63 Viral Gifts Amazon Can Barely Keep In Stock

Some products are bound to keep selling out — they're just that impressive and useful. If you're searching for a special item that will make someone know how much you appreciate them, these are the 60 viral gifts Amazon can barely keep in stock. They range in category, but not much in price (most are extremely affordable) — and there is something on this list to satisfy every adventurer, tech lover, home cook, and beauty aficionado.

If your favorite gift recipient has a major case of wanderlust, snag cool products for them like a camera that can take videos and photos underwater or a portable speaker that adds a little music to camping and hiking treks. Some of the greatest beauty products you'll find include a curling iron with 25 adjustable heat settings for every hair type and a cushioned bath pillow that turns bath time into spa time.

And the most interesting gifts of all defy categorization — who wouldn’t benefit from a comfortable buckle-less belt, an ice scraper with an extendable pole, and portable lens wipes that remove fingerprint and smudges from eyeglasses and phone screens in seconds?

If you're not sure what to get that one impossible-to-shop-for person on your list, or you're looking to buy gifts for everyone you know (and have no idea where to begin), consider this list your starting, middle — and end point.

1. This Hilarious Meme Game What Do You Meme? $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Boasting over 6,000 glowing reviews, What Do You Meme? is one of the bestselling games on Amazon. Game play is similar to games like Apples to Apples or Card Against Humanity; each round players compete to create the funniest meme by pairing one of their caption cards to the picture card in play and there is a rotating judge that chooses the winner. Be aware that this is a game for adults only!

2. A Cult-Favorite Planner That Publishers & Reviewers Love Panda Planner $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This planner has gotten a lot of love over the years from both reviewers and publishers. From Bustle to Business Insider, the planner consistently ends up on publishers "Best Of" lists for planners, journals, and productivity tools and thousands of reviewers confirm it truly is one the best planners they've ever used. It's undated and has three sections: a monthly planner, a weekly planner, and a daily planner. Each section not only helps you track your schedule and to-do list but there are also sections for you to reflect on things you are grateful for, celebrate your success, and challenge yourself to improve in the future.

3. An Exfoliating Foot Mask With Over 11,000 Amazon Reviews Baby Foot Foot Peel Mask $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This exfoliating foot peel mask has gone viral because it delivers serious results — just check out the pictures shoppers added to their Amazon reviews to see what I mean. The mask causes dead skin peels away in thick chunks to reveal baby-soft feet, although the process doesn't start till about five days after you've used it. But the results are worth the wait.

4. The Pearl Hair Clips That Are All Over Instagram Pearl Hair Clips (12-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Pearl hair clips are super trendy at the moment, and this set of 12 is an amazing deal for only $8.

5. The Amazon Coat That Everyone In New York Is Wearing Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $139 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't walk down 5 Avenue without seeing this coat in every color. It's THE most popular jacket in New York City — and on Amazon for that matter. It's not cheap, but it's cozy as hell and looks even more expensive than it is.

5. A Word Game That's Fun For The Whole Family Czech Games Codenames $19.95 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, Codenames is one of the the highest rated games on Amazon. It's a word-based games that's fun, family-friendly, and is able to find the right balance between simple but challenging game play. It's best played with four or more people, but you can have fun playing with two.

6. This Curling Iron With 25 Heat Settings For All Hair Types Conair Instant Heat Curling Iron $14 | Amazon See on Amazon No matter what your hair type — fine, coarse, and everything in between — this curling iron will create gorgeous large waves and plenty of volume, without drying out your strands. It boasts 25 adjustable heat settings and a 1.5-inch barrel — plus it heats up in just 30 seconds, saving you a ton of time in the morning.

8. The Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker With Amazing Range DOSS Portable Bluetooth Speaker $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Bring this mini portable Bluetooth speaker along with you on hiking and camping trips, or keep it in your yard as a great party enhancer — it has a range of 33 feet, connects to Wi-FI, and features a built-in microphone. It’s also waterproof (and isn’t afraid of rivers or pools) and plays music or podcasts for up to 8 hours before requiring a charge.

9. These Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds That Are Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds by LASUNEY $37 | Amazon See on Amazon You don’t have to spend three figures on earbuds — these Bluetooth earbuds deliver crystal clear sound, are waterproof, and come with their own charging case that is compatible with iOS and Android. They are capable of adopting Bluetooth 5.0 and one button lets you control everything, including music, phone calls, and volume.

10. A Slim Portable Charger That Lets You Charge Two Devices At Once INIU Portable Charger $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Save time — charge two devices with this portable charger, which has dual USB ports and a slim enough design that lets you toss it in your bag without taking up space. Cherry on top: the charger has a built-in LED flashlight.

11. The Bluetooth Adapter So You Can Listen To Your Fave Tracks In The Car Nulaxy Bluetooth Adapter $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Listen to any and all Bluetooth devices in your car with this Bluetooth car adapter and FM transmitter that lets you listen to your playlists via your car stereo or take phone calls. The device has a large and clear LCD display that’s easy to read while you’re driving.

12. An Air-Tight And Waterproof Case For Your Phone Mpow Universal Waterproof Case $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This waterproof phone pouch fits all smartphones and creates an air-tight seal on top that snaps together and protects it from damage and exposure to rain, snow, and water. The transparent cover still lets you take photos and it’s an equally safe storage spot for money and cards.

13. The Daily Vacuum Cleaner For Crumbs And Countertops Desktop Vacuum Cleaner by ODISTAR $12 | Amazon See on Amazon When the thought of pulling out a full-size vacuum seems like overkill, rely on this desktop vacuum cleaner, which sweeps up crumbs and debris in a flash and barely takes up space. The cordless vacuum runs on battery, has a 360-degree rotatable design, and certain models can be charged with a USB cable for convenience.

14. These Cozy Ear Warmers With Built-In Bluetooth Speakers Bluetooth Earmuffs by Lavince $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your ears warm and snug when temperature plummet and still get to enjoy music and podcasts with these Bluetooth earmuffs. The muffs work with Bluetooth 5.0 and are completely wireless — perfect for runs and outdoor workouts.

15. An Alarm That Attaches To A Keychain To Keep You Safe SLFORCE Personal Alarm $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Anytime you feel threatened, this personal alarm can be activated to provide a loud siren sound that scares off potential attackers. The mini alarms come in a colorful pack of five and attach to a keychain or bag, with built-in LED flashlights to guide your path at night.

16. The 10-In-1 Phone Lens Kit For Professional-Looking Shots Ragu Professional Phone Lens Kit (10-pieces) $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Your phone is likely the only camera you use — so why limit yourself in terms of how creative you can get? This 10-in-1 phone lens kit includes an attachable Bluetooth remote shutter, 2x telephoto lens, 2x telephoto lens, 235° fisheye lens, 25x macro lens and 0.62x wide-angle lens — with a tripod, lens clip, cleaning cloth, and carrying case.

17. A Massage Pillow With Deep-Kneading Shiatsu Relief VIKTOR JURGEN Massage Pillow $40 | Amazon See on Amazon A compact pillow that fits perfectly behind your head and neck, this massage pillow provides 3D rotating massage nodes for a deep shiatsu massage that relieves tired, aching muscles and joints. Its optional heating function provides additional relaxation and it has adjustable handle straps.

18. An Oversize Electric Heating Pad That Comforts When You Have Cramps Mighty Bliss Large Electric Heating Pad $37 | Amazon See on Amazon Cramps and muscle pain won’t stand a chance against this oversize electric heating pad that features three heat settings and can be used dry or moist. The large pad fits across your shoulders, abs, and back to deliver instant relief and has an auto shut-off for safety.

19. This Stylish Space Heater For Cold Days Lasko Designer Series Space Heater $47 | Amazon See on Amazon Your office or home has a chill in the air — this space heater swiftly adds warmth and comfort with an adjustable temperature range of 60 to 85 degrees. The ceramic heater has three quiet settings, a built-in timer that can be programmed from 1 to 7 hours, and an automatic shut-off — the fact that it looks pretty stylish doesn’t hurt, either.

20. The Pan Organizer That Fits Up To 5 Pans Heavy Duty Pan Organizer by cuisinel $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep pans stored safely in this pan organizer that holds up to five pans in one place. The durable racks can hold skillets, griddles, and shallow pots, comes in three colors, and prevents them from scratches and other damage.

21. A Cool Mist Humidifier With Adjustable Mist Modes BAYKA Cool Mist Humidifier with Essential Oil Tray $50 | Amazon See on Amazon This cool mist humidifier provides low, medium and high mist levels and can last a full 28 hours before it needs to be refilled. The humidifier is as quiet as a mouse (and perfect for sleeping), with a special aromatherapy box that can be filled with a few drops of your favorite essential oil for a soothing scent.

22. These Eco-Friendly Produce Bags That Are Reusable Ecowaare Reusable Produce Bags (15-pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Extend the life of fruits and vegetables, save money, and give the planet a helping hand with these eco-friendly mesh produce bags, which are washable and reusable. You’ll get 15 bags to replace plastic — they’re transparent and have tight drawstring seals at the top.

23. The Hand Mixer With A Smart Storage Case Built Right In Hamilton Beach Electric Hand Mixer with Storage Case $13 | Amazon See on Amazon How many times have you attempted to use your hand mixer, only to find that you can’t find its beaters or electric cord? Consider that an old problem — this electric mixer features its own convenient built-in storage case where you can stash mixing accessories. It also boasts six speeds and comes in white or red.

24. A Pair Of Blue Light Blocking Glasses That Prevent Eye Strain Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon With so many people spending a majority of their day online, working and gaming, it’s more important than ever to protect your eyes from the effect of UV light, which can cause eye strain and headaches. These blue light blocking glasses do the trick in style, with non-polarized lenses that block glare and a choice of several shades like leopard and clear pink.

25. The Insulated Beer Chiller That Keeps Cans & Bottles Cold For Hours Asobu Beer Bottle and Can Cooler $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Put your beer down, forget about it, and return to find a still cold and perfectly delicious beverage — thanks to this beer chiller, a vacuum insulated double-walled stainless steel device bottle and can cooler that comes with a beer opener. The mug keeps beer insulated for hours and comes in a number of colors and prints like camouflage.

26. A Genius Buckle-Less Belt For A Perfect Fit Without Belt Bulge FreeBelts Comfortable Elastic Belt for Men and Women $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Eliminate the worst part about wearing belts — a buckle budge that sits in the middle of your pants and can disrupt the flow of your outfit — with this buckle-less belt that has a comfy elastic strap, snaps right on, and doesn’t have to be adjusted for bathroom breaks. The belt comes in two sizes (small and large) and five colors.

27. This Manual Chopper That You Can Take On The Road Kuhn Rikon Chopper with Lid $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Your cooking creations won’t be hampered by the need for an electrical outlet — this easy-breezy manual chopper has a lid and a simple cord pull, with stainless steel blades that provide fine, medium, and coarse chopping. It has a non-slip base and effortlessly chops up to 3 cups of food.

28. The Charcoal Toothpaste That Naturally Brightens Teeth Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening (4-pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon You won’t find a drop of peroxide, bleach, or any other chemical in this charcoal toothpaste, a natural solution for brighter, cleaner, and white teeth. The fluoride-free formula is vegan and made with activated charcoal, coconut oil, and tea tree oil, which a sweet minty taste.

29. An Ice Scraper With An Extendable Pole Snow Joe Foam Broom and Large Ice Scraper $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Break through ice on your windshield and sweep away snow with this durable ice scraper that features an adjustable pole that extends from 33 to 52 inches. You’ll find yourself relying on this lightweight scraper and broom throughout the winter.

30. These Protective Grilling Gloves For Your Hands & Wrists GEEKHOM Grilling Gloves $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Protect your hands and wrists from burns when you wear these grill gloves that are heat AND cold resistant from -104 to 446 degrees. The silicone gloves are designed from moisture-wicking fabric to keep your hands from sweating while you cook and grill and have a non-slip, waterproof surface. They come in five colors, with a hanging hook on each glove for easy storage.

31. This Non-Stick Grill Mat Set That Doesn't Need Oil Grillaholics Grill Mat (2-pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of two silicone grill mats provide a non-stick surface for food, one that doesn’t require a drop of oil or butter. These mats are also the perfect accessories to prevent food from slipping through grill grates. They are reusable and dishwasher safe.

32. The Double Burger Press That Creates Flawless Burger Patties Cuisinart Aluminum Double Burger Press $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Prep food faster and with much less effort when you turn your burger-making skills over to this double burger press that creates two flawlessly shaped burger patties in seconds. The press has an easy-to-clean non-stick surface.

33. These Wipes That Clean Glasses & Cameras ZEISS Lens Wipes $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep these pre-moistened and pre-packaged eyeglass cleaning wipes in your bag or car and pull one out any time your need to remove fingerprints, smudges, and dust from eyeglasses, sunglasses, or camera lenses (and any other lens). They contain a gentle alcohol solution and are perfect to use when you’re on the go.

34. A Water Flosser That Gently Removes Food Particles For Cleaner Teeth iTeknic Water Flosser $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Gently flush away food particles that can cause tartar and plaque and remove stains without chemicals with the help of this hefty water flosser. The flosser features 10 adjustable water pressure settings, with seven jet tips that include a tongue cleaner, plaque tip, and orthodontic tip.

35. An Affordable, Nourishing Natural Soap Bar With Aloe Yardley Aloe & Avocado Moisturizing Bath Bar $1 | Amazon See on Amazon Sure, there are plenty of fancy, natural soap bars that cost a pretty penny, but this is one super affordable option that relies on the most nourishing ingredients you can find (plain and simple): avocado and olive oil extracts. It has a light, herbal scent and makes your skin soft, silky, and clean.

36. This Laser Projector That Creates A Soothing Star-Filled Space For Relaxation BlissLights Laser Projector $50 | Amazon See on Amazon This mini laser projector creates an impressive and vast landscape of stars in your bedroom, living room, or anywhere you could use a more soothing ambiance. The projector has adjustable brightness settings and optional rotating motions.

37. The Wireless Doorbell With A Choice Of 52 Chimes SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Have more control over your doorbell options with this wireless doorbell that features 52 chime sound options, adjustable volume controls, and the ability to operate within 500 feet and 1000 feet in an open area. The set comes with a weatherproof remote transmitter button.

38. A Must-Have Magnetic Pick-Up Tool For DIY Projects Magnetic Pick-Up Tool by SE $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Save time and prevent frustrations with this magnetic pick-up tool that gather and stores up to 15 pounds of bolts, screws, nuts, and other metal pieces you need for your DIY projects and fixes. It has an extendable handle that stretches to 30 inches.

39. An Attachable Bird Feeder That Can Be Installed On Any Window Window Bird Feeder House by Nature Anywhere $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Bird and nature lovers get an up-close view of beauty with this window bird feeder house that easily attaches to any window — no assembly required. The feeder is made from indestructible acrylic, with a sliding feed tray and two compartments that can be easily filled with different types of food to attract a wide variety of birds.

40. The Ultimate Tracker For Items You Always Lose Wireless Key Finder by Wohome $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you’re constantly misplacing keys, remote controls, or your dog’s leash, this powerful tracker will help you find them, right away, saving you tons of time. The color-coded tracker comes with five receivers that you then attach to the items you don’t want to lose. The minute you can’t find the object, press the colored button that corresponds to the receiver and you’ll hear a loud beep that can travel as far as 98 feet.

41. This Flexible Flashlight That Wraps Around Gadgets For Easier DIY Projects Striker Flexible Flashlight $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only can this flexible flashlight stand on its own and provide a hands-free way for you to see what you’re doing, but it actually wraps around objects and has strong magnets that attach to metal objects. It provides four light options: low, medium, high, and rapid hazard, and is lightweight enough to take anywhere.

42. A Bath Pillow For Relaxing At-Home Spa Days Kleeger Non Slip Bath Pillow $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Get even more relaxation out of relaxing at-home spa days with this bath pillow, a soft, padded cushion that suctions to tubs and provides neck support. The pillow is made from anti-mold and anti-mildew mesh material and stays perfectly in place.

43. These Herb Savor Pods That Extend The Life Of Herbs & Veggies Prepara Herb Savor Pod (3-pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of wasting money on herbs that wilt within days? Store them, as well as fragile veggies like asparagus, in these herb pods, which have a compartment for fresh water that keeps them fresh for longer. The trip of pods are said to actually triple the life of herbs like oregano, mint, and basil, which of course saves you money.

44. An All-Inclusive Cheese Boards With Tools For Cutting & Serving TOSCANA Cheese Board with Cheese Tools $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Put on a party with the help of this circular cheese board that swivels so guests can easily help themselves. The hardwood tray just so happens to open up to a set of stainless steel tools nested inside that are used for cutting and serving a variety of cheese types. The set includes a full-tang cheese plane, knife/spreader, curved knife with dual-pronged tip, and a sharp cheese knife.

45. An Eco-Conscious Tiered Bamboo Spice Storage Box Totally Bamboo Storage Box with Magnetic Swivel Lids $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This space-saving 3-tiered bamboo storage box has magnetic swivel lids that open to reveal salt, pepper, and any other spice you need for daily cooking. These containers are easy to clean and store and their lids are secure to keep spices fresh.

46. These Stemless Martini Glasses That Stay Cold For Hours Host Insulated Stemless Martini Glasses $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These stemless martini glasses are simple to carry around (perfect for parties) and they boast a magic trick: a proprietary cooling gel designed within the glass keeps them cold and insulated for hours — just chill them for two hours in the freezer before your bash.

47. The Clip-On Book Light For Late-Night Reading Small LED Clip On Reading Light by Gifts for Book Lovers $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Read late into the night without disturbing anyone around you (or being forced to get up and turn off a light switch). This lightweight clip-on reading light, which doubles as a bookmark, provides a powerful source of LED light to prevent eye strain. It comes in seven fun colors and prints, including words, cats, and owls.

48. A Travel Cosmetics Case With Multiple Adjustable Compartments Docolor Travel Makeup Bag $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Don’t leave a single lipstick, eyeliner, or eyeshadow behind — this makeup case has adjustable compartments that can be positioned to fit everything you need to take with you. It boasts brush slots, padded dividers, and a waterproof zippered case with a carrying handle. Choose among five colors.

49. An Intense Electric Massager For Sore Muscles Ohuhu EMS Therapy Electric Massager $30 | Amazon See on Amazon When your aching and fatigued muscles and joints truly need soothing therapy and ordinary roller massagers aren’t doing the trick, this is the heavy-duty electric body massager that can help. It features 12 pads that are applied on your body where you need relief and 16 modes that deliver intense vibrations, Shiatsu massage, acupuncture, and more.

50. This Windshield Cover To Prevent Snow & Ice From Building Up OxGord Windshield Snow Cover $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Before you leave your car for hours in the snow, drape this windshield cover over the front window and it will keep snow and ice off, saving you a ton of time that you won’t have to spend scraping ice and frost away. The oversize cover doesn’t require tools to install and it has side panels that close inside the front car door to avoid theft.

51. The Spoon Dock That Keeps Counters Spotless Spoon Rest Cup by Belwares $19 | Amazon See on Amazon There’s no good way to rest your cooking spoon against a pot or pan — because slips happen, and when they do, your counter suffer the messy, saucy effects. But this spoon dock is genius: it attaches to the sides of pots and provides a mess-free way to rest your cooking utensils upright. Even better: it doubles as a measuring cup or pouring cup.

52. A Lamp That Emulates Natural Sunlight And Can Boost Your Mood TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Seasonal Affective Disorder is real — and it can make you feel pretty down. Add more hours of light to your day and emulate the effects of natural sunlight with this light therapy lamp. The lamp operates via an easy touch control feature and offers three adjustable brightness settings. It is compact enough to bring with you where you need it.

53. This Fun Fondue Party Pot For Cheese And Chocolate Nostalgia Fondue Pot $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Dinner parties just for a hundred times more fun — this electric fondue pot lets you share a good, old-fashioned cheese or chocolate dinner or dessert. The stainless steel pot makes up to 6 cups of food, has temperature controls, and comes with six color-coded forks so that guests can dig in.

54. A Sturdy Yoga Mat Carrier Wit A Pocket For Your Keys Gaiam Yoga Mat Carrier $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Stash your yoga mat in this simple, sturdy yoga mat carrier, which has a mini zippered pocket that’s just large enough to fit keys and cards. An internal strap keeps your mat from slipping, it boasts magnetic snaps, and it’s washable. Snag it in one of five colors.

55. The Digital Food Scale That Comes With A Convenient Removable Bowl Etekcity Digital Kitchen Food Scale with Removable Bowl $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Weigh ingredients on this digital kitchen food scale and then remove the multipurpose bowl to use it for serving. The scale measures up to 11 pounds and converts units between pounds, grams, ounces, milliliters, and fluid ounces.

56. These Stackable Measuring Spoons For Wet & Dry Ingredients Magnetic Gold Measuring Spoons by Styled Settings $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This 5-piece set of measuring spoons comes in 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, 1/2 tablespoon and 1 tablespoon measurements — with the bonus that they are stackable and designed with magnets to save storage space. The stylish stainless steel spoons are double-sided and perfect for use with both dry and wet ingredients.

57. A Multitasking Pot With A Lid That Doubles As A Strainer Gotham Steel Pasta Pot with Strainer Lid $30 | Amazon See on Amazon No need to pull out (and dirty up) a separate strainer — this pasta pot has handles that simply twist and lock in place to transform into a strainer that removes excess liquid. The pot cooks up to 5 quarts of food and is dishwasher safe.

58. The Easiest Cookie Press That Can Make Treats In 12 Shapes OXO Good Grips Cookie Press $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Cookie dough has never been so easy to work with — this cookie press includes 12 steel disks that create a variety of cookie shapes: daisy, flower, sunflower, fleur-de-lis, butterfly, bear, shell, leaf, heart, snowflake, tree and wreath. Simply press down on the lever to deliver the perfect amount of dough and disassemble the transparent cylinder for a thorough cleaning.

59. This 9-Piece Gardening Tool Set For The Beginner & Pro Vremi Garden Tools Set (9-pieces) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you have a seasoned green thumb or you’re a newbie trying to grow your first vegetable garden, this 9-piece gardening tool set has everything you need to bring life to your yard. The kit includes a trowel shovel, rake hoe, weeder, spade, cultivator, pruning shears, watering spray bottle, and a pair of protective gloves, organized in a handy storage caddy.

60. These Mountable Jewelry Organizers With Additional Shelf Space Keebofly Mounted Jewelry Organizer $26 | Amazon See on Amazon If extra space is what you need, extra space is what you’ll get — in addition to a variety of hooks and holes for storing all of your jewelry. These mountable jewelry organizers, which come two in a set, include one bracelet rack with 37 holes and one necklace rack. And they feature small wooden shelves at the tops of each to store items like face creams and cosmetics.

61. An Appliance Handle That Prevents Smudges And Fingerprints Sheskind Kitchen Appliance Handle Covers $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Install these appliance handle covers on fridge, dishwasher, and oven doors and keep them clean of smudges and fingerprints. The set of two handle covers come in three colors and are machine washable.

62. These Stove Burner Liners That Capture Spills And Splatters Stove Burner Covers by WNATN $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Trim these stove burner liners to fit your stovetop and protect it from spills and splatters while you cook. The durable liners can then be cleaned with barely any effort, using a damp sponge or cloth. They come in a pack of 10 and can be popped in the dishwasher and reused several times.

63. These Collar Extenders That Expand And Make Shirt Collars More Comfortable Johnson & Smith Collar Extenders $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Expand shirt collars by as much as half an inch with these collar extenders, which come six in a pack and can be attached in just seconds (no sewing necessary). You’ll get relief from too-tight collars and can save money by not having to run out and purchase more shirts.