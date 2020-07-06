The Baby-Sitter's Club was something of a no-brainer for Netflix to develop into a series. After all, its biggest hit is Stranger Things, a story of four kids in a 1980s small town. Even though the series updates the setting to modern-day, Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, and Stacey perfectly fit that mold. (The first novel came out in 1986.) As the subject of a beloved novel series (100+ in all,) there's plenty of material too, and the show does it's best to reference back whenever possible. Here are some of the best easter eggs in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club that call back to the original books. Warning: Spoilers for The Baby-Sitters Club follow.

The biggest callback, naturally are the episode titles. Out of ten episodes, eight are named directly from the first books in the series by Ann M. Martin. They're some of the most famous of the stories as well: "Kristy's Great Idea," "Claudia and the Phantom Caller," The Truth about Stacey," "Mary Anne Saves The Day," "Dawn and the Impossible Three," "Claudia and Mean Janine," "Boy-Crazy Stacey," and "Kristy's Big Day." In a way, this opening season functions as a greatest hits package for moms who fondly remember the books and want to pass that love to their kids.

But those aren't the only easter eggs. Here are a few others.

1. The BSC Has The Exact Phone From The Books Netflix I'm not sure it's explainable how *cool* this phone was in 1986 when Kristy's Great idea came out. The idea of the see-thru telephone with all the parts colorfully visible was something out of science fiction made in real life and matched the neon fad of the era. When this phone shows up on-screen, it's proof that the adaptation understands what readers found important when the books first came out.

2. The Street Signs Are Lifted Directly From The Novels Netflix The series names each episode after novels, but it also makes sure to rebuild the location as well. The details of Stoneybrook's layout stick faithfully to the book's neighborhood mapping. The rich neighborhood Watson Brewer lives in, for instance, is across town from Kristy's house because the family's moving in with him needs to come with a real culture shock. Even the street signs are book accurate.

3. Claudia Still Dresses (& Spells) Creatively Netflix Claudia is one of the book's most famous characters. When The Baby-Sitter's Club books came out, stories like these unthinkingly skewed white, she was a casually introduced Japanese American character, and the book treated this nod towards multiculturalism as if it was no big deal. The show goes much farther, making Mary Anne bi-racial and Dawn from a blonde surfer to Latinx. But because Claudia was first getting her right was essential. Her artistic talents bursting out all over are spot on, the outfits are on point (especially since everything mid-1980s is in again.) But my personal favorite: Claudia's "creative" spelling, a hallmark of the series.

4. The Flashlight Code Netflix This was a surprise easter egg from the books since cell phone technology would naturally send the need for morse code by flashlight the way of the dodo. But the show got creative in finding ways to keep these older methods of communication in, like Mary Anne's lack of technology bringing the flashlight back to the fore.

5. The Candy Details & Stacey Netflix Stacey's diabetes story is one of the original books' most memorable stories, and the show does a great job of building up to it. It also gives the series an excuse to brings in Claudia's candy obsession and all her hilarious hiding places to stash the stuff.