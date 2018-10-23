While getting dumped is something most of us dread, being the one who does the dumping isn't always a walk in the park, either. Not wanting to be in a relationship doesn't necessarily mean you're wanting to break the person's heart. Often times, we still care about the people we're breaking up with on some level. So what are some of the nicest ways to dump someone? Well, I, personally, don't know the answer to that question. But a group of ladies on Reddit's AskWomen thread shared their best advice, based on the nicest ways they were dumped by their own ex partners.

So, if you've been sitting around dreading the thought of breaking your soon-to-be-ex partner's heart, fear no more! I've got you covered. Well, these ladies have you covered. Read along and take their advice to heart.

Communicate openly. Stocksy/Michela Ravasio Communication. He was open, upfront, honest. He outright told me it wasn't about me and he thinks I'm amazing, but that it was about him. He let me get my emotions out, talk it through until I was exhausted, then let me end the conversation on my terms. For me, personally, that's exactly what I need. —/u/DiscountBrainstorms

Be honest. Stocky/Thais Ramos Varela Being open and honest helps. Not dancing around the real issues. Keeping communication open while we both hash out what went wrong, then closing the line while we both heal and move on. —/u/childfree_IPA

Don't be shady. Stocksy/Visual Spectrum He called and said he wanted to see someone else. She was someone we both knew and I completely understood. We were friends first and we’re friends still. I guess it depends on how serious the relationship is. I was honestly glad he was so upfront about it and didn’t go around town seeing her behind my back. —/u/fastgrandma

Admit that things have changed. Stocksy/Mosuno “We aren’t any good for each other anymore.” And it was true. I think the hard part was not calling that person over dumb inside jokes and distancing myself ... —/u/crimsonhair

Sometimes dumping someone over the phone isn't the worst idea. Stocksy/Jojo Jovanovic My boy broke up with me over the phone when I was in a different state for the summer. By the time I came back to the state I attend college in, most of my wallowing and self-pity was over and I'm glad I had that time to myself to get through most of the tough stuff. —/u/theduchess97