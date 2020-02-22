50 Five-Star-Rated Products So Popular Amazon Can Barely Keep Them In Stock

When I come across products with rave reviews, I instantly become intrigued. I mean, how does anyone resist the temptation? Solid reviews are important, but these five-star rated products so popular Amazon can barely keep them in stock hit two sweet spots. They are highly rated AND constantly on the verge of selling out. It's safe to say these versatile and practical products are all winners that are in high demand.

Some of my personal favorites on this list include clever products like no-tie laces that save you time and frustration and come in a number of colors. I'm constantly on the go and hate (and I mean hate) having to stop in the middle of the street to make sure my sneakers aren't about to slip off. I can simply swap the standard laces for these elastic beauties and happily be on my way.

I'm also an avid supporter of eco-friendly products that kick plastic to the curb, like a set of eight stainless steel metal straws that fit huge tumblers and are dishwasher friendly. I swear beverages taste better when using a metal straw.

Continue scrolling to find even more products Amazon can barely keep in stock.

1. An Eco-Friendly Shampoo For Clean Makeup Brushes EcoTools Makeup Brush Cleansing Shampoo $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Because makeup brushes touch your face (and spread bacteria and germs to your skin), you want to make sure you're cleaning them regularly. By using an eco-friendly makeup brush shampoo, you'll get a paraben-free formula that doesn't have any toxic chemicals. The hypoallergenic shampoo is entirely plant-based, cruelty-free, and equally great at cleaning makeup sponges and other applicators.

2. This Salt Soaking Solution Is Perfect For Soothing Body Aches Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soaking Solution $5 | Amazon See On Amazon After a long day of running around, unwind in a bath of Epsom salt solution. It consists of natural essential oils along with pure Epsom salt that work together to soothe your body's muscle and joint aches. You should aim to sit in the tub for 20 minutes at a time, twice a week. After soaking, you'll be in for a night of deep sleep.

3. A Mini Fridge That Can Warm And Cool Items AstroAI Mini Fridge $44 | Amazon See On Amazon This mini-fridge is a mind-blower. Not only can it keep your essentials cool (up to 32 degrees Fahrenheit), but it can also keep them warm (up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit). This compact, versatile, and quiet mini fridge can be taken with you on camping trips and picnics, or you can even keep it tucked neatly under your desk at work so you won't have to continuously run to the break room.

4. The Tripod With Multiple Selfie Ring Light Modes 8" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What's the key to the perfect selfie? Perfect lighting, of course. With this tripod stand and selfie ring light combo, you'll get amazing photos every single time. It has three lighting modes that include warm, cool, and daylight, as well as 11 adjustable brightness settings. Attach your phone securely to the tripod and snap as many shadow-free photos as your selfie-loving heart desires.

5. This Sky Lite Projector That Ups Your Party's Vibe BlissLights Sky Lite $60 | Amazon See On Amazon I love the vibe that a laser projector immediately sets in every room. The compact, portable projector creates a vivid nebula atmosphere on ceilings and walls that is both calming and fascinating. The device has adjustable brightness and rotation settings and can be used in your home theater, bedroom, or to create major vibes at your next party.

6. These Wrinkle-Resistant Sheets That Feel So Soft Supreme Collection Extra Soft Twin Sheets Set $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Honestly, who can turn down a fresh set of sheets? These incredibly soft microfiber bed sheets are both wrinkle-resistant and fade-resistant. This means you can wash them over and over again, and they'll retain their comfy and cozy quality. The sheets come in eight mattress sizes, more than 40 colors and prints, and are designed with deep pockets — ideal for oversized mattresses that need a snug fit.

7. A Set Of Reusable Produce Bags To Meet Your Sustainability Goals Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (15 pieces) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The next time you're headed to the supermarket, simply throw a few of these reusable produce bags into your tote and pack your favorite fruits and vegetables inside. The beauty of these mesh bags is that they can be washed and reused until they become tattered AND they allow for proper air circulation to keep produce fresher for longer. Each set comes with five small, five medium, and five large bags that have drawstring toggle closures and helpful colored tags.

8. An Insulated Tumbler That Keeps Coffee Or Tea Hot For Hours Simple Modern Stainless Steel Tumbler Flask $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your beverages at just the right temperature with this double-walled and vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumbler. This 14-ounce tumbler (which comes in 12 sizes) is designed with a vacuum seal that doesn't allow a chilly day or hot office to impact the warmth or coolness of its contents. It comes with two lids (a stainless steel lid and a leak-proof flip lid) and you can choose among more than 40 colors and prints like florals and polka dots.

9. These Car Headrest Hangers For An Organized Ride High Road Car Headrest Hangers (2-pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon A set of car headrest hangers can go a long way in keeping your car neat and organized. Each steel hook has a cushioned loop and can hold up to 40 pounds. Place them on the bars of your headrest and hang your purse and grocery bags with ease.

10. A Super Comfortable Memory Foam Car Seat Cushion Everlasting Comfort Car Seat Cushion $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Make sitting for hours in your car or at work all the more comfortable with a memory foam wedge seat cushion. The cushion has a non-slip bottom that stays in place on chairs and car seats and a convenient handle for portability. The U-shaped cutout is to ensure your tailbone is properly supported for much-needed relief.

11. This Neck Pillow Will Make Traveling Way Better Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Purchasing a memory foam neck pillow is one of the best treats you can give yourself. It's made from a breathable material that can absorb sweat and is soft to the touch. The pillow has defined curves that contour to the shape of your neck, preventing it from thrusting forward while traveling. It also helps to mitigate pain found in key pressure points.

12. These Flameless LED Candles That Last Forever Vont LED Candles (24-pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon While candles can add a certain fragrance and mood to a room, they're an undeniable fire hazard. These LED candles are a much safer — and longer-lasting — alternative. The battery-operated tea lights, which fit in most candleholders, immediately add a warm tone to your space without leaving behind a messy wax to clean up.

13. An Electric Wine Opener That Can Pop Open 30 Bottles With Ease Secura Electric Wine Opener $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget those hard-to-use bottle openers and upgrade to this cordless electric wine opener. On a single charge the stainless steel opener can uncork up to 30 bottles — each in a matter of seconds. It has a convenient foil cutter and its compact design allows it to be discreetly stored away while not in use.

14. A Convenient Mini Chopper That Minces Food In Seconds Ninja Food Chopper Express $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Chopping fruits and vegetables manually can be time-consuming and exert a lot of pressure on your hands. With a food chopper express, you'll get the same effect — but in mere seconds. The mini chopper comes with a bowl that can hold 16 ounces of ingredients and minces, chops, and grinds with hardly any effort (or strength) on your part.

15. This Cordless Kettle That Boils Water In A Flash Electric Kettle with SpeedBoil Tech $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Practical, stylish, and designed to get your cup of tea or pasta ready in no time, this electric kettle was engineered with durable borosilicate glass and will heat up water in just a few short minutes. The 1.8-liter cordless kettle is also equipped with a heat-resistant handle that protects your hand from the hot exterior. It has an auto shut-off that becomes activated 30 seconds after water is fully boiled.

16. A Car Mount With A Telescopic Arm For The Perfect Viewing Angle Car Phone Mount $22 | Amazon See On Amazon It's super important to make sure your phone is kept in place while driving. Ensure your safety and convenience with this car phone mount that suctions to your dashboard and stays in place. This one has a telescopic handle that swivels so you can adjust it to the perfect viewing angle.

17. The Portable Charger That's Compatible With All Phones INIU Portable Charger $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Never run out of power again with a portable phone charger always on deck. This power bank can refuel your device faster than standard chargers, has dual USB ports, and happens to be compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The charger is even equipped with a long-lasting LED flashlight that can guide your path at night.

18. These High-Waisted Leggings For Workouts And Layering Syrinx High Waisted Leggings (3-pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Always keep a pack of leggings on standby to ensure comfortable and effective workouts (and also because they're priceless warm pieces for layering under sweaters and dresses). These highly rated high-waisted leggings are made from a blend of cotton and spandex, with yoga class-approved 4-way stretch and a full waistband to provide abdominal support while you're exercising or just grocery shopping and living life. The money-saving leggings even come in packs of three and seven in colors like olive, hot pink, and navy. Available sizes: small/medium — XXL

19. A Pair Of Laces That Never Need To Be Tied Lock Laces Elastic No Tie Shoelaces $8 | Amazon See On Amazon As insignificant as it may seem, stopping to tie your laces can be a nuisance. However, these no-tie shoelaces solve that problem in an instant. You can use them on any pair of shoes that usually require laces. The lock laces have a drawstring closure that keeps them in place and they come in 12 colors.

20. These Spiral Hair Ties That Help Prevent Breakage Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8 pieces) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Swapping ordinary elastic ties with these spiral hair ties (yes, I know they resemble phone cords) can do great things for your hair. Their smooth plastic helps to prevent tangles that can be common with other hair fasteners. Another bonus? They're waterproof and won't have to be removed when you're going for a swim. The pack of eight ties comes in a variety of brunette shades, from light to nearly black.

21. A Soothing Essential Oil Diffuser With Color-Changing Lights Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Indulge in some quality aromatherapy with a mini essential oil diffuser, which doubles as a cool-mist humidifier that moistens dry air and can help relieve cold symptoms and sinus pain. The device can literally fit into the palm of your hand, but packs a powerful punch. It has two misting modes, seven mood-setting LED lights, and an automatic shut-off function.

22. The Trifold Lighted Vanity Mirror With Magnification Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror with Lights $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with 72 adjustable LED lights and touch-screen control, this trifold lighted mirror takes you from dull to bright lighting within seconds. It boasts 1X, 2X, and 3X magnification, so you'll be able to spot and pluck every single stray brow that gets on your nerves, and this folding mirror is your best friend if you travel. It has 90-degree rotation and can be securely folded shut once you're done using it.

23. This Peeling Mask That Keeps Feet Smooth Aliceva One Step Foot Peel Mask (2-pack) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Truly treat yourself with an exfoliating foot mask. These foot peel masks are simple to use: wear them for 60 to 90 minutes and wash your feet afterwards. Within one to two weeks you'll begin to notice a huge difference as dry skin and calluses shed, leaving you with baby-soft feet.

24. A Shoe Deodorizing Powder For Fresh-Smelling Feet Natural Shoe Deodorizer Powder $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find yourself with less than fresh feet at the end of your days, look to a natural shoe deodorizer powder for some relief. Formulated with zinc oxide, you can apply it directly to feet and inside of shoes to combat fungus-causing bacteria that builds up over time. Use it once a day for a week to get rid of really stubborn odors.

25. The Perfect DIY Pedicure In One Callus-Removing Foot File Pedicure Foot File Callus Remover $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Transform rough skin to your softest skin ever using this callus-removing foot file. The waterproof stainless steel tool gently removes dry skin from the bottom of your wet or dry feet. It has a non-slip handle and won't rust after repeated use. Cherry on top: this little tool can save you a ton of money on pedicures.

26. This Trash Can for Your Car With Storage Pockets Waterproof Car Trash Can $13 | Amazon See On Amazon It's no secret that garbage can quickly collect in your car if you don't take active steps to avoid it. By using this waterproof car trash can, you'll always have somewhere to store your wrappers and empty drink containers. It even has mesh pockets you can use for additional storage. When you're done using it, collapse the bin and store it in your trunk.

27. A Wireless Charger That Is Speedier Than Others Anker Wireless Charger $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of waiting — for what seems like hours — for your phone to charge? This wireless charger is the speedy solution. Beyond its modern design, which packs a small footprint, the device is able to power your smartphone to 10 percent faster than other wireless options on the market. So feel free to lay your iOS or Android phone on its deck and watch as it refuels in no time.

28. These Glasses That Protect Your Eyes Against Blue Light Blue Light Blocking Glasses $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Sitting in front of a computer for hours upon hours can put a strain on your body and your eyes. Keep your vision protected with a pair of blue light blocking glasses. Designed with non-polarized lenses, the glasses help prevent eye fatigue and provide UV400 protection to reduce glare. They come in a pack of two in stylish colors and patterns like clear purple and leopard.

29. A Wall Charger With 6 Outlets And A Night Light USB Wall Charger $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get the most bang for your buck with this uniquely designed USB wall charger. The three-sided strip boasts six outlets and two USB charging ports, plus it was designed with an LED light that illuminates rooms at night. It fits standard plugs and provides surge protection in case of storms and power outages.

30. These Clips For Keeping Your Wires Organized Blue Key World Cable Clip Organizer (6-pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Loose wires and cords are unsightly and can be hazardous. Keep them neatly tucked with a set of cable clip organizers. Simply peel and stick the clips wherever you like and press your cords into the grooves to keep them in place. You can easily access the wires at a moment's notice. They're great to use with headphones, computer chargers, and other cables and wires.

31. An Alarm Clock That Simulates A Sunrise LBell Wake- Up Alarm Clock $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Make waking up in the morning extra special with a wake-up light alarm clock. The device changes from a dark red to a warmer tone in order to simulate the sunrise. It allows you to set the lighting time and alarm volume. The alarm clock can also be switched to FM radio so you can keep up with the latest news and tunes.

32. The Collagen Powder You Can Add To Your Drinks & Food Collagen Peptides Powder $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Collagen is a vital nutrient that ensures skin, hair, bone, and joint health. And this collagen powder, made up of hydrolyzed type I and III collagen, can be added to your oatmeal, yogurt, or coffee without altering the flavor of foods and drinks. The gluten-free collagen comes in a huge 16-ounce container that lasts a long time.

33. A Natural Whitening Toothpaste With Activated Charcoal Activated Charcoal and Coconut Oil Teeth Whitening Tooth Paste $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Look no further than this activated charcoal toothpaste for all your teeth whitening and brightening needs. It has detoxifying ingredients that include coconut oil, tea tree oil, baking soda, and food-grade activated charcoal. The paste doesn't contain any parabens and is free of gluten and fluoride.

34. This Extra-Large Heating Pad That Provides Major Pain Relief Sunbeam Heating Pad $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This extra-large heating pad is super soft and provides pain relief to all areas of your body. The pad has a digital remote with four heat settings and can give both moist or dry heat to your trouble spots as it melts away your muscle and joint aches and pains. The fabric pad can also be washed in the machine once it becomes dirty.

35. The Massager Designed Specifically For Your Neck And Back Triducna Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn to a Shiatsu back and neck massager when you need targeted pain relief. It has three different settings that range from high to low intensity, and its eight deep-kneading nodes give your neck and back a deep, therapeutic massage. The gadget also has an optional built-in heat function that transfers warmth to your aching muscles.

36. A Mildew-Resistant Shower Curtain Liner LiBa Anti-Microbial Shower Curtain Liner $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Over time, it's common for shower curtain liners to succumb to mildew. This anti-microbial shower liner curtain was engineered to fight back against mildew and last up to four times longer than its competition. It's made with non-toxic PEVA that doesn't emit any harmful chemicals into the air. The liner, which comes in two sizes and four shades, also fits most standard straight or curved rods and can be used with or without the addition of a shower curtain.

37. The Comfiest Gel Pillows That Are Resistant To Allergens Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2-pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of these hypoallergenic gel pillows is that they're resistant to dust mites, mildew, mold, and are free of toxic chemicals. They have a no-shift construction that keeps your head securely in place while you sleep to provide a quality night of rest. They come in queen and king sizes and if you're not fully satisfied, you can get your money back up to 30 days after purchase.

38. These Metal Straws Are The Perfect Plastic Alternative Stainless Steel Metal Straws (8-pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Do your part to save the Earth by ditching plastic and turning to a set of reusable metal straws. This pack gives you four straight straws, four bent straws, and two cleaning brushes. You'll even receive a cute drawstring bag to store your new drinking accessories. Made entirely out of stainless steel, they'll fit tumblers and are safe to clean in the dishwasher without fear of rusting.

39. This Aerator And Decanter For Better-Tasting Wine Red Wine Aerator Pourer and Decanter $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This aerator and decanter is the perfect gadget to use when aiming to unlock all the hidden flavors in your favorite bottles of red wine. It includes a no-drip stand that helps to prevent any unintentional spills while you're pouring and a filter that keeps out cork sediment.

40. An Adjustable Rolling Pin To Achieve Your Desired Thickness Adjustable Rolling Pin $24 | Amazon See On Amazon All dough isn't the same width, and so the tools used to make that dough shouldn't be the same either. This rolling pin gives you the option of adjusting your dough's thickness by simply taking away or adding a few of its removable rings. Made out of solid beech wood, you can use the pin to roll out pizza, pie crusts, or tarts with ease.

41. This Cold Brew Coffee Maker That Has An Airtight Seal Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon I love the minimal design of this cold brew iced coffee maker. But don't be fooled. The compact build doesn't take away from the rich and quality acid-free brew it provides every single time. The maker is designed with a rust-resistant stainless steel filter that you can remove or use to cap the bottle with an airtight seal. Aside from coffee, you can use the maker to infuse teas, as well.

42. A Cast Iron Grill Skillet That Will Transform The Way You Cook Square Cast Iron Grill Pan $18 | Amazon See On Amazon A quality cast iron grill pan can instantly elevate the flavors in any meal you're preparing. Pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, you won't have to worry about the pan being exposed to toxic and artificial chemicals. The 10.5-inch grill pan is perfect for cooking everything from steaks and hamburgers to veggies and French toast.

43. These Pot Protectors Save Your Cookware From Scratches Boyan Pots and Pans Protectors (12-pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Use these pot and pan protectors to separate all of your cookware before packing them away. Each set includes 12 dividers in three different sizes. By placing the sheets in between each pot, you'll be able to avoid unwanted scratches and prolong the pristine condition of your treasured cookware, bakeware, and plates.

44. This Pet-Safe Ultrasonic Repellent That Keeps Away Pests Seewinland Ultrasonic Pest Repeller (6-pack) $33 | Amazon See On Amazon You can count on this pack of ultrasonic pest repellents to get your ant, mosquito, vermin, and roach problems under control. Plug the device in and it releases a pulse that disorients creatures, but is inaudible to humans. It's a great non-toxic alternative to poisons that can be especially dangerous around young children and pets.

45. A Set Of Compression Socks That Reduce Swelling Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks $9 | Amazon See On Amazon I am a fan of these compression socks because they go well beyond your ankle, and provide support to your legs as well. They're made from double-stitched fabric that's great for those who are cycling or skiing. You can rely on these socks to alleviate pain and reduce swelling all the way up to your calves.

46. The Tablets That Thoroughly Clean Your Water Bottles Bottle Bright Bottle & Hydration Pack Cleaning Tablets $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Let's face it, it can be difficult to get deep into your water bottle and give it a proper cleaning. But with natural bottle cleaning tablets that do the heavy lifting for you, you won't have to worry anymore. The biodegradable tablets are able to easily remove stubborn stains and odors that can develop after continued use. Throw them into your tumbler, give it a rinse, and you're all set.

47. These Massage Balls That Relieve Muscle Tension And Knots Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls (2-pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of therapeutic massage balls immediately relieve muscle tension in aching areas of your body. For best results, lean onto the silicone balls — using the weight of your body to apply pressure — and they'll get to work loosening up all of those muscle knots. You can even toss them into your luggage and take them with you to the gym or on long trips.

48. An Antibacterial Pink Salt Lamp That Emits A Warm Glow Natural Pink Salt Lamp $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This antibacterial Himalayan salt lamp will immediately elevate the vibe of any room. The compact light, perfect for your bedroom, office, or any space where you'd love to add calming ambiance, emits a warm amber glow and features adjustable brightness settings. The lamp's base is crafted out of termite-resistant neem wood.

49. The Cut-Resistant Gloves That Prevent Kitchen Mishaps NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Are you prone to accidents in the kitchen? Then I highly recommend wearing a pair of cut-resistant gloves while you're cooking and prepping food. They're lightweight and provide a superior grip, ensuring you're able to grab cutlery and ingredients with ease. The gloves are also machine washable and lengthy enough to cover and protect your wrists. Available sizes: S-XL