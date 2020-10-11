60 Things That Make Your Home Look A Lot Better For Less Than $35

Looking to give your home a refresh but don’t quite have the funds to splurge on a full makeover? No worries. Instead of breaking the bank to transform your space, you can pinch pennies to achieve an equally stunning result. If my years of shopping have taught me nothing else, I've at least learned that you can almost always get a luxury look and feel for a lot less than you might think. Pro tip: Check out this roundup of cheap things to upgrade your home. (Yep, I've gone to the hard work of shopping *for* you.)

One item I'm currently fawning over: A glass tea pot. The clean, minimalist design is irresistible, and since it's made from durable, heat-safe glass, it's perfectly safe to use on the stove or put in the microwave. The best part? It looks luxe, but it's surprisingly wallet-friendly.

And if you have an old couch you're thinking of giving away, just wait a minute; a stretchy sofa cover can transform your couch and breathe new life into your entire living room — a cost-effective alternative to reupholstering or investing in a new piece of furniture. And since it stretches tautly across the sofa, it's totally wrinkle-free. For more ideas like these, take a look at these items on Amazon that will make your home look better for less than $35.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Waterproof Outdoor Globe Lights For A Festive Night Outside Brightown Store Globe Lights $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Globe lights will add a whimsical touch to your backyard with very little effort on your end. The 25-foot long string creates a warm and romantic atmosphere, and since the lights are waterproof, you don't have to fret about them succumbing to rain or snow. They're also available in 50- and 100-foot lengths for a little extra coverage.

2. These Strip Lights Help That Add A Dramatic Touch Nexlux LED Strip Lights $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These LED strip back lights can be installed behind your headboard or underneath bookshelves for a little museum-quality lighting. Plus, they can also used behind your TV screen to alleviate eye strain during late-night watching. Lasting upwards of 50,000 hours, the USB-powered lights feature 20 color options, eight lighting modes, brightness adjustment, and six DIY buttons that allow you to customize everything to your liking.

3. The Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper That Will Garner Plenty Of Compliments RoomMates Mediterranian Tile Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your home an instant refresh with this peel-and-stick wallpaper. The blue and white Mediterranean-inspired tile print can be applied without glue or water — in fact, as the name implies, application is a breeze: Just peel and stick. The best part? You can reposition and remove it without leaving behind any pesky residue.

4. A Shaggy Rug To Add Warmth & Depth To Your Living Space Ruihoo Shaggy Area Rug $26 | Amazon See On Amazon I'm a sucker for wooden floors covered with a cozy shag rug. The fuzzy accent adds color to any space, while also providing warmth and depth. This rug features a non-slip backing that keeps it in place and a fluffy top that's soft enough to take a nap on. It comes in three size options and seven colors, including gray, white, and pink.

5. These Throw Pillow Covers That Will Add A Pop Of Color MIULEE Corduroy Throw Pillow Cover (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Over time, throw pillows can get worn out and dull. Instead of tossing them, give them a pop of color with this two-piece set of corduroy covers. They're available in over two dozen hues, ranging from apple green to cranberry red to neutral gray, and the hidden zipper closures streamline the look. Choose from seven sizes.

6. The Shoe Rack You Can Place Anywhere In Your Home Seville Classics Shoe Rack $22 | Amazon See On Amazon While you can place this shoe rack directly in your entryway, I have a few more creative ideas in mind: You can store the two-tier rack in your bedroom and fill it with fluffy slippers, or store it in your closet to pile on boots. The study iron frame allows it to hold up to 30 pounds on each shelf, so you don't have to worry about it buckling under pressure.

7. The Under-The-Sink Organizer That Expands SimpleHouseware Under Sink Shelf Organizer $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This is hands down my favorite under-the-sink organizer. Not only does it adjust to four height levels, but it's also designed with several panels that can be configured to fit around pipes. (Genius.) It's constructed from sturdy, durable steel and features a rail that expands from 15 to 25 inches for a space-efficient fit.

8. These Hanging Shelves That Are Rustic & Modern Omysa Hanging Shelf $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This hanging shelf is a clever and modern way to add more storage and decor space to your home. Perfect for bedrooms, bathrooms, or living rooms, the pine wood shelves have a rustic finish that offers a unique look to an otherwise bare wall. Hang it from the ceiling with the included installation hardware.

9. A Sofa Cover That Stretches For A Wrinkle-Free Fit HOTNIU Stretch Sofa Cover $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Who needs pricey re-upholstery when you can snag this floral sofa cover for a fraction of the cost? It's made from a polyester-spandex blend fabric that can be pulled taut over any couch for a wrinkle-free fit. Plus, it's available in over a dozen prints in sizes for one-, two-, three-, and four-seater sofas.

10. This Sequined Curtain That'll Add Sparkle To Your Next Celebration TRLYC Sequin Panel Curtain $13 | Amazon See On Amazon I really like the idea of using a sequined curtain to perk up a room, especially during the holidays or while hosting festive evenings. You can also use one of these as a backdrop for portraits or photo booths, so your guests can take fun photos with a background that sparkles and pops. Choose from colors like black, champagne, and rose gold.

11. The Toilet Paper Stand With Storage For Your Phone mDesign Toliet Paper Stand $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can't go to the bathroom without the company of your phone (hey, no judgment here), you'll be pleased to know this toilet paper stand is designed with a shelf to store your device. The freestanding rack also has storage at the bottom for additional rolls, and it comes in multiple finishes, like brass, matte white, and rose gold.

12. This Drying Over-The-Sink Drying Rack That's So Versatile Attom Tech Home Roll Up Dish Rack $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel drying rack fits right over your sink, so dishes can drip dry without taking up counter space. But it gets better: The rack can be used while rinsing fruits and vegetables, and can even serve as a cooling station for hot pots and pans. When you're done using it, the rack can be rolled up and tucked away.

13. These Wipes That Will Keep Your Stainless Steel Appliances Spotless Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner Wipes (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon One of the (few) downsides of stainless steel appliances is the smudges and streaks that can build up, dulling their shine. These stainless steel cleaning wipes, however, can help keep them spotless. The pH-neutral formula restores shine and adds protection, so you can finally say goodbye to fingerprints, grease marks, smudges, and more.

14. The Fragrance Sachets That Are Filled With Real Lavender Lavande Sur Terre French Lavender Sachets (16-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These fragrance sachets are filled with naturally dried lavender for a delightful, long-lasting scent. The delicate flower is also used in aromatherapy to help ease stress and promote relaxation. You can use the 16 sachets in closets and drawers to keep your garments smelling fresh, or gift them on holidays and birthdays.

15. A Carpet Cleaning Kit That Won't Break The Bank CLEANOVATION Rug Carpet Cleaning Kit $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Professional carpet cleaning services can be pretty costly, but this rug-cleaning kit works wonders for a fraction of the cost. The kit comes with carpet shampoo and a scrubbing brush with a telescoping handle and two types of bristles: stiff bristles to properly target tough stains and set-in dirt, and gentle bristles for more delicate rugs and carpets.

16. This Easy Way To Touch Up Scuffs On Paint soto Paint Touch Up $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Scuffs and scratches build up on painted surfaces over time, but instead of throwing your arms up in defeat, cover any marks with this paint touch-up formula. It's a mess-free way to conceal blemishes, and the small brush easily slides into tight corners, so you can spruce up trim and windowsills too. It's available in shades of white, beige, and black.

17. A Side Table That Offers The Perfect Finishing Touch HuiDao Side Table $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't have a side table, there's a good chance it feels like your living room is missing something. To complete the room at an affordable price, check out this simple table with angled, gold legs. It has enough space for a vase, cup of coffee, and the remote control, and would look great as nightstand next to your bed, too.

18. These Ceramic Planters That Are Perfect For Succulents winemana Ceramic Planters (Set of 4) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For a wallet-friendly, price you can plant a small collection of succulents in this set of four ceramic planters. Baked at high temperatures for great durability, each planter is made from clay and features unique marbled patterns. Display them on coffee tables, desks, and nightstands.

19. The Self-Adhesive Backsplash Wallpaper That Protects Your Walls BEMINH Kitchen Backsplash Wallpaper $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This backsplash wallpaper works wonders when it comes to keeping the walls behind your stove, sink, and counter clean. The self-adhesive wallpaper is resistant to heat and moisture, and can be quickly wiped clean with a damp cloth, so you don't have to worry about permanent grease or spaghetti sauce marks. To apply, simply cut, trim, peel, and stick to the desired surface.

20. These Mirror Tiles That You Can Arrange To Your Liking BBTO Mirror Tiles (15-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon These mirror tiles are a clever design hack that allows you to flex your creativity. The 15 tiles are backed with adhesive, so you can arrange them in any eye-catching pattern that you like, then stick them to the walls. Use them anywhere around the house: bathroom, bedroom, living room.

21. The Drain Hair Catcher That Won't Disrupt The Flow Of Water TubShroom Drain Catcher $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This drain hair catcher is designed so that hair wraps neatly around the cylinder, and the holes throughout guarantee that water can still flow through, instead of puddling at your feet. It fits standard 1.5-inch tub and shower drains and comes in six color options.

22. A Pantry Organizer That Goes Over The Door Smart Design Over The Door Pantry Organizer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've found yourself short on pantry space, up your storage room with an over-the-door-organizer. It features five height-adjustable shelves that can be installed individually, giving you plenty of space for small and tall items alike. The steel rack can be hung directly onto doors, or mounted with the included hardware.

23. This Pleated Bed Skirt For A Crisp Finishing Touch AmazonBasics Pleated Bed Skirt $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This bed skirt give is a creative way to add texture to your room while concealing any storage you may have under your bed. The crisp corner pleats gives it the perfect finishing touch, and it comes in 16 colors, like off white, blush, and midnight blue. The skirt is made from hypoallergenic and fade-resistant microfiber fabric and can be laundered in a washing machine. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king

24. A Cable Management Box That Conceals Your Cords DMoose Cable Management Box $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Cables and cords can be an eyesore — not to mention a tripping hazard. The fix: this cable management box. Boasting a clean, modern aesthetic, it hides power strips, cords, and USB cables, and features cutouts, so they can still reach a wall outlet. This is the easiest way to give your living room or home office a more streamlined appearance.

25. A Versatile Accent Rug That Can Be Used Indoors Or Outdoors nuLOOM Indoor/Outdoor Accent Rug $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Durable and water-resistant, this accent rug is designed to withstand all kinds of weather, making it a great choice for cozying up on the patio. But it can also be used inside; the chic braided pattern gives it a soft aesthetic, and the neutral color palette will mellow out any space it's placed in. Choose from a variety of sizes and hues like tan, charcoal, and light blue.

26. These Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Skin & Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These soft satin pillowcases are great to sleep on but they're also kind to skin and hair. The smooth material creates less friction than cotton, which results in less hair breakage and fewer pillow creases on your face. One enthused reviewer wrote, "I have seen a noticeable difference in my hair in the mornings and overall they are so smooth and comfortable to sleep on." Choose from 23 colors like taupe, sage, and dark plum. Available sizes: 20x26, 20x30, 20x40

27. The Turkish Towel That Dries Super Fast Cacala bath Towels $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This bath towel is a stylish alternative to your everyday towels. Made from 100% cotton, it's lightweight, thin, highly absorbent, and feels like heaven on the skin. With subtle white striping and fringe, the towel comes in dozens of colors that'll look great in your bathroom, but it also makes for a great beach buddy when summer rolls around.

28. These Night Lights That Automatically Turn On At Dusk Sycees LED Night Lights (6-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These LED night lights have built-in dusk-to-dawn sensors, so they'll automatically power on once it becomes dark, then turn off again once the sun rises. They're compact, energy-efficient, and won't block the lower plug on an outlet. Each order comes with six, and you can install them in your hallway, staircase, or bedroom. "My home has a lot of dark corners, and these lights has made nighttime navigation easier for me and my guests," one reviewer wrote.

29. This Cozy Throw Blanket That's Perfect For Snuggling BOURINA Throw Blanket $24 | Amazon See On Amazon The truth is, you can never have too many blankets, especially when they're as cozy as this throw. Lightweight and soft to the touch, the fringed blanket features a subtle chevron pattern and comes in a wide selection of rich colors like coral, dark cyan, and lavender. It'll look great draped over your couch and is the perfect companion for a movie night.

30. These Vintage-Inspired Mugs That Will Cozy Up Your Mornings Comfify Ceramic Vintage Coffee Mugs (Set of 6) $31 | Amazon See On Amazon These vintage-inspired ceramic mugs are a multicolored visual delight that will make your mornings feel so much more cozy. The set comes with six mugs of different colors like red, aqua, and sunshine yellow, and each one is speckled for major cabin vibes. Plus, they're dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

31. A Soap Dispenser With An Extra Wide Pump, So You Can Use Your Wrist Joseph Joseph Soap Dispenser $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The extra-wide pump on this soap dispenser allows you to use your wrist, instead of your hands, to release the soap — an innovative design that has good hygiene in mind. Available in several colors, the dispenser has a non-slip base and a clear window, so you can check the fill level.

32. This Plush Bath Mat That Wicks Away Moisture GENTSING Bathroom Rug Mat $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This bathroom mat is soft, highly absorbent, and wicks away moisture to stave off funky odors. The high-pile rug has a plush top that feels like a dream every time you step out of the shower, and it's available in chic neutrals, like gray, camel, and brown. The mat is also machine-washable and dryer-safe.

33. A Duvet Cover With Gorgeous Pintuck Pleats Vailge Pleated Duvet $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Each pleat of this duvet cover is stitched by hand—a personal touch that gives it a luxurious feel at an accessible price point. It's made from soft microfiber material and features a hidden zipper closure and corner ties that makes it easy to secure your comforter. The two matching pillow shams finish the look, and you can choose from colors like gray, white, and pink. Available sizes: twin, queen, king, California king

34. These Flameless Candles With A Remote Control Vinkor Flameless Candles (Set of 9) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These flameless candles are a bit safer than traditional candles, but they look equally as great. They come with a remote control that lets you set them on an automatic timer, adjust the brightness level, and toggle between flickering or steady "flames". I also love the faux melted design that gives it the authentic appearance of burning candles.

35. A Toilet Paper Organizer That Keeps Extra Rolls Handy iDesign Toilet Paper Organizer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon There's hardly anything worse than running out of toilet paper at an inopportune moment, but with this toilet paper organizer, you can stash away a couple extra rolls, so they're always nearby. The slim canister features a frosted faux bronze finish and can hold up to three rolls in reserve, while keeping them all concealed with a lid.

36. The Cooking Utensils That Can Be Nested For Compact Storage Joseph Joseph Nest Utensils (5-Pack) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon These nesting cooking utensils help eliminate kitchen clutter with their brilliant design. Each utensil fits nests neatly on top of another, and the magnetic handles keeps them securely in place when you hang them on the stainless steel stand. The set comes with a slotted turner, spaghetti server, slotted spoon, solid spoon, and ladle, all in fun colors.

37. A Rack That Stores Your Wine & Glasses Soduku Wall Mounted Wine Rack $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This wall-mounted wine rack keeps your vino within easy reach, so you can conveniently wind down after a long day. Constructed from durable wood and steel, the industrial-chic rack can store up to five bottles of your favorite vino, along with four stemmed glasses. It's truly a one-stop shop to a relaxing night in.

38. A Storage Ottoman You Can Use For Additional Seating Otto & Ben Storage Ottoman $26 | Amazon See On Amazon A storage ottoman is a stylish and creative place to stash miscellaneous items around your home, like throw blankets, extra linens, or books. This one is made from faux leather and features a memory foam padded top that's comfortable enough to seat company. It can even be folded up when you're not using it. How convenient is that?

39. The Shower Head Duo That Gives You A Spa Experience At Home DreamSpa Shower Head and Handheld Shower Combo $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Bring the spa experience home with this chrome shower head combo that includes settings like power rain, pulsating massage, hydro-mist, eco-rain, and more. You can use both the overhead shower head and the handheld shower head to soothe your body and wash away the day's stress. "It is spectacular, shared one reviewer, "Great water pressure and I use both heads at once."

40. A Polish That Brings Out The Natural Beauty Of Wood Howard Products Wood Polish & Conditioner $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This wood polish and conditioner offers a protective coating of carnauba and beeswax to prevent wood from drying and fading. It's formulated to enhance the natural beauty and depth of grain in your finished and unfinished dining tables, doors, trims, and antiques. For best results, use the polish at least once a month.

41. An Acrylic Shelf For Building Your Indoor Garden Window Garden Acrylic Window Shelf $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Put your green thumb to good use by building an indoor garden with this acrylic window shelf that secures directly to the glass with powerful suction cups. The shelf can withstand up to 10 pounds of weight, which makes it ideal for small succulents, herbs, and flowers.

42. The Cutting Board Made From Natural Bamboo HHXRISE Large Organic Bamboo Cutting Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This BPA-free cutting board is made from 100% natural bamboo, which is a sustainable and renewable resource. The extra-large, polished board is great for chopping everything from meats to fruits and veggies, and it's even designed with a groove to catch runoff juices and built-in compartments to store sliced foods.

43. These Diffuser Sticks That Provide A Relaxing Ambiance Craft & Kin Reed Diffuser Sticks $23 | Amazon See On Amazon I'm a new convert to the world of diffuser sticks, and honestly, I'm not sure what took me so long to get here. I'm particularly loving this calming jasmine and lily scent that's gentle but strong enough to permeate an entire room. The diffuser kit includes eight rattan oil sticks, an amber glass vase, and a scented oil mixture that remains fragrant for up to 120 days. Choose from other scents too: oud wood or orange blossom and lotus.

44. An Organizer That Lets You Store Rolled Bath Towels On The Wall Urban Deco Towel Organizer $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This super convenient towel organizer really doubles as wall art that displays your prettiest linens. The tiered rack allows you to make the most of your wall space, while also keeping extra rolled-up towels on standby. The unit can be assembled in two parts or three parts, and can also be used in the kitchen or dining room to store wine bottles.

45. The Bamboo Shoe Rack That'll Organize All Your Kicks Honey-Can-Do Shoe Organizer $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This shoe rack is designed with three shelves that can hold nine to 12 pairs of shoes, and it's the easiest way to clear up closet or front entryway clutter. Made from bamboo, it's naturally moisture-resistant and won't easily succumb to damage caused by wet, muddied boots. But most importantly, it gives a home to wayward footwear that can easily be misplaced.

46. These Furniture Leg Caps That Protect Your Floors From Scratches Feeke Silicone Furniture Chair Legs Caps (32-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your floors in tip-top condition with these silicone furniture leg caps. Simply slide them onto the legs of any chair (they're stretchable) to protect against scratches and scuffs. The pack includes a total of 32 durable caps, so you can outfit all the chairs in your dining room and kitchen, as well as side tables.

47. A Mixology Kit That Will Bring Out Your Inner Bartender Modern Mixology Bartender Kit With Stand $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This mixology kit allows you to unleash your inner bartender. It includes a martini shaker, jigger, strainer, mixing spoon, tongs, bottle opener, and a booklet with a few delicious cocktail recipes to help you get started. Even better, the stand lets you keep all your tools organized on your counter or bar cart. Why shell out all your cash for pricey drinks when you can make your own at home?

48. The Digital Clock That Doubles As A Vanity Mirror SZELAM Digital Clock $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This digital clock has a large LED display that makes it impossible to miss the time. This ingenious clock also pulls double duty as a mirror that can sit atop your vanity. It has a built-in alarm and three brightness settings, but you can also set it to automatically adjust the lighting to suit the environment. Choose from three colors.

49. These Bookends Made From Beautiful Agate Stone JIC Gem Bookends $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Consider making these polished geode agate bookends the latest addition to your bookshelf. The pair weighs between 2 to 3 pounds and includes a rubber bumper that serves as a protective barrier between them and your furniture. They're made from natural agate stone that has been dyed a beautiful, rich blue. The bookends are also available in green, pink, purple, and natural brown.

50. A Fruit Basket With A Geometric Shape 7U Metal Wire Fruit Basket $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This wire fruit basket has a geometric design that turns any bowl of bananas or apples into a work of art. It's practical too; the ventilated design gives all your produce plenty of room to breathe. Place it on your countertop, or use it as a centerpiece on kitchen and dining room tables.

51. These Optical Illusions Shelves That Are So Cool Greenco Shelves $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These optical illusion shelves are a true art piece. They nestle into the corner of a wall and give off the appearance of zigzag stairs (but they're solid shelves, I promise). You can choose from a variety of finishes (like light and dark wood), and the five-tier unit gives you plenty of space to display framed photos, small plants, and other trinkets.

52. The Markers & Wax Sticks That Conceal Furniture Flaws Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (13-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These markers and wax sticks might look like art tools, but they're actually a furniture repair kit that helps conceal any imperfections on wooden furniture, doors, or cabinets. They can be used to fix minor nicks, scuffs, and discoloration, and the kit includes six colors to tackle any wood in your house: maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black.

53. This Pot & Pan Organizer That Expands X-cosrack Pots and Pans Organizer $27 | Amazon See On Amazon I love that this pot and pan organizer isn’t fixed in size and can be expanded on both sides — perfect for maximizing space. The 11 dividers are adjustable, so you can fit any type of pot or pan, and you can also detach the three pieces and use them separately. It's made from carbon steel with a white finish, and the silicone feet won't scratch your counter top.

54. The Nesting Silverware That Saves Drawer Space Joseph Joseph Drawer Organizer $17 | Amazon See On Amazon To make the most of drawer space, opt for this compact silverware organizer with stacked compartments that allow you to nest spoons, forks, and knives on top of each other, and quickly identify them by using the cutlery icons. You can also get an organizer specifically for knives or one that has room for cooking utensils.

55. A Silicone Mat That Protects Your Sink & Glassware From Damage Joseph Joseph Sink Protector $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes it's the simplest things that have the biggest impact, like this ingenious sink protector. The interlocking silicone mats can be arranged around your drain to protect the sink from damage while also preventing delicate glassware from breaking. The raised rubber feet and cutouts allow for easy drainage, so you can still wash and rinse.

56. This Stainless Steel Holder That's Perfect For Handbag Storage DANALLAN Handbag Display $11 | Amazon See On Amazon I fully support using this handbag stand to showcase your purses and keep them in good condition. The stainless steel rack is height-adjustable, and the three hooks let you hang multiple purses. I'd recommend using it for your most prized handbags — hanging them will keep them from getting crumpled up or wrinkled.

57. These Shelf Dividers That Keep Everything Neat & Tidy Home For Each Acrylic Shelf Dividers (2-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Use these acrylic dividers to turn an ordinary shelf into the ideal storage unit. They allow you to neatly organize high stacks of sweaters or pants, so they don't topple over on each other, but you can also use them to straighten up pantry items or toiletries. Simply stick them into place and get to stacking.

58. A Convenient Charging Station For All Your Devices MSTJRY Charging Station $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Having a designated charging station for all your devices is super convenient and helps eliminate cord clutter. This one has space for up to five devices and comes with five charging cables: three for iOS devices and two for Android, but you can also opt for a version with just Apple cables or one with a mix of Apple, type-C, and micro-USB cables. The dock has built-in current protection and prevents overcharging by stopping power once the item has reached a full charge.

59. This Organizer That Will Keep Your Favorite Sunnies Front & Center MineSign Sunglasses Organizer $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This sunglasses organizer is not only an exceptional way to showcase your favorite pairs of shades, but it also keeps them from getting scratched or broken. The clear stand has six layers than can hold up to 12 sunglasses, and you can also use it to store nail polish, jewelry, and other accessories.