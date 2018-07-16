53 Badass Prime Day Deals That Are Coming In Hot (Up To 80% Off )
UPDATED (7/16/18, 8:15 p.m.): Keep checking back; we're adding Prime Day deals as they drop throughout the day.
Amazon's Prime Day's piping hot sales are live now through Tuesday, July 17 — but there's lots to sift through. Literally thousands of products are on sale (up to 80 percent off!) across all kinds categories. Lucky for you, our editors are hand-picking the best, most gotta-have items in real time. Read on to shop the prices that make a Prime membership totally worth it — and add them to your cart ASAP, because some of them are only available for a limited time and are sure to sell out.
35% Off Clarisonic's 2-Speed Facial Cleansing Brush
$110 (was $170)
Clarisonic is offering 35% off their 2-speed facial cleansing brush that uses micro-massage technology to gently (and effectively) cleanse your skin.
42% Off A Nespresso Machine With 30 Coffee Pods Included
$100 (was $172)
This awesome bundle includes a Nespresso Evoluo espresso-making machine and a 30-count variety of best-selling pods, all for a mere $100.
30% Off Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stila is offering 30% off their super-popular waterproof liquid eyeliner pen, so you can get it for just $15 today.
62% Off A Professional Knife Set
High-quality knives like these can get pricey, so jump on this deal of J.A. Henckel's 3-piece professional knife set for just $80 — they're normally over $200.
50% Off Amazon's Best-Selling Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote
$20 (was $40)
Today only, you can save a whopping 50 percent on Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick that gives you access to tens of thousands channels, apps, and even websites right from your TV. For only $20, you can get the next-generation streaming media player with Alexa voice remote.
Over $100 Off The Roku Smart TV
$250 (was $360)
The Roku Smart LED TV offers unlimited streaming capabilities to pretty much anything you want, and today you can get it for $250.
50% Off Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
These HD noise cancelling headphones with top-notch wireless sound quality are half off, available for just $100 right now.
50% Off the Amazon Echo Dot & Kasa Smart Plug Mini Bundle
Amazon's second generation Echo Dot and Kasa Smart Plug Mini bundle are 50 percent off today. Alexa voice capabilities offer hands-free voice control of household appliances and on your Echo Dot, all for a mere $40.
30% Off Bose Bluetooth Speakers
$70 (was $100)
Bose's wireless Bluetooth speaker with SoundLink technology is waterproof and easily portable — today, you can get it for only $70.
46% Off A Professional-Grade Blender
$297 (was $549)
Today only, get Vitamix's heavy-duty, 64-oz professional blender for $297, at 46 percent off its original price.
30% Off A Best-Selling Luxury Facial Cleansing Brush
$97 (was $139)
The Luna Mini 2 by Foreo uses adjustable T-sonic pulsations to effectively deep clean the face and give you a luxurious cleansing routine. Normally $139, today you can get this top-notch beauty tool for $97.
34% Off Contigo's Cult-Favorite Stainless Steel Travel Mug
Contigo's 16-ounce stainless steel travel mug comes with autoseal technology for no leaks and is a best-seller on Amazon. Today, get it for $11.
50% Off A Top-Rated Cool Mist Humidifier
Snag 50 percent off Pure Enrichment's highly-rated Cool Mist Humidifier, with cool-mist technology, auto shut-off, and other useful features.
20% Off The Original MakeUp Eraser
$16 (was $20)
For $16, you can get the original MakeUp Eraser — it's reusable and removes all your makeup by just adding water.
15% Off A Personal Coffee Maker
This compact, single-serve coffee maker by Bella has everything you need to get a bold, full-bodied flavor out of every K-cup — and today, you can get it for $43.
40% Off Compression Storage Cubes
$14.39 (was $24)
Don't miss this bundle of Gonex's ultra-convenient storage cubes — you'll get a set of large, medium, and small mesh compression bags for $24.
50% Off This Convenient Electric Skillet
$20 (was $40)
This ultra-durable, ceramic electric skillet by Bella has a non-stick surface and a super fast cooking time, making it a must-have kitchen tool. Grab it now for just $20.
56% Off A Stainless Steel Garlic Press
$13 (was $29)
Greenco's heavy-duty, stainless steel garlic press makes it easy to cook with garlic. It also comes with a free silicone peeler and cleaning brush, so act now while it's just $13.
36% Off This 5-Minute Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$83 (was $130)
Who doesn't love a good cold brew? You can make your own at home (and not have to wait overnight) with Dash's rapid cold brew coffee maker set — it includes everything you need and is on sale for $83 today.
20% Off A Quick-Heating Electric Kettle
$20 (was $25)
Hamilton Beach's 1-liter stainless steel electric kettle can heat up your beverages faster than a stovetop kettle or microwave — and it's just $20 today.
62% Off A Universal Steamer With Cover
Cuisinart's universal steamer with a cover and stainless steel handle can be used for a number of cooking needs, so grab it while it's $23.
20% Off A Sunscreen Mist Infused With Vitamin C
$15 (was $20)
Luxury beauty brand Supergoop! is offering their antioxidant-infused, non-aerosol sunscreen mist with SPF 30 for $15.
30% Off A Top-Rated White Noise Machine
Adaptive Sound Technologies' white noise machine lets you choose between 20 unique sounds and has a sleep timer for ultimate convenience. It's also highly-rated by Amazon customers, so don't pass up today's 30% off deal.
40% Off The Cards Against Humanity Bigger, Blacker Box
This sturdy storage case for Cards Against Humanity holds up to 2,500 cards, or the complete card set. If you're a fan of the game, snag it today while it's $12.
20% Off This Sterling Silver Moon Phases Bar Necklace
This homemade sterling silver bar necklace showcases moon phases in a pretty rose gold color and is $28 for today only.
35% Off A Set Of Assorted Dumbbells
$18 (was $27)
If you're in need of a reliable at-home dumbbell set, act now because AmazonBasics' neoprene dumbbells in various weights are just $18 today.
40% Off A Large Suitcase With Double Spinner Wheels
$120 (was $200)
This large suitcase by Delsey boasts double spinner wheels for multi-directional rolling and will last you for years, so you'll want to use this 40% off deal while you still can.
17% Off This Quick And Easy Breakfast Sandwich Maker
It doesn't get much more convenient than this versatile and easy-to-use kitchen tool that'll cook each part of your breakfast sandwich in minutes. Get it now while it's on sale for $25.
Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily’s editorial and sales departments.