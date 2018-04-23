It's that time of year when literally all of us are itching for those summer days that seem so close, and yet are still so far away. Still, if you're like me, then you don't hesitate for even a second to drive down to the beach as soon as the temperatures warm up. Personally, doing some of my favorite yoga poses on the beach is a killer way to make the most of the gorgeous weather — and if you're a self-proclaimed yogi, as well, it's time to park your mat adjacent to the ocean and breathe it all in.

One of the most amazing things about choosing yoga as your form of movement is that you can literally do it anywhere you go. The beach, in particular, only makes this blissful practice that much sweeter, thanks to all of the unique sights, sounds, and sensations that are inherent to the shore. From the salty scent in the air, to the sound of the crashing waves, to the feeling of the soft and supportive sand beneath your feet, your routine practice will be taken to totally new heights when you venture down to the shore.

Plus, if you're not bothered by a little sand in your hair, all of these poses can technically be done without a mat — hey, one less thing to lug to the beach, right? Try these six empowering yoga poses the next time the magic of the warm weather lures you all the way to the nearest beach.

1 Hero Pose (Virasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Hero pose is an amazing way to center yourself and quiet your mind as you allow your entire being to be consumed by the external sensations taking place around you. While virasana provides a nice, deep stretch to the lower body, some people find that it feels a bit too uncomfortable for their knees. The sand will likely remedy this issue and make the pose more soothing than ever. Place your hands on your thighs, and close your eyes for a moment. Release yourself into the present moment as you make note of the subtle, yet powerful sound of the waves, and the feeling of the salt-speckled wind caressing your cheeks.

2 Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana) RosalieYoga on YouTube Move into a powerful, yet nourishing anjaneyasana, and open your heart to the warm sunlight tickling your skin. Using the knee that's on the ground, feel free to make a little crevice within the sand to support your back leg and provide comfort in this pose. Allow your chest to be open and expansive in low lunge as you maintain strength in your lower body. Breathe deeply, and take comfort in the knowledge that you are exactly where you need to be right now.

3 Camel Pose (Ustrasana) Ekhart Yoga on YouTube Camel pose is another asana that's ideal for the beach because any discomfort you might normally feel in your knees here is remedied by the soft support of the sand beneath you. The deeply heart-opening properties of ustrasana might stir up some raw emotion as you melt into this backbend, but don't shy away from this. Instead, allow the radiance of the sun, the infinite compassion of the ocean, and the everlasting support of the sand beneath you to hold you as you allow those feelings to emerge through your heart space.

4 Headstand (Sirsasana) KinoYoga on YouTube If you're a newbie to inversions, the beach is a great place to practice because of the cushion-like buffer that the sand provides for tumbling, falling over, and trying again. Still, there's certainly no harm in bringing a friend to spot you if you feel a bit intimidated by these types of poses. Tapping into the power of your crown chakra by placing your head on the earth beneath you will provide a new kind of connection between you and nature. Enjoy these precious moments of a newfound perspective as you take in the stunning (and upside down) view, maintaining even breaths all along the way.

5 Ocean Breathing In Easy Pose (Ujjayi Pranayama In Sukhasana) Yoga Journal on YouTube Sit in a comfortable and grounding easy pose, and activate your ujjayi breath. Ujjayi pranayama translates to "ocean breathing," which is obviously perfect to tap into when you're right alongside the mysterious and tranquil ocean. Take a moment to try and sync your breath with the ebb and flow of the crashing waves in front of you. Aligning your breathing with the "breath" of the ocean will make you feel connected to the water in a way that, honestly, just might give you chills.