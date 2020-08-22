50 Random But Extremely Clever Products TikTok Users Are Obsessed With

In general, popularity isn't all that important. But when you're talking about Amazon products, it definitely is. If a product only has a few reviews, you're likely better off saving your money. But if it has dozens of comments (or if the TikTok community is obsessed with it), you can rest easy knowing that whatever you're looking at is an extremely clever Amazon product.

Case in point? All the ingenious items on Amazon I've gathered for this list. From scrunchies with hidden pockets for stashing cash to glasses that let you watch television while lying flat, you can't go wrong with any of these TikTok-approved products. And don't get me started on the insulated water bottle I made sure to include; not only does it keep your drinks cold for more than 36 hours, but it's even slim enough to fit into cupholders. What more could anyone ever ask for?

It doesn't matter whether you're gearing up for your next video or simply in the market for some smart and practical products. When it comes to shopping on Amazon, the sky is the limit — and come to think of it, I think I can even hear that water bottle calling your name.

1. The Scrunchies With A Secret Pocket For Stashing Cash Loki Stashed Scrunchies (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon No matter whether you're traveling or just walking down the street, these scrunchies will look so cute in your hair. But these aren't your regular scrunchies — not only are they made with soft velvet, but each one also has a secret pocket where you can stash cash, change, and more.

2. A Pair Of Vertical Prism Glasses That Let You Be Lazier Than Ever vinmax Bed Prism Glasses $13 | Amazon See on Amazon On days where you just can't be bothered to lift your head up, be sure to pop these glasses on. The slanted lenses act like a periscope, allowing you to read and watch television while laying flat on the couch. And if your day really is just too much, they even fit over your glasses so you don't have to take them off.

3. This Food Container With An Attached Lid & Dividers LOCK & LOCK Rectangle Food Container $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of digging around for that one lid? With this food storage container, you won't have to — as the lid is conveniently attached to the top. There's even a divider to separate your snacks, and the tabs on the sides let you lock the lid down to help prevent leaks. It's even BPA-free, which is a plus.

4. A Must-Have Gadget That Slices Your Butter For You Inventions for Market One Click Butter Cutter $15 | Amazon See on Amazon I have a habit of putting a little too much butter on my food, which is why I use this butter cutter instead. Just pop your stick inside, then press down on the yellow lever to chop a uniform chunk of butter onto your food. Put it in your fridge, or even keep it out on your countertop for easy access.

5. The Eyebrow Pencil With A Waterproof Formula IQQI Microblading Eyebrow Pen $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If you use this eyebrow pencil to color in your brows, you won't have to worry about the serum dripping down your face in wet weather — the formula is completely waterproof. It's cheaper than microblading as well as great for beginners, each order comes with four colors: chestnut, brown, dark grey, and black.

6. A Trimmer That Painlessly Removes Unwanted Hair Conair Precision Trimmer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you have unwanted hair on your face, bikini line, or anywhere in between, this trimmer can help. Each order comes with two eyebrow combs as well as nose and ear attachments, though one reviewer put it best: "It cleaned up everything I wanted, pain-free!"

7. The Lip Exfoliators Made From Soft Silicone LIONVISON Lip Scrub Brushes (6-Pieces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Hydrating chapped lips isn't always enough to get them soft and smooth. Enter these lip scrubber brushes. They're made from soft silicone that won't leave your skin feeling irritated, and each order also comes with two facial exfoliators.

8. A Heat-Resistant Travel Pouch For Hot Tools EIOKIT Silicone Heat Resistant Pouch $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Leaving hot curling irons and straighteners on your vanity is a no-no, so why not let them sit on this heat-resistant pouch? It's made from durable silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can even slip your hot tools inside of it anytime you're taking them with you on the road.

9. This Pack Of Reusable Dishcloths That Are Eco-Friendly Pink Rhino Labs Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from a blend of sustainable cellulose and renewable cotton, these eco-friendly dishcloths are so absorbent that they can soak up to 20 times their weight. They're reusable to help you save money over time, and each one is able to replace up to 15 rolls of wasteful paper towels.

10. These Glasses That Block Out Harmful Blue Light Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon The blue light emitted from electronic screens can potentially affect your quality of sleep at night — but for just $17, you can grab these glasses that block them out to help keep your eyes safe. They're made from lightweight, flexible nylon, and you have the choice of eight different colors: leopard, matte black, clear pink, and more.

11. This Exfoliating Scrubber You Can Use All Over Your Body Avilana Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Some exfoliators are designed for just one part of your body — but not this one. Not only can you use it on your feet, neck, and everywhere in between, but it's also made from soft, hygienic silicone that works against bacteria growth.

13. The Blackhead Remover That Uses Zero Chemicals Miserwe Skin Scrubber $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Since it uses high-frequency vibrations, this blackhead remover doesn't require any serums or creams to get rid of blemishes. Select from four cleansing modes depending on how sensitive your skin is: high, lifting, ion, and ion plus. The best part? It's totally rechargeable via USB.

14. A Hanging Organizer That Keeps Your Suitcase Neat & Tidy Pack Gear Portable Luggage Organizer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of your suitcase becoming jumbled and messy? Just fill this organizer with your shirts, pants, toiletries, or whatever else you're taking with you on your travels. Once it's time to unpack, you can easily pick it up and hang it on any standard closet rod — it'll instantly transform into a convenient set of shelves.

15. These Ultra-Soft Toothbrushes Designed For Sensitive Gums DI QIU REN Extra Soft Toothbrush (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon If your gums are always sore after you've brushed your teeth, you may want to switch to a toothbrush with extra-soft bristles (like these ones). They're soft and flexible, yet sturdy enough to get rid of tartar and plaque. Choose from two sets of colors: blue and pink, or black and white.

16. An LED Alarm Clock That's Easy To Read oenbopo LED Alarm Clock $29 | Amazon See on Amazon You won't have to squint to see what time it is with this alarm clock, as the LED display is large enough that you can easily see it from across the room. It's perfect for nightstands and desks, since there are two USB ports built into the side — and the brightness is adjustable up to three levels.

17. The Mosquito Net That's Large Enough For 2 People Coghlan's Mosquito Bed Net $9 | Amazon See on Amazon When sprays and candles don't do the trick, this mosquito net is the ultimate protection against flying pests. There are six reinforced metal tie tabs at the corners that allow you to anchor it into the ground, and the netting itself is even mildew-resistant.

18. A Volcanic Stone Roller That Absorbs Excess Oil From Your Skin Revlon Oil-Absorbing Roller $13 | Amazon See on Amazon My face leans towards the oily side, which is why I keep this oil-absorbing roller with me at all times. The roller is made from real volcanic stone that's easy to wash — and unlike regular blotting papers, it's also reusable.

19. These Dipping Cups That Prevent Messes In The Car Saucemoto Dip Clip (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of trying to balance your food and condiments while driving (or spilling them all over the passenger seat), just put your dipping sauce into these clip-on cups. The rubber grips on the back make them easy to attach to the air vents in your car, and they're shaped so that they fit sauce packets from every popular fast food chain.

20. A Sink Basket That Also Doubles As A Strainer Outivity Sink Caddy $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep sponges and scrubbers in this corner sink basket, or even use it as a handy strainer while washing salad greens. The suction cup at the top ensures that it stays attached to your sink, and you have the choice of three colors: blue, beige, or grey.

21. The Insulated Water Bottle That Fits Into Cupholders The Coldest Water Bottle $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Most double-wall insulated bottles won't fit into cupholders — but not this one. And since it floats, you can even take it to the pool or ocean without having to worry about losing it. Plus, it's able to keep water cold for more than 36 hours.

22. A Lighted Makeup Mirror With Extra-Strong Magnification BeautifyBeauties Lighted Makeup Mirror $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't squint at yourself in the mirror to get the details right — just use the magnification feature on this lighted vanity mirror. There's also a speaker built into the back that you can connect to via Bluetooth, and it even rotates so you can use it vertically or horizontally.

23. This Miniature Bag Sealer That Keeps Snacks Fresh longzon Mini Portable Sealer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Curling up your snack bags will still let air inside, but this bag sealer creates an airtight seal to help keep everything fresh. It's made from durable ABS plastic, and the built-in cutting blade also lets you open your bags back up with ease.

24. A Tennis Trainer That Returns The Ball To You Springen Tennis Trainer $18 | Amazon See on Amazon A spinshot machine can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas this tennis trainer is ultra-affordable at only $18. It's durable enough that you can use it indoors as well as outdoors, and the non-slip rubber base prevents it from adjusting every time you hit the ball.

25. The Clear Organizer You Can Use Anywhere In Your Home STORi Bliss Plastic Organizer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon When I say that you can use this organizer anywhere in your home, I really mean it — put it in your bathroom for toiletries, on your vanity for makeup tools, or even keep scrubbers and soap in it next to your kitchen sink. The handles on the side make it easy to carry from room to room, and one reviewer even raved that "the look is simple and clean."

26. A Pair Of Eyelash Curlers That Are Travel-Friendly DUcare Duo Eyelash Comb Curlers $5 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't want the bristles on your eyelash combs to get destroyed while you're traveling, so grab this folding pair. The high-quality brush is designed to work on all types of false lashes, including powder, gel, wax, pencils, tint, and pomade. One reviewer even wrote that "the eyelash comb part tines are solid and perfectly spaced, and the brush does the job well on the eyebrows."

27. This Organizer For Putting Your Sunglasses On Display MineSign Sunglasses Organizer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Do you have a ton of sunglasses and nowhere to store them? Just grab this organizer. It lets you put your glasses on display so that you can marvel at your entire collection, and it also works great for storing nail polish, makeup palettes, and more.

28. A Pack Of Hangers Coated In Non-Slip Rubber ZOBER Rubber Coated Plastic Hangers (30-Pack) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon You can never go wrong with a good set of hangers, and this pack of 30 is available for less than $25. Each one is coated in soft rubber to help prevent your clothes from slipping off — and unlike regular hangers, these ones also feature a built-in scarf and tie bar.

29. The Essential Oil Diffuser Made For Your Car InnoGear Car Diffuser $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply plug it into your car's USB port, and you'll be able to enjoy the soothing aromas of essential oils using this diffuser. It's small enough that it can fit in your car's cupholder, but you can even keep it on your desk at work; it's the perfect size for both.

30. A Tissue Holder That Attaches To Your Sun Visor eJiasu Car Tissue Holder $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't tear apart your car looking for a single tissue — just keep them all attached to your sun visor with this convenient box. It's made from trendy faux leather — and if you don't want to put it on your visor, you can also clip it to the pocket behind your seat.

31. The Suction Tool That Helps Pull Out Insect Venom Trobing Bug Bite Suction Tool $10 | Amazon See on Amazon No matter whether you were stung by a bee or bitten by a mosquito, this tool can help. Just place the tube over your bite, and then pull back on the plunger — the suction will remove the venom or saliva, helping to soothe away pain and itchiness.

32. A Suction Cup Foot Scrubber That Doesn't Require Bending Over Emoly Foot Scrubber Brush $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have trouble bending over to wash your feet in the shower, this foot scrubber is a must-have. It attaches to the bottom of your shower or tub using the suction cups on the back, and the pumice stone at the top is great for exfoliating away dead skin.

33. This Squeezer That Gets Every Last Drop Of Toothpaste SCStyle Toothpaste Squeezer $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't waste a single drop of toothpaste — just pop your tube into this squeezer. The handle on the side lets you crank your tube down so that every last bit gets squeezed out, and you can use it with all types of tubes as long as they fit.

34. A Personal Alarm That Fits On Your Keychain Weten Self Defense Alarm Key Chain $15 | Amazon See on Amazon I don't know about you — but I'd rather have this personal alarm and not need it than need it and not have it. You don't even need to buy batteries for it, since they come included — and it clips onto your keychain for easy access should you ever need it.

35. The Peel-Off Face Mask Infused With Real Ruby Powder I DEW CARE Holographic Peel Off Mask $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made with real ruby powder to help your complexion glow, but this peel-off face mask is also chock-full of moisturizing hyaluronic acid. You only need to wear it for about 20 minutes to experience the full benefits, and the added rose water is great for soothing irritated skin.

36. A Clothes Drying Rack That Folds Into Your Wall mDesign Expandable Metal Wall Mount $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Not all clothes can be tossed into the dryer, and this expandable drying rack gives you a convenient spot to air dry any delicate garments. Each order comes with all the necessary hardware to mount it into your wall, and the steel wire features a rust-resistant finish.

37. The Bucket That Transforms Serums Into Rich Foam NOONI Marshmallow Whip Maker $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Face cleansers can be expensive, but this foam bucket can help a little stretch a long way. Just add a quarter-sized amount of your favorite serum, fill with water to the dotted line, and then pump — your cleanser will turn into a rich, lathery foam to help save you money.

38. A Bluetooth Keyboard For All Types Of Tablets Nulaxy Bluetooth Keyboard $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Universally compatible with all tablet brands, this Bluetooth keyboard makes it easy to type no matter where you are. The keys are quiet so that you don't disturb anyone sitting nearby, and it's so energy-efficient that the batteries — which aren't included — can last for more than 90 days.

39. This "Museum Gel" That Prevents Glassware From Falling Quakehold! Museum Gel $12 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're clumsy around decorative glassware or live with frequent earthquakes: This museum gel can help. The clear adhesive won't stain or discolor your furniture, and it helps secure glasses so that they don't get knocked over.

40. A Hook That Lets You Hang Stuff On Beach Umbrellas TAGVO Umbrella Hanging Hook (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon As someone who's lucky enough to live near the beach, it's not all fun and games — sand gets everywhere. Not only does this umbrella hook help you keep your belongings free of sand, but it's also designed to fit on all types of umbrellas. It's lightweight and portable, yet sturdy enough to hold a heavy backpack.

41. The Soap Sheets That Help You Stay Clean On The Go KISEER Travel Soap Papers (4-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon When you're in a bathroom that ran out of soap, just pull out these soap sheets. They come packaged in a neat little travel case that takes up hardly any space in your bag, and they're even biodegradable. Each order comes with 200 of them.

42. A Set Of Elastic Hair Tie Slicers For Painless Removal TsMADDTs Elastic Hair Bands Remover (4-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do they provide a painless removal for stubborn elastics, but these hair tie slicers also come with 50 rubber ties so that you can get started styling your hair right out of the box. The handles are long, so that they're easy to grip — and many Amazon reviewers described them as "lifesavers."

43. The Tool That Helps You Apply Self Tanner To Your Back Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Back Applicator $12 | Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer using self tanner to relaxing out in the sun, this tool can help you cover those hard-to-reach spots on your back. The handle extends so that you don't have to strain, and each order comes with three replacement applicator pads. Or, if you don't like tanning at all, you can also use it to spread lotions and creams.

44. These Miniature Perfume Bottles That Are Leakproof Skogfe Portable Perfume Bottles (4-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't worry about accidentally dropping these miniature perfume bottles — they're made from durable aluminum with a hard glass interior that's leakproof as well as durable. The window on the side lets you see how much liquid remains, and they're able to hold enough for more than 70 sprays.

45. This Pet Hair Remover That's Completely Reusable ChomChom Lint Roller $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Whereas some pet hair removers rely on wasteful sticky paper, this one is completely reusable. The roller captures any loose pet hair stuck on your furniture and in your garments with a few easy strokes. Once you're done, just dump the built-in collection bin into any trashcan.

46. A Handheld Fan To Help You Stay Cool LIGHTDESIRE Handheld Fan $14 | Amazon See on Amazon When temperatures rise high and you're feeling a little overheated, just pop open this handheld fan to cool down. It's designed to look like a cute perfume bottle, and it's conveniently powered via USB. The wind speed is also adjustable up to three levels.

47. The Stackable Organizer For Headbands & More STORi Stackable Plastic Headband Holder $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Headbands, hair ties, scrunchies — this stackable organizer can handle them all (and more). The upright canister is wide enough to hold the shape of your headbands, yet tall enough that you can also use it to store brushes. "I absolutely love this product," one reviewer wrote. "It is a great space saver and easy for my child to use."

48. These Webcam Covers For Privacy In Between Video Calls CloudValley Webcam Cover Slide (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Why not give yourself some guaranteed privacy in between video calls with these covers? The matte black minimalist design pairs well with any laptop, and they're each super easy to install — just press it against the camera for 15 seconds, and it'll stay put.

49. This Cupholder That Keeps Your Drinks From Spilling In Sand Home Queen Beach Cup Holder with Pocket (4-Pack) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're at a backyard BBQ or at the beach — these cupholders can help prevent your drinks from spilling over. Made from high-quality plastic, the stake on the bottom is durable enough that it easily punctures through grass and sand. Each order comes with four in varying colors.