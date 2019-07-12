It's that time of year again, everyone. Restaurants far and wide are gearing up for National French Fry Day, which is taking place on Saturday, July 13. In honor of the holiday, your fave fast food spots will be giving away tons of discounted French fries. (TBH, you might want to do a drive-thru tour and grab some fries from all of your go-to spots.) Whether you try 'em all or stick with one restaurant, you're probably curious about all of the National French Fry Day 2019 deals on July 13 that you can take advantage of. Thankfully, there are a bunch of options to choose from.

Before I get into the deals, I should make one thing clear. Some restaurants are offering in-store French fry deals, while others — like Burger King, Wendy's, and Sheetz — are offering discounts exclusively on their mobile apps. Therefore, you'll want to have your cell phone out while you're scanning through the discounts. If you see an offer that you like, you'll be able to download the restaurant's app and start the process. It's a super convenient way to redeem the deals, if you ask me.

Still, rolling up to the drive-thru and ordering French fries is a classic move, and I'm all for it. Let's talk about the discounts so you can plan your fast-food stops on National French Fry Day.

1. Burger King Courtesy of Burger King As I previously mentioned, Burger King is offering a deal on National French Fry Day through its app. According to the company, you can place a mobile order through the app on July 13 and score a large order of fries for $1. If you like the sound of that, you can download Burger King's app for both Apple and Android devices.

2. Wendy's Courtesy of Wendy's Wendy's is another company that's offering National French Fry Day deals through its mobile app. If you download the app — which is also available for both Apple and Android users — you'll be able to redeem various offers that include free fries. One of those offers is a "Weekly Refresh" deal that'll help you score a free small order of fries and a free small drink when you order a "Premium Sandwich." The other offer, which is categorized as a "Daily Refresh" deal, will help you save $1 on a large order of fries. According to Wendy's, both of those discounts will be available on the app until July 15.

3. Carl's Jr. In order to score free French fries at Carl's Jr., head to the company's website and sign up for its mailing list. After doing so, the restaurant should send you a National French Fry Day coupon via email. When you receive it, print it out and take it to your local Carl's Jr. whenever you want to (apparently, this offer doesn't expire). Once you're there, you'll need to order a Western Bacon Burger in order to get the ball rolling. When you order it, you'll be eligible for a free small order of fries and a free small drink.

4. Hardee's Hardee's is another fast-food spot that's using its mailing list to celebrate the holiday. In order to sign up for the company's list, click here. Then, you should receive an email that includes a coupon for National French Fry Day. What it hits your inbox, print it out and bring it to Hardee's whenever you're hungry (this offer doesn't expire, either). When you're at the restaurant, you'll have to order a Thickburger in order to redeem your French fry offer. Once you do that, you'll be able to get a small order of fries and a small drink on the house, per Hardee's.

5. McDonald's Courtesy of McDonald's If you're hoping to score free French fries from McDonald's, you might want to stay home. I say that because the company is offering a deal via Uber Eats, which means you can have a free order of medium fries delivered to your doorstep. In order to do it, download the Uber Eats app and add your fave McDonald's meal to your cart. Then, add a medium World Famous Fries to your order. After that, enter McDonald's promo code before checking out (apparently, that can be found within the Uber Eats app). Once you place your order, free fries will be on their way to your place. FYI, that offer will begin at 11 a.m. local time on July 13, which gives you the perfect excuse to eat fries before noon.