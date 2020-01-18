61 Unexpected & Brilliant Products That Reviewers On Amazon Swear By

A great gift should tick off a few important boxes. For starters, it should be useful and practical — but also fun, and with just enough personality to seem like it was handpicked just for that person. These unexpected and brilliant gifts that reviewers on Amazon swear by meet all of the qualifications of an amazing present — with the added benefit that hundreds (and often thousands) of customers have already vouched for them.

No matter what the interests of your lucky gift recipient, there's a genius product on this list that will prove a winner.

Got a few homebodies on your list? Look no further than practical products like a cozy blanket sweatshirt with a hood and pocket and a reversible heated throw blanket, or a soothing scented soy candle set that is a healthier alternative to traditional candles. Home chefs will flip for cooking gadgets like space-saving collapsible bowls, bear claws that make shredding meat a cinch, and a mess-free microwavable pasta cooker that whips up spaghetti in minutes.

And no one is forgetting those tech lovers and beauty mavens you need to shop for, either. From an adjustable rotating makeup organizer and heated eyelash curler to Bluetooth tracking devices and cable protectors, this list of gift ideas covers all bases — and all of your loved ones.