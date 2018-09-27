6 'Mamma Mia' Group Costume Ideas That Are Perfect For Your Musical Besties

One of the best escapist films of this past summer was the return of Mamma Mia to the theaters with Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again. Not only did it inspire legions of fans to rewatch the first one, but it gave cosplayers a whole new set of wardrobe ideas and musical numbers. With October just around the corner, it's time for that ultimate cosplay holiday, Halloween! These Mamma Mia group costume ideas pull from both the original film and the new one for maximum musical movie madness.

One of the best parts of the new Mamma Mia film is that it worked as both a sequel and a prequel to the original movie. That means fans got a look at the original 1970s era Donna and the Dynamos, and they got to see how Sam, Bill, and Harry dressed up back in the day. But that's not all. The sequel storyline gave fans Sophie and the Dynamos and, if that wasn't enough, a Cher moment for the ages.

All of these are iconic looks which can be recreated for groups of two or three (or larger parties of six or eight) for the ultimate group dress up. Just don't forget to memorize the lyrics.

Donna & The Dynamos Universal Pictures Mamma Mia 2 is filled with musical numbers performed by Donna and the Dynamos back when they were in their prime. The most iconic scene though is the restaurant performance in the blue bellbottoms. To recreate the look, there are ruffled bellbottoms on Etsy, gold tank tops on Amazon, plus denim vests. Don't forget 1970s style mics!

Sophie & The Dynamos Universal Pictures In the present day, Donna is gone, but the Dynamos are here for Sophie. Rosie's casual multi-colored tunic and white pants are both on Amazon. Tanya's evening cocktail dress is pretty inexpensive too. Sophie's poncho is a little hard to find, this one on Poshmark is close, but at least you just pair it with jeans and maybe a baby bump.

My 3 Dads: 70s Edition Universal Pictures Dressing as the 70s versions of Donna's boyfriends is so easy. All three wear jeans, so it's just about the tops. Bill wears a plain striped tee

Sam wears a white linen button-down shirt

Harry wears a punk rock tee shirt and a leather jacket.

My 3 Dads: Present Day Edition Universal Pictures Likewise, the present day versions are all in jeans or blue khakis (Harry), and button-down shirts of various colors.

Double Donnas Universal Pictures Got an older-younger pairing? Why not do younger and older Donnas? The main thing is to wear coveralls (black or blue) and hippie shirts. Older Donna wears a toolbelt, and Younger Donna wears a butterfly necklace, but in general, they wouldn't mind matching.