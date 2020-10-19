60 Cheap Ways To Make Life Nowadays WAY Better

I know I never asked, but it would've been nice if my parents had told me that life is expensive once you you're an adult. Rent, food, utilities, clothes — it all adds up. And if you happen to blink at your finances for even one second? The bill that arrives at the end of the month is suddenly higher than what you were expecting. That's why whenever I'm in the mood for a little retail therapy, I stick to all the cheap Amazon products that make life way better.

From smart plugs to external batteries, the sky is the limit when it comes to all the super-cheap yet high-quality items you can find on Amazon. Looking to organize your vanity? Be sure to check out the scrunchie holder I've made sure to add to this list. Or maybe you're in need of cute-but-affordable lighting ideas for your home? In that case, don't forget to take a look at the LED outlet lights in here. Installation is as easy as snapping them on, and they're even energy-efficient.

You don't have to spend a ton of money to make the simple things in life better — just stick to all the affordable Amazon finds I've gathered for this list. Trust me, your wallet will thank you.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Smart Plug You Can Use Outside TECKIN Outdoor Smart Plug $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Want to control your outdoor lights using voice commands? Simply pop them into this smart plug, then sync it with Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, it's weather-resistant so you don't have to worry about short circuiting.

2. An LED Light You Can Install Practically Anywhere Deeirao Key Hole Light $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Since it comes with easy-to-use adhesive tape, you can install this LED light practically anywhere — over locks, keypads, doors, or even in hallways. It only requires one AA battery (not included), and the LED bulb is rated for a lifetime of up to 100,000 hours.

3. This Tiny Vacuum Cleaner For Tiny Messes Tihoo Keyboard Vacuum Cleaner $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got crumbs in your keyboard or dust on your desktop, this mini vacuum can help tidy things up. It runs on two AA batteries (not included) so that you're not restricted by a power cable, and there are two colors to choose from: mint green or black.

4. A Pack Of Food Wraps Made With Eco-Friendly Beeswax Quo Decor Reusable Beeswax Wrap (6-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't rely on wasteful plastic wrap to save your leftovers — switch over to these reusable food wraps instead. Similar to plastic wrap, the eco-friendly waxed cotton material clings to itself, stainless steel, glass, and ceramic, yet it helps keep wrapped vegetables fresher for longer by allowing them to breathe.

5. The Easy-To-Use Ice Cube Tray That Prevents Spills ICEBREAKER Ice Cube Tray $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This ice cube tray is 100% watertight, which means you can finally say goodbye to accidental spills on the way to the freezer. It's also incredibly easy to use — just fill it up like you would a bottle, let it freeze, then loosen and shake the ice cubes out. Each batch provides 18 ice cubes.

6. A Pack Of Soft Toothbrushes Infused With Detoxifying Charcoal Nuva Dent Ultra Soft Charcoal Toothbrush (6-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon These ultra-soft toothbrushes have bristles that are infused with charcoal to help clean away plaque and germs. Reviewers confirm that they really are soft. Plus, each order comes with six toothbrushes.

7. These Shoe Deodorizers That Are Fragrance-Free NonScents Shoe Deodorizer (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Artificial fragrances sometimes smell like they mask odors instead of eliminating them, but these shoe deodorizer bags are made without any harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances. Each bag is reusable for up to six months.

8. A Portable Electric Hot Pot That Makes Cooking Easier Dezin Electric Hot Pot $28 | Amazon See On Amazon You've got options with this electric hot pot — make a quick bowl of oatmeal when you're in a morning rush, or even dress up a cheap brick of ramen with eggs and scallions. Since it's electric, you can use it for cooking on the go, too. The temperature is adjustable, and it also features boil-dry protection to keep you safe.

9. The Device That Keeps Your Coffee Hot For Hours Oracer Coffee Mug Warmer with Auto Shut Off $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a slow coffee drinker like I am, you'll definitely want to check out this mug warmer. Just place your mug of hot chocolate, tea, or coffee on top, and it can keep it warm for up to 8 hours. Many reviewers also enjoyed how the sleek design looked on their desks.

10. A Runner-Friendly Pouch For Your Phone & Cash GEARWEAR Waistband Running Belt $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Safely stowing away your essential items while you're exercising is easier with this running belt. It has a slim profile but is large enough for you to stash your phone inside, plus some cash, credit cards, or keys.

11. These Extra-Thick Sponges That Make Cleaning A Breeze STK Extra Thick Magic Cleaning Pads (20-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For just $10 you can get a whopping 20 of these magic cleaning sponges, which is a great deal. Reviewers reported that they were just as effective as name brand versions, and these ones are even extra-thick to help them scrub longer than the competition.

12. A Pair Of Heel Cups For Added Foot Support Ballotte Heel Supports for Heel Pain $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you experience heel discomfort, these silicone heel cups might help. They provide extra support underneath your socks without adding much noticeable bulk, and the air holes on the bottom keep them from getting too sweaty.

13. The Flexible Sleeve That Keeps Your Cables Looking Tidy Alex Tech Cable Management Sleeve $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of letting your wires turn into a jumbled mess behind your desk, why not wrap them in this cable management sleeve? Its coil design measures 10 feet long — and can easily be trimmed down to whatever length you need.

14. A Stand To Quickly Cook Bacon In The Microwave MAKIN BACON Microwave Bacon Tray $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Cooking bacon can be time-consuming and messy — unless you're using this microwavable stand that can prep a slice of bacon in as little as 1 minute. It keeps your bacon strips suspended away from all their drippings to reduce splatter, and many reviewers even wrote about how it makes preparing bacon "much easier."

15. The Food Chopper With A Built-In Cutting Board YD YD XINHUA Kitchen Scissors $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Need to quickly add a few ingredients to your dish? Just use this food chopper. The built-in cutting board lets you chop directly over the stove, and it's ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hands whether you're left- or right-handed.

16. A Pair Of Protective Gloves To Prevent Nicks & Cuts NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves $12 | Amazon See On Amazon My boyfriend has a tendency to nick himself in the kitchen, which is why I bought him cut-resistant gloves like these. This pair is made from durable fabric that's four times stronger than leather, yet they're still flexible and comfortable to wear.

17. These Produce Bags That Are Eco-Friendly Naturally Sensible Reusable Produce Bags (5-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these reusable produce bags eco-friendly, but each one is also made from strong but lightweight nylon mesh. They're large enough for larger fruits and vegetables like bananas or carrots. Each order comes with five bags in varying colors.

18. An Insect Trap That's Chemical-Free Tuzeasa Mosqiuto Trap $38 | Amazon See On Amazon If you'd rather not spray a pest eliminator all over your home to get rid of bugs, this mosquito trap will do just the trick — without any potentially harmful chemicals. The LED lights in the tunnel operate at a wavelength that attracts insects. Once inside, the sticky glue inserts at the bottom prevent them from flying out.

19. The LED Lights That Snap Into Your Outlet Plates SnapPower GuideLight For Outlets $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Even though these LED lights look complicated to set up, they easily snap into your outlet plates and users say they're "easy to install." The lights are energy-efficient and best of all: they free up outlet space.

20. A Pack Of Knives That Make Spreading Butter Easier Mudder Butter Knife (3-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Cold butter doesn't spread very well, which is why these stainless steel knives have slots along the blade that curl your butter sticks into easy-to-spread ringlets. Each knife also features a serrated edge, plus a larger opening at the tip for scooping butter.

21. This Colander Designed To Fit Directly On Cans Prepworks by Progressive Can Colander $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking to save a little space in your kitchen? Search no further than this miniature colander. Use it to strain the liquid out of canned vegetables, tuna, or any other standard-sized can. "It sounds silly but this little guy is truly a game changer," one reviewer wrote. "It really is a timesaver, and very convenient."

22. An Aromatherapy Balm That's Both Calming & Convenient Scentered Aromatherapy Balm $24 | Amazon See On Amazon When you're trying to relax, this simple-to-use aromatherapy balm stick can help. It comes in six scents, but this one is formulated with a soothing blend of chamomile, rosemary, jasmine, and other therapeutic-grade essential oils to help you de-stress — all packaged in a convenient tube. Simply take a few whiffs or swipe it on your wrist, then kick back and rest.

23. The Scrubber That Massages Your Feet While You Shower LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Scrubber $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't bend over to wash your feet clean — just rub them across this massaging foot scrubber with suction cups that secure it to the floor of your shower or tub. It doesn't just get your feet clean, it also "feels great," according to reviewers.

24. A Multifunctional Silicone Brush That Scrubs Stains & Removes Pet Hair Bump It Off Silicone Scrubber Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Your options are almost infinite with this silicone scrubber brush. Use it dry on furniture to remove pet hair, or add some soap and give fabrics a good scrub with it. Fans of this versatile tool use it to do everything from brushing their pets, to scrubbing out carpet stains and cleaning their makeup brushes.

25. This External Battery That's Powered By The Sun Blavor Solar Power Bank $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Just leave the solar panel on this external battery out in the sun, and it can completely recharge itself in about 6 hours. Once charged, it has the capacity to charge an iPhone X twice, and the premium ABS exterior keeps the inside safe from damage. Keep it on hand while traveling or use it at home when the power goes out.

26. A Cable Manager Without Any Finicky Clips Smartish Magnetic Cable Manager $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Plenty of cable managers use cheap clips to keep your wires in place — but not this one. Inside the cloth-covered dome is a powerful magnet that keeps your cables secure until you need them, and it's even designed to work with all types of cables.

27. The Moldable Glue That Bonds To Almost Anything Sugru Moldable Glue $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Glass, ceramic, wood, tile — you name it, this moldable glue can probably bond to it. Unlike other types of glue, it's waterproof, cold- and heat-resistant, and electrically insulating for cords and cables up to 24 volts.

28. A Shaving Oil That Leaves Your Skin Feeling Silky Smooth Tree Hut bare Moisturizing Shave Oil in Coconut Lime (7 oz) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated with 100% natural shea butter, this shaving oil is great for helping to keep your skin smooth and moisturized. One reviewer even raved that "the shave is smoother and my skin feels much better." It's completely free of parabens and it's made in the USA.

29. This Charging Station For Smartphones & Tablets AHRISE Charging Station $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't leave your precious electronics sitting out while they're powering up — keep them safe and organized in this slotted charging station. Each order comes with two short lighting and micro-USB cables so that everything looks tidy.

30. A Measuring Cup With A Built-In Batter Dispenser Chef Buddy Batter Dispenser, 4-Cup $14 | Amazon See On Amazon With a built-in batter dispenser on the bottom, this measuring cup makes it easier to whip up pancakes, cupcakes, and more. The measurements on the side go all the way up to 4 cups, and the dispenser is easy to operate — just squeeze the trigger on the handle to pour!

31. The Microfiber Wrap That Absorbs More Water Than Cotton M-bestl Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This pack of hair wraps is made of super-absorbent microfiber and neatly ties into the loop on the back so that you're not stuck walking around with a giant drooping towel on your head. Each pack comes with wraps in two different colors.

32. A Pack Of Glasses That Filter Out Blue Light Rays AIMADE Blue Light Blocking Glasses (3-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Some experts think that the blue light produced by electronic screens might cause eye strain, so why not try wearing these computer glasses while you're working? They come in packs of three and feature clear lenses and frames in a variety of colors.

33. This Scrunchie Stand That Also Works With Hair Ties FROG SAC Acrylic Scrunchie Holder Stand $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This stand can help you keep track of scrunchies, hair ties, and bracelets. It's large enough to hold up to 50 scrunchies at a time, and the wide base keeps it from toppling over. "Great idea to display scrunchies," one reviewer wrote. "The verticality makes for a great space-saver."

34. An Electric Comb That's Designed For Beard Hair FULLLIGHT TECH Beard Straightener $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a way to straighten your beard hair, try this electric comb that's designed to work on facial hair. The temperature is adjustable up to three levels, and the long fiberglass bristles distribute heat evenly to help prevent your hair from drying out.

35. The Miniature Paper Shredder That Fits On Your Desk SENREAL Mini Hand Shredder $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't have enough space for a giant paper shredder? Opt for this desktop-friendly, compact version. Simply insert any sheet of paper, then turn the knob to grind the shredder blades. And when it comes to colors, you've got options — blue, red, orange, and more.

36. A Scrubber Brush That Cleans Glasses & Bottles FEENM Cup Brush Cleaner $8 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to reach deep into tall glasses and bottles to get them squeaky-clean — instead stick this scrubber brush to your sink. It features three strong suction cups to keep it in place as you twist your glassware over it, and the bristles are sturdy to get rid of stubborn dirt.

37. This Air Purifier That Won't Disturb Your Sleep RIGOGLIOSO Air Purifier $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for an air purifier that you can use at night without it keeping you awake? This one generates less than 30 decibels of sound, which is about as loud as a whisper.

38. A Microwaveable Poaching Tray For Quick Breakfasts Old Home Kitchen Microwave Egg Cooker $8 | Amazon See On Amazon When you need a simple breakfast on busy mornings, simply crack a few eggs into this microwaveable poaching cup. It only takes about 3 minutes to cook scrambled or poached eggs, and it also works great for making miniature omelettes.

39. The Fabric Shaver That's Completely Cordless Magictec Rechargeable Fabric Shaver $14 | Amazon See On Amazon You won't be tethered to an outlet with this fabric shaver, as the rechargeable battery makes it easy to use whether you're traveling or at home. It can run for up to a full hour before it needs to be plugged in, and it's safe to use on almost all types of fabric — including upholstery.

40. A Device That Seals Your Snack Bags Shut To Keep Them Fresh Mimill Mini Bag Sealer $3 | Amazon See On Amazon Ditch your large collection of chip clips and ties, and give this miniature bag sealer a try. Once it's heated, slide it over the opening of your bag to seal it shut again. And because it also features a built-in blade, you can even use it to easily cut open your bag again when it's time to snack.

41. The Tool That Lets You Open Doors Completely Contact-Free RGOSME No-Touch Safety Tool (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for ways to minimize contact with dirty door handles or grimy elevator buttons? These door opener tools each have a hook and tip that lets you open doors with lever-style handles and press buttons without having to touch them, and there's a handy loop in the corner where you can slip it on a keychain.

42. A Cereal Bowl That Keeps Your Breakfast From Getting Soggy Just Solutions! Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl $9 | Amazon See On Amazon It's always a bummer when your cereal turns from crunchy to soggy, but the partition in this special cereal bowl keeps your milk and cereal separate. You don't have to limit the bowl to cereal either — it also works great for serving dips and spreads, and keeping nuts and shells separate, according to reviewers.

43. This Bobby Pin Holder Made With A Strong Magnet HairpinPal Bobby Pin and Hair Clip Magnetic Holder $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The strong magnet on the inside of this holder prevents bobby pins from getting lost before you're ready to style your hair. And the colors are just plain fun too — choose from sea foam teal or raspberry mauve.

44. A Pack Of Hangers To Help You Maximize Your Closet Space Pretigo Space Saving Hangers (10-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Running out of room in your closet? Each one of these space-saving hangers can hold up to five garments or 6 pounds, and you can hang them in one of two ways depending on how much space you have: horizontally or vertically.

45. The Soap Dispenser That's Completely Contactless slicillo Electric Soap Dispenser $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply wave your hand in front of the infrared sensor on this automatic soap dispenser, and it'll squirt out the perfect amount of soap to wash your hands. You can even adjust how much soap gets dispensed each time, and the exterior is also fingerprint-resistant.

46. An Outlet That Turns Your Devices Off For You TEKLECTRIC Auto Shut Off Outlet $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Ever forget to turn off your lights or styling tools before you leave? Make sure you plug them into this outlet next time. It features a built-in timer that you can adjust from 1 to 8 hours to automatically shut off power to whatever's plugged into it.

47. This Filter That Can Help Prevent Wine Headaches Pure Wine Wand Wine Filter (3-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you tend to wake up with a headache after drinking wine at night, you might consider running your reds and whites through this PureWine filter beforehand. It helps to remove sulfites and histamines that can trigger headaches — all without changing the flavor or aroma of the wine.

48. A Dispenser That's Perfect For Oils And Vinegar Woohubs Oil Dispenser $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you like to cook with olive, vegetable, or canola oil, this handy bottle makes it easy to spray it all over your pans. The dispenser is made from food-safe glass that's BPA-free, and it also works great for holding vinegar.

49. The Hairbrush That Gently Detangles Knots Fiora Naturals Hair Detangling Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If your hair is always stuck in knots and snags, a detangling brush like this one is a must-have. Unlike regular brushes, this one features flexible bristles that gently separate the strands stuck in knots instead of ripping at them. It's even safe to use on all types of hair, including pet fur.

50. A Tablespoon That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Kitchen Art Adjust-A-Tablespoon $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Free up space in your kitchen by getting rid of some of your measuring spoons and swapping in this adjustable measuring spoon instead. Just slide the clip back and forth to adjust how much it holds — from 0.5 teaspoons up to 1 full tablespoon.

51. This Universal Socket Made From Vanadium Steel KUSONKEY Power Drill Adapter $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Since the flexible rods in this universal socket are made from durable vanadium steel, you won't have to worry about them failing whenever you're working on DIY projects. You can use this socket on screws, nuts, as well as bolts of nearly any size — without having to change out the drill bit each time.

52. A Pet Hair Remover Without Any Wasteful Sticky Sheets Brellavi Pet Hair Remover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to buy replacement sticky sheets when you're using this pet hair remover, as the hair removal pad cleans itself when you insert then remove it from its base. It also works great on lint, and it's double-sided so you can go longer between cleanings.

53. The Bluetooth Speaker Made For Jamming Out In The Shower INSMY Shower Speaker $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Completely waterproof (and even submersible), this Bluetooth speaker lets you stream tunes from your phone so that you can listen to music in the shower. It has a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 12 hours and a built-in microphone for answering calls hands-free.

54. A Flame-Free Fragrance Warmer That Plugs Into Your Wall Candle Warmers Etc. Pluggable Fragrance Warmer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you'd prefer a fragrance warmer that doesn't require an open flame, opt for this version that plugs into any outlet — horizontally or vertically. Each order comes with one warming bulb, and there are dozens of designs to choose from so that you can pick one to match your decor.

55. These Elastic Shoelaces You'll Never Need To Tie Lock Laces No Tie Shoelaces $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have trouble bending over to tie your shoes (or simply loathe retying your laces when they come loose), make your life a tad bit easier with these elastic no-tie laces. The pinch lock lets you adjust how tight they fit on your shoes, and they're designed to fit shoes of all sizes — from kids to adults. Choose from more than 10 colors, including black, blue, white, orange, and more.

56. A Coffee Maker That's Designed For Delicious Cold Brew OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular coffee makers aren't equipped to make cold brew, whereas this cold brew maker is designed to make low-acid concentrate that's more suited to chilled drinks. It can brew up to 16 ounces of coffee at once, and one reviewer even raved, "It really is very compact and SO easy to use."

57. The Pet Water Bottle That Won't Leak On You lesotc Pet Water Bottle $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Take this water bottle for pets along with you whenever you take your pup for a walk. The silicone gasket between the bottle and funnel helps prevent leaks and the funnel top doubles as a bowl — simply squeeze the bottle to dispense water, then put it down so your pet can sip.

58. A Webcam Cover To Keep You Safe From Prying Eyes Kiwi Design Webcam Cover Slide (6-Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Afraid of prying eyes breaking into your laptop's webcam? Just pop one of these camera covers over it. The blocker slides so that you can open up your camera without having to pop it off. It'll even work with tablets and smartphones, including the iPhone 7 and newer.

59. This Bath Pillow That Keeps Your Shoulders Supported GORILLA GRIP Spa Bath Pillow $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Many bath pillows only keep your head supported, whereas this one features dual panels to pad your shoulders, too. The cover is waterproof so that you can easily wipe it clean with a damp cloth, and the inside is stuffed with 2 inches of soft foam.