57 Cult-Favorite Things On Amazon That Are Shockingly Cheap

Here's a secret that retailers try to keep under wraps: some of the best finds are actually pretty cheap. The idea that quality equates to a high price tag, simply isn't true anymore — especially when you're shopping on Amazon. Not only are there tons of brilliant products on Amazon to choose from, but most of them work just as well (or even better) than the more expensive options.

Part of what makes shopping on Amazon so great is that the reviews are from real people — they won't lie when it comes to the good, the bad, and the ugly. Whether it's an essential oil kit that's a little muted, or an eyeshadow palette that lacks pigment, it's easy to tell if the product is a fabulous find, or a complete flop. On the same note, if a product has thousands of glowing reviews, it's definitely worth the money.

But with so many items to choose from, it can be difficult to find exactly what you're looking for. That's why I've compiled this list of some of the best-selling, most amazing products available on Amazon. And even if you're not in a shopping mood, be sure to take a look — you may just find that electric trimmer you've always wanted, for half the price.

1. These Insulated Wine Tumblers That Help Keep Your Drinks Cold CHILLOUT LIFE Insulated Wine Tumbler $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these stainless steel tumblers gorgeous, but they also help keep your drinks cold for hours. They're double-wall insulated so that no condensation forms on the outside, and they even come with a lid to help prevent accidental spills. Unlike traditional wine glasses, these tumblers are also completely unbreakable so you can take them practically anywhere.

2. This Set Of Essential Oils That You Can Use For Practically Anything Lagunamoon Essential Oils Gift Set $9 | Amazon See on Amazon These essential oils are are great for relaxing, cleaning, and nearly everything in between. Each set comes with six of the most popular oils, including lemongrass, peppermint, orange, lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree. Some reviewers wrote about how they diffuse these oils, use them in gels and lotions, or even wear them as perfume — the options are almost endless.

3. This Trimmer That Gets Rid Of Unwanted Hair Painlessly FlePow Hair Trimmer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Getting rid of unwanted hair just got a whole lot easier with this painless hair trimmer. Not only is it completely waterproof so that you can easily use it in the shower, but it also features dual blades that make trimming super-quick as well as pain-free.

4. These Beauty Blenders That Are Great For Creams, Foundation, And More BEAKEY Makeup Sponges (5-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If you ever wear makeup, this pack of beauty blenders is a must-have. The rounded, broad bottom is perfect for blending makeup on your cheeks and forehead, while the pointed end is great for the sensitive areas around your eyes. They're also made from non-latex materials that won't irritate your skin — what's not to love?

5. These Spiral Ties That Won't Leave Crimps In Your Hair Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Go ahead and ditch every hair tie you've ever owned when you pick up these spiral ties. They come in various shades of brown so that they blend in with your hair for an extra-subtle look, and the unique coil shape gently locks your hair in place without causing any breakage.

6. This Nude Eye Palette That's Super-Shimmery Lamora Eyeshadow Palette $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Over 5,800 reviewers absolutely rave about this nude eyeshadow palette, especially for the price. It comes in a rich gold case with 16 highly-pigmented, waterproof colors. These creamy, shimmery shades range from petal-soft rose golds, to deep, dramatic browns — feel free to mix and match as you please.

7. This Rosewater Spray That's Hydrating And Refreshing Mario Badescu Facial Spray $7 | Amazon See on Amazon You're almost guaranteed to have a better day when you spritz on a little of this rosewater spray before you head out. It's infused with real roses as well as other hydrating herbs, including aloe vera and bladderwrack. Spritz it on whenever your skin feels dehydrated for a quick, nourishing boost of moisture.

8. These Face Masks That Are Ridiculously Moisturizing Celavi Essence Facial Sheet Masks (12-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These nourishing face masks are a hit for a reason: they're super-hydrating and cost less than a dollar per mask. Each one is made with a different ingredient — the tea tree oil mask is great for helping to combat oily skin, while the charcoal mask can help brighten your complexion. This pack also comes with regenerating avocado, moisturizing honey, soothing cucumber, as well as brightening pomegranate masks.

9. This Body Scrub That's Made With Real Salt From The Himalayas Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Hundreds of reviewers swear that this body scrub is great for sloughing off dry winter skin. It's formulated with high-quality Himalayan salt, plus the added lychee oil is jam-packed with nourishing nutrients. It's also gentle on your skin, so you can safely use it from head to toe.

10. This UV Polish Light That You Can Use At Home LKE Gel UV LED Nail Lamp $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Easily give yourself a manicure in your pajamas with this gel polish UV light. Similar to the models they use at salons, this light gets your gel polish dry in under one minute. It also features an LCD screen that shows you how much time is left, and even has a smart sensor to let you know when your nails are done.

11. This Flat Iron That's Infused With Actual Pearls Remington Pearl Pro Ceramic Flat Iron $27 $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this flat iron heat all the way up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, but it also takes less than 30 seconds to get hot. The 1-inch ceramic plates are infused with real pearls so that they glide over your hair without pulling and even help reduce heat damage.

12. This Dryer That Helps Protects Your Hair From Damage Remington Damage Protection Hair Dryer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This hair dryer packs a powerful punch. Unlike other hair dryers, this one uses ceramic and ionic heat to dry your hair with minimal damage to your strands. There are three heat as well as two speed settings to choose from, plus each order also comes with a diffuser and concentrator attachment.

13. This Nail Polish Set That's Super-Sparkly Kleancolor Nail Polish (12-Piece Set) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love to do your nails at home, this nail polish set is right up your alley. Each bottle of polish is infused with sparkles to give them a metallic look, and they're all rich, eye-popping colors that you can match with any outfit. Reviewers rave about how bright they are, and insist they last just as long as any high-price polish — especially with a clear top coat.

14. This Electric Toothbrush With A Built-In Timer Philips Sonicare Essence Electric Toothbrush $20 | Amazon See on Amazon There's no reason to splurge on a pricy toothbrush when you can snag this electric one for less than the price of lunch. It's able to remove up to twice the amount of plaque of a standard toothbrush, and can last for up to two weeks when fully charged. The built-in timer makes it easy to keep track of how long you've been brushing, plus the brush head is easily replaceable.

15. These Socks That Are Ridiculously Warm YZKKE Womens Winter Socks (5-Pack) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon You won't have to suffer through cold weather with these thick winter socks. Each pair is made from super-cozy wool, but they're also breathable so that your feet won't overheat. The band around the ankle keeps them in place without pinching, plus they're available in a variety of fun patterns and colors.

16. This Foot Roller That Can Help Alleviate Pain From Plantar Fasciitis TheraFlow Dual Foot Massage Roller $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This manual foot roller provides almost all the relief and relaxation of a spa-grade massage — at less than half of the price. It features 10 rollers that all move independently of each other, and they can even help alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis since the dozens of nodules press deep into your muscles.

17. This Salt Lamp That Helps Set A Relaxing Mood In Your Home Himalayan Glow Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this salt lamp gorgeous to look at, but it's also made from professionally-carved Himalayan salt. You can also adjust the brightness so that it either gives off a subtle glow, or bathes your surroundings in warm, amber light — a great way to set the mood in any room.

18. This Nourishing Gift Set That Can Help Make Your Skin Super-Soft Burt's Bees Essential Gift Set $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you aren't sure about dipping your toes into a new skincare line, this Burt's Bees gift set is the perfect solution. It comes with five of their most popular products, including a deep cleansing cream, hand salve, milk and honey body lotion, coconut foot cream, as well as a beeswax lip balm.

19. This Device That Cooks Delicious Breakfast Sandwiches Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter how late you're running in the morning — this breakfast sandwich maker can cook a delicious breakfast in just five minutes. The cooking plates are coated in nonstick so that they're easy to clean, and all the parts are removable for added convenience. You're even able to use your own fresh ingredients, plus each order also comes with a recipe book to help get you started.

20. This Stunning Bracelet That Diffuses Essential Oils Jack & Rose Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it smell amazing, but this diffuser bracelet easily matches practically any outfit. It's made with a sparkly, metallic band that double-wraps around your wrists, along with an intricate, stainless steel charm. And it's incredibly simple to use — just place a few drops of your favorite essential oil on the colored pad of your choice, insert it into the charm, then let the scent soothe you throughout the day.

21. This Scarf That Doubles As A Cozy Blanket Dora Bridal Blanket Scarf $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This oversized scarf is not only adorable, but it's also large enough that you can use it as a cozy blanket in a pinch. It's made from super-soft pashmina that feels just like cashmere (but without the strain on your wallet), and it's available in a variety of colors so that you can easily match it with practically any outfit.

22. This Adorable Lamp That Looks Like The Actual Moon Mydethun Moon Lamp $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This full moon lamp is not only adorable, but it also features topographical craters that mimic the surface of the actual moon. You can switch it from a cool, white light, to a warm, amber glow, and it's easy to control — just touch the mini switch at the base to change it up.

23. These Bath Bombs That Can Help Hydrate Dry Skin Anjou Bath Bombs Gift Set $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a luxurious way to relax after a long day, might I suggest these bath bombs? Each set comes with six bombs that are infused with nourishing olive oil to help moisturize your skin while you soak, plus there are a variety of scents to choose from, including peppermint, orange, lemon, and more.

24. This Delicate Necklace Made With 24-Karat Gold Fettero Letter Necklace $14 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're searching for cute, dainty jewelry that doesn't cost a fortune, look no further than this gold heart necklace. The tiny heart comes etched with the letter of your choice, and it's made with real 14-karat gold. It's perfect for layering or wearing solo, plus it makes a great gift for almost anybody.

25. This Infusion Water Bottle That Tells You When To Drink Up Bevgo Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have trouble remembering to drink water throughout the day, make sure you grab this infusion water bottle. The fruit infuser basket makes it easy to add a splash of natural flavor to your water, and the timer ticks on the outside of the bottle help remind you when it's time to take a sip.

26. This Electric Callus Remover That Can Run For Up To 40 Minutes Care me Electric Callus Remover $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This powerful callus remover helps get rid of tough, dead skin in a snap. The rechargeable battery can run for up to 40 continuous minutes when fully charged, and each order also comes with an extra pumice stone head.

27. This Foot Peel Mask With Over 1,500 Positive Reviews Lavinso Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 1,500 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that this foot peel mask is practically a necessity for anyone with flaky feet. Just slip the booties on, then wear them for an hour. The botanical gel inside will absorb into your skin, and within days your old, dry skin will peel away to reveal fresh, baby-soft feet.

28. This Soothing Gel Wrap That You Can Use Hot Or Cold Bodyprox Cold And Hot Therapy Wrap $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Great for sprains, pains, as well as inflammation, this gel therapy wrap is also adjustable so you can choose how tight or loose it fits. The gel inserts can be placed in the fridge for cold therapy, or you can pop them into the microwave for some soothing heat.

29. This Outdoor Hammock That Folds Down Into A Tiny Bag Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This is one heavy-duty hammock — although you wouldn't know it at first glance. It's made from super-durable nylon that's tear-resistant, and it also comes with its own convenient storage bag. The hammock, straps, and carabiners weigh less than a grapefruit when put together, which makes it perfect for camping, hiking, or even just relaxing at a park.

30. These Resistance Bands Made From 100% Natural Latex Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands (5-Piece Set) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a new challenge, this set of resistance bands can help amp up practically any workout. Each order comes with an extra-light, light, medium, heavy, and extra-heavy band, plus they're incredibly versatile — pop one around your thighs for a quick pump, or even stretch them across your chest to work your back.

31. This Extra-Firm Foam Roller That Won't Fall Flat AmazonBasics High-Density Round Foam Roller $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-density foam that won't fall flat while you're using it, this foam roller is an easy way to help improve your flexibility. You can also use it to roll out practically any group of muscles on your body, plus it's available in a variety of sizes and colors.

32. This Flexible Light That's Perfect For Reading At Night Energizer Book Light Clip $10 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you prefer tablets or paper books — this flexible book lamp can still come in handy. It features an extra-long neck that you can twist to focus on the page or screen so that it's easy to read, and it can run for up to 25 hours before the batteries need to be replaced.

33. This Acupressure Mat Set That Can Help Alleviate Pain ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat Set (2-Piece Set) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you find that your muscles are sore after a long day at work, try using this acupressure mat and pillow set. It's made with hundreds of small, pointed tips that press deep into your muscles in order to help them relax, and they can even help stimulate blood circulation.

34. This Inflatable Lounger That You Can Take Practically Anywhere AngLink Outdoor Inflatable Lounger $25 | Amazon See on Amazon You won't have to fight for a place to sit at any gathering with this inflatable lounger. It comes in its own easy-to-carry bag that you can sling it over your shoulder like a purse, and it's also super-easy to inflate — just whisk it through the air, seal off the ports, and you're ready to relax.

35. This Miniature Waffle Maker That's Perfect For Cramped Kitchens Dash Mini Waffle Maker $10 | Amazon See on Amazon For less than $15, you can snag this miniature waffle maker and start making your own buttery, fluffy breakfast treats. It heats up within seconds, plus you can also use it to make paninis, hash browns, or even biscuit pizzas. And the best part? It's so small that you can pretty much store it anywhere.

36. This Coffee Grinder That Creates Hardly Any Noise Hamilton Beach Electric Coffee Grinder $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're an early riser or night owl, you can make a cup of Joe at any hour with this coffee grinder. It's quieter than its competitors so you won't wake the whole house, plus you can even remove the grinding chamber to easily dump the grounds without spilling.

37. This Electric Mixer That Helps Keep Your Countertops Clean Hamilton Beach Electric Hand Mixer $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This handy electric mixer can help keep your counters clean while you bake, which is almost a miracle in itself. It's designed with notches at the base that allow it to rest on the rim of practically any bowl so that the batter doesn't drip onto your surfaces, and it even comes with its own convenient storage case.

38. This Handheld Milk Frother Made From Stainless Steel Zulay High Powered Milk Frother $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from sleek, stainless steel that's resistant to rust, this milk frother is great for adding just the right amount of air into your almond, coconut, or cow milk. It's compact enough that it easily fits into tight drawers, plus it even operates at a super-quiet noise level.

39. This Electric Wine Bottle Opener That Looks Great In Practically Any Kitchen Secura Electric Wine Opener $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Just place the opener over the cork, press the button, and watch as this electric wine bottle opener easily pops it open with hardly any effort on your part. It's able to open up to 30 bottles on a single charge, and the blue light is a chic addition to practically any kitchen.

40. This Warming Plate That Helps Keep Your Coffee Toasty Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of heading to the café multiple times a day, just use this mug warming plate to help keep your coffee toasty. It features an extra-long cord so it can reach distant outlets, and if you happen to have a spill, the surface easily wipes clean with a damp cloth.

41. These Compression Socks That Help Keep Your Arches Supported Physix Gear Sport Compression Sleeve Socks $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're dealing with painful arches or plantar fasciitis, might I suggest these compression sleeve socks? These socks can help improve blood flow as well as alleviate pain in your feet, and the open toes make them exceptionally breathable.

42. This Balm That Can Help Prevent Painful Blisters BodyGlide Anti Blister Balm $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of powering through painful blisters, try preventing them from developing in the first place with this balm. There are no harmful chemicals or toxins in this formula, and it's infused with super-soothing apricot extract to help soothe inflamed skin.

43. This Pour-Over Coffee Maker Made From Borosilicate Glass Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this pour-over coffee maker gorgeous, but it's also made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass. It comes with a reusable stainless steel filter so you don't have to use wasteful paper filters ever again, and one Amazon reviewer even wrote that it's "a great purchase if you're seeking a rich cup of morning Joe without the bitterness."

44. These Reusable Shopping Bags That Can Hold Up To 50 Pounds BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags (6-Pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're on the lookout for more eco-friendly products, these reusable shopping bags are the perfect addition to your inventory. They're made from super-sturdy nylon that's tear-resistant, and the adorable designs mean they also work great as regular tote bags. Each one is able to hold up to 50 pounds.

45. These Cube Organizers That Make Packing A Cinch TravelWise Packing Cube System (5-Piece Set) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of organizer cubes makes it easy to keep your suitcase sorted while you travel. Each set includes one small, two medium, and two large organizers, plus the smallest cube is slim enough that it can easily tuck into your carry-on bag.

46. This Cold Brew Carafe That Fits In Your Fridge Door Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Maker $17 | Amazon See on Amazon You can sip delicious coffee straight from your fridge with this cold brew carafe. The fine mesh filter lets your favorite grounds brew without leaking through into your finished cup, and it also comes with an airtight lid to help keep your coffee fresh.

47. This Food Processor That's Incredibly Simple To Use Ninja Food Chopper Express $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Over 2,400 reviewers swear this express food processor has made their meal prep significantly easier. For one, it's ridiculously easy to use — there's only one huge chrome button on the lid, so it's almost impossible to go wrong. Just pop your favorite ingredients into the container, press the button, and let this chopper get to work blending up smoothies, salsas, and more.

48. This Gel Eye Mask That Helps Soothe Headaches And Migraines NEWGO Cold Eye Mask Gel Bead $10 | Amazon See on Amazon There's no reason to suffer through painful headaches when this eye mask exists. It's filled with soothing gel beads that add just the right amount of weight to your face in order to help alleviate tension, and you can also pop it into the fridge or freezer for a refreshing cooling effect.

49. This Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Humidifier URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this essential oil diffuser work incredibly well, but it's also totally affordable. Just add a few drops of your favorite high-quality oil to the water basin, snap on the lid, and sit back as it gently distributes the aroma through your air. It also doubles as a cool mist humidifier, and the automatic shut-off prevents it from overheating when the water runs dry.

50. This Beanie That's Lined With Super-Warm Fleece OZERO Beanie Stocking Hat $15 | Amazon See on Amazon All the soft, snuggly warmth in this cozy beanie cap isn't just contained to the inner lining — the outside is also made from thick, toasty thermal cotton. And for less than $20, you can easily grab a couple of them so that your friends and family stay warm as well.

51. This Coaster Set That's Made From Natural Sandstone Thirstystone Coasters (4-Piece Set) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Sure, this coaster set protects your tables from water rings, but it's also an easy way to add a touch of natural decor to your home. Each coaster is made from all-natural sandstone, and the neutral color matches practically any color scheme.

52. This Diffuser Attachment That Helps Reduce Frizz While Adding Volume Black Orchid Large Hair Diffuser $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Why fight the frizz when you can embrace your natural waves with this hair dryer diffuser? It's designed to fit most standard hair dryers, and the 3-D prongs work to dry your hair while simultaneously reducing frizz. One Amazon reviewer even raved that this diffuser "doesn't break up my curls or cause any frizz, and it diffuses air so well that it really helps thoroughly dry the root."

53. These Cotton Makeup Remover Pads That Are Reusable ProCIV Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (16-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to save money over time, why not switch from wasteful paper wipes, to these reusable cotton pads ? They're safe for sensitive skin since they won't cause any irritation, and you can easily toss them into the washing machine when they need a quick cleaning.

54. These Wool Dryer Balls That Help Your Laundry Dry Faster Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon It's time to ditch the dryer sheets and snag a pack of these wool dryer balls. They still work to soften your clothes while they're in the dryer, except they're made from premium New Zealand wool with zero harsh chemicals. They're also totally reusable, and they can even help your laundry dry faster by fluffing up your clothes as they tumble.

55. This Adorable Wallet That Keeps Your Credit Cards Safe From Electronic Pickpockets Borgasets RFID-Blocking Wallet $17 | Amazon See on Amazon It may look cute and trendy, but this wallet also blocks RFID signals that electronic pickpockets use to steal your credit card information. There's enough room inside for up to eight credit cards as well as cash, and it's available in dozens of fun colors.

56. These Fuzzy Slippers With A Cozy Faux Fur Lining CLPP'LI Faux Fur Slippers $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with an ultra-cozy faux fur lining, these fuzzy slippers are so comfortable it's doubtful you'll ever want to take them off. The foam footbed gently cradles your feet while you walk, and the thick, durable sole means you can wear them both indoors as well as outdoors.