50 Of The Strangest Best-Sellers On Amazon Prime

Not only can the word strange be a positive description, but when it comes to products — what's strange to one person is an amazing find for another. This list consists of 51 of the strangest best-sellers on Amazon Prime: products so popular they continue to sell out and make such a great impression on customers that their reviews and ratings are through-the-roof amazing.

In order to qualify as a strange best-selling product, a product can be weird and quirky, but it should also be mind-blowingly useful, like the various water filter bottles you'll find on this list that can remove harmful bacteria and chemicals from drinking water. Or a travel pillow with a super strange design that keeps your head from falling forward when you snooze.

From comically strange products that are actually practical AF — like a portable bidet that gets you clean as a whistle — to slightly bizarre but brilliant products like fabric shavers and a handheld milk frother that whips up lattes in seconds, these are the strangest items you need in your life right now.

As this list proves: the word strange has been taken back to mean a product that is strangely functional, super practical, and just offbeat enough to be a conversation starter.