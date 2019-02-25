54 Magical Products On Amazon That'll Actually Improve Your Life

Something that regularly bums me out about adulthood is the fact that the world just feels much less magical. Gone are the days of believing if you just wish hard enough when blowing out your birthday candles, that purple Huffy bike you circled in a catalog might magically appear. But all of these magical products on Amazon? They just might make you believe that there's a bit of mystical power still left in the world.

So what makes these products so magical? Well, they all do something a little out of the ordinary.

Now, hold up — if you're thinking that this'll be a list of various types of crystals and dreamcatchers, let me reassure you that each one of these magical products actually serves a pragmatic use that'll improve your life. (No shade to crystals and dreamcatchers — they have their place in the world too.)

For example, there's a wine glass that somehow keeps your wine at the perfect temperature at all times, a kitchen gadget that makes ice cream in just a few minutes, and a Wi-Fi-enabled light bulb that you can program to dance along with your music.

For more products that are so awesome they seem supernatural — click through.

1 This Illuminating Serum That Keeps Your Skin Healthy Azure Cosmetics Unicorn Holographic Serum $12 Amazon See on Amazon This holographic serum will give your face a supernatural glow. It's packed with skin-pampering ingredients like collagen, aloe vera, retinol, vitamin C, and macadamia oil — all of which work together to hydrate, firm, and brighten the skin. Apply the serum at night for an in-depth treatment, or use it in the morning as an illuminating base for your makeup. The lightweight, quick-absorbing formula is cruelty-free and hypoallergenic.

2 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Lights Up In Seven Different Colors VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser $12 Amazon See on Amazon Treat yourself to an aromatherapy session and light up the night with this essential oil diffuser. The diffuser features dimmable LED lights in seven color options — choose one or cycle through them all. An automatic shut-off feature kicks in whenever the water runs low, but the diffuser can mist for up to seven hours on a full tank. Use it to gently scent and moisturize the air after a stressful day at work.

3 A Germ-Destroying UV Sanitizer That Works On Pretty Much Everything MAXOAK Deep UV Sterilizer $35 Amazon See on Amazon This UV sterilizer feels downright futuristic. To kill germs, just stick any item into the container, lock the lid, and set the timer: within 15 to 60 minutes, the deep ultraviolet rays emitted by the sterilizer will destroy the DNA structure of bacteria, leaving your item germ-free. The USB-rechargeable sterilizer can be used on any number of things. Try it with fruit, vegetables, snacks, car keys, cosmetic brushes, or phones.

4 These Suction Cup Holders That Come In Handy For Small Objects Dreamfarm Jot Suction Cup Holders (2 Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes the simplest inventions are the most useful — like these suction cup holders. Hang them on your wall and the two flexible prongs will securely hold all kinds of things, like toothbrushes, razors, pens, or keys. You can even use them to keep your cables organized. They suction to just about any smooth surface, but if you're having any trouble — just use the adhesive disc for a tighter grip.

5 These Sponges That Miraculously "Erase" All Kinds Of Dirt Oh My Clean Eraser Sponges (20 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon I was genuinely flabbergasted the first time I used an eraser sponge because it actually got rid of all the scuff marks on my wall (which meant I got my entire apartment rental deposit back). But they're not just for scuff marks — you can use them to erase grease, dirt, and soap scum from all types of surfaces These eraser sponges are larger and thicker than most competing versions, and with 20 in a pack, you can clean your house several times over.

6 An Automatic Dispenser That Also Foams Up Your Soap meilulan Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser $30 Amazon See on Amazon Wave your hand in front of the infrared sensor on this automatic dish soap dispenser to get the perfect dollop of foamy soap to scrub up with. The 12-ounce dispenser is battery-operated, and the buttons on top allow you to adjust the amount of soap dispensed with each wave. Keep it in the bathroom for hand soap, or by your kitchen sink for dish soap.

7 This Life-Changing Book That Will Help You Get Organized Spark Joy $12 Amazon See on Amazon Everybody rejoice: Spark Joy is an illustrated book by New York Times best-selling author Marie Kondo. In Spark Joy, the first lady of decluttering gives us illustrated step-by-step instructions on proper folding and dresser drawer organizing, while offering up advice on how to minimize and organize hard-to-manage areas of your home like cleaning supply drawers and the kitchen. It'll add magic to your everyday chores.

8 A Whisk Wiper That Makes Clean-Up So Much Easier Whisk Wiper $19 Amazon See on Amazon I think we can all agree that whisks are the trickiest kitchen tool to clean. The whisk wiper, though, makes cleaning a whole lot easier. It fits over the included whisk and has grooves that slide over the wires, scraping off any residual frosting, cake batter, or gravy. After you're done cleaning the whisk, you can use the perfectly curved and flexible wiper on its own to scrape the bowl clean.

9 These Spiral Hair Ties That Prevent Headaches And Ponytail Bumps Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (4 Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Pull back your hair with one of these spiral hair ties and leave ponytail headaches behind forever. The coiled design of the ties distributes pressure more evenly, which means your scalp won't get sore from too-tight ponytails. (Oh, and the evenly-distributed pressure also prevents those annoying ponytail bumps.) The ties won't snag hair when they're removed, and the transparent color means they're low-key enough to go with any outfit.

10 These Pillows That Stay Chilly All Night Long puredown Cool Down Pillows (2 Pack) $50 Amazon See on Amazon Constantly flipping your pillow over to get to the cool side? Try these cool down pillows instead. These natural goose down pillows are covered in a material that stays chilly even on the hottest summer nights. This well-rested reviewer writes: "The support is fantastic and the pillow sort of forms to how you want it to form. Would highly recommend."

11 This Egg Cooker You Can Stick In The Microwave Egg-Tastic Ceramic Microwave Egg Cooker $13 Amazon See on Amazon Whip up a veggie scramble in no time flat with this microwave egg cooker. Just whisk your eggs right there in the cooker, add any extra ingredients, and set the microwave timer. And the cooker doesn't just scramble eggs — you can also use it to poach them, too. The cooker is made from non-stick ceramic — which helps circulate air for even cooking — and a vented lid allows steam to escape.

12 A Drip-Free Dispenser That Keeps Salad Dressing From Getting Everywhere Cooler Kitchen No-Drip Dispenser $13 Amazon See on Amazon Pouring olive oil, salad dressing, and pancake syrup just got a lot less messy — thanks to this no-drip dispenser. It's outfitted with a weighted lid that keeps liquid from dribbling out and all over your counter. The ergonomic handle gives you a tight grip, and the measurements on the side let you get your salad dressing proportions just right. Made from durable glass, the dispenser is dishwasher-safe.

13 A Three-Speed Fabric Shaver That Keeps Your Clothes Looking Like New Beautural Fabric Shaver $17 Amazon See on Amazon Your all-time favorite sweater has some serious pilling going on, but you can freshen it up with this fabric shaver. With three shaving heights, three shaving head sizes, and two speed options, the fabric shaver can be used on all types of materials. An adjustable spacer keeps the shaver from snagging or cutting material — and also keeps your hands safe from the razor. Use it on sweaters, coats, upholstery, blankets, and sheets.

14 A Hair Growth-Stimulating Scalp Massager scenstar Scalp Massager $27 Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing more relaxing than a scalp massage, and as it turns out — it's also pretty good for your hair, too. This scalp massager stimulates blood flow, which brings oxygen to your hair follicles and can promote hair growth. The cordless massager has seven vibration modes and can be used both wet and dry. And it's versatile — use it for a miniature massage on your neck and shoulders too.

15 A Magnetic Holder For Your Phone And Tablet ClutchIt Dual Magnetic Phone Holder $16 Amazon See on Amazon This magnetic phone holder is super simple to use: place the adhesive on your car, stick the magnetic docking stand onto your car's dashboard, then attach the magnetic disc to the back of your phone. Your phone will always be held securely in place from then on. Made from aircraft-grade aluminum, the flexible phone holder can be bent and rotated so you get the best viewing angle — and it's sturdy enough to hold up to 2 pounds, so you can use it with tablets, too.

16 This Stain Stick Remover That Uses Natural Essential Oils Whip-It Laundry Stain Stick Remover $12 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say this laundry stain stick remover is "one of the best around," and "removes stains perfectly." The all-natural formula breaks down the chemical bonds of dirt, oil, grease, makeup, wine, coffee, and ink. The stains dissolve effortlessly in the wash — just brush a little on before adding it to the laundry. The plant-based stick is made from essential oils like eucalyptus, lime, lemon, and orange, and it's hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and cruelty-free.

17 A Suitcase Organizer That Also Doubles As A Hanging Shelf Stow-N-Go Portable Suitcase Organizer $30 Amazon See on Amazon Digging through your suitcase for that one shirt is a hassle, but you can make hotel living less frustrating with this portable suitcase organizer. Just pack your clothes directly into the organizer, then collapse it to fit in your suitcase. When you get to the hotel, simply pull the organizer out and hang on a closet rod. The organizer has three tiered shelves and a bottom compartment that zips up for smaller items.

18 This Kitchen Tool That Opens Just About Every Kind Of Can, Bottle, And Jar Huixuan 4-Function Kitchen Gadget $7 Amazon See on Amazon This kitchen tool performs four different functions — which means you don't have to take up precious storage space with four separate tools. It twists off jar lids, pops bottle caps, unseals canned food, and removes pull tabs. In other words, it's great for those of us lacking in the hand strength department. Plus, the wide, non-slip rubber grip makes it extra-comfortable to use.

19 These Bamboo Charcoal Odor Eliminators OLIVIA & AIDEN Air Fresheners (12 Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of relying on chemicals, these odor absorbers utilize eco-friendly bamboo charcoal, which naturally absorbs moisture and neutralizes unpleasant smells. And they're easy on the wallet, because each freshener is effective for up to two years: place them in your gym bag, closet, dresser drawers, shoes, and refrigerator.

20 This Chip Bowl With A Built-In Dipping Dish On Top Adorn Chip N' Dip Bowl $14 Amazon See on Amazon This chip and dip bowl will majorly improve your snack game. It features a detachable arch with a dipping dish that's perfect for salsa, guacamole, hummus, or dressing. With a minimalist, streamlined design, the bowl looks great on any kitchen counter or coffee table, and is BPA-free, dishwasher-safe and shatter-resistant. Break this out at your next party or barbecue.

21 An Automatic Curling Iron For Seriously Easy Hair-Styling IVI Automatic Hair Curler $36 Amazon See on Amazon This automatic hair curler makes styling your hair a little more magical. Just place your hair in the gap between the barrel and the prongs and press the button to automatically rotate the barrel and wind up your hair. The curler will beep four times to alert you when hair has been properly heated and set. Release the curler, and you'll be left with mermaid waves and curls. The tourmaline ceramic wand leaves hair soft and shiny, and the three heat settings let you tailor the amount of heat to your hair type.

22 This Slow Cooker That Can Make Three Separate Dishes At Once Sunvivi Triple Slow Cooker $66 Amazon See on Amazon You can slow cook not one — but three — dishes with this slow cooker that has three separate compartments. Each compartment has its own heat setting dial, so you can keep your queso warm while your carnitas and tortilla soup are still cooking. Locking lids prevent food spill-over, and the compartments are removable, so clean-up is a cinch. Order one of these and invite your friends over for a feast.

23 These Nail Guards That Help You Get A Perfect Manicure ManiGuard (26 Pieces) $11 Amazon See on Amazon You know how it goes — you decide to give yourself an at-home manicure, but end up coloring outside the lines and feeling like a kid again. Keep your nail polish on your nails with these manicure guards, then peel them off when you're done painting. You can even use the guards on top of your nails to create scalloped nail art. The guards are non-toxic and latex-free, too.

24 This Travel Mug That Makes Instant Iced Coffee Zoku Iced Coffee Maker $33 Amazon See on Amazon This iced coffee maker lets you make your favorite drink in minutes without having to dilute your coffee with ice cubes. Just keep the maker's stainless steel inner core in the freezer, and when you're ready for a chilly cup of joe, take it out and pour in your coffee. Within five minutes, your coffee will be ice cold. The 11-ounce cup comes with a lid, straw, and protective sleeve. Choose from four colors: teal, purple, gray, or red.

25 A Lip Mask For A Soft And Kissable Pout LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $14 Amazon See on Amazon Put this lip mask on before going to bed to hydrate your pucker in a way regular old lip balm can't. You will have to resist the urge to lick it off, though — the mask tastes like strawberry candy. This reviewer says, "This lip sleeping mask is incredible! I live in a very dry climate and always seem to have dry, chapped, flaky lips. After the first use, I woke up with soft, supple lips for the first time in years."

26 A Tray That Magically Defrosts Food Fast HelferX Defrosting Tray $15 Amazon See on Amazon For those of us who always forget to take the steak out of the freezer in the morning, this defrosting tray is a life-saver. (Well, a dinner-saver at least.) The non-stick pan is made from aluminum, which naturally draws the cold out of frozen foods and distributes it into the surrounding air — so it defrosts food without you having to use a microwave or running water. The tray is top rack dishwasher-safe, and the accompanying drip tray keeps your counters free of run-off juices.

27 This All-Natural Essential Oil Healing Balm Svasthya Essential Oil Heal All Balm (3 Pack) $32 Amazon See on Amazon Reach for this essential oil healing balm the next time you get a cut, scrape, bruise, or burn. It's packed with some of nature's best skin remedies: calendula to soothe inflammation, comfrey to promote new skin cell growth, plantain to kill bacteria, lavender to accelerate healing time, and clove to boost circulation. The base of olive and coconut oils are rich in antioxidants and moisturizing vitamin E — and the formula is 100 percent natural and cruelty-free.

28 A Gym Towel With A Zippered Pocket For Your Phone And Keys The Easy Gym Towel With Zippered Pocket (2 Count) $20 Amazon See on Amazon Constantly leaving your keys and phone behind on the elliptical machine? Stick them in the zippered pockets of this microfiber gym towel so you never lose track of them again. The towel is thin but super absorbent, and the two zippered compartments are big enough to accommodate even larger smartphone models. Choose from purple or gray.

29 A Color-Correcting Serum For Flawless Skin stila One Step Correct $36 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to getting a balanced skin tone, this color-correcting makeup primer covers all the bases. The green pigment neutralizes redness, lavender balances out sallowness, and peach brightens the skin. The gel serum texture is easily absorbed by the skin and creates the perfect base for foundation, and the addition of 15 nourishing vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants helps improve the condition of your skin. This reviewer writes, "This product is one of my favorites. It helps calms my skin, smooths it out and makes me look flawless even without makeup."

30 An Aromatherapy Diffuser Bracelet Made With Lava Stones Hamoery Aromatherapy Diffuser Bracelet $9 Amazon See on Amazon Keep this essential oil diffuser bracelet on your wrist for a miniature aromatherapy session wherever you are. The stones of this bracelet are made from volcanic lava, which has the unique capability of absorbing and diffusing essential oils (or perfumes). Just add one to two drops for a midday pick-me-up before a big meeting, or a calm-me-down in traffic. The stones are strung on durable elastic, so they'll fit most wrists.

31 This Instant Ice Cream Maker That Works In Just A Few Minutes Chef'n Instant Ice Cream Maker $39 Amazon See on Amazon This might just look like a cute dish for eating ice cream, but it's actually an instant ice cream maker. Just prepare a simple ice cream mixture (recipes included) and pour it into the dish, where it'll immediately begin to freeze. Then use the spade and scoop to turn the mixture over until ice cream forms — no rock salt or waiting necessary. Use it to make sorbets, mix in toppings, and whip up frozen margaritas, too.

32 These Eye Masks That Make It Look Like You Got A Full 8 Hours Of Sleep Nero Mori Eye Treatment Masks (12 Pairs) $19 Amazon See on Amazon Restless night of sleep? Apply these eye masks to instantly perk up your eyes. The masks are infused with vitamin-packed ingredients that are especially nourishing to the delicate skin around the eyes: retinol to promote skin cell turnover, hyaluronic acid to deeply moisturize, peptides to boost collagen, and — best of all — 25-karat gold to prevent cellular damage. Use them to de-puff, brighten, hydrate, and reduce the appearance of dark circles.

33 This Smart Light Bulb That Does More Things Than You Can Imagine MagicLight WiFi Smart Bulb $17 Amazon See on Amazon This smart light bulb is really magical. Connect it to an app on your phone, so you can turn the bulb on and off from anywhere in the world — or use Alexa or Google Assistant to control it with voice commands. The bulb also has 20 pre-programmed color modes to choose from, or you can opt for traditional warm white. Want more magic? Sync the bulb to dance in time to whatever music you're playing (seriously) for a next-level sensory experience. It even has a sunrise setting that slowly wakes you up in the morning.

34 This Massager That Fits Onto Your Hand Like A Glove SOMA SYSTEM Massage Glove $11 Amazon See on Amazon Slip this massage glove on your hand to work out any knots without cramping up your hand. The nine roller balls move in all directions, giving a relaxing, circular massage to sore muscles. You can also use the thumb and pinky to apply localized pressure and stimulate trigger point release. The strap of the glove is completely adjustable, so it'll fit all hand sizes.

35 This Weighted Eye Mask That Relieves Headache Pain And Soothes The Senses Asutra Weighted Silk Eye Pillow $17 Amazon See on Amazon This weighted eye pillow is filled with flax seeds that provide a gentle, soothing pressure — helping to relieve headaches and promote a sense of relaxation. The addition of lavender eases stress and anxiety, while encouraging a good night's sleep. Made from 100 percent silk, the mask is shaped to fit comfortably around the face, and features an adjustable strap to keep it from slipping. Bonus: each eye pillow comes with a gel mask — keep it in the freezer and use it anytime for cooling relief.

36 These Japanese Charcoal Sticks That Purify Water Kishu Binchotan Charcoal Water Purifiers (6 Pack) $21 Amazon See on Amazon These water purifiying sticks are made from Bintochan charcoal sourced in Kishu, Japan. Bintochan charcoal effectively absorbs chlorine and chemicals, while releasing natural minerals that soften and improve the taste of water. The sticks are slim enough to fit through narrow openings like water bottles, so you can take them on-the-go. And they can be used again and again — just reactivate the charcoal's purifying properties by boiling it in hot water for 10 minutes every two weeks.

37 A Pair Of Five-Blade Scissors For Mincing Herbs Fast RSVP 5-Blade Herb Scissors $10 Amazon See on Amazon Make chopping parsley, chives, and dill a breeze with these herb scissors. The scissors are outfitted with five stainless steel blades, so they slice through herbs five times faster than knives or regular kitchen shears. Cushioned, non-slip handles give you a firm and comfortable grip, and the cleaning comb easily swipes herb particles off the blade once you're done snipping. The scissors are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

38 These Must-Have Heat-Resistant Mats Safe Grabs Multi-Purpose Silicone Mats (2 Pack) $27 Amazon See on Amazon These silicone mats are one of these products that makes you think, "What would I ever use those for?" — and then you end up using them for everything. The versatile heat-resistant mats can be used as trivets, pot holders, microwave covers, placemats, jar openers, and utensil rests. They're non-stick, dishwasher-safe, and feature raised, grooved edges that help distribute heat evenly. Each set comes with a 10-inch and 12-inch mat.

39 This Portable Light With Color-Changing Effects KIROBO Portable Bluetooth Speaker $24 Amazon See on Amazon This portable Bluetooth speaker could fit in the palm of your hand, but it still manages to be a party game-changer. It's outfitted with seven LED lights: set the mood by cycling through them all at your chosen speed, or opt for a soft white light or no light at all. One charge gives you six hours of playing time, and a microphone lets you answer phone calls.

40 These Glasses That Somehow Keep Your Wine At The Perfect Temperature Host Wine Cooling Cups (Set of 2) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Drink your wine at the ideal temperature with these wine cooling glasses. Each glass is made with BPA-free double-walled plastic, with a layer of cooling gel in between. This gel is formulated to keep wine at the optimal temperature. For red wine, keep the glasses in the fridge for a cellar temperature of 58 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. For whites and rosés, store the glasses in the freezer, to keep them between 43 and 53 degrees. Oh, and — the insulated band around the glass keeps your fingers from getting cold while you sip.

41 A Soft Wrap That Provides Heat Therapy To Sore Muscles NatraCure Warming Body Wrap $20 Amazon See on Amazon The clay beads in this warming body wrap provide moist heat therapy that lasts longer than traditional rice-filled wraps. The wrap is covered in super-soft plush fleece, and it's curved so it drapes easily over shoulders and necks. (There's also a Velcro closure to keep the wrap secure.) Use this to soothe sore, tense muscles.

42 This Extra-Compact And Extra-Cute Waffle Maker Dash Mini Waffle Maker $10 Amazon See on Amazon This miniature waffle maker is just a little bigger than the size of a hand, so it's perfect for kitchens that are tight on storage space. The waffle maker heats up in just a few minutes, and the non-stick plates make clean-up a breeze. This reviewer writes: "I love this thing more than my regular sized waffle maker!! ... The waffles come out perfectly every time, no spray needed!" Choose from playful colors like aqua, pink, and red.

43 This Motion-Activated Toilet Light Gold Armour Toilet Night Light $12 Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing worse than turning on the bright overhead light when you're stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night. Use this motion-activated toilet night light instead. It hooks right onto the rim of the toilet and automatically lights up when it detects motion. The light has five brightness settings and 16 LED color options — choose one or cycle through them all for a disco-worthy experience.

44 A Magnetic Splatter Guard That Keeps Your Microwave Clean Horsky Magnetic Microwave Splatter Guard $7 Amazon See on Amazon With this microwave splatter guard, you'll never have to scrub marinara sauce off the inside of your microwave after reheating spaghetti again. The guard fits right over any plate, and feature steam vents that help ensure even cooking. When you're not using it, the magnets on the top of the guard attach to the ceiling of your microwave for easy storage. It's dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.

45 This Folding Board For The Most Perfectly Folded T-Shirts Ever BoxLegend Folding Board $23 Amazon See on Amazon Transform that messy pile of laundry into a mall display-worthy stack of clothing with the help of this folding board. It only takes three quick steps, and the four panels of the board guide you along as you fold. It can be used for T-shirts, sweaters, pants, and shorts. Plus, when all your clothes are folded into compact, uniform squares, they'll be a lot less likely to wrinkle in your dresser drawers.

46 This Cooling Band To Keep You Fresh On Hot Summer Days Chill Pal Cooling Band $10 Amazon See on Amazon Keep yourself comfortable on even the most scorching days with this cooling band. It has the unique capability of retaining temperature for hours on end — just soak it in cold water, wring out, and wrap around your neck, arms, and legs to stay fresh and cool the whole day through. One reviewer swears it "holds up in Arizona summer" and another writes, "this was NECESSARY on my hot hike in the Grand Canyon." Choose from blue, purple, or teal.

47 An Emergency Kit For Removing Red Wine Stains Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover Kit $9 Amazon See on Amazon Don't cry over spilled cabernet — just mist a little of this wine stain remover on your crisp, white shirt to effortlessly lift away the red. The bleach-free remover works on both fresh and dry stains, and is also great for getting rid of ink, coffee, and juice stains. The two miniature remover sprays come in cute tins, so they're perfect for stashing in your bag for any wine stain emergencies.

48 These Moisturizing Gloves Soaked In Honey And Almond Essence Scudddles Moisturizing Gloves (5 Pairs) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Deeply hydrate hard-working hands with these moisturizing gloves. The gloves are infused with honey — a natural humectant that softens and smooths even the driest of hands. The addition of almond gives your hands a good dose of vitamin E — an antioxidant that can help reduce skin damage caused by UV rays. And you don't have to leave the gloves on overnight — a short 10- to 20-minute session will give you all the hydration you need.

49 A Microwave Ramen Cooker That Cuts Down On The Sodium Rapid Ramen Cooker (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon This microwave ramen cooker has a patented reservoir design that ensures even heat distribution. This enhances the flavor of the ramen so that you can use about 50 percent less seasoning. In other words, it's a great way to get a quick and delicious meal without all the sodium. The cooker doubles as a dish, so you can eat directly from it, and it's dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is easy.

50 A Shimmery Lotion That'll Make Your Skin Look Dreamy Juicy Skin Care Glitter Body Lotion $19 Amazon See on Amazon Give your skin an all-over glow with this glitter body lotion. The moisturizing formula is lightweight and non-greasy, so it'll feel as magical as it looks. And it's buildable — apply a thin layer for a subtle shimmer, or several layers for a more dramatic, glamorous look. The lotion comes in four shades: pink pearl, gold, rose gold, and silver.

51 This Cleansing Facial Brush With 15 Speed Options SUNMAY Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush $38 Amazon See on Amazon This facial cleansing brush features an impressive 15 speed options — use faster setting to detoxify and deeply exfoliate, and slower settings to gently massage the skin and boost circulation. It's outfitted with 2,000 touch points, and the brush's pointed leaf shape design makes it easy to exfoliate the chin and sides of the nose. The USB-rechargeable brush is made from organic, anti-microbial silicone, so it's easy on sensitive skin.

52 A Ring Holder For Your Nail Polish Bottle So You Can Give Yourself A Manicure Wherever You Are tweexy Nail Polish Bottle Ring $10 Amazon See on Amazon With this nail polish bottle ring, you can paint your nails in the car while your best friend drives. The flexible ring fits snugly on your fingers and securely holds nail polish bottles of any size — and you won't ruin your manicure when you switch the ring over to the other hand. The flexible ring is open-ended on the bottom, so you can lift it off vertically instead of having to slide it off your fingers (and over damp nails).

53 This Travel Pillow That Can Be Used In Three Genius Ways JML 3-In-1 Travel Neck Pillow $19 Amazon See on Amazon This clever travel pillow can be used to support the body in all kinds of ways. It can be converted into three forms: a U-shape for neck and chin support, a square shape for head or lumbar support, and a cylinder shape to use as a neck or knee bolster. The plush, velour pillow is filled with microbeads that offer firm support while forming to the contours of your body. Take this along on your next flight or road trip.