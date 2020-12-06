I like to think of myself as an expert when it comes to finding (and buying) products that are worth the hype. What can I say? I've got great taste when it comes to picking out cool stuff — but I'm also a professional at finding the best deals. And whenever I need to find something worthwhile, I always check out the best-selling things on Amazon before I browse anywhere else.

Yup, I'm talking the best-sellers that shoppers can't get enough of. From air fryers that create way less mess than deep fryers to eyeshadow palettes with ultra-rich pigments, I've made sure to include tons of affordable items with impressive fanbases. If you've got any doubts, just check out the reviews. You'll quickly see that other Amazon shoppers are just as hyped about these products as I am. Personally, I'm about .005 seconds away from ordering the copper frying pan I've included.

Giving popular products a chance is never a bad thing — so whether you're shopping for yourself or for a loved one, you can never go wrong with all the best-selling things on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Air Fryer That Uses Hardly Any Oil Chefman TurboFry 2 Quart Air Fryer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular deep frying requires a ton of oil, whereas this air fryer needs hardly any — so not only does it help save you money, but it's also significantly less messy. Use it to make everything from frozen vegetables to delicious fried chicken; it's so versatile that you can even use it as a miniature oven to bake cake.

2. An Immersion Blender That's Oh-So Sleek Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for any professional chef or avid home cook, this immersion blender features a sleek stainless steel exterior that's resistant to rust. Each order comes with three interchangeable blending heads for everything from whipping egg whites to mixing batter, and the ergonomic grip fits comfortably in both hands.

3. This Filter Wand That Removes Histamines & Sulfites From Wine PureWine Wine Wand Filter (12-Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're an avid wine drinker, try filtering your next bottle through this wand after your next pour. The fine mesh removes histamines and sulfites to help prevent headaches, and it's designed to work with both red as well as white wines.

4. A Set Of String Lights That Add Romance To Any Space Twinkle Star Curtain Lights $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Just hang these cozy string lights in your room, and you'll instantly have a romantic space to cuddle with a special someone — or even just to relax. They're waterproof in case you want to put them outside, and there are eight modes to choose from: waves, flashing, slow fade, twinkle, and more.

5. The Compact Strainer That Clips Onto Pots & Pans AIFUSI Snap Strainer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular strainers take up a ton of storage space, whereas this clip-on version is great for cramped kitchens. It's designed to fit onto any round pot, pan, or bowl no matter how large, and the silicone construction is 100% food-grade as well as BPA-free.

6. A Sandwich Maker That Gets Breakfast Made Quickly Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Timer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Running short on time in the morning? Don't skip the most important meal of the day; just toss some fresh ingredients into this breakfast sandwich maker and wait. It only takes about five minutes for your delicious meal to finish cooking, and all the heating plates have a nonstick coating.

7. This Hair Remover That's Completely Painless Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep this little hair remover in your bag, and you'll easily be able to touch-up any unwanted hairs on your face no matter where you are. The blades are hypoallergenic as well as painless, and it only requires one AA battery (which isn't included).

8. A Rose Quartz Roller To Help Melt Away Unwanted Puffiness Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Tools Set $15 | Amazon See On Amazon I frequently wake up with puffy eyes, which is why I like to use a stone roller like this one in the mornings. It helps melt away inflammation while promoting blood circulation, and the stone is made from 100% rose quartz — not plastic.

9. The 60-Color Eyeshadow Palette That Reviewers Love BestLand 60 Colors Eyeshadow Palette $17 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 3,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that Amazon shoppers are in love with this eyeshadow palette. Each order comes with 60 pigments that are great for any eye color, and the long-lasting formula is even waterproof.

10. A Hot Brush That Dries & Styles At The Same Time Aibesser Hair Dryer Brush $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Got flat, limp hair? Curl this hot brush up into your roots, then wait a few seconds as the hot air infuses volume into lifeless strands. The ion generator on the inside helps reduce unwanted frizz while infusing shine, and the ceramic coating helps prevent any heat damage.

11. This Foot Peel That Leaves Your Skin Moisturized & Soft Lavinso Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to scrub away at your feet with a pumice stone when you have this foot peel. Simply let your feet soak for about an hour, then watch as any rough, calloused patches shed away during the next two weeks. The peeling liquid is formulated with botanical extracts, and each order comes with enough for two sessions.

12. A Milk Frother You Can Also Use On Egg Whites Zulay Original Milk Frother $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your morning cup of Joe with deliciously whipped milk by using this milk frother. It only requires two AA batteries (which aren't included), and many reviewers raved about how it's "easy to use." But if you're not a coffee drinker, you can also use it to whip up egg whites while baking.

13. The Insulated Mug That Keeps Your Coffee Toasty YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Have trouble finishing your coffee before it gets cold? This insulated mug helps keep your hot drinks toasty so that you can take your time drinking them. The vacuum-sealed walls won't produce sweat like regular glasses, and there are tons of colors to choose from: coral, blue, sea foam, and more.

14. A Nonstick Cooking Pan Made With Durable Copper Home Hero Non-Stick Copper Pan $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas many pans are simply coated with a nonstick layer, this pan is made from a combination of copper and ceramic that prevents food from sticking to it. The coating won't peel, chip, or flake away, and each pan comes with a tempered glass lid that's safe to use in the oven.

15. These Whiskey Stones That Won't Dilute Your Drinks Whiskey Glasses and Stones Gift Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular ice cubes gradually melt and water down your drink, whereas these whiskey stones stay intact. Plus, they're even reusable. Keep them in the freezer so they're ready to go when you are, or even just put them out on display in their gorgeous wooden box.

16. A Gold-Plated Chain That Comes In Tons Of Lengths MiaBella Diamond-Cut Cuban Link Curb Chain Necklace $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Gold chains are a classic staple that'll never go out of style, and this one is available in lengths ranging from 16- to 30-inches. It's made from sterling silver that's plated with 18-karat gold, and it's completely nickel-free.

17. These Natural Soaps That Smell Like Coconut, Vanilla, Lemongrass, & More Bali Soap Gift Set (6-Pieces) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these soaps paraben- and sulphate-free, but they're also suitable for use on sensitive skin — even if you have eczema, psoriasis, or rosacea. Each order comes with six bars in ultra-invigorating scents: ylang-ylang, jasmine, lemongrass, coconut, papaya, and vanilla.

18. A Shower Mat Made From Chic Bamboo GOBAM Bamboo Shower Mat $30 | Amazon See On Amazon I have this shower mat in my bathroom, and something about stepping onto it right out of the shower just makes me feel like I'm at the spa. It's made from chic bamboo that looks great no matter your decor, and the non-slip base helps keep it from sliding around.

19. The Heated Fleece Blanket That Comes With Fuzzy Socks Comfort Spaces Plush Heated Blanket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Winter weather got you feeling a little chilled lately? Simply wrap yourself in this plush blanket, then crank the heat all the way up to stay toasty on frigid nights. Unlike other blankets, this one also comes with a pair of fuzzy socks to keep your feet warm.

20. A Bamboo Salt & Pepper Box That Adds Style To Any Table Trademark Innovations Bamboo Salt and Pepper Box $6 | Amazon See On Amazon It's more than time to update that old salt and pepper shaker on your table, and this bamboo box is a total steal at only $6. It's made from 100% bamboo without any composites or stick-on panels, and you're not limited to just salt — it also works great with herbs and spices.

21. This Recipe Book For Mixing Drinks Like A Bartender The Little Black Book of Cocktails $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of using wine as you go-to drink? Make sure to check out this cocktail recipe book. There are more than 150 recipes inside to mix everything from espresso martinis to cosmopolitans, and it's even designed to lie flat for easy reading while you pour.

22. A Loose Leaf Sampler For Anyone Who Loves Tea Tea Forte Single Steeps Loose Leaf Tea Sampler $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you know someone who loves tea, they're going to love this sampler gift set. Each order comes with five different flavors: vanilla pear, orange jasmine, mountain oolong, darjeeling quince, and lemon lavender. They're USDA-certified organic, and the leaves are loose so that you make customize your own blends.

23. The Mug That Keeps Your Hand Warm Clay in Motion Handwarmer Mug $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike regular mugs, this one features a handle that completely covers your fingers to help them stay warm. It's perfect for drinking your morning coffee outside on chilly mornings, and it comes in more than 15 lead-free colors.

24. A Digital Microscope That Connects To Your Smartphone Jiusion Digital Microscope $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Students and curious adults of all ages can enjoy this digital microscope, as it easily connects to any Android phone, Mac, or Windows computer. Similar to regular microscopes, the knobs on the side allow you to adjust magnification and focus — and you can even record video and screenshots when connected to a computer or phone.

25. This Wallet That Protects You From Electronic Pickpockets Zoppen Multi-purpose Rfid Blocking Travel Passport Wallet $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in dozens of rich colors, this travel wallet is a must-have whether you're at home or traveling abroad. The RFID-blocking walls keep your sensitive credit card information protected from electronic pickpockets, and it's made from high-quality faux leather with enough space for cards, cash, or even a boarding pass.

26. A Camera Lens Kit To Make Every Photo Instagram-Worthy Mocalaca 11 in 1 Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit $25 | Amazon See On Amazon With 11 different lenses you can layer on top of each other for custom effects, this smartphone camera kit is a must-have for anyone looking to take their Instagram to the next level. But the best part is that the high-quality optical glass helps prevent flares and other imperfections from creeping into your pictures.

27. The Kit That Lets You Grow A Bonsai Tree At Home Planter's Choice Bonsai Planter Kit $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for your next hobby? Search no further than this bonsai tree kit. It comes with organic seeds for four different types of trees, and you can even keep them indoors or outdoors — depending on where you live — as they're hardy enough for cold weather.

28. A Firm Travel Pillow Covered In Soft, Cozy Fleece Trtl Pillow Neck Support Travel Pillow $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike conventional travel pillows, this one features a flexible support on the inside that keeps your head from flopping over when you're trying to sleep. It's covered in soft fleece that won't chafe your skin — and at less than 1 pound, it won't weigh your carry-on down.

29. This Reusable Water Bottle Made From Stainless Steel hydroflask bottle $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only will this insulated water bottle keep your cold drinks chilled for hours, but it's also made from stainless steel that won't shatter if you accidentally drop it. And unlike many other bottles, this one shouldn't produce any sweat on the outside (so there's no need to find a coaster every time you set it down).

31. The Journal With Enough Space For 5 Years Of Memories One Line A Day: A Five-Year Memory Book (5 Year Journal, Daily Journal $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this journal to jot down a few thoughts about every day, and pretty soon you'll have a snapshot of your life over the course of an entire year. And if you'd prefer to write down more than a few lines, there are still enough pages for you to use it as a regular diary.

32. These Brushes For Everything From Foundation To Eyeshadow JPNK Makeup Brush Set $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to break the bank when it comes to a quality set of makeup brushes, as these ones are available for less than $15. The densely-packed bristles are made from synthetic fibers that allow foundations, powders, and shadows to glide onto your skin with ease. Plus, they're even resistant to shedding.

33. This Essential Oil Diffuser That Runs For Up To 10 Hours Zen Breeze Essential Oil Diffuser $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oils into this diffuser, then sit back and enjoy their soothing scents for the next 10 hours. It runs at an ultra-quiet level so that you can use it while napping, and the mist it produces is cool to the touch without any risk of burning.

34. A Pillow That Looks Like A Cute Cactus Kikkerland - Cactus Pillow Head Rest $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Who doesn't love a good cactus? Not only does this pillow look like your favorite desert plant, but it's also filled with small micro-beads that contour to the shape of your head and neck for comfort. One reviewer even wrote that "the fabric is soft and supple and the fill beads are incredibly comfortable."

35. These Warm Winter Socks Made From Thick Wool YZKKE Vintage Style Winter Socks (5-pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon My toes are frigid as I'm typing this, so I could definitely use this set of warm winter socks. They're woven from cozy wool blend that keeps the cold air at bay, and there are tons of fun patterns as well as colors to choose from.

36. A Geometric Bowl That's Perfect For Jewelry & Small Trinkets Umbra Geometric Plated Jewelry Storage $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This bowl will look cute on any vanity, or even in your front hallway as a designated spot to put your keys. Many reviewers found that it's large enough to hold coasters and candles on their coffee tables, with one raving, "I love that it's also lined with some suede material on the bottom to prevent scratching on the wood."

37. These Fun Socks That Look Like Sushi Rolls Rainbow Socks Sushi Socks Box $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of your regular white socks? These sushi socks are a fun alternative that lets you show off your personality. Plus, they're made from 80% cotton. Each order comes with two pairs, and they even arrive packaged in a fun takeout-style box.

38. A Reusable Tea Infuser That Looks Like The Loch Ness Monster OTOTO Baby Nessie the Loch Ness Monster Tea Infuser $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You can save yourself some money every time you brew yourself a batch of loose leaf tea by using this reusable infuser. It's made from 100% food-safe silicone, and there's no need to worry about submerging it into boiling water because it's heat-resistant against high temperatures.

39. The Smartphone Stand Made From Durable Aluminum Alloy Lamicall Cell Phone Stand $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to work with nearly any type of smartphone, this stand allows you to watch videos without having to hold your phone up. It also works great as a durable place to keep your phone as it charges, and the hole in the back allows you to thread a power cable through so everything looks neat.

40. A Trio Of Hand Creams Made With Organic Shea Butter La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Nourish dry, cracked hands back to life with this moisturizing trio of lotions. The formula in each contains 20% organic shea butter, and there are zero parabens or GMOs — just ethically-sourced plant-based ingredients that are cruelty-free. Each order comes with three: cinnamon orange, gardenia, and rose acacia.

41. These Bath Bombs Made With Soothing Shea Butter LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other bath bombs that leave your tub stained, these ones are made with natural ingredients that won't leave behind any unwanted colors. They're formulated with hydrating shea butter to help moisturize dry skin, and each one is individually wrapped to keep the scents potent: black raspberry vanilla, lavender, mango papaya, and more.

42. A Gadget That Helps Your Coffee Stay Warm Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Coffee, tea, hot chocolate — you can make sure they all stay warm by keeping them on this handy mug warmer. The extra-long power cable makes it easy to position on your desk no matter how far away the outlet is. And if it ever gets dirty, simply wipe it clean with a damp cloth.

43. This Waterproof Speaker For Your Shower iFox Bluetooth Shower Speaker $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Sing along to your favorite tunes in the tub with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours, and there's even a suction cup on the back that allows you to attach it to your shower wall. "Easy to pair, easy to use and the volume levels are great," wrote one reviewer.

44. A Set Of Lights To Keep You Visible When Biking At Night Activ Life Bike Wheel Lights $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do these cool LED lights keep you visible in the dark, but they're also a fun way to decorate your bike. They're designed to fit on any type of bike, and each box comes with enough for two wheels. Zero tools are required to attach them, and batteries are even included.

45. The Yoga Pants With Stylish Pockets For Your Must-Have Items Heathyoga Yoga Pants with Pockets $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With a convenient pocket on both legs, these yoga pants are perfect for everything from weightlifting to relaxing at home. Stash your phone and keys while you exercise, or even slip a remote inside for days when you're lying on the couch. They're soft, stretchy, as well as completely squat-proof.

46. A Bold Mascara That's Waterproof & Smudge-Proof Bestidy Silk Fiber Lash Mascara $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Swipe this 4-D silk fiber mascara onto your lashes to instantly add dramatic volume and length that helps accentuate your eyes. The smooth, creamy formula won't leave behind any clumps. Plus, it's also waterproof as well as smudge-proof so that it stays looking great all day long.

47. This Exercise Ball That Helps You Get Toned At Home Trideer Exercise Ball (45-85cm) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Just swap out this exercise ball with your desk chair, and it'll help engage your core in order to stay upright. The exterior is coated with an anti-slip layer to keep you stable, and the 2,200-pound weight limit means there's no need to worry about popping it. Use it for yoga, pilates, or even simple ab crunches.

48. An Extra-Thick Yoga Mat With Carrying Straps BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Yoga Mat $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your joints comfortable as you downward dog with this thick yoga mat. Both sides are slip-resistant, so it doesn't matter which one you use — and the included shoulder strap makes it easy to carry with you to class.

49. The Smartphone Tripod With Flexible Legs UBeesize Flexible Tripod $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You'd be surprised how useful the flexible legs on this smartphone tripod are. Wrap them around your bike handlebars while you're following GPS, or simply bend them to balance your phone on uneven surfaces when taking photos. The mount is designed to work with any smartphone, and you can even use it as a short selfie stick.

50. A Back & Neck Massager With A Soothing Heat Function Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $55 | Amazon See On Amazon When your shoulders and neck are tight from peering down at your screen all day, let this massage pillow help soothe away the pain. The soothing heat function is perfect for those extra-sore days, and you're not limited to just your head; place it under your legs after a long day on your feet, or even on your lower back.

51. This Himalayan Salt Scrub That Leaves Skin Incredibly Soft Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub with Lychee Oil $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do I like to use this moisturizing scrub when my legs are looking a little dry, but the Himalayan salt granules are also great for exfoliating old skin. It's formulated with hydrating ingredients like sweet almond oil and lychee berry, and it can even help minimize the appearance of your pores.

52. A Pack Of Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you have tired, puffy eyes every morning? Place these revitalizing masks underneath your eyes, then sit back and relax as the 24-karat gold helps reduce unwanted inflammation in your skin. One reviewer wrote, "Even after just one time, I've already seen a small difference!"

53. The Keychains Filled With Delicious Hot Sauce Thoughtfully Hot Sauce Key Chains (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you ask me, you can never have enough heat — and these reusable keychains bottles come pre-filled with delicious cayenne pepper as well as smoky bourbon hot sauce. Once you've finished both, just fill them up with your favorite sauce to drizzle on food no matter where you are.

54. A Pack Of Lip Balms Made With Natural Ingredients Naturistick 5-Pack Lip Balm Gift Set $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Made without any GMOs, parabens, or petroleum, these hydrating balms are perfect for dry, chapped lips. They're cruelty-free and each order comes with five flavors: peppermint, pomegranate, vanilla, mango, and green tea.

55. This Folding Vanity Mirror With 3-Times Magnification Deweisn Tri-Fold Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Get an up-close view without smushing your face up against glass with this folding vanity mirror. The one-, two-, and three-times magnification help you draw the perfect winged eyeliner, or even just apply those stubborn fake lashes. And since it's backlit, you can now do your makeup anywhere, anytime.

56. This Hot Air Popcorn Maker That Doesn't Need Any Butter StoreBound DASH Hot Air Popper $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a light snack that's as fresh as can be? Make your own popcorn with this air popper. There's no butter or oil required, but it features a built-in butter melter on the top if you'd prefer some flavoring. Choose from three colors: aqua, red, or white.

57. The Miniature Gadget That Makes Miniature Donuts Dash Mini Donut Maker Machine $20 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to go out to the store for fresh pastries when you can bake your own at home with this donut maker. The auto-shutoff function helps prevent overcooking, and it works with nearly any type of batter including cake mix, brownie mix, and more.

58. An Electric Wine Opener That Does The Work For You PFCKE Electric Wine Bottle Opener $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of struggling against a cork every time you want a glass of wine? Then it's time to switch over to this electric opener. The stainless steel body is chic and sleek, making it a visually appealing addition to any countertop. And since the battery is rechargeable, there's no need to worry about buying replacements.

59. This Flameless Campfire For Cooking S'mores Indoors Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't need to gather firewood in your backyard the next time you want s'mores — just pull out this flameless campfire. Each order comes with two stainless steel roasting forks, and there are even trays around the base where you can place extra marshmallows or chocolate.

60. A Rapid Hot Pot For Quick Meals When You're Really Hungry Dezin Electric Hot Pot $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes, the stove just doesn't get hot fast enough — so on days where you're absolutely starving, whip out this electric hot pot. It only takes a few short minutes to heat up, but it'll still cook delicious ramen, oatmeal, soup, or even fried rice.

61. The Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Reusable Filter Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Say goodbye to wasting money on paper filters, as this pour-over coffee maker uses a reusable layer of stainless steel mesh to keep any grounds from leaking into your cup of Joe. The borosilicate glass is heat-resistant to avoid cracks, and you can even use it to make delicious cold brew at home.

62. A Fitness Tracker That's So, So Affordable Letsfit Smart Watch with Heart Rate Monitor $36 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't need to spend more than $100 to keep track of your fitness goals — just grab this smart watch for less than $40. Use it to see how many steps you've taken, the distance you've traveled, how deep your sleep was, or even hang up on incoming calls.

63. This Gorgeous Moon Lamp That's Also A Soothing Night Light Mydethun Moon Lamp $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply give this moon lamp a gentle tap, and you'll easily be able to adjust its brightness and color: white or yellow. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to eight hours so that you can use it as a chic night light. Plus, the 3-D printing means there are real craters you can feel on its surface.

64. These Fleece-Lined Slippers Padded With Memory Foam ULTRAIDEAS Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a durable, yet extremely comfortable pair of slippers, then add these ones to your cart. Not only are they lined with fleece that feels like soft wool, but they're also constructed with memory foam insoles and are available in five color choices.