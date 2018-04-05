6 Best Trips To Take If You're An Introvert Who Needs To Recharge

Travel is the perfect time for introverts to indulge in some much needed "me time." It can be easy for introverts to feel drained after spending a lot of time with coworkers, classmates, family, and even friends. Trust me, I'm an introvert, so I know that it's a struggle to constantly be surrounded by people and engage in small talk. We all feel the need to recharge at times, but it's especially necessary for introverts to take a step away so we can feel like ourselves again. There are certain trips introverts can take to recharge their batteries.

Some might assume that travel would be draining for people who enjoy limited human interaction, but that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, simply staring out of an airplane window or going for a long car ride can bring a introvert much needed solace. Travel gives us a chance to do all the thinking we need. It can be the perfect way to rejuvenate our souls and revive our energy. It doesn't hurt to be in a beautiful location, either. If introverts choose their trips carefully, they'll return feeling ready to take on the world again when they need to.

1 Hike Spain's Camino De Santiago lucapierro/stocksy According to Camino Adventures, the Camino de Santiago( Way of Saint James) is a 500-mile walk across four regions of Spain. You'll follow in the footsteps of pilgrims, as you journey for days on end. You have the choice to meet people along the way or stay completely to yourself. Either way, you'll get a chance to really connect with your surroundings and yourself. You may return physically tired, but you'll feel like a new person mentally.

2 Drive Iceland's Golden Circle victortorres/stocksy Long road trips may be perfect for people who live inside their head. They can do all of the thinking they want while taking in the incredible roadside views. You can drive Iceland's Golden Circle route to witness some of the country's most epic landscapes. You'll definitely feel recharged after seeing Iceland's otherworldly sites on a road trip.

3 Experience An Underwater World in Thailand Ed Giles/Getty Images News/Getty Images The best thing about scuba-diving for introverts? You can experience other living beings without having to say a single word. Scuba diving is the ultimate way to enjoy solitude without being completely alone. Thailand offers some of the best and most affordable scuba diving in the world. You'll feel absolutely free ask you sink to the bottom of the ocean where you can't hear a single thing.

5 Attend A Retreat Made For Introverts jesseweinberg/stocksy Yes, you heard that right. There are retreats that specifically cater to introverted personalities. Basically, you'll get the alone time you need, and skip over small talk that most social settings require. You'll be surrounded by other introverts who actually get you, so you don't have to worry about explaining that you're just not in the mood to talk. There are currently several retreats offered throughout Latin America. Apparently, introverts have been waiting for a travel style that suits them, because these trips are selling out quickly.