60 Amazon Prime Gifts So Good They'll Leave Your Loved Ones Shook

Practical, fun, and affordable? That combination is the elusive holy grail of gift shopping. If you're someone who always manages to check off these boxes, you're basically a gift-master. If this doesn't describe you, however, you're not alone — lots of people struggle to find the right present. An easy way to improve your strategy and find the best gifts on Amazon is to read the reviews carefully. Often, products with thousands of testimonials are the same ones that offer the combination you're looking for.

To assist you in your mission to find the perfect gift — whether it's for a friend, parent, partner, or coworker — I scanned hundreds of reviews to help narrow them down. In the process, I took special note of any products that offer both utility and personality (meaning they not only serve a function, but they have cool designs, colors, and other unique qualities, too). And on top of all that, I made sure everything was reasonably priced and available on Amazon Prime, so your purchase respects your budget and works for any last-minute events.

So go ahead and take a look at these affordable gifts on Amazon Prime that are legit fire, so you can find the perfect thing for whoever's on your list.

1.These Colorful Socks That Are Soft And Itch-Free YZKKE Womens Wool Socks (5-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with a blend of wool, cotton, and polyester — with a little spandex thrown in for stretch — these cozy winter socks are not only extra soft, but they're scratch-free, too. The breathable, moisture-wicking design is odor-resistant with medium thickness that provides bulk while still being able to fit underneath shoes. The vibrant five-pack comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

2. A Dimmable Lamp That Lets You Fall Asleep To Moonlight Mydethun Moon Lamp $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With a simple one-touch design, all you have to do is tap this moon-shaped lamp to switch between yellow and white. You can also dim it by simply holding your hand down on its surface. The device is fully portable with a rechargeable battery so you can set it anywhere without the hassle of a bulky cord. Best of all, it's constructed with 3-D printing technology so it looks just like the moon.

3. These Moisturizing & Aromatic Bath Bombs LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift (12 set) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget bubble baths or loofahs — these tiny bath bombs offer everything you need to take your bath routine to the next level. The aromatic 12-pack comes with a variety of color and scent explosions, including some with flower petals inside. They make the bath water moisturizing and the entire bathroom "smell amazing."

4. This Convenient Neck Massager To Morph Any Chair Into A Day Spa VIKTOR JURGEN Neck Massage Pillow $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat yourself to at-home massages with this luxurious neck massage pillow. The sturdy device features strong rotating massage nodes that offer deep-tissue therapy with convenient adjustable straps. It boasts a corded hand controller and comes with an AC adapter and bonus car charger.

5. A Cozy Burrito Blanket To Wrap Yourself Up In mermaker Burritos Blanket $18 | Amazon See On Amazon What could be cozier than wrapping yourself up like a burrito — while inside a tortilla blanket? This burrito-patterned blanket is made with soft, warm flannel that keeps you toasty while feeling silky against your skin. It's also circular and fully machine washable.

6. A Special Sleeping Mask For Your Lips LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This nourishing sleep mask is specifically designed to hydrate dry and cracked lips. Formulated with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants, it helps to leave your lips soft and smooth. Just dab it on before bed; then, when you wake up, wipe your lips with a tissue to reveal softer, plumper skin.

7. A Foot Massager With Acupressure Nubs To Relax Your Muscles TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you spend a lot of time on your feet at work, or simply like to pamper yourself with regular foot rubs, this TheraFlow foot roller is a great way to keep your feet happy. The ridges are specially designed for trigger point stimulation and they have a range of reflexology nubs that help stretch the muscles. At just 1.5 pounds, it is also lightweight and super portable.

8. A Petite Fan That Works In The Home Or Office AmazonBasics Air-Circulator Fan $27 | Amazon See On Amazon At just 14 inches in diameter, this AmazonBasics fan is a space-savvy way to cool down in any location. It offers three different speed settings and has a 90-degree tilting head to direct the airflow any which way. No wonder it has an impressive 4.6-star rating.

9. A Stylish Shoe Rack For Their Entryway Or Closet Seville Classics 3-Tier Shoe Storage $28 | Amazon See On Amazon The Seville Classics shoe storage rack can hold up to 90 pounds thanks to its wood-grain resin construction and iron frame. The slats allow for ventilation, the assembly doesn't require any tools, and you can even stack more than one unit to maximize storage.

10. This Easy-To-Use Coffee Maker For Delicious Cold Brews Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're into cold brew, this iced coffee maker is just the thing to add to your at-home barista kit. The lightweight coffee maker boasts sleek but sturdy Tritan plastic and a durable airtight lid, while the mesh filter does an awesome job keeping the grinds separate. As a bonus, the material is heat-resistant so you can use it for hot brews, too.

11. An Electric Coffee Grinder That's Fast, Quiet, and Super Consistent Mueller Austria HyperGrind Coffee Grinder $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This mega-popular electric coffee grinder (which has 1,400-plus reviews on Amazon) does an excellent job of grinding beans evenly and consistently. Customers also say it works quickly and doesn't make a lot of noise, plus it's reasonably priced and looks good on your countertop.

12. This Strong Mini-Blender That Makes Just About Anything Magic Bullet Blender $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This Magic Bullet blender is the holy grail of mini-blenders. With a super powerful 250-watt motor, it can crush ice, hard vegetables, and tougher fruits with ease. Plus, in addition to blending, it can also mix, chop, whip, and grind. All you have to do is load your ingredients, place the lid on top, and twist it to the side.

13. These Temperature-Saving Travel Mugs That Keep Coffee Hot For 12 Hours Contigo Vaccuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with double-wall vacuum insulated stainless steel, these astonishingly effective temperature-regulating travel mugs are capable of keeping your beverage hot or cold for an impressive 12 hours. They also feature auto-sealing lids with undersides that flip open vertically so you can clean them without hassle. Finally, they're dishwasher safe and 100% BPA-free.

14. A Stainless Steel Thermos To Keep Their Lunch Warm Thermos Stainless Food Jar $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-quality stainless steel thermos can keep soup and other foods hot for up to nine hours. It's designed with an extra wide opening that makes it easy to fill and lets you eat directly out of it with a spoon or fork. What's more, it doesn't feel hot from the outside, so you won't burn yourself trying to transport it.

15. An Electric Egg Cooker That Poaches, Boils, Or Scrambles In Minutes Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Never again hover over a bubbling pot on the stove while waiting for your hard-boiled eggs. This incredibly easy electric egg cooker does it all for you with the simple push of a button. It can make hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, and scrambled eggs — or mixed with other ingredients and whipped into an omelet. The compact, ultra-lightweight device features an auto-off function and comes with a handy recipe book.

16. An Automatic Wine Opener That Makes Uncorking Your Cabernet A Breeze Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener $17 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no better gift for a wine lover than a device that lets them crack open their favorite beverage in a literal instant. This convenient electric wine opener takes all of the hassle out of uncorking your Merlot. Simply place it on top of the bottle, push a button, and voilà — you're ready to rosé all day.

17. This Food Blender That's Constructed With A Small, Portable Design Ninja Food Chopper Express $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're chopping, mincing, or dicing, this Ninja food chopper is the perfect tool for the job. It's built with sharp stainless steel blades and a powerful 200-watt motor that works on vegetables, herbs, spices, garlic, and even soft foods like cheese, sauces, and spreads. The small appliance has an ergonomic handle and a smooth, compact design.

18. This Premium Cast Iron Griddle That Makes Food Taste So Much Better Lodge L9OG3 Cast Iron $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a foodie on your gift list, this high-quality cast iron griddle will help them build their "Top Chef" toolkit. The professional-grade cookware uses top-of-the-line cast iron with premium vegetable oil seasoning that lets you start cooking right away — although the surface imparts more flavor the more you use it.

19. This Easy-To-Use Lettuce Spinner That Makes You A Salad Master OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget soggy lettuce — this clever salad spinner lets you thoroughly dry your greens after washing them. It's ridiculously easy to use: simply throw your lettuce inside, put on the top, and pump the handle. You can stop the rotation by giving the little knob on the lid a gentle tap. Best of all, the basket doubles as a colander for making pasta or rinsing veggies.

20. A Humidifier With An Optional Built-In Night Light Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $40 | Amazon See On Amazon With high-grade ultrasonic technology, this at-home air humidifier delivers top-grade moisture to bedrooms, dens, offices, nurseries, or other spaces prone to dry air. It has adjustable settings depending on your preferences, as well as the ability to control the direction of the mist. The popular gadget, which has more than 13,000 reviews on Amazon, has an optional night light and an automatic shut-off function for safety.

21. A Wireless Phone Charger Works Up To 80 Minutes Faster RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This wireless phone charger (which is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices) allows you to juice up your phone without plugging it in — and fast. Simply rest it on the sleek cradle and let the HyperAir technology work its magic. It's built with double-sided silicone that grips your device while preventing it from sliding around on the table.

22. A Versatile Fitness Ball For Exercise, Stretching, Or Balance Trideer Exercise Ball $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're working on your balance or kicking off a full-blown New Year's fitness resolution, this popular yoga ball is a great tool. It's made with extra thick, puncture-resistant material that can withstand heavy use — plus it inflates quickly and features anti-slip properties to help grip the floor. It even functions as ergonomic computer chair to improve your posture.

23. A Walnut Cutting Board With Coconut Oil Pre-Seasoning Virginia Boys Kitchens Large Walnut Cutting Board $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from chic black walnut wood, this cutting board is a wonderful combination of practical and sophisticated. It's treated with fractionated coconut oil to preseason the surface, and its non-porous material is naturally anti-microbial, The sides have gentle grooves to catch meat and fruit juices while the main block is knife-friendly.

24. A Himalayan Salt Lamp For A Soft Amber Glow Levoit Aria Himalayan Salt Lamp $43 | Amazon See On Amazon This relaxing Himalayan salt lamp is equipped with a built-in dimmer. It emits a soft, amber-colored glow that transforms any room into a more relaxing space. Finally, the hand-carved lamp features a 6.6-foot cord and three 15-watt bulbs.

25. An Amazon Fire TV Stick To Sync All of Your Media Accounts In One Place Amazon Fire TV Stick $35 | Amazon See On Amazon If you know someone who's been wanting an Amazon Fire TV Stick, this is a great time to grab one at a reasonable price. With more than 47,000 reviews, the device is one of the most popular items on Amazon because it lets you access all your media accounts on your TV monitor. In addition to Netflix, Philo, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Sling TV, it's now compatible with Alexa, too.

26. An Automatic Beverage Warmer That Keeps Your Coffee Hot BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This clever accessory keeps your coffee, tea, or cocoa hot while you go about your day. The 19-watt warmer is engineered with an integrated gravity induction switch that turns it on automatically when you place your mug on top. Just set your drink down and watch it stay at 131 degrees Fahrenheit.

27. This Instant Pot That Has 37,000+ Reviews On Amazon Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker $65 | Amazon See On Amazon With a whopping 37,000-plus reviews, this ridiculously popular Instant Pot cooker has a virtual cult following. It's beloved largely for its simplicity — all you have to do is place your ingredients inside and flip a switch. Hours later, dinner is served. Among other functions, the versatile gadget can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and steamer.

28. This 450-Watt Food Processor With A Unique Scraper Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper $45 | Amazon See On Amazon This Hamilton Beach food processor is chock-full of features. On top of the basic capacity to chop, slice, pulse, dice, and shred, it has two speed settings and a special built-in scraper to prevent food from building up on the sides. It's designed with an extra-wide food chute to fit large items (i.e. oversized veggies and big blocks of cheese) and it has a strong, 450-watt motor.

29. This Simple Machine That Makes Bistro Breakfast Sandwiches At Home Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Make delicious breakfast sammies in an instant with this fast, efficient device from Hamilton Beach. The popular breakfast maker is built with durable materials and a simple, straightforward design. Just throw a piece of bread on the griddle, crack an egg into the plate, and put another slice of bread over it. You can even add cheese, bacon, or sausage.

30. This Genius Air Fryer For Crispy Snacks Without The Oil Secura Air Fryer $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Now you can eat your favorite deep-fried treats (like french fries, tater tots, wings, and mozzarella sticks) without all of the grease. This clever air fryer uses only a few tablespoons of oil thanks to a method called hot-air cooking. Just throw your food into the fry basket, set the timer, and boom — a delicious dinner without the greasy fingers.

31. This Oversized Fuzzy Jacket That Comes In A Bunch Of Colors PRETTYGARDEN Women's Fashion Long Sleeve Lapel $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This shaggy, faux-shearling coat offers a fantastic combination of coziness and style. The oversized design features a zip-up closure in the front, two side pockets, and convenient elastic cuffs. It comes in tons of colors (including varieties like coffee, khaki, pink, and dark brown), and there's even a z-style button-down version. Available sizes: S - 3XL

32. An Ultra-Soft Fleece Jacket That's Useful Yet Cute Columbia Women's Benton Springs Jacket $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with 100% polyester, this fleece jacket is soft, comfortable, and moisture-wicking. The high-quality filament fleece provides stellar thermal insulation, and the front zipper glides smoothly and effortlessly, according to customers. It boasts more than 6,400 reviews, many of which tout the jacket's convenient zippered pockets and sleek, bulk-free design

33. A Quilted Puffer Vest That Adds Style, Comfort, And Warmth To Any Outfit MEROKEETY Women's Quilted Herringbone Vest $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're looking for a stylish accessory or an extra layer of warmth, this quilted herringbone vest is a great addition to any outfit. The slim-fit jacket is constructed with soft cotton and has a pair of handy pockets. On top of the herringbone, it comes in a variety of solid colors like navy, beige, and grey.

34. These Silicone Mask Application Brushes Silicone Face Mask Brushes (2-Pack) $4 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're into mud masks and facials, these handy silicone brushes will greatly improve your at-home spa experience. The flexible silicone heads bend to the contours of your face, offering convenience and precision as you apply the goop — without absorbing any of it. They're super hygienic and easy to clean with hot water.

35. This Clever Purse Organizer That Keeps You From Losing Things In The Abyss ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If your purse constantly looks like it was just struck by a mini tornado, this handy purse organizer is a great way to bring order to the chaos. Made with soft, flexible felt, the lightweight accessory morphs your giant vortex into 13 neat pockets. It's built with a sturdy metal zipper and a detachable chain to help you keep track of your keys.

36. A 2-In-1 Hair Tool That Brushes And Straightens At the Same Time MiroPure 2-in-1 Enhanced Hair Straightener Brush $49 | Amazon See On Amazon This convenient two-in-one gadget brushes and straightens your hair all in one fell swoop. It's equipped with premium ionic technology that gets hot quickly and holds the results longer than a regular flat iron — all with less heat damage to your hair. The device also features an adjustable range from 300 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and an auto shut-off function that kicks in after 60 minutes.

37. These Foot Masks That Cause The Calluses To Peel Right Off Bealuz Foot Peel Mask Exfoliant (2 pairs) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Watch as the calluses peel off in literal sheets thanks to these foot peel masks. The booties are infused with nourishing ingredients like lavender, aloe vera, papaya, milk, and castor oil. The formula also penetrates the rough skin cells, so they peel away to reveal soft, healthy skin underneath.

38. This Huge Variety Of Collagen-Based Face Masks Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial (16 pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These popular face masks, which have thousands of glowing reviews, are all made with collagen and vitamin E to nourish your skin and rejuvenate your complexion. The packets come with pre-cut sheets that you simply peel off and press against your skin — plus you get a wide assortment of formulas such as aloe, green tea, charcoal, gold, and pearl.

39. These Weird But Wonderful 24K Gold & Snail Under-Eye Patches Mizon Under Eye Patches 24K Gold Snail Eye Treatment (30 pair) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're prone to puffy eyes or just want a little facial rejuvenation, these under-eye patches are wonderful for brightening dark circles and easing inflammation. Made with a bizarre combination of snail slime, peptides, and 24-karat gold, reviewers say they may sound strange, but they work wonders.

40. A 60-Piece Scrunchie Set For Every Color Of The Rainbow Velvet Hair Scrunchies (60 pieces) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This 60-piece combo set is a scrunchie lover's dream come true. All of the hair accessories in the multi-pack are made from soft velvet to prevent damage and creasing — and best of all, there's a color to match just about any outfit.

41. This High-Quality Air Purifier With A 3-Stage System LEVOIT Air Purifier $79 | Amazon See On Amazon This at-home air purifier doesn't use any UV or ion-based technology. Instead, the activated-carbon HEPA filter cleans the air using a three-stage system to rid it of bacteria and dust mites. The device showcases three fan speeds, a handful of timer settings, and an auto-off feature.

42. These Makeup Sponges With Over 4,000 Fan Reviews BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5 Pcs ) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with soft, non-latex material, these simple makeup sponges have more than 4,000 reviews from fans, many of whom say they work well and they're easy to clean. The bouncy applicators, which can be used with both wet and dry cosmetics, work great for blending and contouring, as well as basic makeup application.

43. A Colorful Mist Diffuser You Can Use With Essential Oils URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed for use with essential oils, the URPOWER diffuser hydrates a room while also making it smell amazing. It encourages relaxation and can also be used to treat sinus issues or other ailments, thanks to the hydrating cool mist. The device also features an auto shut-off function and an optional light that rotates through seven different colors.

44. A Set Of Hair Ties That Won't Damage Hair Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties $8 | Amazon See On Amazon These smooth hair ties won't snag on strands — meaning they'll be your new favorites. They're also waterproof, so you can use them if you're swimming, and they even prevent those pesky bumps that appear when you take your hair out of the ponytail.

45. A Fun Hair Tool For Beachy Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver $27 | Amazon See On Amazon The unique barrel on this beach waver creates the effortless waves of any mermaid's dreams (as if you just jumped in the ocean) — and it goes up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The ceramic plates aim to minimize frizz, and it even has an automatic shut-off feature for peace of mind.

46. The Hot Air Brush That Is Equivalent To A Trip To The Salon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush $60 | Amazon See On Amazon This hair tool has over 12,000 reviews for a reason: It's basically like taking a trip to the salon. The nylon bristles style and detangle damp hair while the hot air from the barrel dries it simultaneously. The ceramic coating also helps prevent damage. One reviewer wrote: "The silkier-than-silk style was accomplished by this miracle of a brush in 8 minutes (several more minutes were lost to running my hands through my hair and flicking it over my shoulder while smiling coquettishly in the mirror)."

47. A $10 Set Of Essential Oils With 6 Different Scents Lagunamoon Essential Oils Gift Set (6-Piece Set) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The essential oils in this gift set are perfect for any beginner: lemongrass, peppermint, orange, eucalyptus, tea tree, and lavender can be mixed and matched in any diffuser for a relaxing experience. Try peppermint and tea tree together when you're congested, or eucalyptus and lavender when you need to wind down.

48. A Tiny Facial Vacuum That Sucks Blackheads Out Of Pores June Julien Facial Pore Cleanser $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This pore cleanser has five different settings — all of which aim to remove blackheads, whiteheads, and any dirt lingering in pores. It's rechargeable by USB, and will last 150 minutes on one charge. Reviewers wrote this little gadget "works wonders."

49. A Nourishing Serum That Encourages Lash And Brow Growth Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with botanical ingredients, this lash-boosting serum works in as little as 60 days. In that time, reviewers say you'll see growth and volume for both brows and lashes alike. It's made in FDA-certified labs and is cruelty-free, plus it has biotin as a main ingredient.

50. The Vanity Mirror With 3 Light Settings AirExpect Vanity Mirror with Lights $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This vanity mirror has three different light settings — white light, yellow light, and a mix of both — for the perfect makeup application, eyebrow tweezing, or whatever else you want to use it for. The mirrors in each panel have up to three times the magnification for precision work, and it can be used with a USB cable or batteries.

51. A Set Of Facial Masks For At-Home Spa Days Freeman Facial Mask Variety Set ( 4-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This mask set from trusted brand Freeman's has a nice variety for any spa night: a cucumber peel-off version, a charcoal mask for clogged pores, a soothing avocado-oatmeal mask, and a mineral clay variety to treat acne. Reviewers have given them 4.4 stars because they're gentle and smell great.

52. The Hair Straightener With 29,000 Reviews HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron $37 | Amazon See On Amazon This hair straightener has enough five-star reviews to convince anyone to buy it. It's made with high-quality ceramic plates that effectively, evenly, and quickly straighten hair while adding shine. It also heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit for any hair type, and even comes with a glove to prevent burns.

53. A Tea Tree Body Wash Made With Aloe And Peppermint Remedy Wash Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This pleasant tea tree body wash also has aloe, jojoba and coconut oils, plus peppermint oil for a tingle to wake anyone up during their next shower. Reviewers can't stop raving about it because it battles things like acne, ringworm, jock itch, and other minor skin irritations.

54. A Time-Tested Moisturizer Made From Great Ingredients Weleda Skin Food $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Weleda Skin Food has been around since 1926 — and for good reasons. It contains soothing plant botanicals (like rosemary, almond oil, and chamomile) to intensely hydrate and add a pleasant glow to skin. Use it on the face, hands, or anywhere else.

55. A New Way To Floss – And It's Way More Fun Waterpik Water Flosser $70 | Amazon See On Amazon The Waterpik makes flossing a breeze — and is much less painful than traditional floss. It only takes one minute to work effectively because it uses pressurized water to gently remove plaque and food particles from gums. (It's also especially helpful for people with braces or tooth implants.)

56. A Top-Rated Lamp For At-Home Gel Manicures LKE Gel UV LED Nail Lamp $19 | Amazon See On Amazon The 21 UV/LED lights in this lamp set gel manicures at home — so it'll save you a ton of money over time. It has a built-in timer and a smart sensor that knows when a hand has been placed inside. Get it now for under $20.

57. A Timeless Hat That Comes In A Variety Of Great Colors Carhartt Men's Acrylic Watch Hat $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've been in any cold climate, you've probably seen this Carhartt hat on lots of people — and that's because it's cozy and has been around for nearly 130 years. It comes in tons of shades from neutral to neon, and reviewers say it's the "best cold weather hat [they've] ever owned."

58. The Gloves That Work On Any Touchscreen Achiou Winter Knit Touchscreen Gloves $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Gloves are an essential accessory in cold weather, but they often get in the way of our technology use. Not these ones. They're touch-screen compatible and have anti-slip silicone on the palms, so you'll never again drop your phone as you're searching for directions.

59. A Stylish, Cozy Scarf Available In Nearly 20 Colors Loritta Womens Scarf Fashion $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This scarf comes in over a dozen different colors and is as soft as cashmere — and reviewers say it's large enough to be worn as a wrap or a blanket. One wrote: "I’ve gotten so many compliments on it."