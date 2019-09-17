6 'Avengers: Endgame' Halloween Costume Ideas That Are Simply Super

Avengers: Endgame is the movie of 2019. When people look back at the end of this decade, it will be remembered as the final act in a decade long obsession with Marvel's Avengers. More importantly, these six characters who have carried the story since 2008 will be the hottest costumes this Halloween season. Whether or not you're going it alone, or in a squad of six, these Avengers: Endgame Halloween costume ideas are perfect for the Halloween party that closes out the decade.

Part of the reason Avengers: Endgame is so perfect for this Halloween is because it travels back in time. The film shows the characters at several stages of life, from 2012's original crossover film to Steve Rodgers' old man who lived his life to the fullest. This list would be a million miles long if I included all the options. So for the sake of time, space, and sanity, this list will focus on the main six avengers: Iron man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, and Hawkeye. It will also narrow down to the best choices per character since some of the outfits (like, say 2012 Hulk versus Endgame Hulk) are very different.

Let's run down the list.