50 Clever Products That Have Suddenly Become Huge Hits On Amazon

Let's be real: Not every product that launches to market is all it's cracked up to be. In truth, many items either take off like crazy or fizzle out almost immediately. Then there are those unicorns that land right in the sweet spot; they don't necessary catch the eye of the masses at the outset, but they steadily increase in popularity by word of mouth, and that's the case with these clever products that have become Amazon hits.

Products that gain a following tend to be the ones that solve everyday problems. Take, for example, these temperature-regulating bed sheets (because you can always use fresh linens). They're designed with breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that helps keep you cool while you sleep, so you no longer have to worry about waking up drenched in a puddle of sweat. These sheets have you covered — literally.

And while you may want to indulge in a little self care every now and then, it can become pricey, especially when it comes to exfoliating brushes. Luckily, these affordable silicone facial scrubbers are equally as effective as their high-priced counterparts, working to slough away rough skin and remove blackheads and impurities, all while reducing redness that can come as a result of acne or irritation. They do all that for just $5. How could you not love them? Read on for more genius products that Amazon reviewers love.

1. A Magnetic Wireless Charger For Fuss-Free Charging In Your Car WAITIEE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your device powered while on the go with this magnetic wireless car charger. It installs in minutes (simply unscrew the backing and attach the clamp to the vent) and is designed with a powerful magnetic surface that keeps the phone in place.

2. A Compact Handheld Blender That Does It All Makoloce 4-in-1 Handheld Blender $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This handheld immersion blender is an essential kitchen appliance. The device gives you plenty of bang for your buck with its powerful motor, sharp stainless steel blades, and 12 speed settings. Available in black and red, it whips up juices, smoothies, soups, and more in a matter of seconds. Plus, it comes with a chopper, blending beaker, and whisk attachment.

3. This Genius Cleaning Tool That Leaves Your Laptop Spotless OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This sweep-and-swipe laptop cleaner efficiently and quickly gets rid of dust and debris on your keyboard. The double-sided tool has a retractable soft brush on one end and a microfiber pad on the other to sweep and wipe away dust, dirt, and smudges respectively. Keep it at your desk at all times for a spotless device.

4. A Super Soft Duvet Cover That Feels Like You're Sleeping On Clouds BBANGD Ultra-Soft Duvet Cover $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in five subtle colors, this ultra-soft duvet cover is proof that quality bedding doesn't always come with a hefty price tag. Made from plush, breathable microfiber fabric, the cover features a hidden zip closure that secures the duvet and four corner ties that keep it in place. Plus, you get two pillow shams with your purchase to complete the loook. Available sizes: twin, queen, king

5. This Tiny Smart Tile That Helps You Locate Lost Keys & More Tile Mate $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Attach the Bluetooth Tile Mate to your keys to quickly locate them at all times. (Or use it on your purse if that's what you're always losing.) It's easy to use, too: Simply pair it with your phone using the free app, and it will ring once you're within 200 feet. Bonus: You can also use the Tile Mate to find your phone — even when it's on silent.

6. An Anti-Fatigue Mat Designed For Ergonomic Comfort WiseLife Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $28 | Amazon See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time on your feet, I highly recommend investing in this anti-fatigue mat. It's ergonomically designed to offer optimal comfort by cushioning your feet and joints, while improving circulation and posture. The gel mat is waterproof, easy to clean, and has an anti-skid backing that will keep it in place.

7. A Plush Heating Pad With A Pocket For Your Feet Serta Ultra-Soft Heating Pad $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This plush heating pad will make working from home even better (if you can imagine that). The micro-suede pad is lined in soft and fluffy sherpa, and the extra-large pocket will keep feet warm and comfy. It comes with a handy controller with four different heat settings and an auto shut-off function that activates after four hours of use.

8. This Cleaning Gel That Gets Deep Into Crevices Colorcoral Cleaning Gel $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This flexible cleaning gel is about to become your new best friend. Unlike many cleaning tools, it can sink deeply into crevices and other hard-to-reach spots to lift out dust and dirt. It's made from biodegradable material that doesn't feel sticky on the hands, and it won't leave any residue behind. Plus, you can keep reusing it until the gel changes to a dark color.

9. The Silicone Oven Mitts & Pot Holders That Are Easy To Wipe Clean Gorilla Grip Silicone Oven Mitts and Pot Holders (Set of 4) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Trust me, you'll love these silicone oven mitts and pot holders. They're heat-resistant up to 484 degrees Fahrenheit to protect your hands and counters from scalding hot pots, and they're easy to wipe clean, which is great if you spill a little marinara on them. Each mitten has a soft cotton lining, and the pot holders are designed with loops for easy hanging. You can purchase the set in a handful of fun colors, including red, aqua, and mint.

10. These Highly Absorbent Dishcloths That Can Replace Your Paper Towels Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Difficult as it may seem, it's time to ditch your paper towels and snag a few of these Swedish dishcloths. (Spoiler alert: It's not too difficult.) The reusable cloths are made from cellulose and cotton and can absorb up to 20 times their weight, so they're great for cleaning up messes, but they're gritty enough to scrub away stubborn spots when dry. Plus, they're machine-washable, so you can use them again and again. Available colors: 9

11. These Soap Saver Pouches That Double As Exfoliators myHomeBody Soap Saver Pouches (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon I'm a sucker for multipurpose products, so it should come as little surprise that I am loving these soap saver pouches. Not only are they great for storing those last little bits of bar soap, but their exteriors have the perfect texture for exfoliating, which can help prevent acne, soften skin, and leave you with a fresh glow. Add these to your beauty regimen, stat.

12. An Adjustable Measuring Spoon That Saves Space In Your Drawers Lomily Adjustable Measuring Spoon $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This adjustable measuring spoon is a great way to limit clutter in your kitchen drawers, since it does away with the need for multiple measuring spoons. The double-sided tool is designed with grooved thumbprints and can be adjusted to nine positions —from 1/8 teaspoon up to 1 tablespoon.

13. A Cooling Mask That Feels Like Ice Cream On Your Face Bliss Mint Chip Mania Soothing Facial Mask $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Bliss has done it again with their Mint Chip Mania facial mask. Formulated with rich, nourishing ingredients like peppermint leaf extract, aloe vera, and bentonite clay, it feels and smells like mint chip ice cream, but make no mistake about it — it does wonders for your skin. The delicious mask works to unclog pores, cool irritated skin, and rebalance moisture levels.

14. These Trippy Exterior Car Lights That Will Turn Heads Govee Exterior Car LED Lights $44 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking to add a little something extra to your car? Try these exterior LED lights on for size. The easy-to-install lights come with a remote control that lets you toggle between six brightness levels and 20 color options, but you can also use an app on your phone to adjust everything. Plus, with the built-in mic, you can sync your music with the lights and watch them switch up with the beat.

15. These Face Scrubbers Are The Beauty Hack You Need In Your Life Right Now HieerBus Exfoliating Face Scrubbers (2-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon These facial scrubbers are my kind of beauty treatment: affordable and effective. They're designed with tiny silicone bristles that go gentle on the face while they exfoliate the top layer of skin. Plus, you can use them to remove blackheads, and massage your face. They even have cup finger handles for easy gripping while you're carrying out your beauty regimen.

16. An Ignition Ring Emblem That Will Add Some Sparkle To Your Vehicle Shering Ignition Button Ring Emblem $4 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're wondering if you need this ignition button ring emblem, the answer is yes — it'll make commuting so much more fu. Sleek and elegant, the ring will instantly add some sparkle to your car, and installation is a cinch: Just wipe the area where you're planning to place the sticker, peel the film backing, press firmly onto the ignition button, and you're all set.

17. The Lip Balm Sleeves You Can Clip On Your Keys Or Purse Designs in July Clip-On Lip Balm Sleeves (5-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your favorite lip balm within reach at all times with these neoprene sleeves. The pack of five includes five woven pouches in fun colors that hold firmly to your chapstick to prevent it from getting lost. Each pouch is designed with a clip that can be used to attach it to your keys, purse, and more. Available colors and styles: 9

18. These Fluoride-Free Tablets That Help Whiten Teeth hello Anti-Plaque with Whitening Toothpaste Tablets (2- Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Brighten your smile with these whitening toothpaste tablets that gently remove plaque and surface stains, For best results, chew on the tablet, wet toothbrush, brush as you normally would, and rinse. The fluoride-free formula comes in a delicious natural peppermint flavor that will leave you with minty fresh breath.

19. A Toothbrush Holder That Utilizes UV Light For Sanitizing SARMOCARE Deep UV Toothbrush Holder and Sanitizer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon What better way to keep your toothbrush clean than with this UV holder and sanitizer? It's compact, portable, and effective at eliminating up to 99% of bacteria and germs. Mount the holder to your wall with the double-sided tape, and then place your toothbrush inside to activate the sanitizing blue light.

20. A Water Bottle With Time Markers That Remind You To Take A Sip AQUAFIT 1-Gallon Water Bottle with Time Marker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This 1-gallon water bottle aims to keep you fully hydrated — it's designed with time markers on the side that help you track your intake throughout the day. Available in a handful of colors, it also has an easy-to-grab handle, a leakproof double lid, and a handling strap. As an added bonus, you'll receive a bottle brush for quick and thorough cleaning.

21. The Lightweight Mascara That Adds Plenty Of Volume To Your Lashes L'Oréal Paris Air Volume Mascara $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Look no further than this L'Oréal Air Volume Mega mascara for lashes that pop all day. As the name implies, the washable formula is "light as air," but delivers a voluminous look for up to 24 hours. The key to its success is its cushiony double bristle brush that evenly coats all lashes from the root to the tip. One reviewer wrote, "I’ve tried sooo many mascaras and this is the best one ever. It makes your lashes so long that it looks like you have false eyelashes on." Available shades: 4

22. The Spatula Set That's Heat-Resistant & Dishwasher-Safe REEVOO Silicone Spatula Set (6 Pieces) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your cooking utensils with this silicone spatula set. The BPA-free spatulas are dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, and the firm but flexible heads are great for scraping, stirring, and mixing. Even better, you get a basting brush to complete the set. "I love these," shared one reviewer. "Sturdy, but lightweight. Great assortment of sizes for all types of things."

23. A Pedicure Set That Gives You The Spa Experience At Home SIHOHAN Electric Callus Remover and Pedicure Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Why shell out all that cash at the spa when you can treat yourself with this pedicure set? It includes an electric callus remover, three different sanding heads, nail clippers, a nail file, a foot brush, and more. The callus remover can run for up to 120 minutes on a full charge and has two adjustable speeds for your comfort.

24. The Beverage Warmer With A Temperature Display COSORI Gravity Induction Beverage Warmer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This mug warmer has adjustable heatings (you can tweak the temp from 77 to 194 degrees Fahrenheit) that will keep your drink piping hot until the last sip. The LED display shows the exact temperature, and the device has an automatic shut-off function that will power it down after eight hours or if your cup has been removed for longer than 60 seconds.

25. These Ultrasonic Devices That Keep Pests Away MITAHOME Ultrasonic Pest Repellers (6-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Have a pest problem? Allow these ultrasonic repellers to take care of the problem. The electronic device emits sounds that are inaudible to humans and pets, but are meant to stimulate the sensory system of mosquitoes, spiders, rodents, and other tiny intruders. They plug directly into the wall, making them a safe and eco-friendly alternative to chemicals and sticky traps that you may not want around children or pets.

26. A Genius Gadget That Will Help You Master Chopsticks Senior ICare Chopstick Helper $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Raise your hand if you haven’t quite figured out how to use chopsticks. I feel you. Luckily, this clever chopstick helper is here to save the day. The V-shaped hinge can be slipped onto the tips of the eating utensils to assist with use. They’re perfect for beginners, the elderly, and those with stiff hands.

27. These Glass Storage Containers With Leakproof Lids Sparc Lighting Glass Storage Containers (Set of 24) $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Go ahead and invest in these glass storage containers right now. The 24-piece set includes containers in various sizes, (ideal for everything from salads and fruits to soups and pastas), each topped with a leakproof lid. The airtight seal ensures that food is kept fresher, longer. “Love the size and the way the lids fit,” wrote one reviewer. “These glass cooking/storage containers are a great value for the money!”

28. A Bike Phone Mount That Keeps Your Phone Secure On Bumpy Rides visnfa Anti-Shake Bike Phone Mount $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This bike phone mount comes with four support corners that keeps your phone firmly in place while you’re cruising the streets. (It even has an automatic locking function for added security.) The mount rotates a full 360 degrees and can be easily installed to the handlebar without the use of tools.

29. The Salad Dressing Shaker Reviewers Can’t Stop Raving About OXO Good Grips Little Salad Dressing Shaker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This salad dresser shaker is all the rage with reviewers, having earned a stellar 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon — and for good reason: The 1-cup capacity shaker has a wide opening for a variety of ingredients, an airtight seal, and a flip-top spout for mess-free pouring. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe. “Mad at myself for not buying one sooner,” wrote one shopper. So go ahead and snag yours in green or black.

30. A Memory Foam Pillow That May Help Prevent Neck Pain ZAMAT Ergonomic Neck Pillow $42 | Amazon See On Amazon If you often find yourself waking up with a stiff neck, try out this memory foam pillow. It’s contoured to help alleviate neck pain and relieve shoulder pressure, and it can be used in multiple sleeping positions. The high-density pillow has a breathable cover and a removable memory foam pad that allows you to lower the pillow to your desired height. Available sizes: standard, queen

31. A Power Strip That Offers Wireless Charging & Surge Protection GLCON Power Strip with Wireless Charging $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep all your devices fully juiced with this outlet extender. Engineered to offer surge, overload, and short-circuit protection, the tower has a total of six outlets, four USB charging ports, and — the best part — a convenient wireless charging pad on top that's compatible with most iOS and Android devices.

32. The Rotary Grater That Speeds Up The Food Prep Process Geedel Rotary Cheese Grater $27 | Amazon See On Amazon The benefits of this rotary grater are two-fold: Not only can it quickly chop and grate ingredients, but it protects you from accidentally nicking your fingers, as well — an all-too-common risk with handheld graters. The rotating drum keeps your hands away from the blades, and the pieces are dishwasher-safe. Get yours in red or green.

33. A Compact Electric Can Opener That Requires Zero Manual Labor Luckkya Electric Can Opener $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your rusty can opener to this new electric option. The battery-operated device automatically unseals cans, leaving them with smooth edges. It doesn't require any manual labor and is especially helpful for those who experience hand pain or stiffness. Plus, it's compact, so it won't take up a lot of space in your kitchen.

34. The Lip Balm That Leaves You With A Plump Pout Buxom Power-Full Plump Lip Balm $18 | Amazon See On Amazon With this Buxom lip balm, your pout will reach new levels of fullness and hydration. The plumping formula also reacts to the pH levels in your lips to give you a customized shade for your skin tone (which reviewers say is a very cool effect). You can purchase the balm in two shades: Big O and Inner Glow.

35. A Vegan Lotion Bar That Leaves Your Skin Buttery Soft ethique Solid Body Lotion Bar $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This body lotion bar is formulated with rich, nourishing ingredients like cocoa butter and essential oils that work in tandem to leave your skin buttery soft. Plus, the brand is dedicated to sustainability and makes 100% vegan and cruelty-free products. (Beauty paired with ethics, what's not to love?) Grab one now in delicious scents like coconut and lime, jasmine and ylang ylang, and sweet orange and vanilla.

36. These Velvet Pillow Covers That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Space MIULEE Velvet Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Revitalize your old throw pillows with these lush velvet covers. The soft, cotton-blend covers are designed with sleek hidden zippers and seams that won't easily rip or fray. They're available in over two dozen vibrant colors including aqua green, bright pink, and eggplant purple. Don't have throw pillows? Grab a couple inserts to customize your very own look. Available sizes: 8

37. A Natural Deodorant Formulated Without Harmful Ingredients AC NATURE Natural Deodorant $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a natural deodorant that packs a punch? Then look no further. AC Nature delivers with a formula made from skin-friendly ingredients like arrowroot powder and coconut oil. You can opt for the unscented tube if you have sensitive skin, or purchase the lavender scent if you're looking for something with a fresh, subtle fragrance.

38. A Tofu Press That Will Give You A More Flavorful Meal Healthy Express Tofu Press $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn to this tofu press to help extract water, which will leave your tofu denser and more firm, so you can have a restaurant-quality meal at home. Squeezing the tofu won't just improve the texture, but it'll also allow it to properly absorb cooking flavors. The BPA-free device is easy to operate, so you'll feel like a pro chef in no time.

39. A Wearable Blanket Made With Ultra-Soft Fleece Eheyciga Fleece Blanket Hoodie $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This wearable fleece blanket is designed with a hoodie, sleeves, and two large front pockets, and honestly, why hasn't this always been a thing? The blanket is also lined in fluffy sherpa that adds an extra level of warmth for you to snuggle up in. You can grab it in gray or navy. Available sizes: standard, oversized

40. A Touch-Sensor Lamp With A USB Charging Port mixigoo Touch-Sensor Table Lamp $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Clear up desk or nightstand clutter with this touch-activated lamp that has a built-in USB charging port for your phone or tablet. The modern, minimalist lamp is dimmable and color-adjustable between shades like soft purple, yellow, and aqua. Plus, it can all be operated with the tap of your hand.

41. These Multipurpose Cooking Oil Sprayers With Measurement Markers PUZMUG Cooking Oil Sprayers (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These cooking oil sprayers can be used for a multitude of liquids — think: olive oil, vinegar, soy sauce, and more, all packed into a small glass and stainless bottle that won't spill. The clear containers are also designed with measurement markers that let you know exactly how much you've used and how much is left inside.

42. A Travel Mug With A Built-in Infuser Vibrant All-In-One Travel Mug $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Take and make your tea on the go with this travel mug. The insulated, double-walled mug features a leakproof lid and comes with a stainless steel mesh infuser that allows you to brew loose leaf tea. The mug can keep beverages cold for up to 32 hours and hot for 12. It's available in black, blue, and green.

43. These Exfoliating Foot Peel Masks That Leaves You With Smoother Skin Aliver Exfoliating Foot Peel Masks (3 Pairs) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These exfoliating foot peel masks have steadily grown in popularity over the last few months, and it's easy to see why. Packed with natural plant extracts that go gentle on skin, the peel works to smooth away dry, cracked heels. Leave them on for about an hour, rinse, and you'll begin to see results in three to seven days. Take your pick from lavender, aloe vera, milk, and rose scents.

44. This Genius Car Pocket That's Perfect For Storing Your Purse Jassins Car Net Pocket $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of digging for your purse in your car? This net pocket helps eliminates that headache once and for all. Simply affix the straps to the two front seats and let the mesh compartment stretch across the center console. It keeps your handbag nearby at all times, so you can grab essentials in a flash. It's available in black and red colors.

45. The Bed Sheets Engineered With Temperature Control Mueller Austria Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set $22 | Amazon See On Amazon It's not every day that you come across really soft and comfortable bed sheets that don't break the bank, but here we are. These Mueller Austria spreads are made in with premium microfiber that's breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you cool and prevent sweating at night. The sheets are durable, wrinkle-resistant, and are designed not to shrink after each wash. "These sheets feel super soft right out of the box," shared one reviewer. "These will no doubt provide many nights of comfort." Available sizes: queen

46. A Sleek Electric Kettle That Heats Water In A Flash HadinEEon Cool Touch Electric Kettle $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This electric kettle will revolutionize the way you prepare tea and coffee. It has a stainless steel interior, double-wall thermal insulation, and a 360-degree rotatable base that allows you to operate at all angles. But most importantly, it plugs into the wall (no stove required) and boils water really within three to seven minutes. It's available in white, green, and black.

47. This Hand Cream That Will Keep Your Digits Thoroughly Moisturized O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have dry, cracked hands that are in serious need of repair, this O'Keeffe's cream is the formula for you. Made with highly concentrated ingredients, it creates a protective barrier over the skin to infuse it with hydration while preventing further moisture loss. "Every fall my hands dry out, crack and get sore, " shared one reviewer. "Tried O’Keeffe’s this year and am 100% satisfied!"

48. The Body Wash Designed To Help You De-stress The Ritual of Jing Foaming Shower Gel $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The Ritual of Jing body wash doesn't just aim to get you clean, it aims to help you achieve inner peace. (And let's be honest, there's nothing more relaxing than a hot shower.) The gel-to-foam wash is scented with sacred lotus and jujube, which, in traditional Chinese medicine, helps reduce stress and induce a calm state of mind.

49. This Silicone Ice Tray Set That Molds Ice In Various Shapes AiBast Silicone Ice Tray Set (3 Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Have a little fun whipping up your cocktails with this silicone ice tray set. It gives you the option of molding ice into spheres, cubes, or honeycomb shapes, which truly add a little something extra to your beverage. Plus, since they're oversized, they'll melt a lot less quickly than standard ice. The trays are BPA-free and flexible, so it's easy to pop ice out.