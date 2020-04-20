Ryan Murphy is known for working with a tried-and-true troupe of actors, and his newest golden boy is David Corenswet. After stealing scenes in Murphy's first Netflix series The Politician, Corenswet is taking center stage in the showrunner's new project for the streamer: the glitzy, glamorous love letter to Tinseltown, Hollywood. But Corenswet isn't exactly like the characters he portrays — these facts about David Corenswet from Hollywood will help fans get to know what he's really like.

Although Corenswet has been acting for most of his life, he finally got his big break in 2019 on Netflix's campy campaign dramedy The Politician. Corenswet played River Barkley, the short-lived romantic partner of Ben Platt's Payton Hobart who continued to encourage and inspire him even after death. Now, Corenswet is helming Hollywood, a scandalous alternate-history look at the movie industry right after World War II. Corenswet stars as Jack Costello, a wide-eyed newbie hoping to make it big in the movies.

Corenswet's charisma is undeniable as both River and Jack, but there is a lot that fans won't know about him if they've only seen those two roles. Check out the full trailer for Hollywood below, and then read up on some facts about Corenswet that you probably didn't know.

Netflix on YouTube

1. He got his start in theatre when he was 9.

He's known for his TV work now, but Corenswet's first love was the stage. His father, John Corenswet, was a stage actor, and David was cast in his first play at age 9: the Arden Theatre Company's production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons. He continued acting in plays in his hometown of Philadelphia until moving to New York City to enroll in the Juilliard School. He graduated from Juilliard in 2016 with a degree in drama.

2. He was Claire Underwood's love interest on House of Cards.

Since graduating Juilliard, Corenswet has appeared in a number of TV shows and movies, including guest spots on Elementary and Instinct and a lead in Amazon Prime's film Affairs of State. One of his most memorable roles prior to The Politician, though, was as Claire's college sweetheart on the House of Cards Season 3 premiere.

3. He's a Star Wars superfan.

Corenswet makes his passion for Star Wars clear in almost every interview and Instagram post. He waxed poetic about what the space epic means to him in a video interview with Netflix, and will often post about his love of the film saga on his Instagram... even recreating iconic scenes himself.

4. He's learning to fly airplanes.

Along with his acting career, Corenswet is also learning to become an airplane pilot. He went out on a test flight during his recent New York Times profile, revealing that he began learning how to fly a plane while taking care of his father, who died of cancer last year.

5. He has a goofy side.

While his characters in The Politician and Hollywood are pretty serious, Corenswet himself loves to goof off. His Instagram is full of silly pictures and videos, plus one of the first projects that he ever made was an absurdist sketch comedy web series called Moe and Jerryweather.

6. There are rumors he may play Superman.

At the end of 2019, rumors began circulating that Warner Bros. may replace Henry Cavill with Corenswet as the DC Entertainment Universe's next Superman. Corenswet had previously acknowledged his resemblance to Cavill and expressed interest in playing the man of steel in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying "My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]."

With his star most definitely on the rise, the future is bright for David Corenswet, and it all stars with his lead role in Hollywood. Catch the new Netflix series when it premieres on May 1.