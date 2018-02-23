Even though traveling alone can sound a little bit intimidating, it's actually so incredible, and it's something that everyone should experience at some point in their lives. Not only do you get some time to think and do things for yourself, but it gives you the opportunity to navigate the unknown on your own, and that in itself is pretty freaking cool. So if you're looking to go out on a limb and do a solo trip this year, here are six places to travel alone on spring break. It'll seriously change your life.

During my semester abroad, I went to Belgium all by myself because none of my roommates wanted to go. And even though many of my friends said that traveling alone sounded sad, just seeing photos of Bruges automatically made it one of my top priorities. While I was (understandably) a little nervous beforehand, I planned out my trip weeks ahead of time, and ended up having a truly unforgettable experience. As long as you create a basic itinerary, and avoid making (too many) questionable decisions, I would 100 percent say "go for it." My solo trip ended up being one of the highlights from my time across the pond, and as long as you have a selfie stick and a book, you are good to go.

1. Seattle, Washington, USA

According to Travel + Leisure, solo dining is totally the norm in Seattle, because of its abundance in coffee shops. So if eating alone tends to freak you out, Seattle might be the place to start. The Pike Place Market is a great way to check out the local culture (and to eat some awesome food), so definitely make a point to eat your way through there... and don't forget to take a selfie in front of the gum wall. Seattle is kind of my dream city.

2. Positano, Italy

Between delectably authentic pizza joints, quaint AF cobble stone streets, and of course, any and all of the gorgeous beaches, navigating this little mountain-side ocean town sounds really exciting. Take a hike or embark on a day trip to Capri, all while eating your way through their Mediterranean-Italian cuisine. It's a quiet and cultured city, and it's most definitely worth paying a visit.

3. Reykjavik, Iceland

OK, this one might seem a little out-of-the-norm — but Iceland is so damn beautiful. Lounge in any of the absolutely breathtaking natural hot springs, take a hike through the mountains, or check out the Northern Lights (if you're going before April, according to Guide to Iceland).

4. Ithaca, New York, USA

If you're just looking to for a quick(ish) trip outside of the city, definitely take a bus to the quiet, small upstate "hippie" city of Ithaca, New York, and find out the true meaning behind "Ithaca is gorges." Take TLC's advice and chase some waterfalls, and if it's particularly warm, make sure to take a paddle board out on Cayuga Lake. And definitely get your carb fix at Collegetown Bagels, because whether you're solo or with friends, it's an experience to be had.

5. Wellington, New Zealand

Even if you don't really care about Lord of the Rings (because according to Adventure Safari, this was a filming site), Wellington is a beautiful, and it's also a super walkable city, according to Refinery29. See some penguins at the Matiu-Sommes Islands, or take a freaking seal coast safari (I'm sweating, that sounds amazing). There's literally no way to have a bad time in New Zealand, so now is definitely your chance.

6. Quito, Ecuador

Quito is the capital of Ecuador, and because it's surrounded by mountains, it's super scenic... and your wallet will be happy and full from its relatively low prices. One of their greatest landmarks is El Panecillo, which is a beautiful old statue overlooking the city. If you're in the mood to explore nature, Cotopaxi National Park is known for its currently active, snow-topped volcano, as well as Laguna de Limpiopung, a lake in Ecuador.

Happy traveling!