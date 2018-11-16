65 Popular Gifts That Cost Less Than $15 On Amazon

It's a great feeling when you give someone a gift that they truly love, but it's even better when it doesn't cost you an arm and a leg. Once in a while, it can be fun to surprise your partner with a high-end juicer or to give your mom the $150 food processor she's had her eye on for a while. But when you're just looking for a casual yet thoughtful item for someone in your life, there are plenty of gifts that cost less than $15 on Amazon — and I've rounded up some of the best ones for you right here.

These gifts don't just fall under one category, either. There are time-saving kitchen gadgets, popular self-care items, clever car accessories, travel must-haves, and more. Best of all, despite being some of the most affordable Amazon products, they don't skimp on quality. In fact, some of these gifts, like the set of silicone kitchen tongs or the deck of cards with inspiring affirmations, have perfect, five-star ratings from reviewers.

So, if you're in need of the perfect holiday gift at a price that won't make you cringe, check out this gallery of some of the best finds on Amazon for under $15.