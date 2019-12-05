50 Gifts So Loved That Amazon Reviewers Wished They'd Gotten Them Sooner

We all have a lackluster gift (or two) hanging out in the basement or the back of our closet. While we don't want to ditch them, we pretty much know we're never going to wear that itchy sweater or use that overpowering body lotion. So how can you break the cycle of unwanted gift clutter? The key is to be the kind of person who gives Amazon gifts so loved, they'll never be stuffed away in storage.

Why get your gifts on Amazon? Here's the thing: Amazon is a catch-all for both genius gift ideas and genuine product reviews. It's kind of like an online library of brilliant things you never knew existed — and a bunch of people let you know right away if it's actually worth the purchase.

When you're buying for someone else, the reviews are really what guarantee a good present: Buyers will straight-up tell you when something doesn't look or work like it should — and they're just as likely to let you know when something is so brilliant, they wish they'd known about it sooner.

My advice: Trust the reviews, and you'll find a truly innovative, thoughtful gift that'll never see the inside of a storage room.

1. These Sweatpants That Feel Like A Dream Yeokou Warm Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants $36 | Amazon See On Amazon These loose-fitting sweatpants are so soft, you'll basically want to live in them. On the outside, they look like regular lounging pants, but the inside is a whole different story; they're lined with luxe sherpa fleece from the drawstring waistband to the ankle closures. It's basically like wearing a blanket around the house.

2. This Compact Light Therapy Lamp That Boosts Your Mood Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp $40 | Amazon See On Amazon To beat the winter blues, this bright white lamp is an absolute must, according to reviewers. It features full spectrum, UV-free lighting that can potentially help you focus for longer, improve sleep and chronic fatigue, and even give you a mood boost. Plus, the bulbs last for 50,000 hours before they need to be replaced, so you can bask in that warm lamp glow all winter long.

3. This Brownie Pan For People Who Love The Corners Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Now you can prevent family feuds with this genius brownie pan. It holds a standard-size box of brownie mix, but instead of spreading it out in a rectangle, it actually creates a snake-like shape so that each brownie you cut has two crispy sides — no more fighting over who gets the corners. And it also has a nonstick coating, so each brownie literally slides out of the pan and onto your plate.

4. This Sling That Gives Your Feet A Break Sleepy Ride - Airplane Footrest $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For the traveler in your life, this foot sling can make a long flight way more comfortable. Here's how it works: Just slip the band over your tray table, place your feet in the sling, and relax. That's it! The extra lift helps increase blood circulation and prevents you from getting that painful pins-and-needles feeling after you've been sitting for a while.

5. This Foam Cushion That Aims To Relieve Back Pain Xtreme Comforts Coccyx Orthopedic Memory Foam Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Anyone who spends a lot of time at a desk would love to get this orthopedic foam cushion. It's made from high-density memory foam that conforms to you as you sit. But the best part is the small, narrow hole at the back, which allows your tailbone to stretch instead of being compressed. With minimal pressure on your spine, this cushion helps to relieve aches and pains while you work.

6. This Humidifier That Doubles As A Diffuser LEVOIT Humidifier $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Help your loved ones stave off dry skin and painful sinuses with this cool-mist humidifier. It features multiple settings so you can control the level of water vapor it releases into the air, and it's also completely safe for use with essential oils. Just put a few drops of your favorite oil in the holding tank for a luxe, relaxing experience. And when you're ready to sleep, tap the moon button to turn off all the lights on the diffuser.

7. This Cooler That Fits In Your Golf Bag Athletico Golf Cooler Bag $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This golf bag cooler is so brilliant, your favorite golfer will wish they'd thought of it themselves. It's super slim, making it the perfect size to slip into the front pocket of a standard gold bag. And even though it looks small, it can hold up to 12 cans or two wine bottles. On top of that, it's insulated with foam padding and heat-sealed seams so your drinks stay cold all day on the course.

8. This Set That Has Every Makeup Brush You Could Dream Of BESTOPE Makeup Brushes (16-Piece Set) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This makeup brush set literally has you covered. Use them to apply foundation, concealers, shadows, liners, lip gloss, and anything else you can think of. Each brush is made from soft synthetic fibers that apply and blend evenly — plus, they're shed-free and easy to clean with a little soap and water. And with the gorgeous rose gold handles, they'll look great on your bathroom counter.

9. This Styling Tool That Cuts Your Drying Time In Half Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush $60 See On Amazon We all have that friend who needs this dryer brush instead of spending an hour styling their hair. At first glance, it looks like a regular brush, but it actually emits hot air through the bristles like a blow dryer. Place it in your hair, flip it on, and gently pull through. The ion generator dries hair super fast while boosting volume and shine.

10. This Sports Bra That You Can Wear For Any Workout Core 10 'Icon Series' The Ballerina Sports Bra $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This strappy sports bra is super cute, but it's also surprisingly supportive. It's made from moisture-wicking material that offers slight compression to hold you in place, no matter what kind of workout you're doing. The back features unique detailing that looks great under an open-back tank top — but even though the straps are fun, they're actually designed to keep this bra from budging while you move.

11. This Hand Warmer That Also Charges Your Phone OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Stave off frigid fingers and low phone batteries with this rechargeable hand warmer. It's curved to fit perfectly in your palms, and both sides heat up so you can cup it between your hands for instant warmth. That said, its 5,200mAh battery also works as a portable charger to keep your phone at full power while you're on the go.

12. This Alarm Clock That Mimics A Sunrise LBell Wake Up Light $34 | Amazon See On Amazon For that friend that hates mornings, this sunrise alarm clock is the perfect solution. Here's how it works: You set it for the time you want to wake, and it slowly starts to brighten as it gets closer and closer — like a mini sunrise by your bedside. And if the light isn't enough to make you rise and shine, it also features several nature sounds that play when it's time to get up.

13. This Windshield Cover That Saves You From Scraping Ice King Magnetic Windshield Cover $18 | Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing worse than waking up to ice on your car, but this windshield cover totally saves you from having to scrape it off. It fits any standard windshield, covering every inch of glass to protect it from frost and snow. Plus, it's magnetic, so it stays put during the worst winter storms. Just lift it off in the morning and you're ready to drive.

14. This Smart Toothbrush That Leaves Your Mouth Squeaky Clean AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Anyone would love to get this smart toothbrush as a gift. For one, it features "smart sensors" that alert you when you're brushing too hard, and it even has timers to let you know how long to brush for an optimal clean. It also features super fast wireless charging and comes with its own travel case so you can take it on the go. Not to mention the eight additional brush heads that come with it — so for $30, this toothbrush is a total steal.

15. This Down Jacket That Can Withstand The Elements Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $140 | Amazon See On Amazon Give the gift of warmth with this luxe down jacket. The inside is lined with super soft sherpa fleece, but the highlight is truly the outer shell. It's completely wind-resistant and waterproof, plus it's filled with thick duck down to trap in body heat while keeping the elements out. It even has six huge pockets so you can store all your stuff without having to carry around a pack or purse.

16. This Olive Oil Dispenser That Doesn't Drip Marbrasse Auto Flip Olive Oil Dispenser Bottle $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This olive oil dispenser is the kind of gift everyone needs without even knowing it. Instead of fumbling with huge bottles and slippery caps, this has a specially designed spout that opens on its own when you tilt the dispenser; then it snaps shut again when you sit it upright. You can even pour one-handed and never lose a drop.

17. These Balms That Repair Your Lips In Record Time Qtica Intense Lip Repair Balm (2-Pack) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of rich lip balms does more than just add a bit of shine. Each balm is made from a unique blend of honey, beeswax, vitamins, aloe, tea tree, and other essential oils. Every time you apply it, the sensitive skin on your lips absorbs tons of antioxidants and nutrients to heal cracks and sores. Plus, they come in a pack of two so you can share the lip love.

18. This Luxe Fleece Blanket That Heats Up SoftHeat by Perfect Fit | Luxury Fleece Electric Heated Blanket $73 | Amazon See On Amazon Who wouldn't want this electric fleece blanket to snuggle up with? It's extremely soft and warm on its own, but it gets really toasty when you plug it in. It features multiple heat settings, and the wires inside are super thin so you don't even feel them. And the best part? You never have to worry about falling asleep with the blanket on — it shuts off on its own after 10 hours.

19. This Oversized Robe That's Buttery Soft Alexander Del Rossa Women's Plush Fleece Robe $50 | Amazon See On Amazon It's tough to buy clothing for someone, but this plush robe makes it ridiculously easy. If it doesn't fit right or they don't like it, the company allows you to return it within 90 days for a full refund. But let's be real: whoever gets this is going to love it. It's made from buttery soft micro-fleece that feels like a warm hug, and it has two huge pockets to hold your stuff while you lounge.

20. This Silky Mask That Helps You Get Deeper Sleep MorusStudio Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Chances are everyone you know could use this silk sleep mask to catch a few extra Zs. It's super lightweight and breathable so it won't put any additional pressure on your eyes or sinuses, yet it's effective at blocking out all light so you get a deeper rest. Use it to catch a cat nap on a long flight, or in your own bed for a better night's sleep.

21. This Sherpa Jacket That You Can Wear Anywhere Amazon Essentials Women's Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This sherpa jacket is the perfect gift for anyone who tends to get cold quickly. The lightweight fleece holds in your body heat to keep you warm, yet it's not bulky at all so you can easily wear it over a blouse or layer it under a coat. It also features a full-length zipper so it's easy to slip on and off. Get it in various colors.

22. This Travel Pillow That Actually Props Up Your Head Trtl Pillow $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Give the gift of comfortable travel with this adjustable neck pillow. Unlike those U-shaped ones that don't offer much support, this ergonomic pillow actually has an internal mechanism that can handle the full weight of your head and neck — but you don't even feel it because it's covered with plush fleece. Wrap this pillow around your neck and enjoy a completely vertical nap with zero head-nodding.

23. This Mini Vacuum That Sucks Up Pet Hair Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Just because your BFF loves their pets, that doesn't mean they wouldn't love this mini vacuum for those hairs on the furniture. In fact, it's literally made to clean up after pets and even has a silicone brush on the end. Plus, this vacuum works anywhere — on all types of furniture, the stairs, and even your car.

24. This Magnesium Spray That Helps You Sleep Better Seven Minerals Magnesium Oil Blend $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleep aid spray is an all-natural remedy that helps you fall asleep faster and stay there — and according to reviewers, it actually works. It's formulated with pure magnesium oil, which is a natural muscle relaxant. It's also infused with lavender, cedarwood, and other soothing essential oils. Reviewers insist they actually wake up refreshed and rested in the morning.

25. These Aromatherapy Slippers That You Can Microwave Intelex Warmies Slippers $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These microwavable slippers are sure to be at the top of everyone's list. Even without popping them in the microwave, they're ridiculously soft and fluffy on their own — but the added warmth makes for a spa-like experience. Plus, they're also filled with dried French lavender so they smell like heaven when you warm them up.

26. These Shopping Bags That You Can Reuse BAGGU Standard Reusable Shopping Bag (3-Pack) $36 | Amazon See On Amazon For your eco-conscious friend, these reusable shopping bags are a must. They come in a pack of three, and they're made from tear-proof nylon so you can use them for literally everything. They also feature reinforced handles and can hold up to 30 pounds each, so you won't have to reach for the paper or plastic when you're out shopping.

27. This Tool For Hassle- & Tear-Free Chopping Mueller Onion Chopper Pro Vegetable Chopper $21 | Amazon See On Amazon No more tears with this genius onion chopper tool. Just slice an onion (or any other food item) in half and place it in the chopper. Then, choose your favorite stainless steel grate, snap it into place, and push the whole thing closed. This little tool chops the whole thing into uniform pieces — and they're all waiting for you in the easy-to-empty container. Pure brilliance.

28. These Gloves That Save Your Hands From Nicks NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves $12 | Amazon See On Amazon We all know that one person who definitely needs these cut-resistant gloves while cooking — or while gardening, woodworking, and crafting. They come in multiple sizes and they're made from a material that's four times stronger than leather, so virtually no knife, grater, or tool can penetrate them. Plus, they aren't bulky or heavy so it's still easy to work in the garage or maneuver around the kitchen.

29. This Lap Pillow That Props Up Your Tablet MoKo Tablet Pillow Stand $25 | Amazon See On Amazon It's easier than ever to chill in front of your tablet with this triangle lap pillow. One side of the pillow props up your device so you can read or watch a show without straining your neck, while the other side has pockets to hold pens, your phone, or a small notebook. In fact, with this thing, you pretty much never have to leave your couch.

30. This Device That Extends Your WiFi Range TP-Link | AC750 WiFi Range Extender $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to put up with lagging internet anymore thanks to this wifi range extender. It's super easy to use; just plug it in and follow the simple instructions to sync it with your current wifi signal. The green lights let you know when it's actively working, so you can finally use your laptop in that one room that always had a weak signal.

31. This Blanket That You Can Wear In Public THE COMFY $40 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 1,000 positive reviews, it's easy to see why this blanket sweatshirt is a popular gift. It's literally a blanket shaped into an oversized sweatshirt that you can wear in public. The outer layer is made from petal-soft micro-fleece, and the inside is lined with warm sherpa fabric. It also features a comfy hood and a huge front pocket for your hands or phone.

32. This Colorful Bedside Lamp That Looks Like The Moon Mind-Glowing Moon Lamp $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Who wouldn't want this gorgeous moon lamp hanging out beside their bed every night? At about 5 inches around, it fits on almost every desk, dresser, or table without taking up too much space — yet the globe is big enough to provide a good amount of light. You can choose between 16 different colors, and it's rechargeable and wireless to get you to and from the bathroom at night.

33. This Massager Ball That You Can Put In The Freezer Recoup Fitness Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller $40 | Amazon See On Amazon For anyone dealing with muscle soreness or pain, this massager ball will be a much-appreciated gift. To use, pop it into the freezer for a bit. Then roll it over tense, sore muscles to trigger myofascial release and minimize inflammation. You can use this ball before and after workouts and anywhere on the body — although reviewers particularly love it to treat neck and back stiffness.

34. This Mini Air Fryer That Cooks Food In A Snap Dash Compact Air Fryer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This mini air fryer does all the work of a standard fryer, but it takes up way less space and uses significantly less fat. In less time than it takes to preheat your oven, this brilliant little device can cook crispy nuggets, egg rolls, or seasoned veggies. Best of all, it reduces oil in your food by up to 80 percent.

35. This Foam Roller That Delivers A Deep-Tissue Massage Rollga Foam Roller $45 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-density roller is super firm, so think of it as the deep-tissue massage version of foam rollers. It also features several bumps and nodes that reach different tissues and muscles, so you can adjust the positioning of it depending on your needs.

36. This Gel Eye Mask That You Can Use Hot Or Cold PerfeCore Eye Mask $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For your BFF who struggles with sinus pain or migraines, this gel eye mask is a godsend. It's filled with gel beads that retain both heat and cold, so you can pop this mask in the microwave or the freezer. Either way, it's so soothing against your skin, and the added weight from the beads provides just enough pressure on your head to help relieve pain.

37. A Cup That Makes Spoon-Free Cereal A Thing The CrunchCup $25 | Amazo See On Amazon This cereal cup is so genius, your favorite breakfast-lover will wonder how they got along without it. First, there's the regular cup that you fill with milk. Then, you fill the insert with cereal and snap on the lid. They don't initially touch, so your cereal stays fresh and crunchy — but when you put it to your mouth, the milk and cereal come out at the same time for a spoon-free breakfast.

38. These Winter Gloves That You Can Use With Your Phone Cevapro Winter Warm Touchscreen Gloves $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Imagine how much warmer your hands will stay with these touchscreen-sensitive gloves. Instead of pulling them off every time you want to use your phone, these gloves feature conductive fabric in the fingertips so you can tap, text, and swipe all you want. They're also double-lined with thick, luxe fleece to keep your hands extra cozy.

39. This Weighted Blanket That Feels Like A Hug LUNA Weighted Blanket $63 | Amazon See On Amazon For anyone who could use some extra snuggles, this weighted blanket definitely delivers. At 15 pounds, it's a soothing weight for most adults — just enough to help them feel grounded and less stressed. The glass beads inside feel like a hug while you're sleeping, and the outer shell is super soft, too.

40. This Knife That Has Its Own Miniature Cutting Board Clever Cutter 2-in-1 Knife & Cutting Board $10 | Amazon See On Amazon It's a pain to pull out all the kitchen knives and cutting boards, but this innovative knife makes it so much easier. It works kind of like a pair of scissors, except the top part is actually a stainless steel knife, and the bottom is a mini cutting board. Just place veggies, hot dogs, cheese, or bread between the two and cut. Then rinse and repeat!

41. A Cutlery Organizer That Expands To Fit Your Drawer Dynamic Gear Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't need to measure your loved one's kitchen drawers to get them this beautiful cutlery organizer. Made from lightweight bamboo, it can actually fold in or expand according to the size of your drawer. When it's condensed, it features enough slots for your standard cutlery — like knives, spoons, and forks. When expanded, there's enough space for extra cooking utensils and accessories.

42. This Memory Foam Pillow That's Completely Adjustable Coop Home Goods - Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Pillows are a personal thing, which is just one reason why this memory foam pillow has rave reviews. It's one of the first pillows out there that you can actually adjust according to your firmness preferences. How? You have access to the shredded memory foam interior, which you can add or remove it at any time.

43. These Bluetooth Headphones With Thousands Of Fans LETSCOM Bluetooth Headphones $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 13,000 reviewers can't be wrong about these Bluetooth headphones. Even though they're only $20, buyers swear they're just as good (or even better) than more expensive brands. For one, they're completely sweat- and moisture-proof so you can wear them anywhere, and the band in the back keeps them in place. For another, they feature silicone inserts that reviewers say are really effective at blocking outside noise — and they come in tons of colors.

44. This Blue Cream That Calms Stubborn Pimples [KLAIRS] Midnight Blue Calming Cream $23 | Amazon See On Amazon According to buyers, this blue facial cream feels like heaven against irritated skin. The key is the secret ingredient — something called Centella Asiatica. It's a plant from Madagascar that aims to soothe acne or stressed-out skin. Just apply a dollop to a stubborn pimple or your entire face and let it go to work.

45. This Roller That Makes Your Skin Products More Effective Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $19 | Amazon See On Amazon For the skincare enthusiast in your life, this derma roller is a must-have in their beauty artillery. It features tiny micro-needles, which sound like they would be painful, but they're so small and thin that you don't even feel them. A quick roll over your face opens up pores for better absorption and prompts a rush of collagen for a brighter, plumper complexion.

46. This Hair Towel That Eliminates Frizz DuraComfort Essentials Super Absorbent Anti-Frizz Microfiber Hair Towel $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Say goodbye to frizz with this microfiber hair towel. While regular towels are rough and potentially damaging to follicles, this super soft towel actually allows your hair to dry without friction. The result? Your hair is still filled with moisture and nutrients, and you cut down your drying process at the same time. Win-win!

47. This Foot Rest That Also Rocks Back And Forth StrongTek Foot Rest $33 | Amazon See On Amazon It's so easy to get fidgety when you've been sitting at a desk all day, but instead of ditching work, this foot rest rocker can help you stay focused. It's constructed from sturdy, natural wood and features a non-slip texture on top so your feet stay put. You can use it simply to elevate your legs and increase blood flow, or use it as a rocker to keep your legs moving.

48. This Unicorn Card Game That Will Test Your Friendships Unstable Unicorns Base Game $20 | Amazon See On Amazon As one of Kickstarter's most-backed projects ever, it's easy to see why this strategic card game is a fan-favorite. Use the cards you're given and your own sneaky strategy to fill your stable with an army of unicorns, even if it means hindering your opponents and betraying your friends in the process.

49. This Foot Roller That's Super Relaxing, But Portable TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $19 | Amazon See On Amazon According to buyers, this foot roller is a miracle worker for tired, achy feet. Unlike foam rollers, roller sticks, and balls, this massager requires very little effort to relieve pain. You can simply sit in a chair and gently press your feet into the dozens of nodules. Plus, it's long enough to massage both feet at the same time, but it's lightweight and compact for easy storage.