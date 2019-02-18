56 Of The Weirdest Products On 'Shark Tank' You Can Get On Amazon

Watch a couple episodes of Shark Tank and you're sure to see some pretty interesting inventions that aspiring entrepreneurs are hoping will be the next big thing. But a lot of these products are, while entertaining, a bit questionable — like tasers for squirrels (not so animal-friendly), energy drink-infused waffles (less than appetizing), or an alarm clock that makes bacon (great in theory, but hard to pull off). And while I applaud anyone brave enough to present their ideas on national television, it's clear that some out-there inventions are a step above the rest — like these weird Shark Tank products on Amazon.

Now, I'm no Mark Cuban, but I do think there are a couple of qualifications that make these products stand out among their competitors. First of all — and this might seem like a no-brainer — they work. And they've got the Amazon reviews to prove it.

Second? They solve common, everyday problems. For example, there's a full-size suitcase that folds up small — about the size of a briefcase — so you can store it anywhere. Or how about earplugs that protect your hearing while still giving you a full, rich range of sound? Or reusable paper towels?

Intrigued? For more actually genius Shark Tank inventions — click through.

1 This Device That Relieves Back Pain Through Decompression Lo-Bak TRAX Spinal Traction Device $25 Amazon See On Amazon If you suffer from lower back pain, muscle spasms, stenosis, or sciatic issues, this spinal traction device if for you. Here's how it works: grip the bicycle-like handlebars and fit the device in between your upper thighs with the small pads resting on the top of your thighs. Then gently push the device toward your feet to gently distribute traction, stretch muscles, and decompress the spine. Use the device every day for at least three weeks to relieve pain in the lower and upper back.

2 These Scrubbers That Change Texture Depending On Water Temperature Scrub Daddy Temperature-Controlled Scrubbers $31 Amazon See On Amazon These scrubbers respond to water temperatures and adjust their texture accordingly. When soaked in cold water, the sponges remain stiff for tougher jobs, and when the sponges are soaked in warm water they soften up for lighter, more delicate cleaning. The scrubbers are safe to use on all kinds of surfaces, including glass, stainless steel, non-stick, and cast iron. They're non-scratch and odor-resistant up to eight weeks. Hot tip: use the sponge's mouth to easily clean utensils.

3 A Broom With A Retractable Scraper So You Can Get That Stuck-On Food Off The Floor SweepEasy Scrape And Go Broom $29 Amazon See On Amazon You're sweeping and find yourself crouching down every 30 seconds to scrape off mud, tape, or stuck-on food. Well, instead of crouching, use this broom with a retractable scraper to peel off anything stuck to the floor. Made from durable plastic, it's safe to use on all types of floors (including hardwood). This reviewer writes: "It's awesome ... I got paint spots off the floor of my apartment that have been there for years in about two seconds".

4 These Aromatherapy Inhalers To Stimulate Your Senses On-The-Go BoomBoom Aromatherapy Nasal Inhalers $20 Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to take an essential oil diffuser with you everywhere you go — but these aromatherapy inhalers are a great stand-in (and fit right in your pocket). Each inhaler is made with a base of peppermint oil, menthol, and eucalyptus — a blend that boosts focus, enhances breathing, strengthens the immune system, and relieves headaches and upset stomachs. And with top notes like melon and cinnamon-mint, you'll have a deliciously aromatic experience. All the ingredients are plant-based and 100 percent natural, too.

5 This Motion-Sensing Toilet Light IllumiBowl Toilet Night Light $11 Amazon See On Amazon No more stumbling in the dark when you get up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom. This toilet night light is motion-activated, so it automatically turns on the moment you step into the bathroom. It fits right over the side of your toilet bowl, and the flexible, tight grip ensures it'll never fall in. You can choose from nine colors or opt for carousel mode to cycle through them all, and a three-stage dimmer lets you adjust the brightness of the light.

6 These Wipes That Refresh Your Clothes In Between Laundry Days Reviver Clothing Refreshers $6 Amazon See On Amazon The inventor of these clothing refreshers calls them "breath mints for clothes" — which is a pretty apt metaphor. The refreshing wipes are made with organic odor neutralizers that get rid of odors caused by food, pets, smoke, or sweat. Simply swipe these over your clothes — and each wipe is non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and can be used up to 30 times.

7 This Protectant That Keeps Your Car's Exterior Shiny And Clean DetraPel Vehicle Exterior Protectant $20 Amazon See On Amazon Want to cut down on the amount of time (and money) you spend getting your car washed? Use this car exterior protectant. It's a combination sealant and polish that uses nanotechnology to repel dust, dirt, and water from the surface of your car — all while protecting it from paint-degrading UV rays. (Oh, it'll also make your car look just-off-the-lot shiny.) Just one application will protect your car for 12 to 18 months. The formula is non-toxic, eco-friendly, and safe to use on all kinds of paint.

8 A Clip That Guides You To A Perfect Haircut CreaClip Haircutting Tool $30 Amazon See On Amazon Cutting your own hair (or your friend's hair) can be a challenge to say the least — but the CreaClip makes it a whole lot easier. The clip locks your hair into place, making it easier to trim, and has a built-in rotating level so you can be sure you won't get a crooked, uneven cut. This CreaClip set comes with a smaller clip that's perfect for trimming bangs, and a larger clip for cutting longer hair and creating layers.

9 This Support Belt That Relieves Back Pain And Improves Posture BetterBack Lower Back Support Belt $50 Amazon See On Amazon Improve your posture and ease back pain with the help of this lower back support belt. The belt loops around your knees and offers support that stabilizes your pelvis — which makes it virtually impossible to slump in your chair. This realigns your spine naturally and prevents pain when you're spending long hours at your desk or on an airplane. You can also wear the belt for 15 minutes a day to improve your posture, so that you sit and stand upright at all times — even without the belt.

10 This Skin-Soothing Tonic That Brings Down Irritation Fast Wondercide Organic Skin Tonic $17 Amazon See On Amazon This skin tonic harnesses the skin-soothing powers of essential oils to relieve dryness, inflammation, irritation, rashes, burns, and allergic reactions. The tonic is made from a blend of therapeutic-grade essential oils, including lavender, cedar, lemongrass, and neem — the latter being an evergreen native to India with natural antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. The natural and organic formula is safe for both humans and pets, so you can spray it on you and your best friend after a brambly hike in the woods.

11 A Foot Massager With A Cool Gel Roller Solemender Foot Massager $40 Amazon See On Amazon Relieve pain caused by high arches, plantar fasciitis, tendonitis, arthritis, heel spurs, and long hours spent on your feet with this foot massage roller. Rolling your foot along the massager helps stretch feet and relieve muscle tightness. And here's the genius part: the massager is outfitted with a removable cool gel roller — keep it in the freezer, then reattach it to the roller to use as a cold therapy tool that brings down inflammation.

12 These Earplugs That Diminish Volume Without Sacrificing Sound Quality Vibes High Fidelity Concert Earplugs $24 Amazon See On Amazon You love live music, but you're wary of the damage being done by that bass thumping in your ears. Wear these earplugs the next time you hit up a show. Unlike other earplugs that muffle sound, these use a patented filtering mechanism that brings down the volume without compromising fidelity and range of sound. Made from flexible silicone, the earplugs mold to fit any size ear canal, and thanks to their clear outer shell — they're virtually invisible once inserted.

13 A Puppy Hairbrush For Happier Detangling Sessions Tangle Pets Detangling Brush $15 Amazon See On Amazon If you have a little one in your life who runs away every time you take a brush to his or her hair (or, you know, that person is YOU), you may want to check out this adorable detangling brush. The top of the brush features a plush puppy that provides a fun and comforting distraction while you work through those knots. The firm and flexible bristles work great on all types of hair — and the brush can even be used when hair is wet.

14 These Shoe Deodorizers That Kill Odor-Causing Bacteria ShoeStix Shoe Deodorizer $30 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your shoes fresh as a daisy with this shoe deodorizer. Linked together with a rope, the two deodorizing tubes are infused with silver ions that kill 99.9 percent of odor-causing bacteria — and feature inserts that absorb moisture and neutralize odor. The deodorizer can be used in all kinds of shoes, including sneakers, cleats, skates, ballet shoes, flats, and heels. There are even removable handles that extend the deodorizers so they fit into tall boots.

15 This Activated Charcoal Deodorant That Absorbs Moisture And Neutralizes Odor PiperWai Charcoal Deodorant $12 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of blocking your sweat glands like a traditional antiperspirant, this activated charcoal deodorant absorbs sweat to keep you dry. And as far as smell goes? The charcoal balances pH to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria. The base of coconut oil, cocoa butter, shea butter, and vitamin E oil soothes and moisturizes the skin ( and you can put it on right after you shave) — and a blend of 11 therapeutic-grade essential oils give off a delicate scent that's reminiscent of a spa day.

16 These Eco-Friendly Bamboo Paper Towels That Can Be Machine-Washed And Used Again Bambooee Reusable Bamboo Paper Towels $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you're like me, you feel a twinge of eco-conscious guilt every time you rip off a paper towel to sop up some spilled coffee. Clear your conscience and reduce your carbon footprint with these reusable bamboo paper towels. Made from eco-sustainable bamboo, the towels are stronger and more absorbent than regular paper towels, and each towel can be washed and reused up to 100 times. The reusable factor is also great for your wallet, too.

17 This Bib That Catches Your Beard Trimmings BEARD KING Beard Bib $20 Amazon See On Amazon This beard-trimming bib makes clean-up a whole lot easier after a grooming session. The bib fits around the neck and features suction cups on each corner — so attach them to the mirror to create a deep pocket that'll catch any trimmings. When done, simply detach the bib and funnel the trimmings into the trash. The bib even has a built-in accessories tray that's perfect for storing a trimmer or comb.

18 This Reusable Laundry Detergent Eco Nuts Reusable Laundry Detergent $7 Amazon See On Amazon Reusable laundry detergent? Yep, it's a thing. Unlike powder or liquid detergents, this detergent consists of a handful of Himalayan dried berries that resemble nuts. When exposed to water, the berries produce naturally-occurring cleansing agents that remove stains and freshen up clothes. All you do is toss a few of the berries into the included cloth bag and add to your washer. The detergent is biodegradable, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic, so it's safe for sensitive skin. Each order of Eco Nuts can be used for up to 10 loads of laundry.

19 A Reusable And Collapsible Stainless Steel Straw FinalStraw Collapsible And Reusable Straw $25 Amazon See On Amazon The days of plastic straws are numbered, so if you prefer sipping through a straw to keep all that cold ice away from your teeth, you might want to invest in a reusable straw. This Shark Tank-approved straw is made from stainless steel and — here's the best part — collapses to fit in a small carrying case so you can take it with you anywhere. The straw even comes with a scrubbing brush and a drying rack to keep things hygienic.

20 A Supplement That Helps Prevent Hangovers After Drinking Cheers Hangover Cure Supplement $34 Amazon See On Amazon If Wednesday night wine nights have you waking up with a pounding headache on Thursday mornings, try taking this after-alcohol supplement. Made with prickly pear, milk thistle, and DHM — the supplement helps the liver break down alcohol and its byproducts. This, in turn, helps reduce any negative effects caused by alcohol — like preventing hangovers, and promoting digestive and immune system health. Just take two to four tablets before hitting the hay and wake up feeling well-rested and refreshed. As always, please talk to your doctor first before taking any supplements.

21 These Heel Protectors So You Don't Sink Into The Grass At Outdoor Weddings Solemates Heel Protectors $10 Amazon See On Amazon Dedicated shoe mavens know the frustration of a great pair of heels sinking into soft grass or getting caught in subway grates, decks, and sidewalk cracks. You can keep that from happening with these heel protectors. The hourglass-shaped protectors slip onto the bottom of your heels and provide a wider surface so you can walk more confidently. Plus, the protectors keep your heels from getting scuffed up, so they'll look great for years to come. Choose from clear or black and three sizes: narrow, classic, and wide.

22 A Fidget Tool That'll Keep Your Fingers Busy For Hours Fidgetland Noah $12 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers say this fidget tool is the "most enjoyable, satisfying, relaxing, genius toy" you can get — and it's perfect for promoting mental focus and easing anxiety. The fidget tool has two solid stainless steel interlocking rings, and each ring is outfitted with five links and a rolling silicone band that acts as "a treadmill for your fingers." The rings flip over each other endlessly, providing hours of tension-releasing activity for your fingers. The fidget tool is completely silent and small enough to fit in your pocket.

23 This Super Cozy Memory Foam Travel Pillow With A Hoodie HoodiePillow Travel Pillow $30 Amazon See On Amazon This hoodie and pillow hybrid makes traveling so much cozier. Made from soft sweatshirt material, the hoodie creates a cocoon for your head that blocks out light while diminishing noise — and giving you a little extra privacy from your airplane seat row mates. Attached to the hoodie is a U-shaped memory foam pillow that provides firm and comfy neck support. Choose from green, red, navy, and heather gray.

24 This Clay-Based Hand Soap For Heavy Duty Cleansing Grip Clean Heavy Duty Hand Soap $19 Amazon See On Amazon A delicate, floral-scented hand soap might do the trick when your hands are already relatively clean, but when they're mucked up with grease, motor oil, ink, tree sap, beach tar, lacquer, or paint — only a heavy duty hand soap like this one from Grip Clean will do. The chemical-free soap is formulated with kaolin and bentonite clays (yep, dirt), which naturally lift even the stickiest impurities away from the skin. An infusion of coconut and olive oil leaves your hands silky smooth after scrubbing.

25 A Template So You Can Shave And Trim With Precision The Cut Buddy Hair Shaping Guide $13 Amazon See On Amazon The Cut Buddy is essentially a hair shaping template that helps create clean lines for a shave, and it works on the head and face, too. The tool has a variety of curves and angles — choose the appropriate one for the area you're trimming to get the most precise results possible. Use it to shape beards and mustaches or the hairline and neckline.

26 This Two-On-Two Game That's Like Low-Key Volleyball Spikeball $56 Amazon See On Amazon Prefer to work up a sweat over sitting around over a board game? Check out Spikeball. This volleyball-like ball-and-net game is perfect for two-on-two matches at the park, in the backyard, or at the beach. Here's how to play: one team serves the ball by hitting it into the net, and the other team gets up to three taps to hit the ball back into the net. If you fail to return the ball — the other team scores a point.

27 A Pad That Makes Changing Diapers A Breeze SnoofyBee Portable Clean Hands Changing Pad $30 Amazon See On Amazon This portable changing pad makes changing a diaper on-the-go a whole lot easier. The sides of the pad curve upwards and hook together, creating a barrier that keeps your baby's hands away from dirty diapers. The hook is also a great place to hang toys to keep your baby busy while you get the job done. When not in use, the pad folds up into small clutch you can slip right into your diaper bag.

28 This Tool Tray That Grips To Any Surface Grypmat Non-Slip Flexible Tool Tray $60 Amazon See On Amazon This non-slip tool tray was invented by an aircraft mechanic who was tired of his tools slipping off the airplane. Not an aircraft mechanic yourself? Use the tray when you're working on your car or making home repairs. Made from super strong non-slip material, the tray grips to any surface and can maintain that grip up to a 70-degree angle. Three bigger compartments and two smaller compartments are perfect for keeping tools and fasteners organized, and when you're done working, you can roll or fold the flexible mat for storage.

29 This Squeaky Toy For Dogs That Floats In Water PrideBites Squeaky Fleece Dog Toy $17 Amazon See On Amazon Your dog deserves a drink — in the form of this adorable martini squeaky toy, of course. Filled with soft foam, the squeaky toy floats in water and can withstand up to 55 pounds of pulling pressure, which will make tougher pups extra-happy. The toy is covered in soft fleece and can be machine-washed.

30 A Washer And Dryer Bag That Protects Stuffed Animals When You Clean Them Teddy Needs A Bath Washer Bag For Stuffed Animals $20 Amazon See On Amazon Giving stuffed animals a wash now and then helps kill germs and dust mites that might cause allergic reactions, but sometimes stuffed animals come out of the wash looking worse for the wear. Use this stuffed animal washer and dryer bag — it protects the fur and details of favorite cuddly toys so they come out looking brand new — and intact — after washing. The bag is big enough for one large stuffed animal or several small ones.

31 This Full-Size Suitcase That Folds Up Small For Easy Storage Biaggi Zipsak Microfold Suitcase $80 Amazon See On Amazon This foldable suitcase solves the problem of where to store your suitcase in a small apartment. When not in use, the full-size suitcase folds up into a small pouch measuring 6 by 12 inches — which is about the size of a briefcase — so you can stash it in a dresser drawer, under your bed, or at the back of your closet. Made from high-density crinkly Oxford nylon, the suitcase has two exterior pockets and two interior mesh pockets. And those wheels? They spin 360-degrees for ultimate maneuverability. Choose from six colors.

32 These Surprisingly Delicious Cricket Chips (Yes, You Read That Right) Chirps Cricket Chips $17 Amazon See On Amazon I know: eating crickets might sound a little odd at first. But these cricket chips actually make for a super healthy snack, and with flavors like zesty cheddar, tangy barbecue, and Sriracha, they're delicious too. The chips are made with non-GMO corn, chia seeds, and cricket flour — which are packed with 5 grams of protein per serving, iron, and vitamin B12. In other words, these delectable chips aren't just another empty calorie snack — they'll actually give your body some much-needed nutrients.

33 This Splatter Guard For Pans That Works So Much Better Than A Splatter Screen Frywall Splatter Guard $22 Amazon See On Amazon Fit this splatter guard around your pan the next time you make stir fry. Unlike splatter screens, the guard blocks the oil particles from sneaking through, while still giving you full access to the pan. The unique design also allows steam to escape, which speeds up sauce reduction time and facilitates better searing. The flexible splatter guard is made from BPA-free silicone and fits 10-inch pans. It's dishwasher- and heat-safe up to 450 degrees.

34 This Stool That Makes Going To The Bathroom A More Streamlined Process (Really) Squatty Potty Toilet Stool $25 Amazon See On Amazon Toilets are really a relatively new invention and here's the thing — the human body isn't necessarily designed to use them. In fact, squatting is a much more natural way to go, because it helps facilitate better (ahem) bowel movements. Thanks to the Squatty Potty you can squat, but still use a toilet. It fits right around the base of your toilet and raises your feet up 7 inches. One reviewer writes: "I was hesitant about how much Squatty would impact my GI conditions but this is amazing. Although the stance is a bit awkward to experience at first, the results are immediate. After finishing, my lower abdomen is SO much more relaxed than a bowel movement without the Squatty."

35 These Fire Starters That Make It Easy To Light Up A Camp Stove InstaFire Granulated Fire Starter $12 Amazon See On Amazon These granulated fire starters let you light up briquettes without the need for kindling, paper, or chemical lighters. TO use, light each side of the pouch with a match and you're good to go. The green pouches are filled with recycled wood, volcanic rock, and food-grade paraffin wax. Even better? The leftover ash works great as a natural fertilizer. Use them to light up grills, camp stoves, and charcoal chimneys.

36 A Car Seat Gap Filler So You Don't Lose Your Lip Balm Forever When You Drop It Between The Seats Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler $20 Amazon See On Amazon That narrow space in between your car seats is — in the words of the Drop Stop inventors — the Carmuda Triangle. And indeed it is a dark and mysterious place where coins, fries, earrings, and lip balm disappear — never to be found again. You can keep that from happening with the Drop Stop car seat gap filler. It fits snugly between your car seat and center console, and catches any small items that might otherwise fall to the floor.

37 A Way To Mend Torn Window Screens So You Don't Have To Install A New One SCRHY Window Screen Repair Kit $11 Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to this window screen repair kit, you don't have to buy an entirely new window screen every time there's a rip or tear. Just trim the durable, weather-proof material into a small patch that will cover the surface area of the tear, then place the adhesive side of the patch against the tear, and use a hair dryer to heat it for 60 seconds. Boom: a completely mended screen. The roll is 80 inches long, so you'll have plenty of material to make multiple repairs.

38 These Extra-Long And Skinny Spatulas So You Can Get Every Last Drop Of Dressing Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatulas $24 Amazon See On Amazon These last drop spatulas are ingenious. They're extra-small and flexible, so they can fit into the narrow openings of bottles — which means you can get every last drop of salad dressing, barbecue sauce, or mustard. And they're not just for food: you can also use them for your cosmetics (think: moisturizer and foundation). This set comes with two different-sized spatulas that will fit in any size jar.

39 This Curved Massager That Uses Gravity To Work Out Knots Q-Flex Acupressure Massage Tool $25 Amazon See On Amazon This acupressure massager uses a combination of leverage and gravity to target trigger points and provide sore muscle relief. Just apply the pear-shaped tip at the end of the massager to trigger points and sore muscles and pull on the handle — this will apply pressure to your muscles and loosen up knots. The long, curved design makes it easy to get to hard-to-reach places without straining arms and hands. Use the massager on your neck, shoulders, lower back, and hamstrings.

40 These Wipes That Remove The Smell Of Smoke From Your Clothes Reviver Smoke Swipes $19 Amazon See On Amazon Use these smoke swipes to freshen up your clothes after you've been exposed to odor caused by cigarette, cigar, or other kinds of smoke. The dry wipes are non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and each one can be used up to 10 times. Bonus: the swipes can also be used to remove food and sweat odor.

41 This Contraption That Keeps Wine Fresh After The Bottle's Been Opened Air Cork Wine Preserver $28 Amazon See On Amazon So you just want one glass of wine, but you hesitate to open an entire bottle because you hate to think of good wine going bad: Good news, you can keep leftover wine fresh for up to four days by using this wine preserver. Just lower the balloon into the bottle until it hits the surface of the wine, then squeeze the pump to inflate the balloon and create an airtight seal. And don't worry — the balloon is completely tasteless, so it won't alter the flavor profile of the wine.

42 These Versatile Heat-Resistant Mats That Work As Pot-Holders, Trivets, And Jar Openers Safe Grabs Heat-Proof Mats $27 Amazon See On Amazon These heat-proof mats might look simple, but they're actually useful in all kinds of situations. Made from flexible BPA-free silicone, the mats work as trivets, pot holders, jar openers, microwave guards, and placemats. They're dishwasher-safe and each set comes with two sizes: one 10-inch and one 12-inch version. Choose from colors like red, gray, purple, and ocean blue.

43 This Wildly Oversized Sweatshirt That Wraps You Up Like A Blanket THE COMFY Oversized Sweatshirt Blanket $40 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to cozy inventions, this sweatshirt blanket takes the cake. Made with soft microfiber and lined in sherpa fleece, the oversized sweatshirt is perfect for staying warm while watching movies, reading, or camping outdoors. The hood doubles as a pillow, and the extra-large pocket isn't just for keeping hands toasty — it's also perfect for stashing snacks, your phone, or the remote control. Choose from colors like black, burgundy, and teal.

44 These Shoe Lights That Illuminate Your Early Morning Runs Night Runner 270 Shoe Lights $50 Amazon See On Amazon Fasten these shoe lights onto your laces the next time you go for pre-sunrise jog. The lights provide a 30-foot forward-facing beam and two-back facing safety lights that alert cars to your presence. The weather-proof lights are micro USB-rechargeable and provide illumination for 2.5 hours on the high setting and up to five hours on low. This reviewer writes: "These magical little lights have made a WORLD of difference for my dark and early runs," and notes they're "virtually weightless and easy to install."

45 These Non-Damaging Wall Magnets So You Can Hang Art Anywhere Good Hangups Damage-Free Art Hangers $17 Amazon See On Amazon If you're always hanging up a new poster up and then changing your mind about it, you need to try these magnetic wall art hangers. Just attach the non-damaging magnetic stickers to any wall surface (drywall, brick, plaster, stone), then attach the magnets to the stickers to hold that latest masterpiece in place. They're easy to remove, too.

46 This Invention That Lets You Wash Your Baseball Caps In The Dishwasher Ballcap Buddy Hat Washers $12 Amazon See On Amazon Baseball caps can get pretty nasty after days on end of wearing them, but with a Ballcap Buddy, you can actually wash them — wait for it — in the dishwasher. Just fit your cap into the Buddy and place it on the top rack, and you'll be left with a clean hat that's still maintained its shape. Bonus: the Ballcap Buddy is also a great way to preserve the shape of your hat when you're storing it in a crammed closet or packing it in a suitcase.

47 A Ramen Cooker That Speeds Up Cooking Time Rapid Ramen Cooker, $7 Amazon See On Amazon You might think you have your ramen routine down pat, but this microwave ramen cooker actually takes it to the next level. Because it uses the microwave instead of the stove, it takes about half the time to cook, and you can eat directly out of the bowl (i.e., fewer dishes). The best part? You can use it to reduce lots of different kinds of leftovers. The cooker is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, too.

48 This Wine Glass That Lets You Drink Straight From The Bottle Guzzle Buddy Wine Bottle Glass $18 Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes you need to drink straight from the bottle after a rough week. With this wine bottle glass you can do just that but still feel like the classy person you obviously are. It's made with borosilicate glass silicone — which is virtually unbreakable — and features a silicone sleeve seal that guarantees you won't dribble pinot on your shirt. Bottoms up.

49 These Minerals You Infuse Into Water For A Better Pot Of Coffee Third Wave Water Coffee Brewing Water $15 Amazon See On Amazon Coffee snobs rejoice: this coffee brewing water is infused with minerals like calcium and magnesium to enhance sweetness, highlight natural acidity, and balance body. All you have to do is add one packet of minerals to a gallon-sized bottle of distilled water and shake for five seconds. Then pour into your coffee maker and brew. It's compatible with all kinds of coffee makers, including French press, drip, and pour-over.

50 These Protectors That Keep Your Credit Card And Identity Information Safe From Electronic Thieves SignalVault Credit Card Protectors $15 Amazon See On Amazon Electronic thieves can use RFID (radio-frequency identification) to scan for identity, credit, and debit card information. But you can slip these credit card protectors in your wallet to block RFID signals and keep your identity and financial information safe. There's no battery or charging required, and the protectors are effective for up to nine years.

51 This Pretty Face Mask That's Helps Your Skin Absorb The Essence More Effectively Lace Your Face Compression Facial Mask, $55 Amazon See On Amazon Standard sheet masks have a tendency to slide off your face if you don't sit still — which means your skin won't absorb all that nourishing serum. This compression facial mask, though, is made with skin-conforming stretchy cotton lace, and has ear loops and a chin strap to secure it against your skin, so that your face actually absorbs all those firming, hydrating, and collagen- and elastin-boosting nutrients. Each of these masks has enough essence to use twice, too, and is made with hydrating hyaluronic acid.

52 This Super Fun Balance Board That Teaches Kids Coordination Spooner Board $45 Amazon See On Amazon This balance board provides hours of fun for kids — but it's also great practice if they're wanting to improve their balance and coordination for skateboarding, snowboarding, or surfing. The 24-inch long board spins, flips, slides, and wobbles, but non-slip grips on the top surface ensure feet don't slip off. And it holds up to 500 pounds, so adults can give it a whirl too. This reviewer writes: "We got our money's worth the first couple days!"

53 These Colorful Stackable Rings That You Don't Have To Worry About Damaging Enso Stackable Silicone Rings $12 Amazon See On Amazon These stackable rings come in 14 color options like tangerine, azure, and pink sand — so you can order a handful of them and switch up your color combo every day. The rings are made from super durable silicone, so they're great to wear when you're playing sports or engaging in any other rigorous activities that might damage delicate jewelry (and can be used in place of a wedding ring in jobs that might require that). One reviewer writes, "I work full-time as a nurse. I bought this to wear to work in April ... and it is still holding strong after washing my hands with soap and water and hand sanitizer constantly".

54 These Refreshing Facial Wipes That Are Completely Plant-Based DUDE Face Wipes $18 Amazon See On Amazon These ingenious face wipes are soaked in a water- and plant-based formula that removes oil and dirt while refreshing and hydrating the face. A dash of vitamin B5 helps bring down any inflammation while smoothing skin, and the wipes can be used after shaving or as a mid-day pick-me-up. Choose from lightly-scented or fragrance-free options.

55 This Brilliant Invention That Helps You Lift Up Your Dress When You Need To Use The Bathroom Bridal Buddy $35 Amazon See On Amazon I laughed out loud when I first saw pictures of the Bridal Buddy, but honestly? It's pretty useful when it comes to using the bathroom when you're wearing a full-length gown (or wedding dress). You wear it under your dress, and — when you need to use the loo — gather it up and slip your arms through the sleeves to lift up your fancy gown and keep it off the toilet and floor — no assistance from the bridal party necessary. Perfect for brides, bridesmaids, and prom-goers alike.