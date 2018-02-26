Entering the world of podcasts can be truly bewildering and mildly stressful, let me tell you. I mean, there are so many out there and it's hard to know which ones are actually worth listening to, especially when it comes to your health. However, having a list of the best health podcasts right in front of you, will make choosing talks involving quality wellness advice for your mind, body, and beyond a lot easier.

Personally, I think that the first step to finding a kickass health podcast is making sure that the host has credibility and accountability. I don't know about you, but I don't want some random chick telling me what I should and shouldn't eat or which workouts I should do. You feel me?

A great wellness podcast will answer all those weird questions you have about your body that you were low key always too nervous to actually ask anyone out loud, or maybe even help tweak your relationship with food and your body so that you can feel absolutely amazing in the long run.

TBH, some podcasts can feel like a cheap therapy session... they're that good. Here are six of the best health podcasts that will feel relatable AF, make you laugh, cry, and answer every question you've ever had about your body. Happy listening, fam!

1 Lady Lovin' Giphy You guys, this podcast is basically as real as it gets and the no filter factor is kind of the best thing ever. Lady Lovin' is hosted by Lo Bosworth, Jilly Hendrix and Greta Titelman, and it's essentially all the girl talk and female empowerment that you've ever craved with all of those "need to know" questions being answered in each episode. From vagina talk, to sex questions, to learning how to love the skin you're in, you won't be able to get enough of these ladies once you start tuning in.

2 That's So Retrograde Giphy OK, so if you're the kind of person who is low key obsessed with crystals, green juice, and super moons but also isn't afraid of making fun of yourself for your "woke-ness" this is the podcast for you, girlfriend. Stephanie Simbari and Elizabeth Kott are the hosts of this hilarious and insightful podcast, and they cover all of the new ages topics you have questions about by interviewing gurus of all kinds. You'll find out valuable info about all the trending wellness topics on That's So Retrograde, and get a good laugh while you're at it.

3 One Part Podcast Giphy Jessica Murnane is the creator of the One Part Plant movement and also the host of this killer podcast that asks those tough questions that you're really thinking about. One Part Plant is a balanced approach to healthy eating that basically means simply having one meal a day where veggies are the star of the show. Murnane doesn't push some weird, restrictive diet with a list of forbidden foods that you can never eat again. Rather, she shows that wellness goes far beyond what's on your plate and can be incredibly sustainable and accessible. Her podcast mimics her philosophy by introducing conversations with some of the biggest names in food and wellness. One Part Podcast is totally designed to make you feel amazing from head to toe.

4 TEDTalks Health Giphy If you're a fan of listening to or watching TedTalks, this health centered version of it will be right up your alley. This is a highly educational and informative podcast about all the medical and health questions that you would likely otherwise turn to WebMD for... and soon after be convinced that you're dying of cancer just because you have a common cold. Let's be real, people. TEDTalks Health invites doctors and researchers onto the show to share their discoveries about medicine and well-being with you in each episode. Get ready for a heaping dose of #science, friend.

5 Almost 30 Giphy Almost 30 is a podcast hosted by lifestyle bloggers Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik and they get real AF in every episode about those really f*cking awkward years that are your 20s. Williams and Simcik talk to wellness experts and life coaches about the struggles of entering adulthood, and their chats about everything from self-care, to boozy brunch are so relatable.