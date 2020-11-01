60 Products Under $35 That Are Getting Wildly Popular On Amazon

I like to set a little goal for myself at the beginning of every month. It can be something as small as "floss (but actually)" or even as grand as "come up with a budget and stick to it." This month, I decided to try something different — I limited my spending by only buying affordable products on Amazon that clock in at less than $35.

While staying under $35 might be a challenge when you're shopping at other stores, on Amazon the sky is the limit. Not only are there thousands of items that won't break your bank, but a few of them are also skyrocketing in popularity right now. There are tapered joggers that come in a bunch of different colors, products to nourish your skin, and face scrubbers made from soft silicone. Looking to upgrade your home? Let me direct your attention to the multitude of helpful storage solutions and the LED lights designed to tuck under your bed or behind your television. If you're working from home more than usual, you'll want to check out the memory foam seat cushion and the products specifically made to help you prepare and enjoy a delicious cup of coffee.

And yes, my bank account is looking much better — thanks for asking. So what are you waiting for? There are tons of wildly popular products under $35 in here for you to choose from.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Reading Light That Sits Around Your Neck Glocusent Neck Reading Light $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Don’t strain your eyes trying to read in the dark — just put on this wearable book light. The battery is rechargeable, and it lasts for up to 80 hours before it needs to be plugged in. But the best part? There are three light colors to choose from depending on what you’re doing: yellow, warm white, and cool white.

2. These Glasses That Can Help Reduce Eye Fatigue LNEKEI Blue Light Blocking Glasses $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking to block the blue light rays produced by electronic screens? Not only do these glasses block blue light, but the frames are also made from lightweight plastic that won’t leave your ears feeling sore. Choose from colors like black, transparent, beige, and more.

3. A Pair Of Soft Joggers With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Leggings Depot Track Joggers $16 | Amazon See On Amazon I bought a pair of these jogger sweatpants for a tie-dye project, and even though the colors came out less than spectacular, I still wear them around the house — they’re that comfortable. The tapered fit through the ankles makes them perfect for running errands since they’re not too baggy, and many reviewers raved about how they’re “buttery soft.” Plus, they come in tons of different colors.

4. The Ring Light & Tripod With A Built-In Mount For Your Smartphone ANBES Selfie Ring Light $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your eyes pop and your selfies Instagram-worthy with this ring light. Unlike ring lights that clip onto your phone, this tripod version features a smartphone mount so that it’s easy to record video or take pictures hands-free. And since the brightness is dimmable up to 10 levels, you can easily use it in any sort of lighting.

5. This Silicone Scrubber That's Designed To Reach Your Back HONOMA Back Scrubber $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You don’t have to twist and bend to wash your back when you have this scrubber, as the shape and handles make it easy to reach every spot all over. It’s made from soft silicone that gently exfoliates away dead skin, and unlike loofahs, this scrubber is easy to keep clean.

6. A Shower Caddy That You Can Install Without Any Drilling Flowmist Wall Mounted Shower Shelf $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Drilling into your walls can seem daunting — but these bathroom shelves mount into the corner of your shower without any power tools required. Made from high-quality aluminum, each order comes with super-sticky adhesive so that it’s easy to attach to your walls. And since the shelves are ventilated, any sitting water quickly drains away.

7. The Sleek Wireless Charger Made From Aviation Aluminum TOZO Wireless Charging Pad $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Not all wireless chargers are created equal — this one is made from aviation aluminum that allows it to be durable as well as ultra-thin. The indicator light lets you know that your phone is connected and charging. Unlike other models, you don’t need to take your case off in order for this one to work.

8. A Brush That Vibrates To Deliver Extra-Precise Makeup Spa Sciences Sonic Makeup Brush $29 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 24,000 vibrations per minute, this electric makeup brush helps you blend products on your face more smoothly. There are three speed settings to choose from, and it’s easily recharged via USB. The detachable brush head is even antimicrobial, staving off bacterial growth between uses.

9. This Smartphone Kickstand That Fits In Your Wallet iMangoo Cell Phone Kickstand $7 | Amazon See On Amazon You don’t have to hold your phone up to watch a video while you’re on the go — just pop it into this foldable kickstand. The viewing angle is adjustable using the notches in the back, and it’s so sturdy that you can even use it with larger tablets measuring up to 10 inches.

10. A Comfy Seat Cushion That Helps Support Your Spine Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you struggle to sit up straight while you’re working at your desk? This seat cushion features a U-shape design that contours to the shape of your body to help keep your spine properly supported. It’s filled with 100% memory foam for added comfort, and you can even use it in the car during long drives.

11. The Water Bottle That Reminds You To Hydrate MYSHAKER 1 Gallon Water Bottle $16 | Amazon See On Amazon It’s always important to drink water, and this BPA-free reusable bottle keeps you motivated with encouraging messages and time markers on the side which remind you to take a sip. It can hold 1 full gallon, and the handle grip on the side makes it easy to carry and chug using just one hand.

12. A Cleaning Putty That Reaches Into Tight Spaces TICARVE Cleaning Gel $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Dust and crumbs are no match for this cleaning putty. Just squeeze it into car air vents, between the keys on your keyboard, or any other tight spaces where brushes won’t reach, or roll it along flat surfaces. You can reuse it until the color turns dark.

13. This AirPod Case That You Can Customize With Your Name On The Front Marblefy Custom Name Airpod Case $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re tired of your plain AirPod case, it might be time to upgrade to this customizable one, which the manufacturer personalizes with your name. The case is shock-absorbent and protective, and the names are printed with a UV laser so that they don’t wear away like stickers. Plus, it comes with a handy keychain.

14. A Car Charger That Features Smart USB Ports Maxboost Car Charger $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Transform your car's cigarette lighter into a charging station with this USB car charger. Smart USB ports detect the optimal charging speed for your devices, which means this charger will get your phone powered up quicker than a regular power brick. The casing is made from a durable polycarbonate with a soft grip around the top, and the built-in short circuit protection helps keep you safe.

15. The Clever Cotton Swab Holder That Keeps Them Safe From Dust MelonBoat Lotus Cotton Swab Holder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You want to make sure that your cotton swabs are clean before you use them, and this decorative organizer comes with a transparent lid to keep them clear of dust. The compact size makes it perfect for cramped vanities, yet it’s still large enough to fit up to 30 swabs at a time. Choose from colors like green, pink, white, and more.

16. A Ultra-Narrow Brush That Scrubs Away Dirt From Tight Gaps Trycooling Gap Cleaning Tool $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This narrow cleaning brush can help breathe new life into sliding door and window tracks that are looking a little worse for wear. The ergonomic handle is bent in a way that gives you a clear view of whatever you’re scrubbing, and there’s a scraper on the opposite end you can use for extra-stubborn grime.

17. This Brush Cleaner That Gets Your Makeup Tools Looking Like New Senbowe Makeup Brush Cleaner $20 | Amazon See On Amazon When your makeup tools are caked with foundation and need a deep cleaning, this electric brush cleaner can help get them looking like new again. It comes with eight rubber collars to accommodate most brushes, and it only requires two AAA batteries (not included).

18. A Pair Of Microfiber Wraps That Help Your Hair Dry Faster ToulerTex Quick Dry Hair Towel (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Since microfiber absorbs more water than cotton, these microfiber hair wraps can help get your head dry faster than regular towels. They’re perfect for all types of hair no matter how long or short, and the loop in the back makes it easy to secure on your head. Choose from soft colors including pink, grey, blue, and white.

19. The Personal Blender That Creates Less Mess Oster Blend-N-Go MyBlend Blender $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This personal blender is super easy to use and perfect for whipping up smoothies and shakes (as well as combining small amounts of ingredients for other recipes). The bottle is completely BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, and the blades are made from sharp stainless steel that powers through ice. When you're done blending, just screw on the travel lid and take your drink to go.

20. A Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Coffee Toasty Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Can’t finish an entire mug of coffee before it goes cold? That isn't a problem when you have this mug warmer. The top is easy to wipe clean if you accidentally spill, and an indicator light makes it easy to tell when it's on. Plus, it’s also great for tea and hot chocolate.

21. These Tongue Scrapers Made From Medical-Grade Stainless Steel Basic Concepts Tongue Scraper (2 Packs) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to freshen your breath, it might be time to give these stainless steel tongue scrapers a try. To use, just slide one from the back to the front of your tongue. It’s rustproof, durable, and shaped to fit into mouths of practically any shape or size. And it's easy to keep clean, according to reviewers.

22. An Under-Sink Shelf Designed To Fit Around Your Plumbing SpiceShelf Under Sink Organizer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon It’s hard to organize the space underneath your kitchen or bathroom sink with all those pipes in the way — unless you have this U-shaped cabinet organizer. It's made to fit around your plumbing, and the height and depth are adjustable. Many reviewers raved about how it’s “easy to assemble,” with one writing, “I was able to adjust the width, height and depth to fit the odd shaped area under my kitchen sink.”

23. The Stand That Works With Smartphones & Tablets Nulaxy Cell Phone Stand $11 | Amazon See On Amazon From smartphones to tablets to the Nintendo Switch, this adjustable phone stand can handle devices measuring up to 10 inches. It’s made from high-quality aluminum that won’t easily snap or bend, and the ledge on the bottom is wide enough to accommodate most phone cases so you don’t have to pop yours off first.

24. A Humidifier That Runs For Up To 24 Hours Magictec Cool Mist Humidifier $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a humidifier that can run all night, search no further than this one. The 2.5-liter reservoir holds enough water for up to 24 hours of continuous mist, and it's easy to adjust the mist settings with the dial on the front. Plus, it generates hardly any noise — perfect for sleeping.

25. This Ice Roller That Helps Combat Puffiness Esarora Facial Ice Roller $22 | Amazon See On Amazon When your eyes are looking tired and puffy, this ice roller can help. Just keep it in your freezer until you’re ready to use it, then give your face a few swipes to help alleviate inflammation. It’s also an easy way to help yourself cool down after a long day. Grab it in fun colors like green, purple, red, and more.

26. A Bluetooth Speaker For Listening To Tunes In The Shower INSMY Bluetooth Shower Speaker $19 | Amazon See On Amazon It’s time to upgrade your bathroom sound system with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker, because let’s face it: playing music off your phone doesn’t sound that great. It’s so waterproof that you can drop it in the tub without having to worry about damage, and the suction cup on the back makes it easy to mount to a shower wall.

27. This Serum That's Chock-Full Of Vitamin C TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it loaded with nourishing antioxidants, but the vitamin C in this serum also helps brighten your complexion while simultaneously evening out your skin tone. The added hyaluronic acid is great for alleviating inflammation, and the formula is certified cruelty-free.

28. A Caddy To Keep Your Remotes Looking Tidy SANQIANWAN Remote Control Holder $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from faux leather, this caddy is perfect for anyone who frequently misplaces their remotes. It's available in 20 colors to suit any style of decor, and you can use it for remotes, glasses, pens, or whatever else you might need to keep on-hand and organized.. It's also lined with a soft felt-like fabric to prevent more delicate items from getting scratched.

29. This Iced Coffee Machine That Also Brews Fresh Tea Brentwood KT-2150BL Iced Tea and Coffee Maker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Prefer iced coffee over hot? Make sure to check out this brewing machine. A dial on the side lets you adjust how strong your brew is, the fine mesh filter prevents tea leaves from escaping into your carafe, and the included pitcher can hold up to 64 ounces of iced coffee or tea. Choose from two colors: blue or black.

30. An Organizer That Saves You Precious Closet Space Diommell Handbag Organizer $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of letting your bag collection take up space on your shelves, just keep it in this hanging closet organizer. The clear pockets make it easy to see what's inside without having to unpack them, and there's enough space for up to eight bags. Grab it in black, grey, or white.

31. This Personal Fan That You Can Take Anywhere Kingrunning Mini Handheld Fan $15 | Amazon See On Amazon When you're running warm and there's no breeze, just whip out this personal fan to cool you off. Powered via USB, the seven fan blades run at a quiet level that won't disturb anyone seated nearby, and the slim design makes it easy to slip the fan into a bag. Choose from two speeds: low or high.

32. A Pack Of Silicone Brushes To Cleanse Your Face INNERNEED Silicon Facial Cleansing Brush (3-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon I always thought these little face scrubbers were a gimmick — until I finally tried them. Each order comes with three so that I can keep one in my shower as well as one on my vanity, and they're great for gently exfoliating away dead skin. And if I'm being honest? I really have noticed a difference in how clear my face has been since I started using them.

33. These Bright LEDs For Chic Under-Cabinet Lighting RXWLKJ Sensor Activated Lights (2-Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrading your home can quickly become expensive, but these LED light bars can help you add chic (and practical!) under-cabinet lighting for a fraction of the cost. Each order comes with adhesive so that they're easy to install, and the lithium battery is rechargeable — no need to purchase replacements.

34. A Pack Of Button Extenders For Shirts & Coats Sungrace Button Extenders (12-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Have trouble fastening your buttons all the way? These button extenders give you an extra inch of room to get them looped, and each order comes with 12: six black, along with six white. Many reviewers wrote about how they're "easy to use." One user raved, "I find that many dress shirt collars are too tight, and with these extenders, I never have to worry about that again."

35. This Genius Bottle Stopper Made For Champagne MiTBA Champagne Stopper $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't need to finish the entire bottle of bubbly just to keep it from going to waste — you can pop this champagne stopper into the top and save it for later. The stopper helps increase pressure inside the bottle so that you still have bubbles the next time you open it, and it creates a leakproof seal to help prevent spills.

36. A Pack Of Stakes That Water Your Plants For You Modern Innovations Self-Watering Plant Stakes $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have a black thumb or you're going out of town for a few days, these self-watering stakes can help keep your plants alive. All you have to do is insert them deep into your potted soil, then stick a full bottle of water into the top. The water will slowly drain out and water your plant while you're gone — and you can even use them outdoors.

37. This Set Of Baskets That Are Stylish Yet Functional EZOWare Cotton Rope Baskets (Set of 3) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes you just need to stash things away out of sight, and these storage baskets are the perfect place. Each order comes with two small baskets and one large one. They're made from natural woven cotton, and they would look especially great on bookshelves, on coffee tables, and even in your entryway.

38. A Nose Hair Trimmer That You Can Use In The Shower FlePow Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Since this nose and ear hair trimmer is waterproof, you can safely use it in the shower to help save you some time on busy mornings. It's made from high-quality stainless steel, and the dual-edge spinning blades trim hairs without any painful pulling, according to reviewers.

39. This Under-Bed Light That Illuminates Dark Bedrooms GZBtech Under Bed Lighting $17 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to blind yourself with a ceiling light when you get up at night — instead, put these dimmable LED lights underneath your bed. They feature a built-in motion sensor so that they turn on automatically when you put your feet on the ground, and many reviewers have confirmed that the lights do help them see where they're going at night.

40. A Luxurious Throw Blanket That's Oh-So-Soft Chanasya Faux Fur Throw $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Every home needs a cozy throw blanket like this one to curl up in once the weather turns cold. It's made from soft microfiber, and it even looks good simply draped across your furniture. Grab it in more than 15 colors, including shades like teal, maroon, dark rose, and more.

41. The Sliding Drawer To Keep Your Cabinets More Organized & Useful ClosetMaid 3086 Cabinet Organizer $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of craning to reach all the way in the back of your cabinets, get this sliding drawer to store and give you better access to your everyday items. It slides smoothly, according to reviewers, and can help keep your cabinets organized and uncluttered. It comes with all the hardware you need, and reviewers have described it as being "easy to install," too.

42. A Folding Laundry Rack That's Sturdy Yet Lightweight AmazonBasics Foldable Drying Rack $32 | Amazon See On Amazon While other models can be flimsy, this lightweight laundry rack is made from durable steel for added strength. The epoxy coating is waterproof as well as stain- and mildew-resistant. It can hold up to 32 pounds without fear of collapsing, and once you're done it easily folds down for compact storage.

43. The Smart Lightbulb That's Compatible With Alexa MagicLight Smart Lightbulb $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other smart bulbs, this one doesn't require a hub — and it's even compatible with Alexa and Google Home. Pair it with either one to control it using voice commands, or simply use the free downloadable app on your smartphone. And since it's an LED, it can last longer than 30,000 hours.

44. A Cleansing Mask Formulated With Tea Tree Oil The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Mask $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with tea tree oil sourced from the foothill of Mount Kenya, this cleansing face mask helps absorb impurities while simultaneously washing away excess oil. It's paraben-free as well as vegan, and it's especially great for anyone who suffers from acne-prone skin.

45. This Electric Toothbrush With 4 Different Cleaning Modes AquaSonic Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this electric toothbrush come with eight extra brush heads and a travel case, but it's also able to remove up to 10 times more plaque than a regular manual brush. It's waterproof so that you can use it in the shower — plus, there are four cleaning modes to choose from: clean, soft, whiten, and massage.

46. A Fleece Throw Blanket Made For Camping Bessport Camping Blanket $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Large enough for up to four people but perfect for two, this warm camping blanket is made from fleece — and it's so soft you might just use it at home, too. It's waterproof as well as tear-resistant, and you can get it in three different colors: blue, grey, or red.

47. The Tool That Removes Bugs From Your Home Without Harm My Critter Catcher Bug Catcher $20 | Amazon See On Amazon I don't like stepping on bugs just because they happened to crawl into my house, which is why I use a harmless bug grabber tool like this one to catch them and carry them outside. It's safe to use on all types of bugs, and the long handle keeps you far away from whatever creature you're helping (because you are helping them).

48. A Fabric Shaver Made With Stainless Steel Blades BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver $12 | Amazon See On Amazon When your sweaters, tees, furniture, or rugs start looking a little too fuzzy, this fabric shaver can help. The super-sharp stainless steel blades easily trim off lint balls and pills, and the shaving height is adjustable up to three levels. Plus, each order comes with two spare blades — what's not to love?

49. These Toe Separators That Can Help Alleviate Pain BOXIANG Toe Separators $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Just slip on these toe separators to stretch out your toes and help alleviate pain from bunions, mild thumb eversions, and more, according to reviewers. One size is made to fit most feet, and they're constructed out of durable medical-grade gel that's easy to slide between your toes.

50. A Soap Dispenser That's Completely Touch-Free BitHealth Automatic Soap Dispenser $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Who knows what bacteria is living on your manual soap dispenser? With this touch-free version, you don't have to make contact with a dirty pump — just place your hands underneath and it'll instantly dispense soap into your hands. You can adjust how much soap is released, and all it requires are four AA batteries (not included.)

51. The Citrus Squeezer That Gets Out Every Last Drop Zulay Kitchen Lemon Lime Squeezer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't get your hands messy with lemons and limes — turn to this citrus squeezer the next time you need some fresh juice. It's designed to extract every last drop so that the fruit isn't wasted. Unlike other juicers, this one is made from sturdy metal, not plastic. Plus, it can handle small oranges too!

52. A Set Of Foot Files You Can Use Wet Or Dry BTYMS Foot File Kit $9 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter if your feet are wet or dry — these foot files help exfoliate away dead skin either way. You get three tools in this kit: a grated one made with stainless steel and two double-sided files featuring fine and coarse surfaces to help buff away roughness.

53. This Glamorous Rug Made From Faux Sheepskin Ashler Home Deco Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Varying up the textures in your home is an easy way to keep your design from becoming stale, and this faux sheepskin rug is perfect for adding a touch of luxury to any hardwood floor. The non-slip bottom keeps it from shifting around, and it's available in 10 sizes, as well as more than 15 colors.

54. A Set Of Stylish Backlights For Your Entertainment Center Nexillumi TV Backlights $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Searching for affordable ways to upgrade your home? Look no further than these inexpensive TV backlights. Simply stick them to the back of your television using the included adhesive, then watch it light up to one of more than 15 million colors in its palette. You can even sync them to change colors along with the beat of your music.

55. The Universal Power Adapter That Works In 150 Countries SublimeWare International Power Adapter $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This universal power adapter is a must-have whenever you travel, as it's designed to work in 150 different countries and can charge as many as four devices at once. One reviewer even wrote, "No matter where I was, from Florence to Liguria to Lake Garda to Rome, whether I was staying in an older flat or a newer hotel, the SublimeWare adapter worked like a champ and never overheated."

56. A Container That Chills Hot Coffee In Just 1 Minute Elite Gourmet Beverage Cooler $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Adding ice cubes to hot coffee can leave your brew tasting diluted, whereas this beverage chiller ices your coffee in just one minute without diluting it. Keep it in the freezer so it's always ready to go. It's designed to work with a variety of coffee makers, from Keurigs to drip-style machines, and you can even use it to chill white wine!

57. This Foot Mask That Leaves Your Skin Feeling Smooth Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon When my feet are flaking and peeling, I just soak them in an exfoliating mask like this one. The formula (which includes salicylic acid, as well as ingredients like apple, lemon, and aloe vera) penetrates deep into the tough skin on your feet. Just let your feet soak for about 10 minutes, then after one week your feet should begin to shed its dead layers.

58. A Wine Rack Designed To Fit On Your Countertop Ogrmar Wine Rack $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This countertop wine rack may look fancy, but it sure isn't expensive. It's made from sleek iron that compliments any kitchen. Each rack has enough space for up to 12 bottles — and if you purchase more than one, you can stack them on top of each other to hold even more. Many reviewers have also noted that it's "easy to assemble."

59. The Vanity Caddy That Holds All Your Toothbrushing Essentials mDesign Toothbrush Holder $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This all-in-one vanity organizer fits everything you need to brush your teeth. It has compartments for four manual toothbrushes, a stack of small paper cups, and your tube of toothpaste — and it's even spacious enough to hold some electric toothbrush models. Choose from 10 colors, including white, espresso, black, and more.