61 Things Under $15 On Amazon That Are Legitimately Amazing

As someone on a budget, I'm always trying to get the most bang for my buck. If I can find an affordable alternative to high-end products, I'm on it, which is why I love perusing Amazon. When you're shopping there, a little goes a long way, and the things under $15 on Amazon you can find aren't just cheap — they're legitimately pretty amazing, too.

From fitness trackers to facial cleansing brushes, the kind of stuff you can buy online when you're trying to make each dollar count can be surprisingly high-quality and built to last. All it takes is a little sleuthing around, which is one of the reasons why I put together this list of the best budget products to buy for just under $15.

These are items offer the same incredible benefits of more expensive items, but at a fraction of the cost, or they're just cool gadgets that solve a problem you never thought you'd solve. Plus, with all that extra cash left over, you can afford to buy a few, or sign up for a Prime membership so you can also get everything shipped to you at lightning speed — meaning you can start experiencing their life-altering awesomeness ASAP.

1 A Hair Catcher That'll Save You A Ton Of Time, Money, And Hassle TubShroom $13 Amazon See On Amazon Clogged drains are no joke, which is why this amazing little strainer is such a steal. Instead of doing the dirty work yourself or worse, having to dish out big bucks on a plumber, this hair catcher just plops inside your drain and neatly collects hair every time you shower. Designed to fit most standard drains, the colorful strainer isn't hard to clean or maintain, and it prevents clogged drains from forming without having to use chemicals.

2 This All-In-One Container That Makes It Easy To Pack A Salad Lunch For The Road ClearMax Salad 2 Go Container with Attachable Fork $8 Amazon See On Amazon If you're all about a good salad for lunch, this container is the all-in-one solution. It comes with a domed locking lid that keeps cold air in, a dressing cup that fits securely in the tray, and a detachable fork that snaps on top of the tray before and after use. This salad bowl, which can fit up to four cups, has one reviewer writing: "This is a perfect portion size and I love the fact that a fork was included with it. Lost the fork? Any other standard size fork will fit."

3 A Pen That Combines Seven Handy Tools Into One 2cl Direct Screwdriver Pen Tool $12 Amazon See On Amazon Getting caught without a pen can be annoying, but realizing you need a screwdriver when you can't easily run out to the store and grab one is even worse. This screwdriver pen saves space by combining seven tools (ballpoint pen, stylus, Phillips and flathead screwdriver, bubble level, ruler, and a three-way measuring scale) into one so that you're prepared for any DIY project that pops up no matter where you are. It's designed with extra-strong aluminum without any moving parts that easily break unlike flimsy competitors, and since the case is vibrant it's easy to find this pen anytime you misplace it.

4 A Cooling Facial Massager That Improves Your Skin While Relieving Stress Esarora Stainless Steel Ice Roller $11 Amazon See On Amazon Aside from making your face feel amazingly relaxed, this steel ice roller can help reduce puffiness under your eyes. Just store the roller in your freezer and when it’s time to use it, take it out and gently massage the wand all over your face. The cooling massage pressure contracts your blood vessels, tightening your pores and making your skin glow. You can also use it on your eyes and temples to release stress or on sunburns to minimize redness and soothe pain.

5 A Stick-On Wallet That Gives You A Secure Place To Stash Your Money Case Art Stick On Wallet $9 Amazon See On Amazon This secure, discreet wallet is a great way to protect your valuables and keep them close to your phone. Made from super-elastic Lycra Spandex, this wallet is slim but holds a lot — and it comes with a 3M adhesive backing that attaches securely to the back of a flat surface. It can also be used as a secret pocket in a personal locker, glove box organizer, or gym bag.

6 A Peachy Powder That Feels Heavenly On Skin SKINFOOD Multi Finish Powder $12 Amazon See On Amazon Made from peach extract, this Korean powder helps control oil production and reduces the visibility of pores, which makes it great for someone with oily skin to use to set their makeup. One reviewer on Amazon wrote: "This stuff is heavenly. Smells amazing and is super fine and perfect for setting foundation/concealer. I use a kabuki brush instead of the little pad it comes with just to avoid any white sheen it might leave, but it never does!" It also works great for touch-ups throughout the day.

7 An Ultra-Soft Makeup Remover Cloth That'll Help You Get Cleaner Pores NanoTowels Makeup Remover $15 Amazon See On Amazon Remove cosmetics quick, easy, and without any chemicals using a brilliant makeup remover cloth that needs no cleanser to work. Designed to wipe away dirt and oil just like an eraser, it's amazingly soft on sensitive skin and is made with a unique cloth fiber that only needs a little warm water to activate. Whether you want to get rid of eyeshadow, mascara, foundation, or the grime from the day, it's safer and gentler than other towels out there.

8 The Mini Flat Iron That's Gentle On Hair, But Still Delivers Results LOVANI Mini Flat Iron $16 Amazon See On Amazon Get silky smooth hair with this mini flat iron, which heats up fast and is able to conduct high heat while also resisting corrosion. It has a dual-voltage design, comes with a portable travel bag, and is comfortable to hold for extended periods of time. It also won't strip hair of its natural nutrients, but instead can help it to look shinier and sleeker than ever.

9 A Shaving Oil That'll Help Dramatically Reduce The Risk Of Dry Skin, Cuts, And Rashes Shave Secret Shaving Oil $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you have gentle or sensitive skin, having this shaving oil on hand can be an excellent way to protect yourself from irritation. This oil helps to dramatically reduce the look of dry skin, nicks, rashes, ingrown hairs, and shaving bumps. All you need is about three to five drops per shave, and you can use this oil in or out of the shower for maximum comfort and flexibility.

10 The Replenishing Lip Balm That Helps Repair Dry, Cracked Lips O'Keeffe's Original Lip Repair Stick $8 Amazon See On Amazon If you struggle with dry, chapped lips, a nourishing lip balm is a must-have. Made to help keep lips moisturized for up to eight hours, this version creates an ultra-flexible barrier to treat cracked lips and keep them feeling protected for longer. Because the two main active ingredients in this balm are lubricating shea butter and dimethicone — which slows down the evaporation of water from the top layers of skin — this balm can be a real weapon against lip damage.

11 This Deep Cleansing Clay Mask That Gives The Most Powerful Facial Ever Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $11 Amazon See On Amazon This miracle Indian healing clay has over 13,000 reviews for a reason — it's made from 100 percent natural calcium bentonite clay, and it's one of the best pickups you can find if you're looking for a powerful pore-cleansing experience. Its fragrance-free clay is good for all skin types and can be mixed with apple cider vinegar for an incredibly purifying mask that won't dry out the skin. One reviewer writes: I do have enlarged pores and occasional discoloration and this product fixed both almost instantly. I couldn't stop looking at my skin the first time I used this. It gives me that glowy, healthy look. Definitely worth the buy."

12 An RFID-Blocking Wallet That'll Help Keep Your Personal Information Secure Travelambo RFID Wallet $14 Amazon See On Amazon Your debit cards are bound to stay safe and secure in this RFID wallet, which blocks anyone trying to steal your credit card information. With 16 card slots and two zippered compartments to fit everything you need, it also snaps shut with two secure buttons. This wallet also comes in different colors, and is made with incredibly durable high-quality synthetic leather.

13 This Motion Sensor Light Bulb That's Great For A Variety Of Settings Luxon Motion Sensor Light Bulb $8 Amazon See On Amazon This motion-sensor detecting light bulb is more sensitive than an infrared sensor and can penetrate walls, glass, and, more to detect the motion occurring within 13 to 19 feet. Once on, it will stay lit for up to 40 to 60 seconds and turns on in the dark and dusk when motion is detected. This 5W bulb is a great investment for interiors and exteriors, and can be a great deterrent for break-ins, too.

14 Some Eco-Friendly Cleansing Cloths That Work Wonders On Makeup Brushes Ecotools Makeup Brush Cleansing Cloths $7 Amazon See On Amazon This pack of 25 pre-moistened cloths are a great eco-friendly alternative to typical cleansing products, and can help maintain the integrity of your makeup brushes. Formulated to instantly wash away surface makeup, oil, and impurities, they're made with cooling cucumber and aloe, and are completely free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates.

15 A Hand Grip Strengthener That'll Help Boost Forearm Strength Outdoor Sport Hand Grip Strengthener $10 Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for athletes and musicians, this hand grip strengthener can be a great option for building finger, hand, wrist, and forearm strength and resiliency. It offers easily adjustable resistance up to 70 pounds, and is built to fit small or large hand sizes. This strengthener comes with anti-slip handles, and reviewers say it's comfortable and very effective.

16 An Electric Scalp Massager That Can Help Stimulate Hair Growth Vinerstar Electric Scalp Massager $11 Amazon See On Amazon This scalp massager is great if you're looking to reduce scalp buildup and encourages hair growth. It's electric, controls dandruff, stimulates blood circulation to the scalp — and, best of all it helps to relax muscles and relieve fatigue. Just add two AAA batteries for this waterproof brush and you'll be able to experience this for yourself.

17 An Antiperspirant Lotion That Helps Sweaty Hands Carpe Antiperspirant Hand Lotion $15 Amazon See On Amazon Constantly wiping your hands on your pants and clothing is not an effective solution to sweaty hands — this antiperspirant hand lotion, on the other hand, starts working immediately and reaches full effect after four weeks of consistent use. This 100 percent non-irritating lotion absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy residue, and is a solution to manage excessive sweating. And in the event it doesn't work for you, they offer a 100 percent money-back guarantee.

18 A Shelf That Installs Over Your Outlets To Give You Extra Storage Space LEDES Wall Outlet Shelf $14 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas most competitors can barely hold anything more than a cell phone, this wall outlet shelf is able to handle up to seven pounds! Perfect for adding storage space anywhere there's an outlet, no longer will you have to risk your tablet getting damaged while by letting it sit on the ground to charge. And they're great for bathroom outlets too, as you can set a decorative aroma diffuser (or toothbrushes if you want) on top of it without using up any counter space!

19 A Set Of Hair Chalks That'll Help You Rock Rainbow-Colored Hair Rosenice Hair Temporary Hair Color Cream $13 Amazon See On Amazon Feel like changing things up and adding a pop of color to your hair? This hair chalk can help you change your hair's color in minutes, and you have the option to choose from six vibrant colors or mix them up if you're looking to experiment. This pack of hypoallergenic and safe-to-use hair chalk options washes out with ordinary shampoo and water, but can make a dazzling impact if you're headed out to a party or event.

20 The Lip Tint That Glides On With A Matte Finish And Will Make Your Lips Velvet Soft Peripera Ink Airy Velvet $9 Amazon See On Amazon This weightless lip tint can hydrate lips while keeping them stained with a color that will last all day. It has a matte effect without being drying, and one reviewer wrote: "The color of this product is vibrant and beautiful. It is very pigmented, and sort of somewhere between a classic sheer lip stain and a more opaque pigmented lipstick. It looks great and stays on for a while."

21 This Microwavable Bacon Tray For When You Want To Avoid Splatters Joie Piggy Microwave Bacon Tray with Splatter Lid $12 Amazon See On Amazon Crispy bacon is just a microwave away with this BPA-free plastic bacon tray. Designed to hold four to five strips of bacon at a time, it comes with raised ridges that elevate bacon and help distribute heat more evenly. Fat also drips away in this tray, so you're bound to have tastier and less greasy bacon. Just plop it into the microwave for a minute per strip of bacon, and they should emerge tasty and delicious.

22 An Essential Oil Diffuser That'll Make Your Car Smell Amazing RoyAroma Car Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $13 Amazon See On Amazon With this pack of two diffusers, you can bring aromatherapy to your car and experience the benefits of greater relaxation or reduced stress on your ride — and, of course, a pleasantly scented ride. These diffusers clip into your car's vents and have 12 different felt pads, so they won't scratch or damage your car. It's also great to use in an office as well.

23 A Revitalizing Hair Oil That Has An Enriching Effect On Skin Verb Ghost Oil Argan Plus Moringa $13 Amazon See On Amazon Great to restore hair and revitalize hair from root to end, this powerful oil is made with both hydrating argan and moringa oils. These natural essential oils will naturally smooth frizz and help to promote truly luminous shine. Gentle on all hair types, this oil provides heat protection and is also great for detangling snarly hair. One reviewer wrote: "It honestly makes brushing easier (less tangles!!!) and I’ve noticed it even helps keep tangles at bay when used regularly. If I even think about forgetting this oil, they remind me it helps with their tangles."

24 A Lighted Makeup Mirror That's Perfect For Midday Touch-Ups SKINOSM LED Lighted Makeup Mirror $10 Amazon See On Amazon This light-up makeup mirror is a little beauty accessory that you'll be thankful you have around. Built with eight dimmable LED lights, it's safe to use and comes with a touch sensor that'll dim or brighten lighting levels. It's compact, but folds out to be completely adjustable, magnifies easily, and is touch screen enabled for maximum convenience.

25 An Air-Purifying Odor Absorber That'll Get Rid Of Virtually Any Odors Phaii Bamboo Activated Charcoal Odor Absorber $10 Amazon See On Amazon This chemical-free odor absorber can last for up to three years — and can completely eliminate odors in your immediate surroundings. Made with activated charcoal, it'll wick away moisture, prevent bacterial growth, and can absorb allergens that may be in the air. This will create a fresher atmosphere in whatever room or area you use for this absorber in, and it even works great in a fridge.

26 An Acupressure Facial Roller That Helps Promote Head And Neck Pain Relief Lyapko Acupuncture Facial Roller $29 Amazon See On Amazon For head and neck pain or persistent migraines, this acupressure facial roller can help promote more relaxation and calm. Made with acupressure plastic spikes that are safe to use at home and won't injure skin, it stimulates nerves and blood circulation. Use it for a few minutes every day on your face, neck, and chest and you'll have visibly glowing skin and a natural release from body aches, headaches, and stiffness.

27 The Nail Base Coat That Actually Repairs Your Nails Prolana Nail Optimizer $13 Amazon See On Amazon In the words of one reviewer, “This isn't a good product, it is a freakin' miracle.” The Prolana Nail Optimizer works to repair thin, cracked and peeling nails with the help of calcium and protein. With consistent use, you’ll find you have stronger nails that are less prone to breaking and cracking. And it works without the use of chemicals like toluene and DPA. Use it as a base coat before applying nail polish, or as a top coat to give yourself an extra-glossy manicure.

28 These Moisturizing Socks That Can Treat Dry, Cracked Heels ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks $12 Amazon See On Amazon This pack of four socks can help reverse the effects of dry or cracked heels. Formulated with gel made from aloe vera and shea butter, these heel socks provide daytime or nighttime relief, and are comfortable to wear even in shoes. They're also made to be one size fits all, and are made from breathable cotton for ultra comfort.

29 The Resistance Bands That Seriously Up Your Workout Game Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands $11 Amazon See On Amazon You might not have room for a lot of exercise equipment, but with this set of resistance bands, you'll feel like you have a whole gym at your disposal. These resistance bands come in five different strengths, meaning their ideal for use regardless of your fitness level. They can also be integrated into a range of exercises, so whether you're into yoga or trying to do strength training, these heavy-duty loops can give you an amazing boost.

30 These Easy-Peel Patches That Blend With Skin And Cover Up Pimples Acne Care Pimple Patch $12 Amazon See On Amazon Made with calming tea tree and calendula oil, these lightweight patches are a great way to conceal the look of annoying blemishes and help you get the smooth, spot-free complexion you've been hoping for. Each pack comes with 40 individual patches, are gentle on all skin types, and are designed to blend in with skin, so in addition to having annoying pimples or acne covered up, you can also still have smooth, radiant-looking skin.

31 A Set Of Nourishing Face Masks That Offer Something For Every Skin Type The Iceland Mask Sheet Set $11 Amazon See On Amazon The ice water of Iceland can have an incredible effect on skin, and that's something this set of face masks really helps to deliver. Featuring a set of 10 masks with ingredients like mangosteen and almond, each one of these is packed with vitamins that help to deliver rich moisture to skin and make dull complexions brighter and more luminous. Designed to also make skin feel cleaner and enriched, this set comes with a silicone puff for easier removal after you're done using the mask.

32 The Tweezer Set That Comes With Everything You'll Need Precision Tweezers Set $15 Amazon See On Amazon This set of precision tweezers offers a close and effective way to get rid of unwanted hairs and address skin issues easily. Included in the set is a variety of tweezers, including curved tip tweezers, an acne tweezer, and five pointed tip versions — and a carrying case, too. Made with anti-static, non-magnetic tips, these fine-needle tweezers are comfortable and safe to use for getting rid of ingrown hairs, peach fuzz, blackheads, acne, and more.

33 A Digital Meat Thermometer That Makes Cooking Meat So Much Easier ThermoPro Digital Thermometer $11 Amazon See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer is a must-have if you're planning on cooking a big dinner where there's plenty of meat involved. Whether you're barbecuing or preparing a turkey dinner, it gets an accurate temperature readout in just 7 seconds. Another benefit of this precision sensor thermometer is that it's easy to tuck away — just fold it in when you're not trying to use it and it'll store easily in your drawer or cabinet.

34 These Charcoal Toothbrushes That'll Help You Get A Mega-Watt Smile Charcoal Toothbrush $8 Amazon See On Amazon Eager to brush your way to a whiter smile? With these charcoal toothbrushes, you can get all the benefits of charcoal whitening on your teeth. Designed to remove up to 99 percent of plaque in hard-to-reach areas, they're made with soft bristles that are comfortable to use, even on sensitive teeth. The brushes also work to improve gum health, reduce gingivitis, and restore dental hygiene within just a few weeks of use.

35 A Lotion That's Like Adding A Second Skin To Your Hands And Body Gloves In A Bottle Shielding Lotion $10 Amazon See On Amazon This shielding lotion might seem weird AF if you've never used one before, but it can actually be a great way to protect your skin if you're regularly exposed to harsh chemicals or wash your hands a lot. It works by bonding to the outer layer of skin cells, boosting skin's ability to retain natural oils and moisture. At the same time, it helps to protect from irritants, harsh soaps, and common household cleaning products that could be damaging.

36 A Facial Brush That'll Leave Your Skin Feeling So Fresh 7-in-1 Spin Facial Brush $15 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're trying to get rid of makeup or just exfoliate, this facial brush can revitalize your whole skincare routine. The water-resistant brush comes with seven 360-degree rotating heads, each one targeted to different facial issues. From dry skin to trouble with acne, this skincare system is a cordless, easy-to-use way to give your skin the extra help it needs to look radiant. It also helps to stimulate collagen production, too.

37 This Camera Lens That Allows You To Take Professional-Quality Pictures With Your Smartphone Zoetouch iPhone Camera Lens $7 Amazon See On Amazon A camera lens for your smartphone is a fun way to improve the quality of your snapshots. This clip-on professional HD lens comes with a super-wide angle lens and macro lens, so you can get the perfect image with every click. It'll help to open up your phone's field of view, while the enhanced micro-lens allows you to get up close and personal.

38 A Microfiber Towel That Helps Cut Down On Hair Drying Time HOPESHINE Shower Hair Towel $15 Amazon See On Amazon Blow dryers can cause serious damage if used regularly over time, but with this plush microfiber towel, you can protect your hair from heat damage and reduce drying time all at once. It'll work like a regular towel, but is made from ultra-absorbent microfiber so it sucks up moisture like nothing else. It's also fantastic for curly hair for natural definition, and it won't cause hair breakage.

39 The Sliders That'll Help You Get Better Mobility In A Workout Elite Sportz Exercise Sliders $10 Amazon See On Amazon No matter what kind of exercise regimen you're pursuing, these exercise sliders are a convenient way to add an extra boost to your workout. They work on all surfaces, and you can use them whether you're traveling or at home to strengthen your core, tone up the legs, arms, or abs, and they offer a low-impact way to create added flexibility.

40 These Unique Eye Patches That Are Made From Gold And Snail Slime Petitfee Gold & Snail Eye Patch $10 Amazon See On Amazon Want firmer skin around your eyes, or just need something that'll help add a healthy glow to the area? These eye patches, which are made with gold and snail slime extract, can penetrate into skin rapidly and help to make your skin firmer and more luminous. Just cleanse and use a toner before applying one of these patches, then leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes before removing. Within a week, you should start to see incredible results for your skin.

41 These Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pillow Cases That'll Feel Gentle On Your Skin Utopia Bedding Zippered Bamboo Pillow Cases $10 Amazon See On Amazon These bamboo pillowcases will look great on your bed, but that's not the only reason to pick up a set. Some of the major benefits of this set may actually surprise you, because using these cases — which are made with bamboo sateen fabric at a 300 thread count — can have an amazing impact on your overall sleep satisfaction. These pillowcases are completely free of allergens, synthetics, and chemicals, and help block out dust mites, mold spores, and other things that can deteriorate the quality of your pillows (and sleep enjoyment).

42 This Burger Maker That Makes Preparing Burgers For Later Easy Cave Tools Burger Maker $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you find yourself scrambling to make meals at the end of the day, it's about time you give meal prepping with this burger maker a try. Each of the six squares produce a one-third pound burger that you can freeze for easy eating later, and the built-in dimpler ensures that your burgers stay flat and cook evenly instead of puffing up. And if burgers aren't your thing, no worries — this burger maker comes with 25 professional recipes along with step-by-step instructions and video tutorials.

43 A Hemp Body Wash That Cleanses Skin Without Stripping It Of Vital Nutrients The Wonder Seed Hemp Body Wash $20 Amazon See On Amazon Formulated without any sulfates or parabens, this hemp body wash from The Wonder Seed is great if you're looking for a vegan-friendly alternative to other body washes that can harm sensitive skin. Made from organic hemp seed oil, jojoba oil, gingko herbal extract, and other soothing ingredients, it can gently remove dirt and excess oil without upsetting your skin's natural balance in the process. Reviewers say this body wash can be especially good if you have extra-dry skin or are prone to psoriasis, since it helps to seal in moisture and nourish, even for all skin types.

44 An Innovative Hanger That's Perfect For Organizing Pants And Scarves S-Type Closet Storage Organizer $10 Amazon See On Amazon Made from stainless steel, this S-shaped stainless steel organizer is a must if you're messy AF and need a way to keep pants and scarves in order. The durable and rust-resistant organizer can fit into any closet, and it'll keep multiple articles of clothing from becoming a messy heap on your floor. They can also help you conserve space in tight, compact closets because it's essentially like having five hangers in one.

45 These Shoe Bags That Are Great For Traveling YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags $12 Amazon See On Amazon Got a pair of smelly shoes that you need to store, or headed to the gym and don't want your sneakers mixing with your gear? If so, these nylon travel bags designed specifically for shoes can be a great accessory to have around. The set of four bags are all roomy enough to fit any shoe size or type, and it's waterproof with a strong zipper, so you can easily travel with these.

46 This Strange Looking Footwear That Can Help Relieve Pain Dr. Frederick's Metatarsal Pad Set $13 Amazon See On Amazon From hammer toes to blisters to bunions, this two-piece set of gel foot cushions promises to prevent and relieve pain caused by common foot-related medical issues. The kit includes silicone sleeves that stretch over the the foot, reducing pain and relieving pressure from the ball of the foot.

47 The Sleep And Fitness Tracker That's Just As Effective As More Expensive Options Jawbone Activity Sleep Tracker $17 Amazon See On Amazon This tracker monitors sleep, exercise, steps, and even the quality of your sleep, which makes it a terrific option if you're looking to get extra familiar with your body. Unlike with more expensive fitness trackers, with this one you won't break the bank. Using the app that connects to it via bluetooth, you can track your food and nutrients, and one reviewer says it's the best part of the tracker: "I love this thing! It costs a fraction of the Fitbit and other devices but the Smart Coach is what makes this better, in my opinion. I have tried for YEARS to stay committed to a workout and sleep routine, but the Smart Coach is what pushed me to stay focused and not fall off the wagon."

48 A Sunscreen That Works Incredibly Well On Oily Skin Etude House Sunprise SPF50+ Sunscreen $11 Amazon See On Amazon This lightweight sunscreen has a thin, milky texture and doesn’t just protect skin from sun damage, it also helps to moisturize it. If you have sensitive or breakout-prone skin, multiple reviewers have noted that this sunscreen could be the perfect option. Unlike other sunscreens, it helps prevent acne, blackheads, and clogged pores. One reviewer raved: “THE BEST for oily skin!! I tried to use different sunscreens just to test, and hate that I did that!! I am reordering this immediately.”

49 A Journal That's Filled With Inspirational Prompts And Ideas For Changing Your Life Tiny Buddha's Gratitude Journal $14 Amazon See On Amazon Need more clarity and focus? This journal can help you navigate some of those bigger life challenges, and find inspiration in ways you never thought possible. Filled with 15 coloring pages plus plenty of prompts and questions, it helps readers reflect on everything that's worth appreciating in their lives — and start living positively in the absolute best ways possible.

51 This Incredible Oil That Can Be Used For Pretty Much Everything Viva Naturals Organic Extra-Virgin Coconut Oil $11 Amazon See On Amazon Cooking? No problem. Healthier, happier hair? Got you covered. This organic coconut oil is about to become your secret little weapon for virtually everything, and understandably so. The oil can be used to do everything from remove makeup, soothe troubled skin, seal split ends, hydrate skin, and so much more. This is basically an essential you've got to have around your house, because you'll be able to find endless uses for it once you have some.

52 A Facial Mist With Phyto-6 Complex To Help Improve Your Skin's Health Ariul Natural Face Mist $13 Amazon See On Amazon This paraben and mineral oil-free natural face mist is natural and contains pure mineral water, Phyto-6 nutrients from vegetables, and vitamin complexes like biotin and riboflavin to help boost and improve your skin's health. "This is my favorite facial mist," one Amazon reviewer raves. "No scent, very hydrating without adding grease, and it's brightening!"

53 A Deeply Penetrating Cream For Moments When You Really Want To Pamper Your Feet Blue Emu Foot Therapy $9 Amazon See On Amazon For cracked heels, nothing works better than this Foot Therapy cream by Blue Emu. Scented with invigorating peppermint, it’s a terrific option if you’re looking to treat the cause of cracked heels and also deliver vital hydration to dry, itchy skin. Safe to use for diabetics, this cream is also formulated with healing shea butter and aloe, for an ever richer and more luxurious feel.

54 This Bluetooth Receiver For Hands-Free Calls In The Car Mpow Bluetooth Receiver and Adapter $14 Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy your music while driving or experience the benefits of hands-free calling with ease using this Bluetooth receiver. It has a connection range of up to 33 feet, can connect with two Bluetooth devices at once, and is ideal for home and vehicle audio systems. It comes with a super-powerful built-in battery, which can deliver up to 10 hours of playing time back. Best of all, once this device is connected to your smartphone, it’ll automatically reconnect in the car, so using it feels basically effortless.

55 A Hook For Your Headrest So You Can Easily Hang Groceries And More Heroway Magic Headrest Hooks $13 Amazon See On Amazon Tired of scuffing up your belongings on that dirty car floor? With these magic headrest hooks you can now keep your purse, backpack, jacket, and more off the floor of your car. No longer will your grocery bags spill out all over the floor when you take a sharp turn, and instead of collecting trash in the door pockets why not hang a trash bag from a hook and throw it all in there instead?

56 This Car Mount Holder That Keeps Your Phone In Place With Magnets Wizgear Magnetic Car Mount Holder $9 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your phone close to your steering wheel for easy navigation with this magnetic car mount holder. Just stick the included magnet onto the back of any phone and it snaps into place. The mount swivels for easy viewing, but won’t block the air vent (you need that a/c) or the windshield (safety first, right?). Plus — it’s guaranteed to stay in place, so you don’t have to stress about speed bumps.

57 An Eye Gel That Helps Treat Dark Circles And Under-Eye Puffiness Eve Hansen Vitamin C Eye Gel $15 Amazon See On Amazon For tired, puffy eyes, this vitamin C-enriched gel can give your skin the vital dose of nutrients it needs to start looking and feeling amazing. The gel protects the eye area from dullness, and boosts collagen production, which in turn can reverse the look of dark circles and leave skin more hydrated and moisturized than ever. This vegan-friendly formula can also heal signs of general skin fatigue.

58 A Portable Body Massager You'll Always Want To Have In Your Purse Body Back Company Massage Roller Ball $9 Amazon See On Amazon There are a lot of massager on the market, but this handheld roller ball is not only one of the most affordable, but it's also high-quality and super versatile. The ball glides smoothly, so it can be used on bare skin or over clothing, and it can be used in combination with oils and lotion. Plus, its so small, it can easily fit in most purses, so you never have to leave home with out it.

60 This Super-Cozy Sleep Mask For When You Just Need Some Shut-Eye ehomi Magnetic Sleep Mask $7 Amazon See On Amazon Solving your sleeplessness may be as simple as grabbing this soft sleep mask. It comes with seven built-in magnets, each one of which designed to rest over points of your eyes. The magnets help both to massage and to support a more restful sleep, while the mask itself contours to fit the shape of your face and is made with skin-friendly and breathable material. It won’t fade and is designed to be fully adjustable, so it fits virtually any shape.