this is my personal favorite. Adjust the date and time on all their devices to make them think they're reliving the day before. If they read the newspaper, swap the new one out for yesterday's. Make references to events that happened the day before as if they were just happening today. If you suggested going to Chipotle for lunch, do this again. They'll probably look up the actual date online soon enough but your commitment to the prank will only confuse them more. Don't break character.

Lather Up! Giphy If someone did this to me, I would be in a terrible mood all day so just keep that in mind, I suppose: Cut small squares of plastic wrap and use them to cover the tops of all of your partner's bath and beauty beauty products so that they can't get anything out. Make sure that the edges of the plastic wrap are completely covered by the lids of the containers or bottles you target. My suggestions? Go for the body wash, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, face moisturizers, and foundation. This is especially annoying if you manage to tamper with morning and nighttime products since they won't be expecting it to happen a second time.

Donut Try This At Home, Or Do Giphy This is for the donut lover in your life. Start with everyone's favorite — the jelly donut. Put the donut in the microwave for a few seconds, until the jelly becomes runny. Then, squeeze the jelly out of the donut and replace with ketchup or Sriracha sauce. If you know your partner won't reach for the jelly donut, maybe they'd like a baby powdered donut instead. That's right. Take a glazed donut and cover it in baby powder before offering your partner a bite. I guarantee this will be the most disappointing thing that has ever happened to them.