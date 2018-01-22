6 Things To Stop Doing Before You Graduate College To Get Started On ASAP

College is where it's at, amiright? You're constantly with your favorite humans, you have so much freedom, and you might even have your own place. Many of us are still trying to figure out what we really want to do for the rest of our lives, and the adventures along the way are ones for the books. Throughout college, all of that fun becomes routine — so routine that we almost don't notice any bad habits we pick up along the way. But luckily, there's always time to figure out the things to stop doing before you graduate college.

Being lazy is A-OK, and let's be honest, we're all kind of lazy sometimes. It's part of life. But another part of life is knowing when to be lazy and when not to be. The nice thing about college is that it's an ideal place for some trial and error, like what routines are going to suit you best as an adult in the real world. So, while you're busy studying and hanging out with friends, maybe try slipping in a few new habits to break some of the old ones.

It's definitely alright to make mistakes, and you might not get things right on the first try. You're only human, after all. Whether you graduate in May or have three more years left of the college life, consider saying goodbye to these six habits beforehand.

1 Waking Up At A Different Time Every Weekday Giphy I won't lie — this one can be pretty rough. It's so easy to get up when you have to, and sleep in whenever you get the opportunity to. And let me tell you, having no classes on Fridays is where it's at. Once you graduate, your schedule might not be that lenient. It's best for you to get into the routine of waking up at the same time everyday now, and, TBH, your body will thank you for the regular sleep schedule.

2 Leaving Important Work Until The Last Minute Giphy Trust me, I, too, have been a level one procrastinator. Sometimes that comes in clutch when you decide to write your paper in one night and still receive an A... but most of the time, it doesn't pan out in your favor. I learned that turning my work in early left me less stressed and I valued my skills more than to rush myself in such a short amount of time.

3 Making Dinner Out Of Various Snacks Giphy You know the drill: It's seven or eight in the evening, you've had class on and off all day long, and you're just trying to eat whatever you can make as quickly as possible. Before you graduate, learn how to cook yourself healthy, hearty, and well-balanced meals. You might be surprised how fun cooking can be, and you'll be grateful for your home-cooked food over the dinner of Goldfish and Ramen you might have eaten.

4 Never Drinking Water Giphy I used to be one of those people who just straight up did not really drink water. If you're in the same boat as I was, here's a little secret for you: Have a water bottle on hand at all times. Find a cute one online if it will give you a little more incentive to fill it up in the morning. You'll drink so much more water by having it readily available. You're welcome.

5 Buying Coffee Before Class Everyday Giphy Trust me, I'm right there with you on this one. Buying coffee from your favorite place on campus is so tempting. It's right there, it's made exactly the way you like it, and there's really no effort required on your part besides taking out some cash. But, buying coffee on the regular instead of saving money and making it at home is not the best habit to get into. If cold brew's your thing, learn how to make it in the comforts of your kitchen. Otherwise, try to limit your coffee buys to once or twice a week.