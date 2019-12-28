50 Clever Things Under $35 On Amazon That Reviewers Say Significantly Improved Their Lives

Sometimes you buy something just because it looks like a fun item. Other times, you're just scratching that impulse-shopper itch. But then there are the items that you practically need to have — the ones people consider game changers. Not only are these game changers considered incredibly clever products, but they can also help improve, or even just simplify your life.

Do you have a habit of leaving your lights on when you leave home? Then the smart light bulbs I've included will definitely pique your interest. Or, if your skin has a tendency to learn towards the dry side, I've made sure to add a ton of skincare products that can help improve your complexion — and there's even a blackhead mask made with 24-karat gold. From bentonite clay masks, to a snap-on strainer that takes up hardly any space in your cabinets, if you're looking for convenient products that can help improve your life for the better, you can probably find it in this list.

Not only are these wildly popular items clever and affordable, but you'll most likely find yourself coming back to them time and time again — they're just that good.

1. The Book That Prompts You To Get Your Sh*t Together Get Your Sh*t Together $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you could use a little kick in the pants to get your sh*t together, this is the untraditional self-help book that doesn't coddle you — it prompts you into action. One reviewer raves: "Whether you want a light read full of hilarious insights, or actually need a kick in the ass to get your 'life' together, this book has what you're looking for. This is the type of book that you buy someone as a gag gift, and then read and keep for yourself because it was more honest and insightful than you ever expected."

2. This Smart Light Bulb That Works With Voice Commands Sengled Smart Light Bulb $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Imagine never having to worry about accidentally leaving your lights on when you leave your home. This smart LED light bulb not only works with voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, as well as SmartThings, but it also lets you control your devices remotely. The free downloadable app lets you set up schedules so that your lights are on when you come home, and it has a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours.

3. An Ice Roller That Can Help Reduce Inflammation And Puffiness Esarora Ice Roller $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Use it to help reduce swelling and inflammation from injuries, or simply use this ice roller to give your skin a de-puffing treatment after a long, fun night out. You can easily store it in your fridge or freezer, and it's equally effective when it comes to relieving headache or migraine pain.

4. A Repairing Balm That Helps Soothe Dry, Chapped Lips O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Lip Balm (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If your lips have a tendency to become dry and chapped, make sure to grab this repairing lip balm. It contains super-moisturizing ingredients like beeswax and sweet almond oil, plus one application keeps lips moist and protected for up to eight hours.

5. The Daily Planner That Keeps Your Life On Track Panda Planner $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This undated daily planner provides you the freedom to organize your days in a way that helps you achieve your goals — just focus on 90 days at a time. It can help you plan your short and long-term goals, keep you on schedule, and even help you feel more gratitude for the good things in life.

6. These Chemical-Free Makeup Wipes Made From Microfiber Nano Towels Makeup Remover Wipes $15 | Amazon See On Amazon There isn't a single chemical in these makeup remover cloths, and you don't need a separate serum — activate these microfiber cloths with water, then gently get rid of every last trace of makeup. They cleanse, exfoliate, and sap up excess oil to help keep your complexion clear.

7. A Smart Wi-Fi Plug That Lets You Set Schedules For Your Appliances Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This smart wi-fi plug can be used to set up light and appliance schedules via the Kasa app, saving you a ton of money on your electric bill. The outlet is also compatible with voice commands if you pair it with Alexa, Google Assistant, or even Microsoft Cortana.

8. This Deep Pore-Cleansing Clay For DIY Skincare Treatments Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this tub of loose bentonite clay so massive that it'll last you a long time, but it's also perfect for whipping up DIY facial treatment for your face and body. The best part? The formula doesn't contain a single artificial ingredient, fragrance, or animal product.

9. The Handheld Clothes Steamer That's Perfect For Travel Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon You won't need an ironing board — or even a flat surface. This handheld garment steamer gets wrinkles and creases out of practically any type of clothing or fabric, without the risk of burns or iron marks. It has a 9-foot power cord, and can be used for a continuous 15 minutes before requiring more water.

10. These Cooling Bamboo Pillows With Comfy Memory Foam Support PLX Plixio Pillows (2-Pack) $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Your search for the perfect pillow is over — these super-plush bamboo pillows are available for a great price. These pillows are extra-breathable to help you stay cool all night long, and they're filled with springy, shredded memory foam. Ideal for all sleeping positions, each one comes with removable bamboo pillow case.

11. An Echo Input That Lets You Stream Music On Your Speakers Echo Input $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The Echo Input lets you add Alexa to your external speakers so that you can effortlessly stream songs from services like Pandora and Spotify. It is compact with a low profile, and will fit like a charm practically anywhere in your home. Use it to set up alarms, timers, and schedules for compatible devices.

12. The Classic Translucent Powder That Helps Set Your Makeup For Hours Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder $6 | Amazon See On Amazon It's the affordable facial powder that's been around for ages — and the reviews back it up. This shine-sapping powder sets your makeup for hours, plus it's also available in shades like honey beige, naturally neutral, rosy beige, suntan, and even translucent with extra coverage.

13. This Squatty Potty For Easier Bathroom Eliminations Squatty Potty $25 | Amazon See On Amazon It may not be the most glam purchase, but the squatty potty helps you eliminate waste more efficiently so that your time spent in the bathroom is a breeze. Featured on Shark Tank, you can adjust the height from 7 to 9 inches, and it easily tucks away into storage when you're not using it.

14. These Natural Sleep Supplements That Can Help You Relax Genius Sleep Aid $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can they help you relax, but these natural sleep supplements can also help you drift off into peaceful slumber at night. They're formulated with melatonin and other safe ingredients that provide adrenal support, as well as help regulate your sleep cycle. There's even an ingredient that helps eliminate caffeine faster from your body — just in case that late afternoon espresso is keeping you up.

15. An Orthopedic Knee Pillow For Proper Spinal Alignment ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $28 | Amazon See on Amazon The culprit behind the aches in your back and hips may simply be due to improper spinal alignment. This supportive knee pillow combats the problem by helping to keep your spine aligned while you are resting, and it's filled with soft, springy memory foam.

16. This Blackhead Extractor That Won't Leave Skin Red And Irritated June Julien Blackhead Remover Vacuum $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Extract pesky blackheads and excess oil with this gentle, effective blackhead extractor, which suctions all of the yuck out without leaving red marks behind. This pore-cleansing vacuum features five suction forces that are ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

17. These Wrinkle-Resistant Bed Sheets That Come In So Many Shades Mellanni Bed Sheet Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These are the everyday bed sheets everyone needs in their lives — they're made from soft, silky microfiber, and are resistant to wrinkles, stains, as well as fading. They also come in seven mattress sizes (including split king), as well as more than 40 shades and prints.

18. A Silky Pillowcase That Is Gentle On Hair And Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Gentler on your skin and hair, these silky satin pillowcases feel amazing, and can even help prevent bedhead as well as creases in your skin. They come in standard, queen, and king sizes, plus they're available in 16 colors.

19. An Skincare Serum That Helps Exfoliate Away Dead Skin The Ordinary Peeling Solution $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Easily exfoliate away dry, dead skin by using this peeling solution. Formulated with a blend of alpha and beta hydroxy acids, reviewers say it can help with acne, and even helped brighten their complexion. But the best part? You only need to leave it on for 10 minutes.

20. An Essential Oil Starter Pack With Every Scent You Need Lagunamoon Essential Oils (6-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon There are certain essential oils that are needed in every aromatherapy starter pack — and these are six of the most popular. Each set comes with lemongrass, peppermint, orange, lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree, plus a few drops of these powerful oils in a diffuser or humidifier go a long way.

21. The Sturdy Vegetable Chopper That Can Handle An Entire Onion Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Save your knives — this vegetable chopper can handle cutting up an entire onion simply by pressing down on the lever. It's exceptionally sturdy, plus each order comes with four interchangeable blades that you can use to chop, julienne, dice, and slice.

22. This Snap-On Strainer That Helps Save Space In Your Kitchen Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Who needs a separate colander when you have this snap-on strainer? It's designed to fit onto practically any pot, pan, or bowl, and the compact size means it hardly takes up any storage space when you're done using it.

23. These Mess-Free Baggy Racks That Keep Food Storage Bags Upright casualKitchen Baggy Rack (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Transfer food to storage bags without the mess when you rely on these baggy racks. This pack of racks keep your bags upright while you're filling them, and they're equally ideal for drying washable, reusable bags.

24. A Splatter Guard That Helps Keep Your Stovetop Clean From Greasy Oil Frywall Splatter Guard $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep stovetops and counters clean from greasy, oily messes. This 10-inch silicone splatter guard fits inside of most pans, and helps keep splattering oil contained. It comes in four colors, and is temperature-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

25. The Detangling Brush That Glides Through Tough Knots Crave Naturals Detangling Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Glide through knots and tangles without damaging your strands by using this gentle detangling brush. It's made with soft plastic bristles, and it even helps distribute your scalp's natural oils so that your hair is left looking shiny.

26. An Antiperspirant That Can Keep You Dry For Up To 7 Days Sweatblock Antiperspirant $20 | Amazon See On Amazon So much more than an ordinary deodorant, this sweat-blocking antiperspirant is designed for anyone who finds themselves sweating a lot. Unlike other deodorant towelettes, these ones can help keep you dry and cool for up to a full week.

27. A Menstrual Disc That Helps Keep You Protected For Up To 12 Hours Flex Menstrual Discs $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Wear this flexible menstrual disc to replace tampons — it's so comfortable you might forget you have anything in. It's able to help prevent leaks for up to 12 hours, plus it can be worn comfortably when you're exercising. And because it replaces tons of tampons and pads, it's also better for the environment.

28. This Lightning-Fast Portable Charger With 2 Charging Cables Jackery Portably Charger $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Charge your devices practically anywhere — at lightning speed — with this portable charger. It's made with a built-in micro-USB and lightning cable, plus it even powers up iPhones faster than traditional charging bricks.

29. The Life-Changing Book About Tidying Up Your Life The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Few books have made quite the same impact as this one — Marie Kondo's best-selling guide to decluttering your home, and life. Reviewers say this book and its simple principles helped make their lives easier, as well as brought them personal joy.

30. These Cascading Hangers That Save Closet Space House Day Magic Hangers (10-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Maximize closet space with these cascading hangers. You can use them horizontally or vertically (in cascading style), and they're also incredibly sturdy. Each set is able to hold up to 50 garments.

31. A Flexible Travel Pillow That Helps Support Your Head While You Sleep Dot&Dot Foam Travel Pillow $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This soft travel pillow is made from memory foam, and can be twisted into practically any shape to help support your head while you try to sleep. Covered with a breathable, washable cotton cover, this pillow is available in blue, gray, or black.

32. This Coach Coaster That Holds Your Drinks While You Relax CouchCoaster Drink Holder $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep drinks nearby and prevent spills with this couch coaster. It's designed to attach to the arms on your sofas and chairs, plus it's large enough that it can also hold tumblers, mugs, remotes, smartphones, and more.

33. A Convenient Knife With A Built-In Cutting Board Clever Cutter Knife And Cutting Board $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Eliminate extra cooking tools whenever possible — this two-in-one knife has a built-in cutting board that lets you slice and chop ingredients directly over your stovetop. It easily slices through vegetables, cheese, bread, meat, and more, plus the blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

34. An Outlet Shelf That's Perfect For Charging Your Smartphone Echogear Outlet Shelf $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Sturdy enough that it can hold up to 10 pounds, this outlet shelf is a great place to store your smartphone while it's charging. Installation is as easy as changing out your outlet cover, and the built-in cable management system keeps any wires looking tidy.

35. These Cooking Utensils You Can Perch On The Edges Of Your Pots And Pans Rachael Ray Lazy Tools (3-Piece Set) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other utensils, this trio of cooking utensils have built-in perches that let you rest them on pots and pans for mess-free cooking. They're made from heat-resistant silicone, and come in two colors: red or blue.

36. These Elastic Shoelaces That You Don't Need To Tie Lock Laces No-Tie Shoelaces $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Run, walk, and keep going in life without having to stop and tie your shoelaces with these elastic no-tie shoelaces. They can be installed on practically any pair of shoes or sneakers, and they're available in 12 fun shades.

37. The Microwave Mats Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone Safe Grabs Microwave Mat (2-Piece Set) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon You can use these silicone microwave mats for practically everything under the sun. They work great as splatter guards, trivets, hot pads, pot holders, and more, plus the raised grooves give you a firm grip on hot pans. Each one is made from durable silicone that's heat-resistant up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit.

38. A Soap Dispenser Made With A Built-In Motion Sensor Secura Touchless Electric Soap Dispenser $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Get clean hands without adding dirt, bacteria, and germs to your soap dispenser. Just like at the airport, this electric soap dispenser has a built-in motion sensor that detects when your hands are underneath it, allowing for a mess-free soap dispensing experience.

39. A Portable Dog Paw Cleaner To Help Your Carpets Stay Clean Dexas Mudbuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Taking your pooch out for walks doesn't have to mean tracking dirt and mud inside of the house. Just fill this portable dog paw cleaner with soapy water, insert your pup's paw inside, then let the silicone bristles gently cleanse away grime. It's available in three sizes: small, medium, or large.

40. This Tray That Helps Keep Your Silverware Organized Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Organize forks, spoons, and knives in this kitchen drawer organizer. It's available in two different colors, and there are also icons on it that help you keep track of where each utensil is supposed to go.

41. The Smart Light Bulb That Can Help You Save Money Over Time Etekcity Smart Light $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This smart LED light bulb works with a free app that lets you set up schedules for it to turn on and off, which can help you save tons of money over time. It's also compatible with voice commands via Google Home or Alexa, allowing you to dim, brighten, and turn them off without you having to get up and flip a switch.

42. A Splatter Guard That Helps Keep Your Microwave Clean Magnetic Microwave Plate Cover $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do the built-in magnets let you attach it to the top of your microwave for easy storage, but this cover is also great for preventing messy splatters while your food cooks. It's made with steam vents to help your meals cook more thoroughly, plus it's also safe to put in the dishwasher.

43. The Stretchy Wine Seals That Help Keep Vino Fresh Wine Condom $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Naughty name aside, these wine condoms are the some of the most practical and functional wine bottle preservers around. They stretch over the tops of your bottles to help keep air out so that your wine stays fresh for longer, plus they're designed to fit overtop practically any type of bottle.

44. These Durable Claws That Are Great For Shredding Meat HNJ Clever Claws $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Shred pork, beef, and chicken in minutes with these powerful meat claws. You can also use them to hold your meats steady while you carve them, or you can even use them to toss salads.

45. This Non-Slip Yoga Mat That Helps Prevent Your Joints From Growing Sore Clever Yoga Mat $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from dense, soft foam, this non-slip yoga mat helps keep your knees, elbows, and other joints protected while you stretch and pose on the hard ground. It's available in eight different colors, including blue, green, purple, black, and more.

46. A Convenient Armrest Organizer For Remotes And Other Devices H. Versailtex Couch Armrest Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a habit of losing your remotes, tablets, or practically any other gadget, make sure to grab this armrest organizer. It features four small pockets, as well as one large pocket that's great for magazines or books, and it slips right over practically any couch or chair arm.

47. This Purse Insert That Helps You Stay Organized Purse Organizer Insert $20 | Amazon See On Amazon There's a place for everything in your purse — as long as you have this purse insert organizer. There are 13 pockets in total where you can stash everything from keys and lipstick, to your tablet and notebooks. The insert comes in six sizes, and you can choose from 12 different colors.

48. A Color-Changing Toilet Night Light For Safer Midnight Bathroom Trips Vintar LED Toilet Night Light $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Is there a better place for a midnight bathroom trip night light than right inside your toilet bowl? This color-changing toilet night light can be set to one of 16 shades (as well as a rotating carousel mode), and the built-in motion sensor means it only turns on when someone is in the room, which helps preserve the battery.

49. This Pour-Over Coffee Dripper For A Quick Cup Of Joe OXO Brew Pour Over Coffee Dripper $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of using wasteful coffee pods? Then switch over to this pour-over coffee dripper. The auto-drip tank measures the precise amount of water needed to make your brew flavorful, and the lid also doubles as a convenient drip tray.