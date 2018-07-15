52 Amazon Products With The Highest Ratings That You Never Knew Existed

Amazon is like a never-ending infinity pool of surprising and unexpected products. Wade through its waters long enough and you’ll find a whole new world of little-known kitchen gadgets, bizarre cosmetics, and millions of other items you never even knew existed. The list of cool products on Amazon stretches into just about every category under the sun.

What’s more curious than the products themselves, however, is the weirdly passionate reverence that many of them inspire. You wouldn’t think a facial soap would be capable of sending a thousand people into such a fanatic fury, but lo and behold, masses of people have taken time to express adoration for soaps and cleansers. Take a look at Amazon's best sellers list, and you’ll find basic items like dish towels that have provoked hundreds of cult-like fans to write multi-paragraph raves, and cuttings boards with pages upon pages of adoring praise.

When you start reading about how some of these products work — or even better, give them a try for yourself — it starts to make some sense. Sometimes very simple things can make a huge difference in your life, and there are some truly unique inventions on Amazon that fit the bill. Take a scroll through this gallery and see for yourself.

1 A Magical Serum That Makes Your Eyelashes Grow Longer Amazon Essy Eyelash Growth Serum $36 Amazon Buy Now Who wouldn't be obsessed with a secret eyelash growth serum that magically makes your lashes grow longer? Blending flower extract, ginseng, and hydrolyzed silk with hard-to-pronounce scientific ingredients such as polygonum multiflorum and oligopeptide-1, this special mascara thickens, lengthens, and strengthens both your lashes and eyebrows to create a luscious look to die for. The formula starts working after 14 days and by six weeks of daily use, your eyelash volume will be increased by up to 55 percent.

2 A Clip-On Solar Charger That Will Power Your Phone While You Hike Amazon Ayyie Solar Phone Charger $20 Amazon Buy Now Whether you go camping a lot or are prepping for the zombie apocalypse, this solar phone charger will have you covered. The eco-friendly device is water-resistant, shock-resistant, and dust-proof with an attached survival compass and LED flashlight. It comes with a carabiner so you can string it on a backpack to charge while you hike, or hang it out in the sun while you're doing other chores. The cool charger can also be powered via a regular outlet.

3 A Refreshing Rose Water Elixir That Invigorates Your Skin & Soothes Your Soul Amazon Teddie Organics Alcohol-Free Rose Water $18 Amazon Buy Now Pure rose water is a miracle elixir that can help add some instant hydration back to dry skin. Easy to tuck into your carry-on or purse, it's also used to rejuvenate skin's pH balance, soaking up excess oils and sweat. The product also features anti-inflammatory properties that will soothe your skin and help treat sun or razor burn. Spritz it on in the morning to wake up en route to work, or spray it by your temples at night to unwind after a long day.

4 A Backpack That's So Astonishingly Lightweight, You'll Hardly Know It's There Amazon New Outlander Lightweight Packable Backpack $17 Amazon Buy Now There are so many great things about this lightweight backpack, it's hard to know where to start. First of all, it folds into itself, so it's easy to pack as an extra bag when traveling. It's also made from ultra-durable material that won't rip or tear, and the straps are soft and comfy. It fits tons of things despite being light as a feather, and it comes in nine colors.

5 A Heavenly Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up To A Sunrise & Sounds Of Nature Amazon MIUSITE Wake Up Light Alarm Clock $32 Amazon Buy Now Wake up to natural light even if you're up before the sun is with this sunrise-simulating alarm clock. It works like this: 30 minutes before you set it to go off, a light will slowly begin getting brighter and brighter, all as the optional nature sounds start getting louder. By the time you have to get out of bed, your body has been stimulated awake naturally and in line with your circadian rhythm. You can also set it to wake you with an FM radio, and it offers an orange sunset mode for the hour before bed.

6 A Blissfully Fragrant Oil Diffuser You Can Use In Your Car Amazon Syntus USP Car Essential Oil Diffuser $19 Amazon Buy Now Morph your car into a magical-smelling dreamland with this USB-powered oil diffuser. Just fill the device with water, add a few drops of yor favorite essential oil, and drop it into the cup holder in your car. The diffuser will create a delightful aromatic mist with two setting options (continuous or intermittent), making a fantastic alternative to those little cardboard trees you hang in the mirror. The device is USB powered and compatible with a 5V 1A car adapter, laptop, or power bank.

7 A Whitening Powder That Uses Clay To Make Your Teeth Shine Amazon The Dirt All Natural Teeth Whitening Powder $20 Amazon Buy Now Rubbing clay on your teeth may sound a little ridiculous, but this natural whitening powder will amaze you with how much it can make your smile sparkle. Using bentonite clay to whiten your teeth, the fluoride-free, gluten-free tooth powder also features a blend of nutmeg, sweet orange, cardamom, Saigon cinnamon, myrrh gum powder, and baking soda to help strengthen your teeth and promote their natural re-mineralization.

8 A Sweet-Smelling Tea Tree Body Wash That Treats Fungus Without Harsh Chemicals Amazon Natural Riches Anti-Fungal Tea Tree Oil $14 Amazon Buy Now If you need to treat dry or itchy skin, this anti-fungal body wash is a great natural option. Unlike harsh-smelling, sulfide-based washes, this natural tea tree-based solution mixes jojoba, aloe, coconut, rosemary, oregano, peppermint, eucalyptus, and other delightful botanicals to kill fungus and wash microbes from your skin. The soothing formula can treat athlete's foot, jock itch, nail fungus, body acne, tinea versicolor, ringworms, and other unwanted fungi and bacteria.

9 A Facial Exfoliating Sponge Made From The Root Of The Konjac Plant Amazon My Konjac Red Clay Facial Sponge $10 Amazon Buy Now If you want the softest skin you've ever felt in your life, you have to check out this bizarre red clay facial sponge that all of Amazon appears to be obsessed with. The facial brush is made from fibers found at the root of the mineral-rich Konjac plant that grows throughout eastern Asia. To use, simply wet down the hypoallergenic sponge and rub it around in a circular motion. One enthusiastic Amazon customer exclaimed: "This is the best ever!" My face feels so soft and when you use the sponge it feels like silk! Exfoliates great without damaging your skin."

10 A Bottle Of Amazingly Effective Supplements That Make Your Hair Thicker Amazon Vitamin Bounty Radiant Beauty $20 Amazon Buy Now Formulated with a powerful combination of vitamins and minerals, these hair growth supplements add volume to your hair while also making your nails stronger and your skin more vibrant. On top of essential vitamins like A, C, D, E and B12, the supplements contain 3000 mcg of biotin — also known as vitamin H or vitamin B7. The miracle ingredient helps your body convert nutrients into energy, making it a robust promoter of healthy hair, skin, and fingernails. Note: As with any vitamin supplement, check with your doctor before adding it to your diet.

11 A Fantastically Compact Bowl Set That Saves Space In Your Kitchen Amazon Joseph Joseph Nesting Bowl Set $36 Amazon Buy Now If your kitchen drawers are maxed out with pots and pans cluttering every surface, this super compact nesting bowl set will change your life. The amazingly space-efficient bowl set manages to fit nine separate items into a small 10.5 square inch area. The pieces include two mixing bowls, a colander, a steel sieve strainer, and five measuring cups. They all have non-slip bottoms, and all but the sieve are dishwasher-safe.

12 An Award-Winning Lotion That Improves Irritated And Distressed Skin Amazon Adamia Therapeutic Repair Lotion $18 Amazon Buy Now A blend of promega-7, which includes macadamia oil and omega-7, is responsible for giving this therapeutic repair lotion serious cred when it comes to its ability to soothe and heal distressed and irritated skin. Winner of the Women’s Choice Award for therapeutic lotions, this non-greasy, highly absorbent formula is free of fragrances, parabens, and petroleum and helps improve skin texture if your skin is thin and delicate and even rejuvenate skin that is bruised or has tears.

13 A Stunningly Effective Pore Cleanser Made From Silky Egg Whites Amazon Skinfood, Egg White Pore Foam $10 Amazon Buy Now You wouldn't think that rubbing your face with egg whites would be so trendy but this foaming pore cleanser has hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon. "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT. AS SOON AS I CAN GET MY COINS IN ORDER (currency conversion is the killer) I AM BUYING THE ENTIRE LINE!" said one enthusiastic customer. The powerful pore cleanser is formulated with a soft, silky blend of high-protein egg whites, along with vitamin B3, riboflavin, selenium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, and potassium, making it nutrient-rich and capable of deeply penetrating pores to remove oil and blackheads.

14 These Ankle Compression Socks That Can Relieve Arch Pain While You Sleep Amazon Featol, Plantar Fasciitis Socks With Arch Support $13 Amazon Buy Now If you struggle with arch pain, then you know it can be seriously debilitating. Because, when you can’t walk comfortably, your plans for the entire day shut down fast. Luckily, these ankle compression socks are the perfect remedy to arch pain, and can even work to improve your daytime walks while you’re fast asleep. Simply slip these socks on at nighttime or as you go about your day, and start to feel relief you’ve been looking for. Whether your daytime pain is severe or just terribly bothersome, you’ll find these socks to be a lifesaver for painful foot aches.

15 A Pack Of Reusable Makeup Removers That Don't Use Chemicals Amazon Wegreeco Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads $16 Amazon Buy Now Never again deal with cotton wads soaked in harsh makeup removers — these all-natural, reusable makeup pads clean your face without the harsh chemicals. Made from bamboo, the powerful pads are able to penetrate your pores, lifting makeup, sunscreen, lotion, and other cosmetics without rubbing or irritation. Just soak them in water and apply gently to your face. The set comes in a 12-pack and the makeup removers can be washed and reused up to 1,000 times (making them the equivalent of about 2,000 cotton balls or disposable pads).

16 A Miracle Spray That Uses Pure Magnesium Oil To Soothe Migraines Amazon Seven Minerals, and Magnesium Oil Spray $20 Amazon Buy Now Made with pure, soothing magnesium oil, this miracle balm spray is the ultimate migraine relief spray. With 100 percent organic ingredients, the headache therapy stimulates blood flow and calms your nervous system to deliver all-natural treatment for pain. The spray is free of gluten, soy, yeast, preservatives, and artificial colors. "I'm stunned!" said one reviewer. "I have been suffering from a severe migraine disorder for 35 years! I have been on every medication with little to no success. ... This product worked to take the edge off my severe migraine almost immediately."

17 A Cruelty-Free Acne Solution That Makes Your Skin Smooth Amazon Humane Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment $21 Amazon Buy Now Whether you need it for your face, body, or back, this cruelty-free acne treatment will clear up your skin while leaving you with a clear conscience. The non-foaming lotion features maximum strength 10 percent benzoyl peroxide that kills bacteria almost instantly and lays the foundation for a smooth, blemish-free complexion. One word of caution: the acne treatment is intense and shouldn't be used by people with sensitive skin.

18 A Set Of Bizarrely Genius Tongue Scrapers That Make Your Mouth Feel Fresher Amazon Wowe, Tongue Scraper Cleaner $13 Amazon Buy Now These amazingly effective copper tongue scrapers will instantly making your mouth feel cleaner. Simply glide the smooth wire across your tongue, removing that sticky film of plaque and odor-causing bacteria that feels gross. On top of being great for stashing in your purse, you can also keep them in the bathroom by your toothbrush. Use them before brushing to get a more thorough cleanse.

19 A Reusable Cooking Mat That You Can Use Instead Of Aluminum Foil Amazon Artisan Silicone Baking Mat $10 Amazon Buy Now Kiss foil goodbye with this slick silicone baking mat that replaces the need for aluminum, parchment, or cooking sprays. With sturdy, heat-resistant material that can go in the oven, microwave, and freezer, this artisan mat offers a more eco-friendly alternative. The mat is ultra-durable and can tolerate temperatures ranging from 40 degrees below up to a whopping 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

20 A Set Of Brilliant Dryer Balls That Make Your Clothes Soft As Silk Amazon Handy Laundry Wood Dryer Balls $10 Amazon Buy Now If you wear a lot of wrinkle-prone clothing, you need these wool dryer balls in your life stat. Made of top-quality New Zealand wool, these clever laundry accessories act like fabric softener, but also work to lift and separate clothes to allow the hot air to circulate better, resulting in fluffier, static-free loads that are free of wrinkles and silky soft. They even work with a few drops of essential oil.

21 This Organizer That Keeps Pots And Pans In Order — And Easy To Get To Amazon BetterThingsHome 5-Tier Pot and Pan Organizer $26 Amazon Buy Now It can be frustrating to get to pans that have been stacked in your cupboard Russian doll-style. Enter this pot and pan organizer that has five tiers that can be adjusted to fit different sizes of pots, pans, and lids. Made out of heavy-duty stainless steel, the organizer is even strong enough for cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens. This reviewer says, "I love these pot organizers, so much that I bought one and then bought another three to fully organize my cupboard. I just wish I knew about these a long time ago after years of battling with the pans and all that clanking around."

22 A Set Of Exercise Cards That Make Working Out Easy Amazon NewMe Fitness Exercise Cards $20 Amazon Buy Now This deck of exercise cards isn't just some random collection of workout ideas. It's a carefully curated list of the top 50 best, most effective exercises you can do without weights or equipment. The all-encompassing cards offer a head-to-toe workout, incorporating core, abs, glutes, arms, legs, and other key muscle areas, along with cardio and stretching. You can pre-select specific workouts or shuffle them for random surprises to keep things varied. When you're not working out, they function as a complete deck of playing cards.

23 A Heated Pillow That Gives You An Indulgent Shiatsu Massage Amazon Zyllion Shiatsu Heated Pillow Massager $40 Amazon Buy Now At the end of a stressful day, this heated pillow massager will be calling your name. With an advanced heating function and easily adjustable straps, the amazingly luxurious pillow rotates through a powerful massage cycle, changing direction each minute as it delivers heavenly, deep-kneading shiatsu therapy. On top of working as a neck pillow, it also perfectly fits the contours of your lower back, abdomen, calf, and thighs.

24 A Balm That Exfoliates And Moisturizes Dry, Rough Feet Amazon Flexitol Heel Balm $9 Amazon Buy Now With elements that exfoliate and moisturize, this heel balm is a miraculous two-in-one treatment for your feet. It's packed with skin soothing ingredients, like aloe, tea tree oil, Shea butter, and vitamin E. It softens dry, rough heels and repairs cracks and callouses. The creamy consistency is thicker than lotion, but not sticky or greasy like ointments. In the words of one reviewer, "I went from having several very deep cracks to looking like I get a professional pedicure every day."

25 These Reusable Bamboo Eating Utensils That Are Good For The Environment Amazon To-Go Ware Bamboo Travel Utensils $13 Amazon Buy Now Bid farewell to one-use plastic eating utensils that are a drag on the environment. Use these bamboo travel utensils instead. Each set is made from sustainably-harvested bamboo and finished with food-safe wood oil that's stain and heat-resistant. Each set comes with a fork, knife, spoon, and chopsticks — and you can use them again and again. Plus the carrying cases are made from recycled plastic bottles and come in glorious colors like agave, cayenne, indigo, and mulberry.

26 A Set Of Toothbrushes That Use Charcoal To Whiten Your Teeth Amazon Dental Expert Charcoal Toothbrush $11 Amazon Buy Now Although brushing your teeth with charcoal to make them pearly white sounds counterintuitive, over 700 customers on Amazon swear by it. These soft charcoal toothbrushes, which feature specially designed angled bristles, claim to eliminate up to 99 percent of plaque while brightening your smile. They also treat tough dental stains and odors, promote gum health, and reduce gingivitis.

27 A Wrap-Around Neck Pillow That Lets You Sleep Comfortably While Sitting Up Amazon BCOZZY Chin Supporting Travel Pillow $30 Amazon Buy Now You know that person on the plane who's always nodding forward as they fall asleep and then jerking violently back awake? This unique, chin-supporting travel pillow ensures that you will never be that person, as it wraps around to the front of your neck to make it easy to sleep upright on planes, trains, buses, and long car rides. It also features super soft, cozy material, and comes in 16 different color options.

28 An Exfoliating Brush That Will Give You An Ultra-Smooth Complexion Amazon MS.DEAR Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush $19 Amazon Buy Now This sonic facial cleansing brush exfoliates the skin with a gentle vibration after being charged. You can use it to smooth your complexion, prevent clogged pores and acne, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The silicone brush has different-sized bristles for different parts of the face and you can adjust the speed of vibration depending on the strength you want.

29 A Majestic Curling Wand That Creates The Most Luscious Waves Ever Amazon ZOINDSC Hair Waver Curling Iron $29 Amazon Buy Now Every now and then, something as simple as a curling iron comes along to seriously change your life. This three-barrel curling iron may just be that product, as it creates effortless beachy waves, and is incredibly easy to use — just press the lever to clamp down on a chunk of hair and watch the loose, gorgeous waves unfold. It has an LED temperature display, a tangle-free cord, and insulated barrel tips so you don't burn your hands. One reviewer writes: "This waving tool is amazing. Not only does it do a great job of creating wonderfully beautiful long lasting waves in my fine straight hair, but it is also quick to use."

30 A Set Of Clever Deodorizing Pouches That Use Charcoal To Neutralize Odor Amazon Sara Global Activated Charcoal Deodorizers $20 Amazon Buy Now If you're not into aroma-heavy air fresheners that leave your room smelling overly floral without actually ridding the air of bad odors, you should check out these charcoal deodorizers. The scent-free pouches, which use activated bamboo charcoal to neutralize odor, can be placed in your closet, gym bag, fridge, litter box, car, or even inside your shoes. On top of reducing smell, they absorb excess moisture, mildew, and bacteria.

31 A Makeup Organizer That Can Hold 30 Brushes In A Small Space Amazon Jerrybox 360-Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer $24 Amazon Buy Now Makeup and cosmetics have a funny way of ending up strewn across your bedroom, bathroom, and every corner of your couch cushions, unless you find the right organizer. This mega-convenient organizing case holds 30 makeup brushes, 20 bottles of lotion or skin care products, and all manner of lipsticks, glosses, gels, nail polish, eyeliners, mascaras, and more. You can also turn it around a full 360 degrees and each sturdy tray is thick and durable.

32 A Fantastic Set Of Organizers To Keep Your Bras & Undies Tidy Amazon Simple Houseware Closet Organizer Set $14 Amazon Buy Now With four bins that include six scarf holders, eight underwear boxes, seven bra sleeves, and 24 socks containers, you'll never have to dig through a messy drawer to find that cute bralette you're after again. The handy drawer organizers, which are made from a sturdy, durable fabric, make folding laundry simpler and any underwear drawer way more organized.

33 A Daily Planner That Makes You More Productive And Helps You Kick Procrastination To The Curb Amazon Intelligent Change Productivity Planner $25 Amazon Buy Now This daily planner is unlike any other you’ve used before — it follows Productivity Principles and Supported Goals Research to give you a format of jotting down your schedule and short and long-term goals that you’ll actually stick to. This planner includes both daily and weekly planning with one full page dedicated to each day (because you know a quarter of a page isn’t cutting it).

34 This Gel That Will Keep Pesky Ingrown Hairs From Causing Problems Amazon PFB Vanish, Shaving Gel For Ingrown Hairs $23 Amazon Buy Now Ingrown hairs aren’t just painful, but they can also lead to more serious health problems. That’s why, if you struggle with ingrown hair issues, this shaving gel is perfect for you. This roll-on gel is easy to apply and safe for use on your face, underarms, neck, back, legs, and bikini area. And, with hundreds of glowing reviews, fans swear by this solution. If you’re struggling with repeated ingrown hairs, or simply trying to nip a small problem in the bud, this is the product for you.

35 A Miracle Under Eye Gel That Makes Dark Circles Disappear Amazon Baebody Under Eye Gel $24 Amazon Buy Now With ultra-nourishing ingredients like organic aloe, cucumber jojoba oil, frankincense, Vitamin E, and wildcrafted periwinkle, this fantastically hydrating under eye gel will rid your eyes of puffiness and dark circles. The gel features hyaluronic acid that plumps up and firms the sensitive skin tissue under the eye, while plant stem cells protect it from sun damage. One reviewer writes: "I've been looking for something that I can see results with and doesn't set me back hundreds of dollars! This one works. My dark circles are diminishing and my eyes look so much brighter."

36 A Handy Tool That Trims Peach Fuzz & Facial Hair Without Waxing Amazon Anjou Electric Facial Hair Remover $18 Amazon Buy Now Depilatories smell like chemicals and waxing is painful AF — which is why this electric facial hair remover is so essential. The tiny trimmer tackles peach fuzz with a gentle buzz, removing the hair you want to get rid of without any pulling, pain, or redness. Your skin will feel smooth and silky without nicks or bumps from ingrown hairs. The ergonomic device has an LED light to shine on tiny hairs, is waterproof rated, and has a detachable head for easy cleaning.

37 A Hydrating Nail Polish Base That Moisturizes And Conditions Amazon Dr.'s Remedy Enriched Nail Polish $16 Amazon Buy Now Made with a nutrient-rich blend of tea tree oil, biotin, wheat protein, garlic extract, and lavender, this nail conditioner uses all-natural ingredients to hydrate your nails and leave them feeling revitalized. On top of its enriching oils, the polish contains a carbohydrate complex called Pentavitin that binds moisture and helps treat dryness and brittle nails. You can wear it alone as a glossy polish, or put it underneath as a base for your favorite color.

38 This Secret Tool Behind A Killer Cat Eye And Winged Eye Look Amazon Vogue Effects, WingLiner Eyeliner Stamp $13 Amazon Buy Now This stamp and eyeliner pen combo is a crowd-favorite for a reason: it offers fantastic control and lasts all day. But, even better than the formula of this eyeliner is the pen itself. The pen features a stamp on one side of the device that you can stamp to the outer edge of your cat eye for a perfect triangular corner. Then all you have to do is fill in your eyelid with a simple swipe across and you have a professional-quality winged eyeliner look. One reviewer says, “I have never been so excited about a makeup product!! I can finally do a cat eye!!!”

39 An Amazing Foot Massager That You Can Put In The Freezer For Cold Therapy Amazon TheraBand Foot Massage Roller $11 Amazon Buy Now Aside from helping you relax after a tough day at school or work, this super effective foot massage roller also treats muscle aches and can be used for trigger point work. What makes this roller unique is that its specialized latex material, which can be frozen, allowing you to put it in the freezer and use it for cryotherapy (cold pain relief). The roller also has grip and texture so it's both slip- and scratch-resistant.

40 An Amazing Growler That Keeps Your Water Cold All Day Amazon The Coldest Water Bottle 64-Ounce Growler $38 Amazon Buy Now If glacier cold is how you like to drink your water, nothing will make you happier than this obscenely frosty growler-style water bottle. The giant 64-ounce bottle is made from mega-strong stainless steel with double wall construction and a firm coat of powder. The result is a bottle that will keep your water seriously cold from dawn to dusk. Plus, it conveniently stores the exact amount of water that doctors recommend everyone should drink each day, making it a fabulous way to track your daily hydration.

41 These Workout Leggings That Have A Pocket For Your Phone Amazon Sugar Pocket Workout Leggings $20 Amazon Buy Now These workout leggings have built-in pockets so you can keep your keys or cell phone tucked in close when you're on a run. One reviewer says, "These pockets fit all of that securely, and their location on the sides of the thighs rather than in the usual hip location keeps those items from being irritating while running". The stretchy, breathable fabric wicks away moisture and allows for maximum mobility. You can choose from three lengths: shorts, capris, and full-length. There's also a ton of different designs, so you can express your style even when you're sweating.

42 This Car Mount That Holds Your Phone With Magnets Amazon TORRAS Magnetic Car Mount $16 Amazon Buy Now This car mount is magnetic and does a bang-up job of keeping your phone in place while you're driving. You simply affix the magnetic mount to your dashboard with adhesive, then place the magnet on the back of your phone. The magnet on your phone will then attach to the magnet on the car mount. It's strong enough to withstand speed bumps, but it's still easy to pick up your phone when you need it (i.e. when you're done driving).

43 An Elixir Of Essential Oils That Will Make You Fall Asleep Almost Instantaneously Amazon Prime Natural Sleep Relaxation Blend $10 Amazon Buy Now Sleep is so important, and if you're someone who struggles with it, this blend of essentials oils for sleep will feel like a magic potion. Just dab a few drops on your pillow before bed, swab some behind your ears, or drop a few in an oil diffuser, and feel yourself drift off into a deep, comfy sleep. It's made with lavender bulgaria, clary sage, marjoram, Roman chamomile, and other delightful ingredients.

44 A Unique Hair Brush That Doubles As A High-Tech Straightening Iron Amazon Mingya Hair Zone Ceramic Hair Straightener Brush $17 Amazon Buy Now How brilliant is a hair brush that's also a straightening iron? With a fast-heating plate that can reach 450 degrees Fahrenheit, this brush-and-straightener combo features anti-static technology that will make your hair silky smooth and tangle-free, all while saving time in your morning routine. It has a modern LCD digital temperature control display, and an auto shut-off function so you don't have to worry about burning down the house if you forget to shut it down.

45 A Rich Bamboo Tea With Collagen That Makes Your Hair Grow Amazon Beautifully Bamboo Rich Bamboo Tea $15 Amazon Buy Now Loaded with rich, collagen-promoting silica, this bamboo tea will make your hair, skin, and nails stronger and healthier. Not only that, it makes your skin glow, too. "THIS PRODUCT IS BY FAR THE BEST HAIR SUPPLEMENT I HAVE EVER PURCHASED!!!" said one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer. "I have only been using this product less than a month. NO JOKE THE THICKENESS OF MY HAIR FOILICURES has increased."

46 A Comfortable And Supportive Bralette Tank With Removable Padding Amazon Mae Women’s Lace Padded Bralette $16 Amazon Buy Now You know those days when you don’t want to wear a bra, but kind of feel like you need to wear a bra, but really don’t want to wear a bra? This is the supportive and comfortable bralette designed with those days in mind. It has adjustable straps, removable padding, an under-bust band, and a floral lace overlay. It also comes in colors — six of them, which include neutral black and beige. Wear this pull-over bralette out and about or while sleeping lounging around — reviewers confirm it accommodates both smaller and larger cup sizes and is all kinds of cute.

47 A Setting Spray That Keeps Your Makeup In Place While Feeling Refreshing Amazon Pure Bliss Makeup Setting Spray $12 Amazon Buy Now When you're done putting on your makeup in the morning, use this powerful setting spray to make sure it stays in place and doesn't smear or smudge throughout the day. The fresh-smelling spray is made with organic rooibos, green tea, and MSM which make it hydrating on top of being a great makeup setter. You can use it midday to freshen your skin too — the antioxidant ingredients have skin-repairing, anti-inflammatory benefits.

48 This Bracelet That Repels Mosquitoes Away When You Wear It Amazon Kinven, Mosquito Repellent Bracelet $10 Amazon Buy Now Bug bites are a rather unfortunate side-effect of spending time outside. And, as all of us know, they can be itchy, painful, and unattractive if they bleed or scab (who can resist scratching, after all?). This mosquito-repellent bracelet does the job of a bug spray by using citronella, geranium, lavender, and peppermint to ward off bugs. With a lifetime of up to 15 days per bracelet, this product will keep you bug bite-free throughout any outdoor adventure you have ahead of you.

49 A Natural Deodorant That Actually Works — Thanks To Activated Charcoal And Other Organic Ingredients Amazon Kaiame Natural Deodorant $13 Amazon Buy Now This organic aluminum-free natural deodorant is gentle and won't irritate sensitive skin. It's lavender scented and made with a very small dash of baking soda and a good helping of activated charcoal powder, which absorbs sweat and neutralizes odor. Coconut oil and colloidal silver ingredients combat bacteria, while magnesium helps balance pH levels. This Amazon reviewer says, "In the morning before leaving for work I apply another small amount. I'm happy to claim that this product leaves my underarms 99% odor-free at the end of a hot day...and I'm a heavy sweater. I had my doubts about this product but I'm sold!"

50 A Mask That Reduces Circles Under Your Eyes With Gold Dust Amazon LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Treatment Mask $20 Amazon Buy Now This fancy eye treatment mask contains literal gold dust that claims to boost your circulation by reversing collagen fiber damage as the gold particles soak into your skin. The result is less puffiness around your eyes and fewer dark circles. Each mask set comes with 15 individual packets, making it a great value for something that reviewers say works so well.

51 An Eco-Friendly Reusable Produce Bag Amazon Brotrade Reusable Mesh Produce Bags $17 Amazon Buy Now Using less plastic is a big plus for the environment, which is why these reusable produce bags are so great. Next time you go to the store, take along some of these and avoid those one-use plastic produce bags hanging out by the apples. The bags close with a drawstring and are made out of breathable, washable mesh material. You can even wash produce while it's still in the bag. They come in three sizes and you can use them for other things too, like cosmetics and accessories.